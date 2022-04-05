Government Loans for Beginners

With the growth of the internet and technology, videos have increasingly become a more powerful tool in getting more leads and growing one’s business.

The commercialization of video editing tools and ease of sharing videos via video sharing sites such as YouTube has made the growth of the video industry explode rapidly.

Currently, it doesn’t matter if you are a small-time marketer or a corporate giant, you stand lots of gain through leveraging on videos to grow your business.

The trends of internet marketing have always been evolving. Back then, it was article marketing. Then came the paid advertising era of PPC and PPV. Today, we have Video Marketing.

What is video marketing? Video marketing is the art of using videos to market and grow your business. This could be in the form of using videos for getting leads, building traffic or selling a video product.

Video marketing is great because it has the ability to grow virally. Viral marketing as in it spreads as fast and as widely as a biological virus, but in the marketing sense. This can help you reach a wide audience in a short amount of time and at a low cost.

People love watching videos, so much more because you can incorporate visual and audio elements which can excite emotions and make content interesting. E-books are so yesterday and have a hard time keeping up with videos which have been getting better and better.

One of the most useful sites out there is YouTube – The world’s largest video sharing site. We shall look into the power of YouTube in the next section.

The Power of YouTube

As mentioned earlier, YouTube is the world’s largest video sharing website. Why are they called video sharing sites? It’s because everyone who uploads videos are like a TV channel of their own – You can get subscribers and people who watch your videos can freely share it with others through a wide variety of social media sharing tools available.

The popularity of YouTube has exploded, and businesses, big or small stand a lot to gain by tapping into this phenomenon.

YouTube allows you to upload videos for free, and if your videos meet their standards they will offer you a director’s status, where you can post up videos longer than 10 minutes.

One good thing about YouTube, is that you can post descriptions down at the bottom box of your videos. This allows you to draw traffic to your website and write descriptions about your videos.

YouTube also has that added benefit of being owned by Google, the largest search engine in the world. Because of that, YouTubes videos rank highly on Google, and you can draw tons of traffic by targeting keywords with high search volume and are related to your niche.

We have seen the potential of YouTube – Huge user base, easy to upload videos and easy to share them as well.

Here’s how you start marketing your business using YouTube:

1) Create a video worth of valuable content related to your niche

2) Make sure there’s a call to action at the end of the video

3) Upload your video to YouTube

4) Add a description below each video

5)Be sure to include a link to your website (traffic drawing purposes)

6) Share your videos with your target audience

Remember, a very important part of video marketing is the sharing component. Get your subscribers or followers to share your videos with others to get more views. The more views you get, the higher your video will be ranked.

Videos with higher rank will usually be featured in YouTube’s channel listings and this will further garner you more views.

Basic Tools For Video Marketing

Let’s look into some simple tools for creating videos for marketing purposes. One of my favorite combinations is Microsoft Powerpoint + Camstasia.

Microsoft Powerpoint allows you to create video content through slides, animations and sound effects. Camstasia allows you to record a screen capture, so when you play your slides in real time, you can record every single thing that is happening.

Combo-ed with some cool music, you can make powerful informative videos which your customer base will like.

Camstasia also allows you to edit your videos with basic features such as audio editing, slide transitions etc. Post video production is followed by uploading to YouTube, all can be done instantly via Camstasia.

Last but not least, you will need to sign up for a YouTube account before you can start uploading videos.

In short, these tools will help you create simple yet powerful videos for getting traffic and customers, as long as you have good content that your target market would enjoy.

Videos are a great powerful tool for helping you grow your online business in many aspects.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, the same way traffic doesn’t happen in an instant. However, if you diligently practice these video marketing methods, your business will surely have a lot to gain.

The best way to build a budding business online is to leverage not just on videos, but on as many marketing methods as well such as article marketing, SEO and paid advertising.

Once you have found what works best for your business, replicate and multiply your efforts and in no time you’ve built yourself a solid business empire streaming with thousands of followers.

I wish you all the best in your video marketing, and your online business journey!