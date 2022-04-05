News
Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham signs restricted free agent tender
Miami Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham signed his restricted free agency tender on Monday.
On March 11, the Dolphins placed a second-round tender on Needham, who largely contributes as the nickel cornerback in Miami’s defense but has also played on the boundary and even at safety.
Signing the tender guarantees Needham just under $4 million in 2022, a substantial raise from the $850,000 he made last season as an exclusive-rights free agent. It also finalizes any chance that another team could poach the versatile cornerback from Miami this offseason.
While Needham receives a nice payday this upcoming season, it still, however, isn’t the multi-year deal most players in Needham’s position look for.
The Dolphins could have used the right-of-first-refusal tender, which is worth $2.4 million, to retain Needham, but Miami decided against it because another team could then offer him a multi-year deal that would put the Dolphins at risk of losing Needham without compensation. The second-round tender made it so that any team offering Needham such a deal before he signed would have to give up a second-round pick if Miami didn’t match.
Needham has been with the Dolphins since joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP in 2019. He has 171 tackles, six interceptions and three sacks in three seasons.
In 2021, Needham had 59 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup, while scoring a touchdown on one of his interceptions in the Monday night victory at the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 27.
Needham will likely be the team’s third cornerback with Xavien Howard, who signed a lucrative extension on Friday night, and Byron Jones manning the outside when both are healthy.
Miami also placed a tender on tailback Salvon Ahmed and cornerback Elijah Campbell, committing to pay both third-year players the NFL minimum as exclusive-rights free agents.
Along with Howard, Jones, Needham and Campbell, the Dolphins have 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, free-agent signing and special teams ace Keion Crossen, Trill Williams and Javaris Davis as cornerbacks on the roster this offseason.
Monday was also the first day of the Dolphins’ offseason workout program with players arriving at team facilities throughout the morning and the team releasing video of many of them walking up. Phase 1 of the nine-week program consists of the first two weeks with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.
News
Missouri AG joins suit over end of Title 42 border policy
(The Hill) – Three states on Monday sued the Biden administration over its plans to rescind Title 42, a Trump-era order that allows the U.S. to rapidly expel migrants who have crossed the border to seek asylum.
Missouri, Arizona and Louisiana filed the suit after the Biden administration on Friday announced it would lift the order on May 23.
The suit seeks to block the lifting of Title 42 by arguing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which issued the order, violated the Administrative Procedures Act by failing to allow for a comment period on its revocation.
The CDC, however, didn’t use such notice and comment rulemaking to put the order in place, with the Trump administration instead using a sunset clause requiring the CDC to review the order every 60 days.
The bulk of the suit argues canceling Title 42 would cause a surge of immigration at the border that could overwhelm state and federal resources.
“Defendants’ unlawful termination of the Title 42 policy will induce a significant increase of illegal immigration into the United States, with many migrants asserting non-meritorious asylum claims,” the states write in their suit.
“The Termination Order will create an unprecedented surge at the border that will overwhelm Defendants’ capacity to enforce immigration laws at the border.”
The suit targets nearly every agency involved with either public health or the border, listing some 20 defendants, including agencies like the immigration court system that had little to do with the crafting or enforcement of Title 42.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
While crafted by the Trump administration just days into the pandemic, Title 42 has been used roughly 1.7 million times by the Biden administration, a figure that includes repeat crossers.
The Biden administration has said it plans to use numerous other avenues to swiftly remove those who cross the border, including another Trump-era policy, known as Remain in Mexico, which the White House has been forced to resume under court order.
“Once the Title 42 Order is no longer in place, DHS will process individuals encountered at the border pursuant to Title 8, which is the standard procedure we use to place individuals in removal proceedings,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Friday.
“Nonetheless, we know that smugglers will spread misinformation to take advantage of vulnerable migrants. Let me be clear: those unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed.”
News
Vince Flynn Day to be held Wednesday with event at the MN Capitol
Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed Wednesday Vince Flynn Day, honoring the bestselling Minnesota author on what would been his 56th birthday.
The public is invited to a noon ceremony in the Rotunda of the State Capitol where the House of Representatives’ resolution memorializing Flynn’s accomplishments will be read, along with the Governor’s proclamation.
Flynn, who died June 20, 2013, of prostate cancer, left a legacy of 14 books that have sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.
Honoring Flynn, who grew up in Apple Valley and graduated from St. Paul Academy and the University of St. Thomas, was a long time coming. It finally happened thanks to the tenacity of David Brown, deputy director of publicity for Atria Books, and Rep. Jim Nash, assistant minority leader of the Minnesota House of Representatives.
“Every year since Vince died I sent tweets to Minnesota politicians asking about (this honor), but nothing ever happened,” said Brown, who will fly in from New York for Wednesday’s events. He was friends with Flynn after accompanying the St. Paul-born author on eight national publicity torus.
After Flynn’s death his family invited Kyle Mills to take over the series. Brown wanted Flynn’s fans to know that Mitch Rapp was still going strong with a new author. To widen the message Brown started the Mitch Rapp Ambassador program, through which “superfans” of the series got early access to galleys.
To Brown’s delight, one of the people who signed up was Rep. Nash, who represents district 47A that includes most of of the western half of Carver county.
Nash is a Mitch Rapp enthusiast who owns every book in the series
“I saw that there was someone in Minnesota government who loves Mitch Rapp with access to getting something done,” Brown says of Nash. “I added him to my annual tweets and he said he would be happy to take on an official day for Vince He made it happen; he got a proclamation signed by the governor.”
Minnesota’s political heavy-hitters are happy Flynn will be honored.
“He died way too young and I was one of his many fans,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Flynn’s 1997 debut novel, “Term Limits,” was a techno-thriller he self-published and sold out of the trunk of his car. He was soon signed by Atria, a division of Simon & Schuster, and Mitch Rapp was born in 1999 in “Transfer of Power.”
Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were Mitch Rapp fans and Bush invited Flynn to the White House several times. King Abdullah II of Jordan hosted Flynn at his palace and requested each new Rapp book,.
After Wednesday’s public reading there will a be a private reception at the Capitol for Flynn’s friends and family.
News
Cellphone ban at southern Missouri high school
CHARLESTON, Mo. – A high school in Southeast Missouri on Monday introduced a ban on cellphones and smartwatches on campus.
Jamarcus Williams, principal at Charleston High School, posted a letter to parents and guardians on the district Facebook page the day prior. In it, Williams said students are being asked to not bring their phones to school or check their devices in with the administrative office. The student can pick their phone up at the end of each school day.
If a student opts out of either option and brings their phone to campus, it must be kept out of sight for the whole school day. School employees will confiscate students’ phones if they’re seen and the parent or guardian will be required to pick the device up.
Williams said if students or parents need to get in touch with one another, they can contact the administrative office.
The principal said the policy is a result of ongoing problems, such as students taking videos and photos of each other and posting them to social media, using phones in bathrooms and locker rooms, sending random or inappropriate photos during lunch to others, using the devices to cheat on tests and other assignments, and the phones being a tool for instigating conflicts.
