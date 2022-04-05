Connect with us

Festival of Nations won't happen in 2022 due to ongoing pandemic, variants

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Festival of Nations won’t happen in 2022 due to ongoing pandemic, variants
Festival of Nations, the multicultural celebration that has been a St. Paul tradition dating back to 1932, won’t happen again this year due to the pandemic, organizers say.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the unpredictable nature of new COVID-19 variants, we have made the difficult decision to not hold the Festival of Nations in 2022,” a message on the festival’s website states.

Jane Graupman, the Institute’s executive director, confirmed the cancellation in an email on Tuesday.

The festival, part of the International Institute of Minnesota, celebrates cultural heritage through dancing, performances, exhibits, demonstrations and cuisine. The four-day celebration, which was last held in 2019, features two days of student-only events that wrap with a weekend open to the public.

Why cancel it again as the current COVID surge subsides?

The online statement explains:

“As an organization, we have come to the decision that the public health and financial risks of holding the 2022 Festival are still too high. A successful Festival is one where we center the health and comfort of participants, volunteers, and staff. At this point in time, we cannot guarantee that experience for a large, indoor gathering. A financially sustainable Festival also requires maximizing the event’s capacity and we cannot in good conscience plan and promote an indoor event of that scale in 2022.

“We regret the delay in this important event for our community. We continue to cherish all of our supporters and the relationships we have built over the decades, and we look forward to when it is safe to hold the Festival again. We will stay in communication with you and we encourage you to reach out to us if you have any questions.”

More info at Festivalofnations.com.

 

 

