Finance
Getting Apartments in Delaware With Bad Credit
Are you trying to avoid the credit check when looking for apartments in Delaware? Even if Delaware is the second smallest state in the United States, there are a lot of options that you can find here when it comes to apartments. Since this is a small state, there is a higher possibility that you can find apartments which you can rent even if your credit history is not too expensive. You might want to seriously consider living here because of all the beauty in this place. It is in the north east portion of the Delmarva Peninsula so bodies of water surround Delaware.
What should you do if you have a bad credit history and you want to move to a new apartment? All it takes is a matter of picking the right one among all the apartments in Delaware. Choose which among the three Delaware counties you would like to stay in namely, New Castle, Kent and Sussex.
First thing that you must do is to carefully look into your credit report before you search among the available apartments in Delaware. This can be requested from the bank. Review the report and see if there are any glitches that you can correct so you can improve your credit score.
If you were able to improve your credit score, it would be easier for you to find an apartment. The top five most progressive places in Delaware are Greenville, Henlopen Acres, Fenwick Island and Arden Town. You have to be ready to pay for more costly rent though. If you want more affordable rent fees, check out places like Woodside, Millville, Townsend or Farmington.
To be able to achieve your goal of getting a new apartment despite your unimpressive credit history, you need to look for apartments that are managed by a single landlord instead of major corporations. These apartments are more common in places like Frankford, Magnolia and Greenwood. It would be easier to deal with individuals than companies which have stern regulations and processes.
For a bad credit history, it would help if you would come up with an explanation letter which you can present to your landlord. Keep in mind that landlords are also people who are just trying to run their business smoothly. Once you are able to give them an assurance that you can handle the monthly rent, you might be able to move in to a new apartment.
Researching for available apartments in Delaware via the internet is a much more convenient way of gathering sufficient information. This will enable you to save a lot of time, effort and money. Check out the listings from various websites and you can even see photos of the available apartments.
Finance
Health Insurance And Insurance Brokers
If you are in the market to purchase your own health insurance coverage you can save yourself precious time and money by shopping and comparing policies right online. Sites dedicated to giving you quotes on various types of insurance make it very easy for you to get an idea of what your coverage and costs will be. However, please be forewarned that there are some pitfalls in using an insurance broker as I discovered within the past year.
As a self employed person, I carry my own health and life insurance for my family. When making the move from New Jersey to North Carolina in 2004 I knew two things about our health insurance:
1. I would have to shop for a health insurance provider covering North Carolina.
2. Rates would be cheaper than in New Jersey, with costs being about half of what I had been paying and with slight better coverage.
Several weeks before we moved I contacted a well known internet insurance broker and received quotes. We selected one company and received the paperwork from the broker about ten days before our move. Quite frankly, I wish I had started the process a little earlier as all of our free time was dedicated toward preparing and making the move. So, I ended up packing the paperwork with my personal stuff and was only able to fill it out and submit it one week after our arrival in North Carolina.
Dealing with the online insurance broker was a simple task, but I soon discovered that they were an extra step in the application process, one that only slowed down our approval.
Once the paperwork was received by the broker, they acknowledged the same via email and mentioned that they would review our package before forwarding it to the health insurance company.
Over the next couple of weeks we received messages from the insurance broker stating the following:
1. We are in the process of reviewing your application.
2. We have sent your application off to the insurance company.
3. The insurance company has your application and will be reviewing it in about one week.
4. The insurance company expects a delay in reviewing your application due to the high volume of applications received.
5. Please do not contact the insurance company directly; we will keep you posted as to the status of your application. Yeah, right.
Originally, we were assured by the insurance broker that the health insurance company would review and approve our application within two weeks. Follow up phone calls by us to the broker along with several exchanges of emails revealed that this was not going to happen. In addition, when we contacted the health insurance company directly – at the encouragement of the broker – the health insurance company had difficulty finding our application. Within a few days the application was found sitting in another department; our contact at the health insurance company blamed the broker for sending the information to the wrong address.
As it turned out, the original insurance quote we received online was off by just over 20%. Once the health insurance company determined that certain pre existing conditions needed to be factored in our rates rose accordingly. Of course, when working with the internet broker we knew that the rate quoted wasn’t ‘absolute’ but the big jump was still a bitter pill to swallow.
Among our thoughts at that point in the process were:
1. Had we known ahead of time that our “final rate” would be so high, we would have shopped around some more.
2. Because of the delays and the passage of time, we needed to complete the application process as our coverage with the NJ health provider would need to be canceled, preferably by the end of the year.
By the middle of December, a full ten weeks after we submitted our paperwork, we received official notification that our application was approved and that we were covered. During the last couple of weeks of the lengthy application process we contacted the health insurance company directly several times to learn what the status of our application was. At no time during the process were we assured that we would receive approval; essentially we were told that coverage would begin pending approval.
In conclusion, I offer the following recommendations for shopping for health insurance:
1. Comparison shop online. Get quotes through the online brokers to get a general idea of what your costs will be. If you have pre-existing conditions, the prices quoted will not be reflected in your quote.
2. Narrow down the list of companies quoted to three and then contact them directly. Bypass the broker as they are an unnecessary additional step in what certainly is not a quick approval process.
3. If you need insurance by a particular date, apply well in advance to allow for delays, for misplaced paperwork, changes in your application, etc. Our insurance coverage was approved effective a specific date, but we were able to move it to another date to coincide with the dropping of our NJ health care provider.
In all, the experience was wearisome at times and a real eye opener. I know you see ads all the time for online insurance quotes. I am not saying to avoid the sites, but please consider what we went through before using an online broker exclusively.
Finance
Surety Bonds: Beware the False Asker
Surety Bond Producers have one main goal: produce the business and move on.
You know there is a process when submitting a surety bond for approval but hate that sick feeling when the underwriter comes back with a ton of questions. Let’s face it, customers just want to complete the transaction and get on with their lives. They have more important things to do than fill out forms, scan documents and complete applications. You know you’ll get push back from your client if you bug them.
What’s more, the questions may result in a dead end, a declination! Did the underwriter already form an opinion? Did they already decide the account is not for them, but just want to complete the file… to have a complete file?
We will call such a person the “False Asker” – an underwriter who puts you through the paces, just to say no at the end. They never really wanted to write the bond and are developing the file under false pretenses. They send you on a fools mission. It is 100% a waste of your time!
Or maybe questions are the opposite… The bond underwriter thinks the account may be a fit, but just needs to check a few more points. This could be the first step on a successful journey. Here’s more: There may be something wonderful about the questions good underwriters ask. Let’s explore.
When reviewing the file, the analyst marks off elements of strength and weakness. For example, the company is 10 years old, but current management has only been in place for a year (a plus and a minus). Or maybe the Net Worth is strong, but debt is high resulting in too much leverage. If there is more good than bad, an approval may be in order – after additional development.
Now comes the gift: The key points, the underwriting questions, are an insight to the decision making process. They are keys to the underwriter’s mind. With favorable answers, authorization may ensue. The questions chart a course that the producer could imagine but not confirm. In this manner, the underwriting questions are priceless, the keys to success.
Remember, there is room for frustration on the underwriter’s side, too.
Q. Which of the underwriting questions are optional? You know, the unimportant ones.
A. They are all important.
Thus the frustration when we ask 5 Q’s and get back 3 A’s. Then re-ask the 3 and get back only 2. You get the idea.
It all comes down to this: Beware the False Asker. You must avoid that person who churns the file and wastes your time. Every producer has been through it. You answer questions for two weeks and get a declination they could have figured on day one – and not wasted your time.
A good underwriter only develops an account they intend to support. They like it and want to proceed, but must tidy up the file. Their Qs are a gift, the path forward, the key to your success if you follow through willingly and diligently.
Judge all of us by our performance:
- Good underwriters are prompt. For example, our office provides a same day response on all submissions.
- Are our responses concise and easy to understand?
- Do we offer a prompt declination or clear path forward, defined by the underwriting questions that will get the deal done?
A good surety underwriter can be your important ally and business partner. Choose us carefully based on performance, and always Beware the False Asker!
Finance
Sloppy or Shady?
Sheesh.
Recently I received two LinkedIn requests to connect, one from a rep at a well-known insurance company and the other from a financial planner at a well-known financial services company. In the first request the rep told me that the insurance company notified him that my construction company is eligible for a special program that grants an immediate discount.
Sounds great; the problem is I don’t own a construction company.
Twice I asked him to tell me who at the insurance company notified him. He finally responded with a “nobody notified us,” even though in his original message he was “notified by <insurance company> that my construction business qualifies for the discount.”
In the second request the financial planner told me he works with a few employees of LonniePacelli.com and would love to walk me through his investment process.
I have two employees; myself and my wife, who confirmed with me she is not sitting on a wad of cash and investing without my knowledge.
I asked him which LonniePacelli.com employees he worked with. He responded and weakly blamed it on an auto-response that he used for other clients. He did apologize for the inconvenience, but the fact that he gave a bogus excuse didn’t sway me.
I am intentionally not divulging the company names nor the individuals who sent me connection requests; there’s no need to do that. Getting these two messages caused me to think more about these types of requests and the impression it left on me. With the financial services request, the financial planner blamed it on technology and didn’t take the time to review a very short LinkedIn message before sending it off to me. With the insurance request, the rep flat-out lied to me when I pressed him for an answer.
Sloppy financial planner. Shady insurance rep. Neither worthy of my business.
One can argue that the sloppy financial planner just made an honest mistake. Maybe so. However, the financial planner was pitching me on him managing my money. Do I really want someone overseeing my nest egg who doesn’t even take the time to read a simple LinkedIn message before sending it? Sorry, but no chance. The first and lasting impression he left, even though he apologized, was one of someone who doesn’t pay attention to details. Not a good impression for a money manager to leave.
Now onto the insurance rep. After he saw I wasn’t going away he sent me a response which directly contradicted with his original message to me. So, he not only sent me a bogus first message, but when he sent me the second one, he didn’t even bother to read what he first sent me. Why in the world would I trust someone with my insurance needs who doesn’t respond, then when pressed for an answer gives me conflicting answers? Not a chance.
Neither of these individuals considered not only the negative impressions they as people left on me, but also the negative impression I now have of both companies represented. I’ll probably forget both of their names, but I won’t forget either company.
The point here is simple. Do whatever you can to make your first impression positive. If something goes awry (which occasionally it does), own up to it, apologize, and ask for a second chance to make a great impression. Humbly admitting your mistake can work to your advantage and help you get the outcome you desire. Just don’t let your lasting impression be sloppy or shady.
