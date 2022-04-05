Finance
Credit Restoration – Using Section 609 of the FCRA to Restore NOT Repair Credit
A simple, relatively unknown but proven legal strategy can be implemented to raise FICO scores 60 to 120 points. In 1999, H. Bruce McInnis Jr. in Maine looked at Section 609 of the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and noticed something that, to his knowledge, nobody had ever noticed before; 609(c) (2) (E): “A consumer reporting agency is not required to remove accurate derogatory information from a consumer’s file, unless the information is outdated under section 605 or cannot be verified.”
If accurate derogatory information in the consumer’s file cannot be verified, the reporting agency is required to remove it. This law requires every company that reports credit events, not just the original creditor companies, to be able to produce verifiable proof of the negative event. It holds the credit reporting agencies accountable for the negative information they pass on. This is obviously related to the right of debtors to challenge the accuracy of negative events reported on them. The intent of the government was to protect debtors from having inaccurate information used against them.
The burden of proof is not entirely on the original creditors. All parties reporting this data are responsible for its accuracy. The companies that report credit events, besides the original creditors, are the credit bureaus; principally Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. Did they maintain verifiable records of people’s debts? Mr. McInnis started challenging the credit bureaus to verify the negative credit events in the credit reports of his clients by producing a copy of the Original Creditor’s Documentation. He did not challenge the accuracy of these events, just used a legal strategy to challenge the credit bureaus ability to verify their accuracy. In effect, he used Section 609 of the law to demand the credit bureaus justify their reporting. If they couldn’t verify the data, they had no right to continue to maintain it on their credit reports. The credit bureaus began to comply. They removed the negative events from the credit records.
The credit reporting agencies don’t maintain original document records of credit applications and events. They don’t have a signature on a Visa card application. They don’t have a signature on a car loan application. They don’t have a signature on a bankruptcy filing. All they have are electronic blips in their databases. They simply accept what the creditors have reported to them about debtors. Even though the debtor knows it’s accurate, the credit bureaus do not. They can’t verify the accuracy of a single piece of data in their database.
The credit bureaus are regulated by the government due to the nature of their business, but it’s important to understand they are private companies. They are not legally or morally obligated to report anything on anyone. For example, most people know that most negative events remain on a credit report for seven years (ten years for Chapter 7 bankruptcies). This is not a legal requirement. In fact, they could take all bankruptcies off all records tomorrow, if they chose to. They are simply not allowed by law to report these events for more than seven years (or ten). They’re not forced to report them at all.
Of course, it’s their business. That’s why they do it. But they have a choice and when forced to verify the data they report they will choose to take negative events off. Essentially, credit restoration doesn’t eliminate negative credit events. It does make them in effect “invisible” to anyone looking at a credit report and this of course is reflected in the credit score.
Finance
Mortgage Loan Refinance and Debt Consolidation – Here’s How it Works!
If you have gotten yourself into a position where you are unable to pay off your debts, then you are not alone. It’s hard to keep a good overview of all your spending these days. Too many people have taken out too many loans. As a result, you accidentally took out more loans than you could afford and now you’re having trouble paying the bills.
It’s possible that you have damaged your credit score by not paying your monthly bills in time. When you’ve got bad credit, taking out loans becomes even more expensive. It’s weird how that works, but that’s just the reality of the situation. So what are you going to do to save a few bucks now that you’ve gotten yourself in this situation? If you are a home owner and you have equity built up in your house, then you can save yourself some money through refinancing.
Mortgage Loan Refinance And Debt Consolidation
When you are refinancing your home, you are essentially taking out another loan to pay off your original mortgage loan. This might seem counter intuitive, but it can actually save you money. Provided that you do this refinancing when interest rates are lower than they were when you first financed your home, you instantly shave off thousands of dollars from your total mortgage debt. You are essentially switching from one high interest loan to another, lower interest loan.
But wait, why not also make use of the situation not only to decrease your debt, but also to consolidate your debts? Consolidating your debts means that you merge all of your debts into one. This creates a really nice overview for you. You won’t have to write multiple checks per month anymore. You’ll only have to write just one. It will be easier to keep track of your payments, making it easier for you to pay all your bills in time. This is an excellent moment for you to start repairing your credit!
Finance
Military Families With VA Home Loans Offered Help To Avoid Foreclosures
Military personnel and their families with VA home loans are not immune to the housing crisis, but efforts are underway to help them avoid foreclosure and stay in their homes.
The Department of Defense Homeowners Assistance Program was formed to help servicemen and women sell their homes if their home values decline due to base closings or realignments. In 2009, it expanded to help military personal and their families if DOD employees are killed or injured while deployed.
The program covers the difference between 95 percent of the home’s appraised before a base closure announcement and the appraised value or sales price after the announcement. The government can also purchase the property for 75 percent of the original price or payoff the mortgage. However, the program doesn’t help service personnel if their home values have dropped because of the real estate bubble.
About 12,000 families asked for help through the program, according to an article in USA Today. Over 20,000 veterans, active-duty military personnel and reservists with VA home loans lost their homes through foreclosures last year, the largest number since 2003.
Citing figures from RealtyTrac, the newspaper said foreclosure filings in ZIP codes near military bases were 32 percent from 2008 to 2010. Nationally, foreclosures filings were up 23 percent.
USA Cares, a nonprofit group, provides grants to military servicemen and women with financial troubles. “While the mortgage and real estate crisis has affected all Americans, military families with fewer options, have been impacted disproportionately,” the group states on its website.
VA home loans can provide important benefits. Veterans, plus active duty personnel, reservists and National Guard members, can use the government-backed mortgages to purchase a home no down payment. The no-down-payment home loans can be up to $417,000, up to $729,725 in high-cost areas.
Veterans can also use VA home loans to refinance their current mortgage with current mortgage rates, although mortgage amounts are limited to $144,000.
Borrowers pay an upfront VA funding fee, but that fee can be included in the total mortgage amount or paid by the seller, and the borrower does not pay private mortgage insurance. The home loans are made through government-approved lenders and guaranteed by the government.
Finance
Pick High Paying Keywords in Your Niche and Double Your AdSense Income
I shared this list of Latest Highest Paying Keywords for 2009 earlier and a lot of bloggers and webmasters said that all the keywords mentioned in this list does not belong to their niche (target market), so it is pointless to use this list. I completely agree with you all, that such highest paying keywords are related with some financial / legal / medical niche and you can not utilize this list to your blog or website provided you share the same niche.
In this post, I am going to disclose you how you can choose highest paying keywords which are related with your blog or website. Let me first explain you the importance of selecting highest paying keywords and the amount of difference it can make to your Google AdSense earning.
For example, if you are going to write an article on say “Affiliate Marketing” and you really don’t know about the highest paying keywords and you write complete article without incorporating any keywords with high value. In this case Google AdSense web crawler will crawl your page and display ads next to your content but a relatively lower Cost Per Click (CPC) say $3.78.
On the other hand if you do a prior research on highest paying keywords and incorporate the highest paying keywords in your article, for example “Affiliate Marketing Online Program” is a high paying keyword, then Google AdSense will display ads next to your content but this time with comparatively higher Cost Per Click i.e $6.78. You can notice the difference in Cost Per Click (CPC) of $3 straight away which means your income will be doubled as compared to before. In some cases this difference can be huge, so the bottom line is if you do a little research beforehand it will definitely increase your online income big time. It’s never too late to do research on High Paying Keywords and it really pays to increase Google AdSense earnings exponentially.
Now the question arises: How to select Highest Paying Keywords specifically for your website’s niche?
Well! you don’t have to go outside the Google to find out the solution. Google itself provides you a very powerful tool to select highest paying keywords for your niche and you need to follow a very simple trick to learn how to earn more from that keyword tool.
Google AdWords Keyword Tool provides you the solution of selecting the highest paying keywords for your niche blog or website.
It provides to two options to choose from: –
Option 1. Descriptive words or phrases (e.g. green tea)
In this option you can simply write few keywords on which you want to perform the keyword research.
Option 2. Website content (e.g. [http://www.example.com/product?id=74893])
In this option you can provide the link of your website on which you want to perform the keyword research. (See the picture1 at the bottom of this post)
Once you have entered the keywords or URL, you can simply click on “Get Keywords Ideas” button to proceed.
As soon as you hit that button it will show a comprehensive list of keywords along with other information like “Advertiser Competition”, “Local Search Volume” and “Global Monthly Search Volume” which you can use for your research.
On the right side just below the two options there is another option which says “Choose columns to display”. Select “Show Estimated CPC” as soon as you select that option now keywords will be displayed along with average CPC. (See the picture2 at the bottom of this post)
Now click on “Estimated Avg CPC” text to sort it in ascending or descending order.
There you go! You can see the highest paying keywords in your niche. Now you can incorporate these keywords to attract highest paying ads to your blog or website. Like if you want to earn high then let your blog be an all round blog some time you go out of line and may pick a topic from one of the list below
research on the topic and write on it may be on student consolidated loan. The web crawler crawls and brings you add worth almost 40 busks then you are on.
Do share your experience of using this trick! Good luck!
I have compiled this list of Highest Paying Keywords for AdSense from various sources.
S/No. Keywords CPC ($)
1. Purchase Structured Settlements 53.48
2. Mesothelioma Lawyers San Diego 51.47
3. Secured Loan Calculator 51.35
4. Structured Settlement Investments 50.45
5. Endowment Selling 50.35
6. Mesothelioma Patients 50.23
7. Mesothelioma attorney san diego 50.07
8. Austin Texas dwi lawyers 50.03
9. New York Mesothelioma Lawyers 50.01
10. Phoenix dui lawyers 50.01
11. Secured Loans 50.01
12. Insurance Auto 50.00
13. Phoenix dui attorney 50.00
14. car free insurance online quote 50.00
15. students debt consolidation loans 49.96
16. Pennsylvania mesothelioma lawyers 49.87
17. data recovery Denver 49.71
18. adverse credit remortgages 49.56
19. bad credit remortgages 49.47
20. data recovery service los angeles 49.37
21. Consolidating Students Loan 49.30
22. Students Loan Consolidation Rates 49.17
23. Boston dui lawyers 49.02
24. memphis car insurance 48.86
25. conference calling companies 48.64
26. dui attornes los angeles 48.60
27. georgia car accident lawyers 48.36
28. san diego dui defense 48.32
29. Phoenix arizona dui lawyers 48.28
30. Los angeles dwi attorneys 48.20
31. Student Consolidation Loans 48.15
32. free quote for car insurance 48.11
33. irs tax lawyers 48.08
Credit Restoration – Using Section 609 of the FCRA to Restore NOT Repair Credit
7th Pay Commission: Govt Employees’ DA Gets Doubled
Mortgage Loan Refinance and Debt Consolidation – Here’s How it Works!
Military Families With VA Home Loans Offered Help To Avoid Foreclosures
Pick High Paying Keywords in Your Niche and Double Your AdSense Income
Veterans Qualify For VA Loans
Pay For College Without Busting Your Retirement Nest Egg
Government Loans for Beginners
A Review of IRS Fresh Start Programs
Entrepreneurial Spirit – 5 Joint Venture Opportunities For Online Marketing
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout