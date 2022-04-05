Finance
Does Debt and Loan Consolidation Really Work?
Debt and loan consolidation is the process of taking all or some of your debts and putting them all together. Many people use consolidation for a number of reasons and there are different ways to do it. During the home refinance boom in the mid 2000’s, many people refinanced all of their debt into their home loans. The thought was that they could take their high interest debt and put it into a loan with a much lower interest rate. However, the flaw many failed to realize was that they would be paying on this newly consolidated debt for 30 years, no reduction in interest rate was going to save them money over that 30 year period. Others have used specific consolidation loans to lump all of their debt into one easily trackable payment. Regardless of the form and nature, the basic premise behind consolidation is that by lumping all your debt into one loan, you should be able reduce your interest rate and make it more “affordable” or “payable”.
In theory, consolidating debt appears like an attractive and viable solution to dealing with debt. However, research and history has shown consolidation rarely works out, and my experience as a bankruptcy attorney tells me that in the long run, people don’t save money but in fact it ends up costing them more. You can learn more about why consolidation seldom works by reading 4 Consolidation Traps to Avoid published by U.S. News and World Report in April of 2013.
Even finance guru’s like Dave Ramsey admit that consolidation services don’t work and are nothing more than a “con”. Read, The Truth About Consolidating Debt by Dave Ramsey.
There do exist few somewhat reputable consolidation services, but many consolidation companies are nothing more than scams taking advantage of people with serious debt problems by preying on the fear which comes from the stress of debt. Many of our former bankruptcy clients have tried consolidation companies and they all reported the same thing, it cost them a lot of money for the service but the balance of their debt did not change or did not change significantly.
Rather than waste your time, money and sanity on consolidation, Congress has provided another option to get yourself out of debt. If you are in debt, and you have no foreseeable means of being able to pay it off, you still can qualify for help.
By filing for relief under the Bankruptcy Code, people have a variety of options to get their financial lives back on track. Chapter 7 is a complete fresh start, by filing Bankruptcy under Chapter 7 you are able to wipe out almost every kind of debt you may owe and start for your financial life over with a clean slate. It’s life hitting the restart button.
Chapter 13 works as a structured payment plan, allowing you to pay back some debt in a time frame and in an amount you can afford. Chapter 13, has many advantages that Chapter 7 does not, such as; stopping the interest and penalties on tax debt, saving a home that is about to foreclosed, and in some cases Chapter 13 allows you to strip off negative equity in the car you own. This means you pay what the car is worth and not what the loan balance is.
Also, many have reported that the time frame for getting your financial life back through bankruptcy is much quicker than using unproven debt & loan consolidation.
Speak to a licensed practicing bankruptcy attorney where ever you live to learn the benefits for dealing with your debt through bankruptcy.
Wealth Management and Retirement Planning
Wealth management planning refers to the retirement planning and pensions as an integral part of your wealth. Working all your life means you deserve a happy retirement life free of financial worries.
There are some concerns that may be faced, and they are:
· How much money is required for retirement
· In case the partner dies, what to do for ongoing income
· What about you and your partners care costs
· How will the currency fluctuation and inflation affect fixed income
These are some of the questions that arise and if one is unable to get answers to these, you may consult experts of wealth management and retirement planning to assist you in working out the options of retirement and pension and to invest in:
· Pension plans such as Sipps
· Savings plans
· Income drawdown
· Annuities
Helping a person plan for a happy retirement assists implies one must get in touch with Independent Financial Advisors so that they talk through to wealth management options and thus assist in tailoring the best solution for the retirement needs.
If you fail to make money, it is a loss. In fact, people who are close to the retirement period or are retired individuals can take advantage of the planning services. The expert’s process is to begin with:
· Making an analysis of the financial profile where there is an analysis based on the need and an assuming life expectancy is calculated, taking into medical contingency, inflation to receive a retirement corpus.
· The experts make recommendation to fill the gap between the actual and required corpus size.
· Finally, a suitable allocation strategy is suggested to ensure capital appreciation and regular income in the long run.
Planning for your retirement
Planning for the retirement includes protecting your assets, passing your wealth down to your generations and enjoying retirement. There is a wide choice of pensions and long term wealth planning ideas and you can contact an expert for retirement planning to help you make the right choice.
Enjoying a retirement plan knowing your family is absolutely protected is possible with the help of wealth management advisors. They will work with you and satisfy your requirements. This is done by:
· Taking control of the retirement savings
· setting clear retirement goals
· tailoring a strategy for investment suitable to your needs
· Maximize using generous tax allowances
· Adapt to the circumstances changing
· Maximize the post-tax income
Bear in mind that investments should be made to work as a pension arrangement in the retirement planning. Choose your investments such that it makes up for the pension money. It provides flexibility and tax efficiencies considering your retirement benefits.
Get benefitted with the SSAS schemes that are a pooled investment holding an array of assets. Also be aware of the changing tax rules. You can exchange your pension fund to ensure regular income. This calculation must begin early and is required to ensure your retirement period is safely secured.
What Is the Difference Between an Interest Rate and the Annual Percentage Rate (APR)?
I’m sure that everyone has in fact heard of the term mortgage especially in the US since it is a common means among people who want some capital when they need to buy a house or a property. When you talk of mortgage costs there are two things to deem one is the interest rate and the other being the Annual percentage rate also well-known as the APR. Even though they both describe the same they are not the same that is why many borrowers get confused.
Then what exactly is the difference?
1. Then let us define the interest rate as the cost of borrowing the principal loan amount. It may be fixed or variable depending on the loan. This is often articulated as a percentage.
2. However, Annual percentage rate is the bigger figure which comprises the other costs like broker fees, discounts, and closing fees, etc which is also a percentage.
3. The interest is established by existing rates and the borrower’s credit score. For example, the upper your credits score the lesser your interest rate will be. Your monthly sum is proportional to the interest charge and principal balance, not considering the Annual percentage rate.
4. An interest on a personal loan is diverse because it is only a proportion of the loan you’re charged for having a loan.
5. The Annual percentage rate, on the other hand, is decided by the lender, since it’s constituted of lender fees and other costs that differ from lender to lender.
Which is important Annual percentage rate?
Both interest and APR inform you of significant information about a loan. But comparing of a loan ts very useful:
• You can compare fruits to fruits. All lenders must pursue similar rules when computing Annual percentage rate (with a duo of differences we’ll touch on in a moment). You have an enhanced sagacity of the accurate cost of a loan with APR and you can compare it to other loans.
• You recognize how much a loan will cost at a glimpse. Without an affirmed APR, it’s a matter of toiling through individual fees and adding up them to the interest rate. That’s lengthy.
• You can observe how a great deal you’ll pay in fees. Contrast the APR to the interest rate. The nearer the two numbers, the smaller the amount fees are built-in.
Both the interest rate and APR inform you how much you’ll pay for a loan. But the APR let know you a lot more, so it’s usually more useful. Though, you’ll want to compare them both.
The Takeaway
This is a precious tool when comparing personal loans. Comprehending its correlation to the interest rate can help you decide intelligently when you shop for the loan that best meets your wants and budget.
Excuses to Not Have Insurance
Have you ever wondered what goes through the minds of individuals who have a car but no car insurance? Do you ever let someone else drive your car? Have you ever wondered while driving if the person next to you has car Insurance? I think about it all the time. The truth is that there’s no real way to ever know who has insurance and who doesn’t have insurance until something drastic happens. I want to talk about some of the myths that I have heard either in person, on the radio driving or in court. Yes, I said court. You would be surprised of the responses someone gives a judge regarding not having car insurance.
One of the top excuses to not have car insurance is the mindset of not getting caught. If you have been in the car with someone without insurance you can normally tell by the way they’re driving. They are constantly looking in the mirrors, slowing down to avoid attention when they see a police car. As a car owner you should know that most states require drivers to have the states minimums for bodily injury and liability coverage to drive legally.
Another excuse is that their car is a piece of junk so no insurance is needed. Well, rather you think your car is junk or not they realize it or not the car gets you from one place to another. So, protecting your car is worth it. After all, working hard to purchase the car should give you the desire to preserve it? Just imagine your life without it. At the same time all vehicles require insurance no matter the condition.
You might hear someone say I have my own medical insurance and that should be enough to protect me if I get hurt. Personal insurance and car insurance are separate entities. If you think about it most people take out the bare amount of coverage on their jobs due to price. Do you realize when you’re in a car accident there are other cost involved? Will your work insurance pay for the ambulance expenses? These expenses can add up if there’s more than one car involved in the collision and it’s your fault. If you know you have the bare amount of coverage go ahead and get a quote for insurance that offers medical. That will give you one less thing to worry about.
I will never get sued is another saying people think is a reason to not have coverage for their cars. We live in a lawsuit happy society. People will sue you over the smallest of things and win because the either know the law or have a great lawyer. I learned from a popular movie that with the legal system that it’s not about what the crime is but rather what you can prove.
I got luck on my side. I can tell you right now that luck has nothing to do with someone wanting to steal, vandalized, or damaged your car. What happens if a storm comes and damages the car? Who pays for it? Can you afford to pay out-of-pocket expenses? Don’t risk the losses.
At the end of the day having a piece of mind is what comes when you’re covered. Great auto car insurance with a quality policy protects you against whatever may happen to you on the road.
