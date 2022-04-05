News
House DFL proposes tapping surplus for K-12 boost; caucus also counters Walz’s tax rebate
The Minnesota House Democratic majority on Monday proposed spending $1.15 billion of the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus on education, drawing a sharp contrast with Republicans who control the Senate and who want to cut taxes by $3.4 billion while spending just $30 million more on schools.
“With a historic budget surplus, we need to deliver for Minnesota students,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said at a news conference.
The big spending and policy bills of the 2022 legislative session are starting to come together and the deep philosophical differences between Democrats and Republicans over how to use the massive surplus portend difficult negotiations before the session is due to adjourn May 23.
The catch-all House Democratic education package would focus on mental health support for students, such as counselors and social workers, as well as special education services and English language learners.
Because of that emphasis, their package does not include the 2% increase in general per-pupil funding in the current budget that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has proposed, said the chairman of the House Education Finance Committee, Rep. Jim Davnie, of Minneapolis.
The House Democratic plan also includes a voluntary statewide prekindergarten program that Democrats have long sought. And it includes $2.12 billion in new education spending for the next two-year budget, which would require approval by the 2023 Legislature.
GOP Sen. Roger Chamberlain of Lino Lakes, who chairs his chamber’s education committee, criticized the Democratic plan, saying schools have already received more than $1 billion in new state funding under the two-year budget adopted last year and $2.6 billion in federal COVID-19 relief. The centerpiece of the Senate Republican education bill is $30 million to bolster reading proficiency, with the goal of having 90% of third-graders reading at grade level.
Senate Republicans on Monday released a draft of their main tax bill for the session that, as previously announced, focuses on permanent tax cuts. It would cut income taxes for 82% of Minnesota filers by lowering the rate for the bottom tax bracket from 5.35% to 2.8%. Rates for the three highest brackets would not change.
An analysis by nonpartisan Senate staff released Monday indicates the biggest beneficiaries would be Minnesota couples earning $100,000 to $249,999 per year, who would see average cuts of around $1,200, and individual filers earning $50,000 to $149,999, who would save in the low $700s range.
The Senate GOP plan would also exempt all Social Security income from state taxes, instead of the current partial exemption that tends to benefit lower-income taxpayers. The staff analysis indicates that 86% of filers would see no savings from a full exemption, with the bulk of the benefits going to couples earning over $100,000 and individual filers earning over $50,000.
Later Monday, House Democrats unveiled their own $1.64 billion tax cut bill. It includes tax credits of up to $3,000 for each child under age 5, capped at $7,500, and a one-time “child tax credit rebate” of $325 for each child under age 17. Seniors with an annual income under $75,000 would pay no taxes on Social Security benefits. And the bill would expand property tax refunds and credits, saving approximately 120,000 renters an average $700 and some 400,000 homeowners an average of $100.
“We’re providing targeted and significant tax cuts to make a real difference in the lives of families, workers, and senior citizens by lowering child care costs, making housing more affordable, and cutting property taxes,” House Tax Committee Chairman Paul Marquart, of Dilworth, said in a statement. “However, we can’t do any of those things if Republicans use the budget surplus to provide permanent tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires who don’t need the state’s help.”
The centerpiece of the governor’s tax plan is one-time rebates of $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples.
Hortman said she, Walz and Senate GOP Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, will eventually have to negotiate compromises on education, taxes and other issues behind the scenes, as well as on still-unresolved disputes over averting an unemployment insurance tax increase and bonuses for frontline workers who put themselves at risk during the pandemic.
What emerges will likely include “a little from column A, a little from column B,” the speaker said. But she acknowledged a “stark difference” between Democrats and Republicans at the moment.
“Minnesota Senate Republicans clearly believe our schools don’t need much in the way of help. … We will be working hard to persuade our Republican colleagues to join us in making these investments,” Hortman said.
News
Giants restructure Adoree’ Jackson contract as James Bradberry trade looms
The Giants restructured cornerback Adoree’ Jackson’s contract on Monday to free almost $6 million in salary cap space.
GM Joe Schoen would prefer not to kick any more salary cap pain down the road. He only wants to restructure contracts as a last resort.
But the Giants are in such dire need of cap space for 2022 that they’ve now restructured two players in the last two weeks: kicker Graham Gano and Jackson.
Monday’s restructure of Jackson converted $8.965 million of his contract to a signing bonus and added a fourth void year in 2024, per ESPN, to create $5.98 million of cap space this season.
That followed the Gano restructure, which converted $2.63 million of his salary to a signing bonus and added a fifth void year in 2024 to create $1.753 million in cap space.
It’s important to note that the Giants’ decision to restructure Jackson, 26, was not just financial. It also reflects their personnel preferences.
They could have saved cap space instead by extending James Bradberry to reduce his untenable $21.8 million cap hit. But the team has shown no interest in doing so.
They prefer Jackson the player to Bradberry, with new defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale bringing an aggressive, press-man scheme.
“I think he’s a good player for us,” head coach Brian Daboll said Monday of Jackson. “The restructures and all of that stuff, I think that’d probably be a better question for Joe. Just happy [Adoree’] is here. Energetic. Good being around him this morning.”
The Giants also are carrying $11.45 million in dead money for Logan Ryan to not be on the team. That was a release motivated by a desire to get the defense’s leader off the field and out of the locker room.
Jackson has not played well enough yet to justify his initial three-year, $39 million contract. He’ll have to elevate his performance significantly to match the team’s current investment.
League sources still expect Bradberry to be traded soon, meanwhile, with the Chiefs, Texans and Colts as teams to watch. The veteran corner is doing his own thing while he waits for the Giants to find a resolution to their predicament.
Safety Xavier McKinney said it “sucked” to see Ryan released and acknowledged Bradberry was not with the team for the start of the offseason program. He said this is typical of the turbulent NFL start he’s experienced with the Giants.
“I was actually talking to J.B. a day ago and I told him these two years, it has felt like I’ve been in the league for six years,” McKinney said. “Just with all the COVID stuff and just the staff movements and things going around in the organization.”
DRAFT SHUFFLE
Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman traded two of his three first-round picks on Monday to get an extra first-rounder from the Saints in 2023. And New Orleans now holds two first-rounders of its own in this month’s draft.
The Eagles entered Monday holding picks No. 15 (from Miami), No. 16 (from Indianapolis) and No. 19 in the first round. They traded Nos. 16, 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints.
In exchange, New Orleans gave Philly its first-rounder this year at No. 18, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-round pick.
The Saints have an obvious need at receiver and are trying to continue competing in Dennis Allen’s first season. So now they have enough capital to draft a wideout plus another key player to help their team. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, meanwhile, is taking a long-term view.
LINE DANCE
The Giants hold picks No. 5 and 7 (from Chicago) in this NFL Draft. They are expected to use one of those picks on an offensive tackle to start on the right side this fall. Daboll was asked on Monday if it’s more important that a lineman run block or pass protect in his offense.
“The job of an offensive lineman, particularly for our tackles, is going to be to be able to keep the width of the pocket, protect them inside out and get movement at the line of scrimmage,” Daboll said. “Those are the two main things we look for in our offensive linemen, and that’s what we’re going to continue to look for. I don’t think there’s…some guys are better at one than the other thing, but at the end of the day, they have to be able to do both to be an effective player for us.”
THE SKED
The next item on the Giants’ schedule is a voluntary pre-draft minicamp from April 19-21 at the team’s facility, culminating in a Schoen press conference on April 21. The Giants are hosting prospects on top 30 visits and completing evaluations as phase one of their team’s offseason gets underway, as well.
()
News
Minnesota’s moose population at an 11-year high, but peril remains
Minnesota’s moose population is the largest it has been in more than a decade, after 11 consecutive years of remaining relatively stable, Department of Natural Resources officials said Monday.
The DNR’s 2022 survey estimated the moose population at about 4,700 animals, with a potential range between 3,440 and 6,780. The survey showed no statistically significant change from the last one conducted in 2020 but is the highest estimate since 2011.
An estimated 19% of the population was calves — the highest it has been since the population was near its peak in 2005. The estimated calf-cow ratio was 45 calves to 100 cows.
DNR researchers said Minnesota’s moose population — which is 47% lower than its peak in 2006 — is still at risk long term despite sustained population stability and signs of reproductive success.
Biologists can’t see or count every moose across the 6,000-square mile (9,656-square kilometer) survey area so the survey provides an estimate. They survey a portion of the moose range every year to come up with an estimate, but canceled the 2021 survey because of the pandemic.
The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the 1854 Treaty Authority contributed funding and personnel for the annual survey.
News
Review: So Little Has Changed in Baseball That It Is Unquestionably the Right Time for ‘Take Me Out’
Take Me Out | 2 hours and 15 minutes including an intermission | Helen Hayes Theatre, 240 W. 44TH ST., NEW YORK, NY | (212) 541-4516 | Tickets
Twenty years ago, Take Me Out, a brave, powerful, poignant play about a gay professional baseball player who comes out of the closet at the top of his career to balance the personal challenges of freedom in life with the maintenance of racial and sexual discrimination in sports, took Broadway by storm and won a ton of awards, including the coveted Tony and a nomination for the Pulitzer Prize. Astoundingly, while everything has changed in real life since then, so little has changed in baseball that it is unquestionably the right time for a second look. The nightly standing ovations at the Helen Hayes Theatre for the excellent new revival of Richard Greenberg’s must-see autopsy on baseball are a testament to the watch cry “Play ball!” as well as the outdated but still socially accepted way to do it. (You can count the number of gay baseball icons who have come out of the closet on the fingers of one hand.)
Set during the 2002 season, Take Me Out is about Darren Lemming (popular Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams in a compelling performance of winning naturalism), a racially mixed star centerfielder for a team called the New York Empires. They were losing before Darren came along, and then their fortunes escalated. Now they are contenders for the pennant and even the World Series. Suddenly, in a galvanizing personal choice to honestly redefine his true self at the top of his game, Darren’s risks everything by becoming openly gay, a decision that costs him friends, fans and purists who worship the all-American institution of baseball as a sacred monument of purity, manly competition, moral superiority, fame and…money. He’s less vilified by his teammates, who have private misgivings about showering with a “faggot” but refrain from joining the chorus of public boos. They just want to win. The blatant exception is new Empires pitcher Shane Mungitt, a stupid, hateful redneck played with a sneer on a face as appealing as limburger by Michael Oberkholtzer. Shane insults and humiliates Darren in the press and gets temporarily suspended, but when his punishment ends, on the day before he’s set to return, Darren announces he’s leaving the fame and retiring from the sport forever. With the backing of an admiring and supportive teammate (Patrick J. Adams, from TV’s Suits) Darren faces the odds and stays on, and the tragedies that result are not always convincing, but Greenberg’s writing never wanes.
The action does not take place on the field, but in David Rockwell’s stark locker room set, where every member of the team is required to strip down and shower full-frontally naked while acting out the play’s most dramatic scenes. The original 2003 production provoked shock, controversy, titillation and even a bit of virtuous outrage because of the liberal use of total nudity. Subsequent directors have been forced to decide which road to take; in the current production, veteran director Scott Ellis goes the full monty. Believe me when I tell you that before it ends, you’ll get to know the entire team intimately. They’re a varied lot: including two who speak no English, a Japanese pitcher who was brought up in an internment camp for foreign born U. S. citizens during World War Two and has a liberal point of view about the unjust prejudice aimed at Darren. The actors are individually and collectively wonderful, especially Jesse Tyler Ferguson (a weekly favorite on TV’s Modern Family), who plays Darren’s gay business manager Mason Marzac as a twitching, hysterical neurotic, fully clothed throughout, without removing so much as a pocket handkerchief. To each character, baseball is a multiple choice metaphor. For every man, the sport is a metaphor for freedom. Even for the homophobic Shane, who was raised in orphanages, the game is a home when he has nowhere else to go. For the foreign born teammates, baseball is an even bigger metaphor for hope in a Democratic society, and they’re all in it together. Finally, when Darren guides the Empires to win the World Series before his final inning, baseball becomes the ultimate metaphor—for survival and moving on.
Scott Ellis’ grounded staging spotlights and underlines the conflicting emotional subtexts in Richard Greenberg’s profound script, in a production of Take Me Out that is an alternately tense, funny, and heartrending toast to America’s favorite pastime.
House DFL proposes tapping surplus for K-12 boost; caucus also counters Walz’s tax rebate
Ill Effects of Sexualization of Children
Wrongful Death Attorney Can Help Alleviate Financial Strain
Insurance Lawyers
Giants restructure Adoree’ Jackson contract as James Bradberry trade looms
New York Workers Compensation Claim Guide
Minnesota’s moose population at an 11-year high, but peril remains
Review: So Little Has Changed in Baseball That It Is Unquestionably the Right Time for ‘Take Me Out’
Asbestos Cancer Attorney to the Rescue
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Red Lake killing
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout