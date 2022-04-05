News
Frozen Four: Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson quietly goes about his business of shutting teams down
BOSTON — The days of the boom box in the middle of the hockey locker room, cranking out Bon Jovi or AC/DC from a cassette to pump up the players before a game disappeared not long after Cooperalls and the two-game total goals series fell out of fashion.
Today, nearly every player preps for a game with headphones on or earbuds in, picking their own soundtrack to inspire success on the ice. For some that means hard rock, techno or even country tunes. Since-departed goalie Jack LaFontaine would even listen to uplifting instrumental music from movie soundtracks.
If Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson is listening to a Jimmy Buffett tune called “Quietly Making Noise” before games, it would be perfectly fitting for the role the junior is playing on the ice during the current playoff run. It seems that on TV, fellow blueliners Brock Faber and Jackson LaCombe get most of the hype, and deserve to do so with their impact plays in both ends of the rink.
True to his reserved nature, Johnson just eats up minutes, plays a perfect shutdown role and even chipped in with a vital goal in the NCAA tournament first-round, come-from-behind victory over UMass.
“He carries himself like a pro,” Gophers assistant coach Garrett Raboin said of Johnson, who was a first-round pick (31st overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2019 NHL Draft. “He prepares by putting a lot of work into his craft, and you see that on the ice. He’s just so efficient, logging the minutes he logs.”
In the overtime win over UMass, Johnson was on the ice for more than 30 minutes in a game that lasted 68 minutes and 31 seconds. With the Gophers trailing 2-0 late in the first period, a Johnson shot glanced off a UMass player and into the net, getting Minnesota on the scoreboard. Two days later in the regional final, Johnson played nearly 27 of the 60 minutes as the Gophers shut out Western Michigan and advanced to this week’s Frozen Four.
The extra time on the ice is nothing new for Johnson, a second-generation Gopher from Southern California, who has been known to spend another 30 to 60 minutes on the ice by himself after practice ends, working on small aspects of his game.
“He does a whole skating routine for another 30 minutes and you kind of just let him do it,” forward Blake McLaughlin said, adding that getting Johnson off the ice is nearly impossible. “We tried his freshman year, but he never leaves early.”
Next up, the Gophers (26-12) play Minnesota State Mankato (37-5) in Thursday’s second semifinal of the Frozen Four, starting at 7:30 p.m. Michigan (31-9) plays Denver (29-9) in the first semifinal, at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winners meet at 7 p.m. Saturday.
One of the more devout Christians on the team, Johnson has been open about his faith and while devoting time to his classes, can also spend hours devouring Bible passages while on a road trip. He is one of the more serious players on the team, but that quiet exterior hides a burning desire to win.
“He’s got a fire in his belly, no question, and he competes at as high a level as I’ve seen,” Raboin said. “You don’t always see it in the emotions on his face, but you can see it in his game play.”
So while second-round draft picks Faber and LaCombe seemingly share the team’s defensive spotlight, first-rounder Johnson quietly goes about his business stifling the other team’s playmakers, and drawing raves from those with whom he shares a locker room.
“Fabes and Comber get a lot of credit, deservingly, but Ryan Johnson is the unsung hero of our group with what he does defensively and his complete game,” co-captain Ben Meyers said of Johnson, who has a career-best 19 points and is a plus-5. “He’s put up points this year as well. He’s a very slept-on player. Everybody on our team knows about it, but he doesn’t get a lot of recognition for what he does.”
Johnson, a 20-year-old junior, is second on the team in blocked shots (44) and seventh in shots on goal (68).
HOBEY BAKER FINALIST
When the Hobey Baker Award committee started narrowing the list of 10 finalists down to a “hat trick” of three players in 2002, Gophers defenseman Jordan Leopold was part of that trio, and became the most recent skater from the U to win college hockey’s top individual honor that year.
The Gophers have had a half-dozen players named to the Hobey top 10 since then — Keith Ballard (2004), Ryan Potulny (2006), Adam Wilcox (2014), Mike Reilly (2015), Tyler Sheehy (2017) and Jack LaFontaine (2021) — but none of them have reached the hat trick stage.
That changed last week when Meyers was named one of the three finalists for the trophy, which will be handed out Friday evening in Boston. True to his team-first nature, Meyers has made winning a trophy in Boston his goal, just not the individual trophy.
“Obviously I was pretty excited,” Meyers said of seeing his name on the hat trick list alongside Denver forward Bobby Brink and Minnesota State Mankato goalie Dryden McKay. “But at the same time, I didn’t set out this year to win the Hobey. We want to win a national championship. If you have a really good team and you play well, those things come along with it.”
If his name is called on Friday, Meyers would be the fifth Gopher to win the Hobey, following Neal Broten (1981), Robb Stauber (1988), Brian Bonin (1996) and Leopold (2002).
FEELS LIKE HOME
Despite promises to the contrary, the Gophers practiced at Ridder Arena — not some suburban Boston rink — to prepare for their Frozen Four showdown with Mankato. After winning the Worcester Regional, roughly an hour west of Boston, their head coach joked that the Gophers might be checking VRBO for a long-term rental somewhere near TD Garden.
“We’ve talked about the fact that we really like Massachusetts, and we’ve got no choice now but to stay in this state now for the next three weeks,” Bob Motzko said after the win over Western Michigan at the DCU Center in Worcester. “That was one of the things we talked about was coming to Massachusetts and playing good. One weekend’s accomplished, and we’ll be back.”
Motzko admitted that his last time in Boston behind the Gophers bench came in early 2005, in what was his final season as an assistant coach under Don Lucia. Ranked atop the national polls at the time, the Gophers visited Boston University on Jan. 2-3, winning 2-1 in the final game played at BU’s historic Walter Brown Arena, then falling 2-1 the next night in the inaugural game at Agganis Arena, which has been the Terriers’ home rink since.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been there with a team. I was with Minnesota when we opened up the new BU rink, going back a few years,” Motzko said. “It’s an unbelievable city and I’ve been there many times throughout the years. It’s going to have a little western feel to it. I hope the people of Massachusetts like people from Minnesota.”
TV, RADIO
Thursday’s Gophers game versus Mankato at TD Garden in Boston is a 7:30 p.m. CT start and will be televised nationally on ESPNU with John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen calling the action. On radio, the Gophers can be heard on 1130 AM / 103.5 FM in the Twin Cities with Wally Shaver and Frank Mazzocco behind the microphones. The first semifinal between Michigan and Denver is a 4 p.m. CT start and will be aired on ESPN2.
The Gophers’ in-state rivalry with the Mavericks began Jan. 2-3, 1998, when Minnesota swept a home series versus the program then known as Mankato State. The U leads the all-time series with MSU 37-17-6, although the Mavericks won their last meeting 4-0 on March 28, 2021, in the Loveland Regional championship game.
Man left Regions Hospital shortly before starting Lunds & Byerlys fire, charges say
Shortly after being discharged from Regions Hospital, Timothy John Arsenal walked over to a recycling bin in front of the downtown St. Paul Lunds & Byerlys store and started a fire that quickly spread and caused up to $800,000 in damage, according to a criminal complaint.
Arsenal, 36, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree arson for allegedly setting the March 29 blaze at the store, which has apartments above it. The complaint lists Arsenal as living in St. Paul, without a permanent address.
Arsenal is a three-time convicted felon on probation until October 2024. He was civilly committed as mentally ill in 2015, 2016 and 2020, according to court records. The last commitment expired April 8, 2021.
The criminal complaint does not state why Arsenal had been at Regions prior to his March 29 release.
The early-morning fire caused extensive damage to the store’s façade and canopy, and an estimated $350,000 in merchandise had to be discarded because of smoke damage, according to the complaint. Overall damage was estimated between $500,000 and $800,000.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze before it spread to the inside of the store or to The Penfield Apartments. Smoke did end up in one apartment unit.
But the blaze caused the store — the only major grocer in the city’s downtown — to be closed for three days.
At around 1:30 a.m., a St. Paul police officer on patrol saw flames coming from trash bins next to the exterior wall of the store’s main entrance at Tenth and Robert streets. The fire’s size and heat stopped the officer from attempting to put it out; firefighters were called in to extinguish it.
Oh my god. Lunds in downtown St Paul is on fire. pic.twitter.com/aLNigqV0mT
— Corey Schreppel (@coreyschreppel) March 29, 2022
Surveillance video shows a man carrying a white plastic bag and wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, dark-colored pants and a light-colored hoodie approach the trash and recycling bins, according to the criminal complaint. He places his hand into a recycling bin, which ignited into an active fire.
No one else went near the bins between the time the man left and the time the fire erupted, the complaint said.
An investigator contacted Regions Hospital to see if they possibly had video of the suspect. Hospital staff said a man matching the arsonist’s description may have been a patient at the hospital.
And video surveillance shows Arsenal leaving the hospital at around 12:50 a.m. while carrying white plastic bags and wearing the same hat and clothing as the arsonist, according to the complaint.
St. Paul police issued a pickup and hold for Arsenal and Metro Transit police arrested him April 1 in an unrelated case. At the time of his arrest, he was wearing the same hoodie and had a lighter with him, according to the complaint.
Arsenal remained at the Ramsey County jail on Tuesday in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Arsenal has a lengthy criminal history with convictions dating back to 2005. His three felony convictions were for burglary in 2007, possession of a controlled substance in 2020 and theft in 2021, for which he was sentenced this past October to 86 days in Ramsey County jail and five years of probation.
Mara H. Gottfried contributed to this report.
Why Shein, a Fast Fashion Company, Is Now Worth $100 Billion
Fast fashion may not have the same buzz it did a decade ago, but that doesn’t mean investors have lost interest. Shein, the Gen Z-favorite online apparel retailer, is now worth as much as General Electric and more than Zara and H&M combined.
Shein recently raised a round of funding at a private-market valuation of $100 billion, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal reported April 4, a figure unheard of among fashion companies. Shein’s publicly traded rivals, Zara and H&M, are valued far less. Zara parent company, Spain-based Inditex Group, has a market cap of about $66 billion, while Sweden’s H&M is worth only $20 billion.
Based in Guangzhou, China, Shein raised between $1 billion and $2 billion from new investors, including private equity firm General Atlantic, and its existing shareholders, Sequoia and Tiger Global Management, per The Wall Street Journal. The fundraising round officially made Shein the world’s third most valuable private company, after TikTok parent ByteDance and SpaceX, according to CB Insights, a private market research firm. (SpaceX was last valued at $100 billion in October 2021.)
“No other startup fashion company or pure-play has a valuation anywhere in that range,” said Sucharita Kodali, a retail industry analyst at Forrester, a market research firm. “The valuation suggests that some investors think it’s going to be one of the biggest fashion brands in the world for a long time into the future.”
Shein takes the fast fashion model to the next level
Shein was founded in 2008 by Chinese entrepreneur Chris Xu initially as a distributor that sources products from wholesale clothing factories in China and sells them worldwide via its website. The company itself wasn’t involved in design or manufacturing at first. Over time it gradually gathered a team of more than 1,000 designers and established supply relationships with about 3,000 factories in China. It also developed big data-based forecast tools that can quickly determine production quantity based on what new styles sell best.
Shein follows the tried-and-true fast fashion rule of churning out endless off-the-runway styles at rock bottom prices, but takes it to the next level. According to its website, Shein drops 1,000 new products every day. (Zara releases 500 new designs every week). Most of them are priced between $8 and $30. That’s 30 percent to 50 percent less than comparable pieces sold by Zara and H&M.
Thanks for its entirely digital sales model, Shein saw its popularity soar during the pandemic as more people turned to online shopping. In 2020, Shein’s global sales doubled to $10 billion, about half that of Inditex Group. In May 2021, Shein overtook Amazon as the most downloaded shopping app in the U.S. Analysts believe Shein’s revenue is on track to surpass that of Inditex this year.
Shein didn’t respond to a press inquiry confirming its latest valuation figure. In May 2021, the company told reporters it was last valued at “several billion dollars” and had no plans to go public.
Dr. Phillips flag football takes on Timber Creek with state champ basketball players in the mix
Five members of the Dr. Phillips girls basketball state championship team brought their winning ways to the Panthers’ flag football team this spring.
It’s a group that includes Asiana Govan, a junior who made the go-ahead 3-point shot with 15 seconds to go in Dr. Phillips’ 47-45 victory over Miami High in the Feb. 26 Class 7A basketball state final in Lakeland.
Govan is now a two-way standout playing offense and defense for a DP squad that is the highest-ranked flag team in the Orlando area. The Panthers are 7-0 going into a Wednesday 5 p.m. home game against tough Timber Creek, which was 6-0 going into a Tuesday game vs. Boone (6-2).
Govan scored a touchdown and had 2 interceptions on Monday as the Panthers posted a 21-6 win against rival Wekiva (7-2).
“She’s electrifying all over the field,” said Anthony Jones, DP’s longtime highly successful head coach for both girls basketball and flag football.
The Panthers were flag football state champs in 2011, which was also the year the girls basketball program won the first of its four titles in Jones’ 14 seasons as head coach of that program. He’s in his 19th season as the school’s flag football head coach.
Kalea Rainey, a senior basketball player trying flag football for the first time, had an 82-yard interception return for a TD vs. Wekiva.
Alyssa Virella, a junior, joins sophomore Taylor Giguere and freshman Ronnice Berry as the other basketball players who have contributed.
“Those girls are also doing AAU (basketball) and I allow that,” Jones said. “They miss some (flag) practices, but as the basketball coach I know that’s important. Flag football is an outlet for them. They’re having fun. And I believe it helps their basketball IQ.”
The DP offense is triggered by sophomore Olivia Cadiz, who Jones describes as “the best quarterback in the Orlando hands down”. Her top receiving targets are Govan, Rainey and junior Kayla Estep.
“Wekiva was a big win for us, and Timber Creek is going to be another test,” Jones said.
Like DP, Timber Creek has been a consistent winner. Jim Buckridge, the only tackle football coach Timber Creek has had in its 21-year existence, has also been the Wolves girls flag football head coach for all but one of those years.
Timber Creek posted five shutouts in its first six games.
Wolves junior Ava Jessum, who plays the rush position, had 23 flag pulls and 9 sacks coming into the week. Sophomore linebacker Nevaeh Washington had 22 pulls, 3 pass deflections and an interception.
Timber Creek won 20-12 against Winter Park in the only game in which they had surrendered points.
On offense, TC is led by two-way senior standout Jasmine Cheema, who has 5 touchdown catches, 18 pulls and 2 INTs; and Ayanna Dixon, another senior who has a team-leading 21 receptions and 2 INTs. Senior quarterback Kain Hugh is 81-of-137 passing for 704 yards and 14 TDs.
Cypress Creek is 7-0 going into a Thursday night home game against East River. The Bears are in 2A District 9 alongside of Harmony (7-0) and St. Cloud (4-2), which were set to play Tuesday night.
Other area teams to watch include Apopka (7-2), which lost to Dr. Phillips 20-13 in a season opener, and Jones (3-1), which plays at Wekiva on Thursday.
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
