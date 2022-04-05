News
DA Hike 7th Pay Commission: Govt Employees’ DA Gets Doubled; How Much Salary to Increase
DA 7th Pay Commission: In a good news for employees, the central government has recently announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief under the 7th Pay Commission. The DA and DR for employees and pensioners were hiked by 3 per cent. With this, the government staff will get as much as 34 per cent DA with their salaries, the Centre said after a meeting of the Cabinet committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.01.2022 representing an increase of 3 per cent over the existing rate of 31 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise,” said the prime minister’s office in a press release.
The government also said the move will benefit over 47 lakh employees and over 68 lakh pensioners. “The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs 9,544.50 crore per annum. This will benefit about 47.68 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners,” said the release. The hike will be effective from the salary of January 1, 2022, the government also said.
Since 2020, for one and a half years, the government had decided to freeze the DA and DR hike for its present and ex servicemen due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. There has been no release of arrears yet.
DA Hike Under 7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Doubled
This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Centre said.
After the current revision, the DA for central government employees has been hiked to 34 per cent. Up till July 2021, the rate of Dearness Allowance was 17 per cent, meaning that in the past six month, the allowance has been doubled for the servicemen. After July, the government had announced an 11 per cent DA hike, making it 28 per cent, following which a 3 per cent DA hike was announced.
How Much Salary Will Increase After DA Hike?
After the latest hike, central government employees will get a 34 per cent Dearness Allowance calculated by multiplying the current rate of DA by the base salary of the employee. Let us say that this calculation is done against the salary of an employee whose basic pay is Rs 18,000. At the rate of 31 per cent DA earlier, the employee was getting DA of Rs 5,580. After the latest hike, the employee will get DA of Rs 6,120. This means that an increase of Rs 540 has been made after the latest DA hike.
The government hikes DA every year in January and July to set off inflation.
The post DA Hike 7th Pay Commission: Govt Employees' DA Gets Doubled; How Much Salary to Increase appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Ravens roundtable: Evaluating offseason moves and looking ahead to the predraft news conference
In early February, six weeks before the NFL’s new league year began, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta warned that free agency could be relatively quiet in Baltimore.
“We’ve never been a big, huge free-agency team,” DeCosta said at his end-of-season news conference. “We’ve dabbled in it a little bit. We’ll continue to look for players that benefit the club in different ways, certainly. Right player, right price, as always.”
Three weeks into free agency, the Ravens have mostly stuck to the script. They’ve signed reasonably priced starters at positions of need in safety Marcus Williams, right tackle Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Michael Pierce. They re-signed Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, another investment in the team’s offensive philosophy under coordinator Greg Roman. They nearly added high-end pass-rush help — until their deal for outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith fell through.
But with more money to spend and 10 picks in this month’s draft to mull over, the Ravens’ roster construction is far from over. With Ravens coach John Harbaugh, director of player personnel Joe Hortiz and DeCosta set to speak at Tuesday’s predraft news conference, here’s what Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon make of the team’s offseason.
What’s been the best move of the Ravens’ offseason?
Childs Walker: The Ravens made a major splash when they signed Williams, whose presence will create cascading benefits for a pass defense that fell apart in 2021. But they found even better value at a position that’s at least as important to their 2022 fortunes when they signed Moses to play right tackle. The Ravens needed stability at tackle after Ronnie Stanley’s lingering ankle injury upset their plans for protecting Lamar Jackson.
Moses is an above-average starter and, more importantly, one of the most durable linemen in the NFL. They added him for a mere $5.5 million in guaranteed money. Now they can enter the draft looking for young depth along the offensive line instead of feeling pressed to find a rookie starter.
Jonas Shaffer: Harbaugh said at the NFL owners meetings last week that he didn’t expect the Ravens to land a safety of Williams’ caliber. Maybe that’s because Williams’ salary cap hit ($14 million annually over five years) came in lower than expected, too. The former New Orleans Saints star was one of the top free agents available, and his asking price ahead of free agency was rumored to be closer to $20 million per year.
Williams won’t single-handedly shore up the shortcomings in the Ravens’ secondary, but he’ll be a valuable chess piece under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Not only is Williams a reliable ballhawk, but he also has the skill set to line up as a center-field safety, a valuable trait in the modern NFL. Considering the Ravens’ troubles against the pass last year, he’s a high-value addition.
C.J. Doon: From the Ravens’ hiring of new head athletic trainer Adrian Dixon to their changes to their offseason training program, the team’s commitment to staying healthy should not go unnoticed. After losing some of their biggest stars to season-ending injuries last year, Harbaugh said the Ravens have altered their approach to offseason workouts and preseason practices.
Anything the Ravens can do to avoid a repeat of 2021, a season in which they suited up a franchise-record-tying 75 players, should pay dividends. Instead of simply pointing to bad luck, the Ravens have tried to learn from last year’s slew of injuries. That’s what smart teams do. “I believe we’re a better organization because we were forced to address it,” owner Steve Bisciotti said last week.
What’s the move the Ravens should’ve made?
Walker: It’s strange that they took a passive approach to finding a starting center. Bradley Bozeman, whom they seemed interested in extending at one point, signed a bargain-basement contract with the Carolina Panthers. It would be fascinating to hear DeCosta’s honest explanation for why his evaluation of Bozeman changed. The Cleveland Browns released JC Tretter, who has started 80 games and consistently graded well over the last five years. Why no interest in him?
Instead, the Ravens seem content with Patrick Mekari as their projected starter. Mekari is an effective pass blocker who performed well enough at center until snapping difficulties undid him in the 2020 playoffs. But he has missed games in each of his three NFL seasons, and he’s probably best suited to be the team’s No. 1 utility lineman.
Shaffer: Much like Bozeman, Anthony Averett seemed to prove last year that he was worthy of a long-term contract somewhere. Instead, after emerging as the Ravens’ most consistent cornerback in 2021 — Averett allowed a passer rating of just 77.5 in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference — he landed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders early in free agency.
Averett has limitations. His special teams work over his four years in Baltimore was undistinguished. Minor injuries were a recurring issue. He rarely lined up in the slot and struggled somewhat with tackling. But Averett’s only 27, and it’s hard to imagine the Ravens finding an upgrade this late in the offseason. Even a Day One or Day Two draft pick might not offer the immediate security that Averett could’ve brought to a third- or fourth-cornerback role.
Doon: The Ravens have yet to add a veteran inside linebacker, but not for a lack of trying. They were one of the teams to make a final push for free-agent star Bobby Wagner, who ultimately went to the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on a five-year, $50 million deal. Still, there were bargains to be had on the open market. Former first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch returned to the Cowboys on a one-year, $2 million deal, while dependable starter Josey Jewell got just $6 million guaranteed on a two-year deal with the Broncos.
There are still some notable names out there who could prove to be valuable insurance next to third-year linebacker Patrick Queen, who has yet to live up to his draft billing.
Which unsigned free agent or potential trade target should the Ravens prioritize?
Walker: If they can bring Calais Campbell back at a reasonable price, they should do it. We knew this would be an offseason of change along the defensive line, and it would be surprising if the Ravens don’t draft an interior pass rusher later this month. But they defended the run as well as any team in 2021, and Campbell was a huge factor in that success, even at age 35. His days of chasing double-digit sacks are likely past him, but he’s as solid as they come, on the field and off. There’s a lot to be said for doubling down on a sure thing.
Shaffer: Campbell has to be a priority here, especially considering what he could offer as a pass rusher. But with Wagner headed to the Rams, the Detroit Lions signing Chris Board, and Malik Harrison set to cross-train at outside linebacker this offseason, the Ravens need help at inside linebacker. Kristian Welch, Queen and Harrison won’t be enough.
Re-signing Josh Bynes to a relatively cheap, one-year deal would make sense, but there are a handful of other proven veterans available. Would Dont’a Hightower want to sign on as a situational run-stopping linebacker? Could Anthony Barr, after years as an outside linebacker in the Minnesota Vikings’ 4-3 defensive scheme, help out as an off-ball linebacker in the Ravens’ scheme? Are there other starting-level players who could be released in the months ahead?
Doon: The most fun answer is Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound monster whom the Ravens passed on in favor of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in the 2019 draft. Jackson has even joked about the possibility of bringing the star wideout to Baltimore. But the Ravens are unlikely to meet Seattle’s demands and already have a promising group of targets, led by Brown and Rashod Bateman.
Linebacker, as mentioned above, remains a big need. Most of the big-name interior defenders have already signed, but if the Ravens can find a way to bring back Campbell or sign former Bears star Akiem Hicks, it would go a long way toward maintaining a dominant defensive front.
Has this offseason changed your sense of how long Lamar Jackson will remain in Baltimore?
Walker: No. The whole situation was mysterious six months ago, and it remains mysterious today. Is Jackson’s passivity regarding an extension a negotiating tactic or a sign that he’s just not focused on money as he tries to rebound from a disappointing finish to last season? It’s anybody’s guess. The Ravens, from DeCosta to Harbaugh to Bisciotti, seem ready to pay him. They’ll use the franchise tag to extend their clock if they need to. The safest bet is that Jackson will come to the table at some point, because that’s what happens with franchise quarterbacks in the NFL. But nothing he’s said or done this offseason has given us clarity on when negotiations might pick up.
Shaffer: Jackson hasn’t said anything this offseason that suggests he wants to leave Baltimore. Ravens officials haven’t said anything this offseason that suggests they want to move on from Jackson. Even if Jackson enters this next season without a contract extension, it’s hard to imagine him heading elsewhere next year.
But if Jackson struggles again in 2022 and ultimately insists on signing one-year contract after one-year contract, it’s not hard to imagine the Ravens at least contemplating an escape route. Even quarterback Kirk Cousins, who’s opted for shorter contracts in Minnesota, has helped the Vikings’ planning by signing his extensions at least a year before his existing deal’s set to expire. General managers value clarity, and if Jackson’s escalating price overtakes his value to the franchise, the Ravens will have to come to an uncomfortable crossroads.
Doon: Until Jackson has a long-term deal, his future will be a talking point around the league. That’s just how this works. But nothing seems to have changed. All indications are that he’s content to wait, and given how salaries increase every year — as evidenced by Deshaun Watson getting $230 million guaranteed from the Browns — that seems to be the smart move. The question is, are both parties willing to commit to the franchise tag next year as a last resort?
What do you hope to learn from the Ravens’ predraft news conference?
Walker: We’re not going to learn anything specific about DeCosta’s intentions. If anything, he relishes misdirection. But the “liars’ luncheon” does usually give us a sense of where he and Hortiz see the most depth in a given class. So we might come out with some sense of the Ravens’ temperature on trading down, as well as where they might do the most shopping with their pile of fourth-round picks.
Shaffer: Will the Ravens enter the draft expecting to have the best-case or the worst-case Stanley scenarios play out? Or will they proceed somewhere in between? DeCosta’s in a tough spot at left tackle. With Mekari slotted in at center and Ja’Wuan James’ availability far from guaranteed, the Ravens don’t have a lot of flexibility if Stanley’s troublesome ankle sidelines him again. Ignore the need, and you risk exposing Jackson to more hits from the blind side. Address the need too early, and you might end up needlessly ignoring other positions.
Doon: Are the Ravens content to remain at No. 14 overall and pick the best player available, or do they see a good opportunity to trade down and gather more picks? Could a sliding prospect like Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux or Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton change their plans? They already have four selections in the top 100, but given the looming megadeal for Jackson, adding cheap, young talent to help fill out this roster becomes more important than ever. It might frustrate some fans to see the Ravens move down with some tantalizing talent still on the board, but getting more bites at the apple has proven to be the most effective draft strategy over the years.
E-Shram Card Money Credited: Good News! 1000 rupees are going to come in your account soon, know on which day the amount will be transferred
E-Shram Card Money Credited: Good News! 1000 rupees are going to come in your account soon, know on which day the amount will be transferred
E-Shram Account: Special schemes are run by the Central Government in the country for the poor and needy. Apart from the center, the state government also runs many such schemes, through which financial help is given to the people living in the state.
Let us tell you that the Yogi government had announced to give 500 rupees a month to the workers under the e-shram portal.
Under this scheme, the government transferred an amount of 1000 rupees to the account of about 2 crore workers. Let us tell you today that when its next installment can be transferred to your account.
So far more than 22 crore workers have registered on the E-Shram Portal. At the same time, the number of people who have registered in UP has increased to about 8 crores. The Yogi government of UP had transferred an installment of 1000 rupees to the workers’ account before the election.
Let us tell you that a total allowance of Rs 2000 was to be given to those who registered under this portal, but till now only Rs 1000 has been transferred.
Soon the government will also transfer its outstanding 1000 rupees to the account of the people. At this time everyone is waiting for the next installment.
According to this scheme, the Yogi government can transfer 1000 rupees of dues in the end of March or in the month of April. Once again the Yogi government has come in UP, so now it is believed that this money can be transferred to the workers’ account soon.
The post E-Shram Card Money Credited: Good News! 1000 rupees are going to come in your account soon, know on which day the amount will be transferred appeared first on JK Breaking News.
