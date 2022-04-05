Finance
Government Loans for Beginners
Government loans are those that the government of a country provides to the citizens of that country in order to fulfill there needs and for their uplfitment or betterment. This helps in reducing the wide gap between the rich and the poor and streamlines the economy of the country. Government loans almost are for all sorts of purposes like education loan, loan for purchasing a house- home loan, loan for setting a business- SBA- Small Business Loan, purchasing a car, heavy machine etc.
Government loans are broadly divided into two categories- VA and FHA. The former i.e. VA loans are quite beneficial for they require no down payment and mortgage insurance. They are under the sponsorship of the Veterans Administration from where the name is derived. These loans are provided at fixed rates which are not subject to modification. VA loans are meant only for qualified veterans and not to the rest of the public.
FHA loans can be given to any qualified person who wants it. They need a little extensive paper work and are most often opted by those who seek to purchase multi family properties since they have a seemingly low down payment.
If we do a comparative analysis of the loans provided by the private companies and banks and those provided by the government, the latter outweighs the former in many respects. The sole motive behind a private bank or company’s lending money to people is to earn profits or to accumulate more wealth. But the government works for the noble cause of benefit of its citizens. It does not seek to fulfill any private purpose but the whole idea is to strengthen the country’s economy.
It is not that the government unlike any other private company giving loan has no criteria or a set of parameters to adjudicate who all are eligible for the loan they apply for. But this criterion is often a mild one. Government at times gives loan to even those who do not have the potential to repay it. Not just this but in case of any natural calamity or disaster if those who have taken the loan become inefficient to pay it back, the government simply excuses the loan amount.
As compared to the private banks and companies the rate of interest at which the government loans are offered are significantly low. Moreover the government can provide large amount of loan for a considerable period of time. This enables one to have relatively small monthly installments and more security. Private companies in order to make large profits usually charge high rates of interests from their customers. They lure the customers by promising of instant delivery of loan amount at their doorstep and with least documentation. The government loans generally require more documents but that should not undermine their benefits. While going for any government loan the best one can do to avoid running around is to opt for a well qualified agent. These agents do all the official work (like collecting documents, checking and submitting them) by going from one office to another. The finest part is that they are not too expensive and provide you with sufficient knowledge, guidance and service at your ease.
Thus make a prudent choice, take loans through government. They can be of tremendous help since the government is always meant for the welfare of public.
A Review of IRS Fresh Start Programs
In 2011, the IRS announced the expansion of the “Fresh Start” program as an attempt to help financially distressed taxpayers. But the problem we have is that, similar to all other IRS announcements, this one also claims that they are always on your side. But they aren’t and the fact is, they don’t have to be.
Let’s find out which of the three main IRS Fresh Start programs is actually the most helpful for resolving your tax problems.
1. IRS Fresh Start for Tax Liens
The first one is the IRS Fresh Start Federal Tax Lien program. The IRS claims that the new standard for Notice of Federal Tax Lien filing is in the taxpayers’ favor as it has raised the minimum liability for filing a tax lien from $5,000 to $10,000; this sounds good. But it is pretty much useless. And what is there for the IRS to secure something from people when they don’t have anything to pay? It will only serve to ding your credit score by 100 points or more and make it difficult to get approval for new credit to repay the IRS. The new change is not retroactive and the IRS cannot automatically withdraw a previously filed lien. Rating: Two thumbs down; a highly ineffective program.
2. Installment Agreement and the Fresh Start Program
The next program is the IRS installment payment plans. If you owe $50,000 or less in combined tax, interest, and penalties, you can participate in an installment plan by providing minimal financial information to the IRS (if you owe less than $25,000, you do not have to submit anything). The timeline for paying under the streamlined installment agreement has been increased to 72 months. Rating: Good.
If you owe more than $50,000, you need to complete Form 433-F, the Collection Information Statement. You have to conduct a lot of negotiations with the IRS over a reasonable monthly plan as the payment amounts are at the discretion of the IRS representatives.
3. Fresh Start Offer in Compromise
This definitely stands out as the best IRS Fresh Start program to settle back taxes for less than you owe. The IRS has now added more flexibility when calculating a taxpayer’s ability to pay when requesting relief under an Offer in Compromise. One significant change is in the calculation of the taxpayer’s reasonable collection potential. The IRS looks at only two years of future income for offers paid within 24 months, which is a reduction from five years. The changes allow more individuals to qualify for OIC programs, providing them with a new opportunity to resolve their tax debts with the IRS. Rating: An excellent program. Go and make full use of this opportunity.
Dealing with the IRS
The IRS Fresh Start Program has opened the doors to new possibilities to resolve back tax problems, but it should be utilized in the right way. You should understand that knowing all the details pertaining to the new Installment Agreement policy or having an IRS Offer in Compromise accepted remains challenging for many people. There is no guarantee that the new relaxed policies will stay forever, so there is no better time than now to start negotiating with the IRS.
Entrepreneurial Spirit – 5 Joint Venture Opportunities For Online Marketing
Motivated marketers seek online partnership opportunities to joint venture their marketing endeavors. Are you looking for an online opportunity that will bring wealth and prosperity to your business? One of these 5 Joint Venture Opportunities may just fill your desires.
Joint Venture Opportunity #1:
Public speaking or the development of an audience for seminars and conferences offers an opportunity to bring your co-marketers on board for a joint venture at a high-end resort, marketing products, opportunities, and other endeavors. Share your valuable information at a Public Speaking Engagement with four or five of your Marketing Guru Friends Online.
Joint Venture Opportunity #2:
Podcasting ideas, thoughts, and business processes on your blog offers potential customers a chance to hear first hand how you joint venture with your Interview Participants in Online Marketing Projects. Get to know your favorite marketers up front and personal with a voice over interview posted to your website.
Joint Venture Opportunity #3:
You Tube, not just kids video any longer, these incredible pieces of Technological Diversification offer an intimate look at your business ventures online while providing an active opportunity to share what you do with your ‘readers’. Become a celebrity overnight with your own You Tube Show!
Joint Venture Opportunity #4:
Ebook Marketing opens up a new world of publication. Invite a few friends onboard to share their expertise and create an ebook jam packed with informative knowledge and marketing wisdom about your niche online.
Joint Venture Opportunity #5:
Special Report Marketing – Quote a Guru in your Special Report. You’ve seen the quotes from famous marketers. Write a report based on information you’re currently using in your business and offer the quote as additional proof that your process works.
Are you ready to fill up your Joint Venture Marketing Card?
How To Video Marketing
With the growth of the internet and technology, videos have increasingly become a more powerful tool in getting more leads and growing one’s business.
The commercialization of video editing tools and ease of sharing videos via video sharing sites such as YouTube has made the growth of the video industry explode rapidly.
Currently, it doesn’t matter if you are a small-time marketer or a corporate giant, you stand lots of gain through leveraging on videos to grow your business.
The trends of internet marketing have always been evolving. Back then, it was article marketing. Then came the paid advertising era of PPC and PPV. Today, we have Video Marketing.
What is video marketing? Video marketing is the art of using videos to market and grow your business. This could be in the form of using videos for getting leads, building traffic or selling a video product.
Video marketing is great because it has the ability to grow virally. Viral marketing as in it spreads as fast and as widely as a biological virus, but in the marketing sense. This can help you reach a wide audience in a short amount of time and at a low cost.
People love watching videos, so much more because you can incorporate visual and audio elements which can excite emotions and make content interesting. E-books are so yesterday and have a hard time keeping up with videos which have been getting better and better.
One of the most useful sites out there is YouTube – The world’s largest video sharing site. We shall look into the power of YouTube in the next section.
The Power of YouTube
As mentioned earlier, YouTube is the world’s largest video sharing website. Why are they called video sharing sites? It’s because everyone who uploads videos are like a TV channel of their own – You can get subscribers and people who watch your videos can freely share it with others through a wide variety of social media sharing tools available.
The popularity of YouTube has exploded, and businesses, big or small stand a lot to gain by tapping into this phenomenon.
YouTube allows you to upload videos for free, and if your videos meet their standards they will offer you a director’s status, where you can post up videos longer than 10 minutes.
One good thing about YouTube, is that you can post descriptions down at the bottom box of your videos. This allows you to draw traffic to your website and write descriptions about your videos.
YouTube also has that added benefit of being owned by Google, the largest search engine in the world. Because of that, YouTubes videos rank highly on Google, and you can draw tons of traffic by targeting keywords with high search volume and are related to your niche.
We have seen the potential of YouTube – Huge user base, easy to upload videos and easy to share them as well.
Here’s how you start marketing your business using YouTube:
1) Create a video worth of valuable content related to your niche
2) Make sure there’s a call to action at the end of the video
3) Upload your video to YouTube
4) Add a description below each video
5)Be sure to include a link to your website (traffic drawing purposes)
6) Share your videos with your target audience
Remember, a very important part of video marketing is the sharing component. Get your subscribers or followers to share your videos with others to get more views. The more views you get, the higher your video will be ranked.
Videos with higher rank will usually be featured in YouTube’s channel listings and this will further garner you more views.
Basic Tools For Video Marketing
Let’s look into some simple tools for creating videos for marketing purposes. One of my favorite combinations is Microsoft Powerpoint + Camstasia.
Microsoft Powerpoint allows you to create video content through slides, animations and sound effects. Camstasia allows you to record a screen capture, so when you play your slides in real time, you can record every single thing that is happening.
Combo-ed with some cool music, you can make powerful informative videos which your customer base will like.
Camstasia also allows you to edit your videos with basic features such as audio editing, slide transitions etc. Post video production is followed by uploading to YouTube, all can be done instantly via Camstasia.
Last but not least, you will need to sign up for a YouTube account before you can start uploading videos.
In short, these tools will help you create simple yet powerful videos for getting traffic and customers, as long as you have good content that your target market would enjoy.
Videos are a great powerful tool for helping you grow your online business in many aspects.
Rome wasn’t built in a day, the same way traffic doesn’t happen in an instant. However, if you diligently practice these video marketing methods, your business will surely have a lot to gain.
The best way to build a budding business online is to leverage not just on videos, but on as many marketing methods as well such as article marketing, SEO and paid advertising.
Once you have found what works best for your business, replicate and multiply your efforts and in no time you’ve built yourself a solid business empire streaming with thousands of followers.
I wish you all the best in your video marketing, and your online business journey!
