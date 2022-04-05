Finance
Excuses to Not Have Insurance
Have you ever wondered what goes through the minds of individuals who have a car but no car insurance? Do you ever let someone else drive your car? Have you ever wondered while driving if the person next to you has car Insurance? I think about it all the time. The truth is that there’s no real way to ever know who has insurance and who doesn’t have insurance until something drastic happens. I want to talk about some of the myths that I have heard either in person, on the radio driving or in court. Yes, I said court. You would be surprised of the responses someone gives a judge regarding not having car insurance.
One of the top excuses to not have car insurance is the mindset of not getting caught. If you have been in the car with someone without insurance you can normally tell by the way they’re driving. They are constantly looking in the mirrors, slowing down to avoid attention when they see a police car. As a car owner you should know that most states require drivers to have the states minimums for bodily injury and liability coverage to drive legally.
Another excuse is that their car is a piece of junk so no insurance is needed. Well, rather you think your car is junk or not they realize it or not the car gets you from one place to another. So, protecting your car is worth it. After all, working hard to purchase the car should give you the desire to preserve it? Just imagine your life without it. At the same time all vehicles require insurance no matter the condition.
You might hear someone say I have my own medical insurance and that should be enough to protect me if I get hurt. Personal insurance and car insurance are separate entities. If you think about it most people take out the bare amount of coverage on their jobs due to price. Do you realize when you’re in a car accident there are other cost involved? Will your work insurance pay for the ambulance expenses? These expenses can add up if there’s more than one car involved in the collision and it’s your fault. If you know you have the bare amount of coverage go ahead and get a quote for insurance that offers medical. That will give you one less thing to worry about.
I will never get sued is another saying people think is a reason to not have coverage for their cars. We live in a lawsuit happy society. People will sue you over the smallest of things and win because the either know the law or have a great lawyer. I learned from a popular movie that with the legal system that it’s not about what the crime is but rather what you can prove.
I got luck on my side. I can tell you right now that luck has nothing to do with someone wanting to steal, vandalized, or damaged your car. What happens if a storm comes and damages the car? Who pays for it? Can you afford to pay out-of-pocket expenses? Don’t risk the losses.
At the end of the day having a piece of mind is what comes when you’re covered. Great auto car insurance with a quality policy protects you against whatever may happen to you on the road.
Finance
6 Factors that Could Affect Your Auto Insurance Premium
When it comes to car insurance, many consumers have no idea what insurers look at to come up with the almighty premium amount. But believe it or not, insurers don’t pull your auto insurance rates out of thin air.
To help you secure the lowest possible insurance rate, it’s important to learn about the factors that could be affecting your premium–and how to use those factors to tip the scale in your favor!
Factor #1: Your Driving Record
It’s probably no surprise to you that insurers look at your driving record. They do so to gauge or estimate the risk to insure you. But what exactly are they looking for? Insurers will scan your driving record for at-fault accidents, traffic violations and claims made, usually within the last three to five years. If you’ve received marks against your driving record, you can bet you’ll be paying more for your auto insurance.
The good news: Marks against your driving record usually fall away in the eyes of your insurer after three years. You can avoid being penalized for a less than stellar driving record by driving as defensively as possible and avoiding filing small claims (such as those for hail damage) and paying for the repairs yourself.
Factor #2: Previous Insurance Coverage
If you’re applying for car insurance under a new insurer, your prospective agent will almost certainly look into your previous insurance coverage. He or she will want to know if you paid your premiums on time, how many claims you filed with your old insurer, as well as any other problematic behavior that would increase your risk to insure.
Any red flags in previous insurance coverage will likely result in an increased insurance rate. And unfortunately, if you’ve not been previously insured, you may pay more car insurance until you establish an insurance history.
The good news: You can avoid these penalties in the future by paying your premiums on time, avoiding filing small claims and maintaining a respectful relationship with your insurers.
Factor #3: Your Credit History
According to a recent study by insurance research firm Conning and Company, 92 percent of the nation’s 100 top insurers are factoring credit history into auto insurance premiums.
And while insurers are looking directly at credit scores, they’re more interested at how you’ve used your credit in the past. Insurers will look at the length of your credit history, the amount of revolving debt you have and any collections or late payments to form an insurance score.
And while critics and consumers alike accuse insurers of using credit-based scoring as an excuse to inflate auto rates, there’s a surprising amount of statistics to back the use of insurance scoring. In fact, studies have found that consumers at the bottom of the credit pool file 40 percent more claims that consumers with good credit. Insurers also use your credit history to judge the likelihood of paying your premiums on time. It’s for these and other reasons that insurance scoring is most likely here to stay.
The good news: You can improve your insurance score by paying your bills on time, paying down high existing balances (such as those on credit cards), and having your car insurance premium automatically withdrawn from your account every month.
Bonus tip: Insurers tend to grant discounts for customers with automatic bill pay!
Factor #4: Geographic Location
Can insurers charge you more because of where you live?
Yes.
Statistically speaking, metropolitan areas see greater incidents of car accidents, theft and vandalism. These factors increase the risk that an insurer takes to cover you. Thus, if you live in the city, you may pay more for car insurance than if you lived in a more rural area or suburb.
The good news: While your premiums may go up in urban areas, you can score discounts if your car is kept under a carport, garage or parking structure. Make sure your agent knows of these safety measures–including any electronic theft deterrents in your car.
Factor #5: The Car in Question
It comes as a surprise to most that a brand new car often costs more to insure than one that’s been around the block a few times.
How is this possible?
With all airbags and anti-theft devices in new cars, you’d think your premium would go down. But the fact of the matter is that newer cars can be more expensive to repair and replace–which will increase the amount you pay to cover the car.
The good news: Don’t discount discounts! If your car has multiple air bags and other safety features, make sure your agent is aware of all of them. And you can avoid premium surprises in the future by getting an estimate on your insurance before buying that luxury coupe.
Factor #6: Use of the Car
Believe it or not, your insurer cares how much you use your car and what you use it for. While this may seem relatively unimportant, to an insurer, the more you’re on the road, the greater your chances of getting into an accident–which translates to an increased risk for the insurer.
The good news: Okay, there’s not much you can do about this one. Living closer to work should save you a couple bucks, but if that’s not an option (and sometimes it isn’t), make up for any rate increase by asking about additional discounts, cash incentives and rebates. Chances are good that your insurer won’t bump your premium up much for this anyway.
An Educated Consumer is a Powerful Consumer!
While the final decision about car insurance rates ultimately lies in the hands of the insurer, using the tips above can help tilt the scales in favor of the consumer.
So get your cheapest car insurance premiums by educating yourself on the factors mentioned above. And remember, different insurers may use these factors in varying fashions–so shop around and obtain multiple quotes to find the cheap auto insurance you need!
Finance
Cutting the Cost For Young Drivers’ Car Insurance
Let’s talk about young drivers’ car insurance for a minute. Everyone knows that it is more expensive for teenagers to get insurance? Why is this? It’s because they have, by definition, less experience than older drivers, and statistically speaking, more inclination toward reckless driving.
Premiums therefore, start at high rates for teenagers, but the car insurance companies give them the chance to chip away at the prices. For instance, they can take a defensive driving class and reduce their overall rate. If they get good grades, it shows they are responsible in general and will get a break.
Then, if they (or their parents) put restrictions on their driving and limit the number of miles driven or the hours during which they can drive, they can further reduce their rates. Carrying a high deductible or not carrying collision insurance can also lower young driver car insurance rates just like it does for older drivers.
Teens should make sure there is never a break in coverage because this can cause costs to skyrocket. Teens should also work to keep their driving records clean. This is not important just in the present tense, but also in the long term as points on the driving record stay on for years. It is no secret that young drivers car insurance is expensive. But there are things teens can do to lower the costs. Hopefully, this article has given you some ideas as to how to minimize the expense so that you can get on the road!
Finance
Auto Insurance In Connecticut And Saving Money On Quotes
Auto insurance rates in Connecticut are competitive and it’s always a good idea to see if you can save some money. Here are some tips for getting a good value on your car insurance.
One of the first things to realize is that auto insurance rates vary from one company to the next. This is true whether you live in New Haven, Hartford or elsewhere in the state. That’s why it’s always recommended that you shop around and get comparison quotes as one of the initial ways to save money. The Insurance Information Institute recommends that you get at least three quotes.
A second way to save money is to increase your deductibles. Increasing your deductible on collision or comprehensive can save you quite a bit. However, you’ll want to make sure you’ll be able to afford the deductible in the event of a claim.
A third way to save is by taking advantage of discounts. You can often qualify for discounts such as insuring your home with the same company, having anti-lock brakes, taking a defensive driving course, maintaining good grades (very important for young drivers) and driving fewer miles annually.
Other factors that could affect how much you pay include your age, driving record, type of vehicle you own and your credit score.
Comparison shopping is the fastest way to save. Thanks to the Internet, it’s also now very easy. You can go online and visit the individual Web sites of companies that do business in Connecticut. They’ll usually allow you to fill out a quote form on their site.
It’s even more convenient to use an insurance comparison site. These are Web sites that don’t represent a single company. You typically only need to fill out one online quote request form, which is then distributed to various agents and companies who work in your area and will compete for your business. Thus, you’ll get several different quotes back.
Whichever way you chose, make sure to provide the same information about your coverages, your vehicle, the drivers listed on the policy and deductibles in order to get an apples-to-apples comparison. If you already have auto insurance, just keep your declarations page from your policy handy. Also, jot down notes about each quote so you have more information to help you compare.
Excuses to Not Have Insurance
Dolphins giving Tua Tagovailoa tools to succeed heading into Year 3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans rally around Vanna White after her stepfather dies
6 Factors that Could Affect Your Auto Insurance Premium
Jet Set: New Travel Tricks
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Quarterbacks
40 Psychological Facts Your Mind Didn’t Realize Yet
Cutting the Cost For Young Drivers’ Car Insurance
Michael Bay: ‘I don’t really care’ about Will Smith Oscars slap
30 Hairstyles For The Perfect Saree Look To Look Gorgeous
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout