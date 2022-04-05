News
Colorado now guarantees the right to abortion in state law
Abortion access without government interference is now guaranteed in Colorado law after Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill enshrining that right Monday.
The Democratic governor signed HB22-1279, affirming that Coloradans who want reproductive care, including abortions, will be able to get it in the state, regardless of whether the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
“In Colorado, we truly respect individual rights and freedom,” Polis said.
Speaking prior to the signing, House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, a Democrat of Pueblo, referenced the 24 hours of debate on the House floor that it took to get the bill passed.
“It’s more important now than ever to protect women and people who choose to be pregnant or choose not to be pregnant across the state,” Esgar said.
The bill passed out of the Colorado legislature last month on a party-line vote, with Democrats, who are in control of both chambers, voting in favor of the bill. Each hearing on the bill garnered hours of debate and heavy Republican opposition.
Colorado joins 15 other states and the District of Columbia that have codified abortion into law with the signing of the “Reproductive Health Equity Act.”
The legislation ensures the right to abortions and other reproductive care before and after pregnancy, and it would ban local and state governments from interfering in that care. It also would prevent a fertilized egg, embryo or fetus from having independent rights under state law.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
News
Wayne Wangstad, former Pioneer Press reporter, dies at 84
Wayne Wangstad, a longtime reporter at the Pioneer Press who thrived on deadline writing and whom fellow staff members knew affectionately as “the last of the red-hot curmudgeons,” died March 28. He was 84.
Wangstad retired in 1999 after a 35-year newspaper career that included stints in Duluth and Minneapolis before he signed on with the St. Paul papers, the morning Pioneer Press and the evening Dispatch, before their 1980s merger.
He enjoyed interviewing people with interesting stories such the men of the Minnesota National Guard’s 194th Tank Battalion, who were taken prisoner at Bataan, and veterans of the Normandy Invasion.
At the time of Wangstad’s retirement, Pioneer Press columnist Nick Coleman wrote that he was “in the words of his colleague Don Boxmeyer, ‘the last of the red-hot curmudgeons.’”
Coleman further wrote: “One of the best deadline reporters around, Wayne was famous for his bluntly written police and courtroom reporting and would have been at home covering mob hits for a 1930s tabloid edited by Humphrey Bogart.”
Wangstad was born in Minneapolis in 1937 and graduated from Washburn High School in 1955. Four years later he graduated from the University of Minnesota. He worked in Europe for a short time until returning to Minnesota and getting hired by the Duluth News Tribune and then going on to the Minneapolis Tribune. He worked in public relations for Univac and then in 1970 was hired by the Pioneer Press.
Wangstad’s preference was general assignment reporting — which often involved coming into the newsroom not knowing what the day might bring.
Former Pioneer Press co-workers remembered Wangstad as being irascible and hard-edged on the surface. But also warm-hearted underneath and open to sharing his resources with young talent. Most reporters resisted coming to work wearing a tie, but Wangstad was rarely without one alongside his sport coat.
He openly thumbed his nose at “political correctness” in ways that sometimes drew eye-rolling. An enthusiastic hunter of wild game, Wangstad maintained a “People for the Eating of Tasty Animals” mobile over his work desk, a source of mild consternation in some corners of the newsroom. He objected to phone calls from the copy desk at home, but sometimes followed up with a “thank you” note when copy editors found errors in his articles.
In the mid-1980s, as terms such as “chairman” began to go out of vogue in favor of more gender-neutral language such as “chairperson,” he razzed colleague and prolific book reviewer Mary Ann Grossmann by dubbing her “Gross-person.”
It was one of many affectionate if mildly condescending nicknames he assigned to coworkers, said former reporter Chuck Laszewski, who recalled being dubbed “Swede” on his first day on the job, even as Wangstad accompanied him to the St. Paul Police Department to introduce him around. He later did the same with the Minneapolis Police Department.
“He knew half the guys in the investigative units,” Laszewski said. “I am truly saddened by his passing.”
After suffering a heart attack, Wangstad asked that the newsroom collection taken up for him be sent instead to striking journalists in Detroit, even though he himself had opted out of joining the newspaper labor union.
Former Pioneer Press editor and reporter Maria Reeve recalled Wangstad helping her buy her first car back when she was “a naive 20-something.” Wangstad pocketed a referral check from his car dealer, which he split with her, an unexpected boon for a young hire.
“Wangstad was one of a kind,” said Reeve, now the executive editor of the Houston Chronicle.
Wangstad’s wife of nearly 60 years, Barbara, died in April 2020.
He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth, of Burnsville, and Katherine, of Fargo, N.D.; a son, Erik, of Bloomington; a brother, LeRoy, of Landrum, S.C.; and two granddaughters.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 8400 France Ave. S., in Bloomington. Visitation will start at 10 a.m., the service at 11 a.m. Lunch at the church will follow.
News
Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting
By ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento police arrested a man Monday connected to the shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others in the heart of California’s capital as at least two shooters fired more than 100 rapid-fire rounds and people ran for their lives.
Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. Detectives and SWAT team members found one handgun during searches of three homes in the area.
The arrest came as the six victims killed were identified in the shooting that occurred Sunday at about 2 a.m. as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets near the state Capitol.
The Sacramento County coroner identified the three women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men killed were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.
The burst of gunshots sent people running in terror in the neighborhood just a few blocks from Golden One Arena, where the NBA’s Sacramento Kings held a moment of silence for the victims before their game Sunday night.
Detectives were trying to determine if a stolen handgun found at the crime scene was connected to the shooting, Police Chief Kathy Lester said. Witnesses answered her plea for help by providing more than 100 videos and photos of evidence.
“The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here,” Lester told reporters. “We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy.”
Martin was not arrested for any homicide-related charge, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said.
“The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence,” Schubert said in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case.”
Martin was held without bail and was scheduled to appear in Sacramento County Superior Court on Tuesday, according to jail records.
Martin was freed from an Arizona prison in 2020 after serving just over 1 1/2 years for violating probation in separate cases involving a felony conviction for aggravated assault in 2016 and a conviction on a marijuana charge in 2018.
He was also wanted on a misdemeanor warrant by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in Southern California.
It was not immediately clear whether Martin had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Of the 12 wounded, at least four suffered critical injuries, the Sacramento Fire Department said. At least seven of the victims had been released from hospitals by Monday.
At the scene where the chaos erupted, streets were reopened Monday and police tape had been removed.
On sidewalks where video had shown victims writhing in pain, memorials began to grow with candles, balloons, flowers and stuffed animals paying tribute to the lives lost. One balloon had a message on it saying in part: “You will forever be in our hearts and thoughts. Nothing will ever be the same.”
Politicians decried the violence, and some Democrats, including President Joe Biden, called for tougher action against gun violence.
California has some of the nation’s toughest restrictions on firearms, requiring background checks to buy guns and ammunition, limiting magazines to 10 bullets, and banning firearms that fall into its definition of assault weapons.
But state lawmakers plan to go further. A bill getting its first hearing Tuesday would allow citizens to sue those who possess illegal weapons, a measure patterned after a controversial Texas bill aimed at abortions.
Other proposed California legislation this year would make it easier for people to sue gun companies and target unregistered “ghost guns.”
The gunfire erupted just after a fight broke out on a street lined with an upscale hotel, nightclubs and bars. Police said they were investigating whether the altercation was connected to the shooting. Video from witnesses posted on social media showed rapid gunfire for at least 45 seconds as people screamed and ran for cover.
The shots startled sleeping guests at the Citizen Hotel, which included a wedding party and fans of the rapper Tyler the Creator, who performed at a concert hours earlier.
From her window on the fourth floor of the hotel, 18-year-old Kelsey Schar said she saw a man running while firing a gun. She could see flashes from the weapon in the darkness as people ran for cover.
Schar’s friend, Madalyn Woodward, said she saw a girl who appeared to have been shot in the arm lying on the ground. Security guards from a nearby nightclub rushed to help the girl with what looked like napkins to try to stanch the bleeding.
Sunday’s violence was the third time in the U.S. this year that at least six people have been killed in a mass shooting, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. And it was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the last five weeks.
On Feb. 28, a father killed his three daughters, a chaperone and himself in a Sacramento church during a weekly supervised visitation. David Mora, 39, was armed with a homemade semiautomatic rifle-style weapon, even though he was under a restraining order that prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
The crime scene Sunday sprawled across two city blocks, closing off a large swath of the city’s downtown. Bodies remained on the pavement throughout the day as Lester said investigators worked to process a “really complex and complicated scene” to make sure investigators gathered all the evidence they could to “see the perpetrators of this crime brought to justice.”
___
This story has corrected the spelling of suspects’ first names to Dandrae, not Dandre; and De’vazia , not Devazia.
___
Associated Press writers Stefanie Dazio and Brian Melley in Los Angeles, Don Thompson in Sacramento, Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix and News Researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York City contributed to this story.
News
Murkowski, Romney to support Jackson for Supreme Court
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, BECKY BOHRER and KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s “historic nomination” to the Supreme Court, bolstering bipartisan support for the first Black woman to be nominated for the court.
The senators from Alaska and Utah announced their decisions Monday evening ahead of a procedural Senate vote to advance the nomination. They join Sen. Susan Collins of Maine as Republicans who say they will support Jackson.
Jackson, a federal appellate court judge, was nominated by President Joe Biden to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
Murkowksi said her decision to support Jackson’s confirmation “also rests on my rejection of the corrosive politicization” of the Senate’s process for Supreme Court nominees, which she said is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year.”
She said, “While I have not and will not agree with all of Judge Jackson’s decisions and opinions, her approach to cases is carefully considered and is generally well-reasoned.”
The GOP senators’ announcements come as Democrats are taking steps to confirm Jackson by the end of the week.
Earlier Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked, 11-11, on whether to send Jackson’s nomination to the Senate floor. But Biden’s nominee was still on track to be confirmed this week as the first Black woman on the high court.
The committee’s tie vote was expected. There is an even party split on the panel, and all of the Republicans are opposing Jackson’s nomination to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. But it was still a blow to Democrats who had hoped for robust bipartisan support. It was the first time the committee has deadlocked on a Supreme Court nomination in three decades.
In order to move forward, Democrats were voting to “discharge” Jackson’s nomination from committee Monday evening and then to take a series of procedural steps in coming days to wind it through the 50-50 Senate. With the support of at least one Republican, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Jackson is on a glidepath toward confirmation by the end of the week.
“Judge Jackson will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience and intellect, and a rigorous judicial record to the Supreme Court,” Biden tweeted Monday. “She deserves to be confirmed as the next justice.”
After more than 30 hours of hearings and interrogation from Republicans over her record, Jackson is on the brink of making history as the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history. Democrats cite her deep experience in her nine years on the federal bench and the chance for her to become the first former public defender on the court.
The chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said at Monday’s meeting that Jackson has “the highest level of skill, integrity, civility and grace.”
“This committee’s action today in nothing less than making history,” Durbin said. “I’m honored to be a part of it. I will strongly and proudly support Judge Jackson’s nomination.”
The committee’s top Republican, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, said he was opposing Jackson’s nomination because “she and I have fundamental, different views on the role of judges and the role that they should play in our system of government.”
The committee hadn’t deadlocked since 1991, when Biden was chairman and a motion to send the nomination of current Justice Clarence Thomas to the floor with a “favorable” recommendation failed on a 7-7 vote. The committee then voted to send the nomination to the floor without a recommendation, meaning it could still be brought up for a vote.
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat on the committee, said last week that a panel tie vote on Jackson would be “a truly unfortunate signal of the continued descent into dysfunction of our confirmation process,”
So far, Democrats know they will have at least one GOP vote in the full Senate — Collins, who announced last week that she would support the nominee. Collins said that though they may not always agree, Jackson “possesses the experience, qualifications and integrity to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court.”
It’s unclear whether any other Republicans will join her. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky set the tone for the party last week when he said he “cannot and will not” support Jackson, citing GOP concerns raised in the hearing about her sentencing record and her backing from liberal advocacy groups.
Republicans on the Judiciary panel continued their push Monday to paint Jackson as soft on crime, defending their repeated questions about her sentencing on sex crimes.
“Questions are not attacks,” said Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, one of several GOP senators on the panel who hammered the point in the hearings two weeks ago.
Jackson pushed back on the GOP narrative, declaring that “nothing could be further from the truth.” Democrats said she was in line with other judges in her decisions. And on Monday they criticized their GOP counterparts’ questioning.
“You could try and create a straw man here, but it does not hold,” said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
The questioning was filled with “absurdities of disrespect,” said Booker, who also is Black, and he said he will “rejoice” when she is confirmed.
Derrick Johnson, president and chief executive officer of the NAACP, expressed disappointment with the tie, even as he noted that Jackson had cleared an important hurdle. He said “history will be watching” during the full Senate vote later this week.
“It’s a stain on the committee that this vote was not unanimous but instead was a tied vote along party lines,” Johnson said.
Collins and Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were the only three to vote for Jackson when the Senate confirmed her as an appeals court judge last year. Graham said Thursday he won’t support her this time around; Murkowski said she was still deciding.
Collins’ support likely saves the Democrats from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote to confirm Biden’s pick, and the president called Collins on Wednesday to thank her. Biden had called her at least three times before the hearings, part of a major effort to win a bipartisan vote for his historic nominee.
It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.
___
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed.
