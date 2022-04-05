News
Dr. Phillips flag football takes on Timber Creek with state champ basketball players in the mix
Five members of the Dr. Phillips girls basketball state championship team brought their winning ways to the Panthers’ flag football team this spring.
It’s a group that includes Asiana Govan, a junior who made the go-ahead 3-point shot with 15 seconds to go in Dr. Phillips’ 47-45 victory over Miami High in the Feb. 26 Class 7A basketball state final in Lakeland.
Govan is now a two-way standout playing offense and defense for a DP squad that is the highest-ranked flag team in the Orlando area. The Panthers are 7-0 going into a Wednesday 5 p.m. home game against tough Timber Creek, which was 6-0 going into a Tuesday game vs. Boone (6-2).
Govan scored a touchdown and had 2 interceptions on Monday as the Panthers posted a 21-6 win against rival Wekiva (7-2).
“She’s electrifying all over the field,” said Anthony Jones, DP’s longtime highly successful head coach for both girls basketball and flag football.
The Panthers were flag football state champs in 2011, which was also the year the girls basketball program won the first of its four titles in Jones’ 14 seasons as head coach of that program. He’s in his 19th season as the school’s flag football head coach.
Kalea Rainey, a senior basketball player trying flag football for the first time, had an 82-yard interception return for a TD vs. Wekiva.
Alyssa Virella, a junior, joins sophomore Taylor Giguere and freshman Ronnice Berry as the other basketball players who have contributed.
“Those girls are also doing AAU (basketball) and I allow that,” Jones said. “They miss some (flag) practices, but as the basketball coach I know that’s important. Flag football is an outlet for them. They’re having fun. And I believe it helps their basketball IQ.”
The DP offense is triggered by sophomore Olivia Cadiz, who Jones describes as “the best quarterback in the Orlando hands down”. Her top receiving targets are Govan, Rainey and junior Kayla Estep.
“Wekiva was a big win for us, and Timber Creek is going to be another test,” Jones said.
Like DP, Timber Creek has been a consistent winner. Jim Buckridge, the only tackle football coach Timber Creek has had in its 21-year existence, has also been the Wolves girls flag football head coach for all but one of those years.
Timber Creek posted five shutouts in its first six games.
Wolves junior Ava Jessum, who plays the rush position, had 23 flag pulls and 9 sacks coming into the week. Sophomore linebacker Nevaeh Washington had 22 pulls, 3 pass deflections and an interception.
Timber Creek won 20-12 against Winter Park in the only game in which they had surrendered points.
On offense, TC is led by two-way senior standout Jasmine Cheema, who has 5 touchdown catches, 18 pulls and 2 INTs; and Ayanna Dixon, another senior who has a team-leading 21 receptions and 2 INTs. Senior quarterback Kain Hugh is 81-of-137 passing for 704 yards and 14 TDs.
Cypress Creek is 7-0 going into a Thursday night home game against East River. The Bears are in 2A District 9 alongside of Harmony (7-0) and St. Cloud (4-2), which were set to play Tuesday night.
Other area teams to watch include Apopka (7-2), which lost to Dr. Phillips 20-13 in a season opener, and Jones (3-1), which plays at Wekiva on Thursday.
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
()
Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 7,600 from the record rate, know the latest rate here
Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 7,600 from the record rate, know the latest rate here
Gold Price Today: After the continuous fall in the price of gold, today gold is being sold in the market at a very cheap price. After the fall on Monday, this is the price of gold today.
New Delhi: There has been a big fall in the price of gold in the bullion market across the country. Due to this fall in the price of gold, there is a huge increase in the demand for gold in the market today. Let’s know what is the price of gold in the market today
Know what is the price of gold
On Monday, the price of 22 carat gold fell by Rs 150 per ten grams. Before the market opened, the price of gold was Rs 47,950 per ten grams. After this fall, now the price of gold has gone up to Rs 47,500 per ten grams.
Apart from this, the price of 24 carat gold also saw a fall of Rs 320 per ten grams on Monday. Before the market opened on Monday, the price of gold was Rs 52,460 per ten grams, after which gold rose to Rs 52,140 per ten grams.
Gold became so much cheaper than the record price
In August, 2020, the price of gold had reached its all-time high rate. In August, 2020, the price of gold was Rs 55,400 per ten grams. Compare this record rate with today’s price, so today gold has become cheaper by Rs 7,600.
Gold prices also fell on MCX
Gold futures on Monday fell by Rs 116 to Rs 51,228 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions due to weak demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for April supply contract fell by Rs 116, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 51,228 per 10 grams. It traded for 62 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants led to the fall in gold futures. Globally, gold traded 0.45 per cent higher at USD 1,932.40 an ounce in New York
The post Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 7,600 from the record rate, know the latest rate here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Hot Indian to leave Midtown Global Market, open birria spot in MOA space
Throughout all the uncertainty these past two years have afforded us, there is one thing that we can count on: Hot Indian’s fried paneer pakora, a creative take on the American cheese curd that received rave reviews from local media when it debuted last year at the Minnesota State Fair, will return to Hot Indian’s Fair menu this summer.
However, that’s one of the few things that will remain the same in the coming year. Entrepreneur/restaurant owner Amol Dixit and chef Janene Holig discussed the newest developments regarding Hot Indian’s current storefronts, and a whole lot of change is taking place.
For starters, the lease for Hot Indian’s space at Midtown Global Market ran out on March 31, and the team isn’t renewing it. After eight years, the team is vacating the spot. It’s bittersweet, Dixit said.
“I leave there with nothing but positive memories. The market gave us our shot — it will always be store No. 1 for Hot Indian — and it opened up so many doors for us, like the State Fair,” he said. “It helped put us on the map … but we also know that it’s time for Hot Indian to start exploring some new paths forward.”
The aforementioned new path forward is Bussin’ Birria, the brand new taco spot that will overtake Hot Indian’s Mall of America space. The spot will serve Holig’s take on birria, a taco that originates in Jalisco, Mexico, and comes with a fragrant consomme, a crimson-tinted aromatic broth for dipping the taco into.
Within the past two years, birria has seen a rise in popularity in the U.S. and locally among food enthusiasts and diners. Holig has followed this rise and learned more about the taco itself through visits to California taco trucks and sampling birria from birrierias along Minneapolis’ Lake Street at shops like Taqueria y Birrieria Las Cuatro Milpas. “The trend is here to stay,” Holig said.
Bussin’ Birria, according to Holig, airs more on the side of experimental than traditional. “We have an ability to cater to a broader spectrum of customers, use different products and bring different things forward,” Holig said. “I think there are a lot of people at the Mall of America that aren’t familiar with birria. They may not know about going down to Lake Street to get some and that might not just be something that they hadn’t really had in front of them before. So bringing it to the mall just extends the reach and brings it to the masses a little bit more.” Holig and Dixit expect the mall shop to be open before summer.
The reopening date for the Minneapolis skyway Hot Indian location is still to be determined. “It seems like the majority of companies are returning to work in a more hybrid format, which means that you don’t have 100 percent of the people in the office downtown, walking around the skyway every single day,” Dixit explained. “So it becomes a numbers game: Are there enough people on any given day to sustain all the businesses that are down there?” Right now, Dixit is uncertain of their skyway location’s future, and hesitant to make any formal announcements or updates. More foot traffic through the area wouldn’t hurt, he said.
The Hot Indian brand isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, Dixit said. The Hot Indian spots at Target Field and the State Fair are here to stay with no current changes underway — and yes, the special-to-the-State-Fair paneer pakora will remain. “I can guarantee the paneer pakora will be there,” Holig says with a laugh. “That was a favorite for a reason.”
Railway Recruitment 2022: 10th, graduates can get jobs without exam in Indian Railway, application will start from today, will get good salary
Railway Recruitment 2022: 10th, graduates can get jobs without exam in Indian Railway, application will start from today, will get good salary
Sarkari Naukri: Before applying the candidate, read all these special things carefully. Under this recruitment (Indian Railway Recruitment 2022) process, candidates can get jobs (Sarkari Naukri) in Indian Railways.
Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: There is good news for the youth who are looking for a job (Sarkari Naukri) in Indian Railways. For this (Indian Railway Recruitment 2022), Indian Railways has sought applications for these various Group C posts (Indian Railway Recruitment 2022) in Sports Quota under North Eastern Railway.
Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts (Indian Railway Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of Indian Railway at ner.indianrailways.gov.in. The application process for these posts (Indian Railway Recruitment 2022) has started from today i.e. 26 March.
Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (Indian Railway Recruitment 2022) by clicking on this link . Also, through this link uploads/files/1648033125339-RRC%20 , you can also see the official notification (Indian Railway Recruitment 2022). A total of 21 posts will be filled under this recruitment (Indian Railway Recruitment 2022) process.
Important Dates for Indian Railway Recruitment 2022
Start date to apply – 26 March
Last date to apply – 25 April
Vacancy Details for Indian Railway Recruitment 2022
Total No. of Posts- 21
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Railway Recruitment 2022
- GP- ₹ 1900/2000 Posts: Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent examination from any recognized institute.
- GP- ₹ 2400 (Technical) Posts: Candidates should have passed 12th with Mathematics or Physics as a subject from any recognized board.
- GP- ₹ 2800 Posts: Graduate degree from any recognized university or its equivalent qualification.
Age Limit for Indian Railway Recruitment 2022
Candidates age limit should be between 18 to 25 years.
Application Fee for Indian Railway Recruitment 2022
All candidates except SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD), Women, Minorities and Economically Backward Classes candidates will have to pay ₹ 500.
Selection Process for Indian Railway Recruitment 2022
Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in the trial and assessment of sports and educational qualification.
The post Railway Recruitment 2022: 10th, graduates can get jobs without exam in Indian Railway, application will start from today, will get good salary appeared first on JK Breaking News.
