Hot Indian to leave Midtown Global Market, open birria spot in MOA space

Throughout all the uncertainty these past two years have afforded us, there is one thing that we can count on: Hot Indian’s fried paneer pakora, a creative take on the American cheese curd that received rave reviews from local media when it debuted last year at the Minnesota State Fair, will return to Hot Indian’s Fair menu this summer.

However, that’s one of the few things that will remain the same in the coming year. Entrepreneur/restaurant owner Amol Dixit and chef Janene Holig discussed the newest developments regarding Hot Indian’s current storefronts, and a whole lot of change is taking place.

For starters, the lease for Hot Indian’s space at Midtown Global Market ran out on March 31, and the team isn’t renewing it. After eight years, the team is vacating the spot. It’s bittersweet, Dixit said.

“I leave there with nothing but positive memories. The market gave us our shot — it will always be store No. 1 for Hot Indian — and it opened up so many doors for us, like the State Fair,” he said. “It helped put us on the map … but we also know that it’s time for Hot Indian to start exploring some new paths forward.”

The aforementioned new path forward is Bussin’ Birria, the brand new taco spot that will overtake Hot Indian’s Mall of America space. The spot will serve Holig’s take on birria, a taco that originates in Jalisco, Mexico, and comes with a fragrant consomme, a crimson-tinted aromatic broth for dipping the taco into.

Within the past two years, birria has seen a rise in popularity in the U.S. and locally among food enthusiasts and diners. Holig has followed this rise and learned more about the taco itself through visits to California taco trucks and sampling birria from birrierias along Minneapolis’ Lake Street at shops like Taqueria y Birrieria Las Cuatro Milpas. “The trend is here to stay,” Holig said.

Bussin’ Birria, according to Holig, airs more on the side of experimental than traditional. “We have an ability to cater to a broader spectrum of customers, use different products and bring different things forward,” Holig said. “I think there are a lot of people at the Mall of America that aren’t familiar with birria. They may not know about going down to Lake Street to get some and that might not just be something that they hadn’t really had in front of them before. So bringing it to the mall just extends the reach and brings it to the masses a little bit more.” Holig and Dixit expect the mall shop to be open before summer.

The reopening date for the Minneapolis skyway Hot Indian location is still to be determined. “It seems like the majority of companies are returning to work in a more hybrid format, which means that you don’t have 100 percent of the people in the office downtown, walking around the skyway every single day,” Dixit explained. “So it becomes a numbers game: Are there enough people on any given day to sustain all the businesses that are down there?” Right now, Dixit is uncertain of their skyway location’s future, and hesitant to make any formal announcements or updates. More foot traffic through the area wouldn’t hurt, he said.

The Hot Indian brand isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, Dixit said. The Hot Indian spots at Target Field and the State Fair are here to stay with no current changes underway — and yes, the special-to-the-State-Fair paneer pakora will remain. “I can guarantee the paneer pakora will be there,” Holig says with a laugh. “That was a favorite for a reason.”