How to Prequalify a Buyer When You Sell Your Home "By Owner"
One questions many “for sale by owner” sellers ask is “how can I determine if a potential buyer can afford to buy my house?” In the real estate industry this is referred to as “pre-qualifying” a buyer. You might think this is a complex process but in reality it is actually quite simple and only involves a little math. Before we get to the math there are a few terms you should understand. The first is PITI which is nothing more than an abbreviation for “principal, interest, taxes and insurance. This figure represents the MONTHLY cost of the mortgage payment of principal and interest plus the monthly cost of property taxes and homeowners insurance. The second term is “RATIO”. The ratio is a number that most banks use as an indicator of how much of a buyers monthly GROSS income they could afford to spend on PITI. Still with me? Most banks use a ratio of 28% without considering any other debts (credit cards, car payments etc.). This ratio is sometimes referred to as the “front end ratio”. When you take into consideration other monthly debt, a ratio of 36-40% is considered acceptable. This is referred to as the “back end ratio”.
Now for the formulas:
The front-end ratio is calculated simply by dividing PITI by the gross monthly income. Back end ratio is calculated by dividing PITI+DEBT by the gross monthly income.
Let see the formula in action:
Fred wants to buy your house. Fred earns $50,000.00 per year. We need to know Fred’s gross MONTHLY income so we divide $50,000.00 by 12 and we get $4,166.66. If we know that Fred can safely afford 28% of this figure we multiply $4,166.66 X .28 to get $1,166.66. That’s it! Now we know how much Fred can afford to pay per month for PITI.
At this point we have half of the information we need to determine whether or not Fred can buy our house. Next we need to know just how much the PITI payment is going to be for our house.
We need four pieces of information to determine PITI:
1) Sales Price (Our example is 100,000.00)
From the sales price we subtract the down payment to determine how much Fred needs to borrow. This result brings us to another term you might run across. Loan to Value Ratio or LTV. Eg: Sale price $100,000 and down payment of 5% = LTV ration of 95%. Said another way, the loan is 95% of the value of the property.
2) Mortgage amount (principal + interest).
The mortgage amount is generally the sales price less the down payment. There are three factors in determining how much the PI& interest) portion of the payment will be. You need to know 1) loan amount; 2) interest rate; 3) Term of the loan in years. With these three figures you can find a mortgage payment calculator just about anywhere on the internet to calculate the mortgage payment, but remember you still need to add in the monthly portion of annual property taxes and the monthly portion of hazard insurance (property insurance). For our example, with 5% down Fred would need to borrow $95,000.00. We will use an interest rate of 6% and a term of 30 years.
3) Annual taxes (Our example is $2,400.00)/12=$200.00 per month
Divide the annual taxes by 12 to come up with the monthly portion of the property taxes.
4) Annual hazard insurance (Our example is $600.00)/12=$50.00 per month
Divide the annual hazard insurance by 12 to come up with the monthly portion of the property insurance.
Now, let’s put it all together. A mortgage of $95,000 at 6% for 30 years would produce a monthly PI
Putting it all together
From our calculations above we know that our buyer Fred can afford PITI up to $1,166.66 per month. We know that the PITI needed to purchase our house is $819.57. With this information we now know that Fred DOES qualify to purchase our house!
Of course, there are other requirements to qualify for a loan including a good credit rating and a job with at least two years consecutive employment. More about that is our next issue.
Life Insurance for Diabetics: A Few Facts & Considerations
Individuals with serious medical problems, for example, diabetes (both type 1 and type 2), regularly find that they are turned down for life insurance in view of their condition of their physical well being. There are two sorts of diabetes which individuals create. There is childhood diabetes and Type 2 diabetes, otherwise called adult onset diabetes.
Not every diabetic person will be denied coverage or pay high life insurance premiums. Much the same as some other medical problem, acquiring life insurance on the off chance that you are a diabetic includes various factors that contingent upon how genuine your condition is and how well you’re overseeing it.
A few elements that are considered while applying for life coverage as a diabetic:
• Are you dependent on insulin?
Numerous individuals can control their blood glucose levels through a blend of watchful meal planning and exercise. Diabetics who are not dependent on insulin may pay less in premiums contrasted with the individuals who are.
• Is your blood sugar under control?
You get insurance coverage easily if you can demonstrate that your blood sugar is under control. As a major aspect of your life insurance medical test, lab testing will be performed on your blood test that commonly incorporates glucose estimation. These outcomes alongside your medical records will be considered to decide the control level of your diabetes. It is one of the important things to remember.
• How long have you had diabetes?
Trust it or not, somebody who has had diabetes for quite a long while might be viewed as to a lesser degree a risk factor compared to somebody who has been recently analyzed. On the off chance that you have lived with diabetes for quite a long time, it can exhibit that you have figured out how to oversee and control your disease.
• Do you smoke?
Being a smoker isn’t useful for your health and usually implies you’ll pay significantly more for life coverage. In any case, the value you’ll pay for life insurance will probably be significantly more in case you’re a smoker and a diabetic, basically on the grounds that you are at a more serious risk for a huge number of genuine medical problems.
There are various types of life insurance available due to the fact that everybody has distinctive necessities. In case you’re a diabetic, having a couple of life insurance options is something to be thankful for!
How to Modification a Income or Bill Reminder At Quicken Support Number
In Quickensupportnumber247.com,
You can modify the every details of a income or bill reminder at any time. For example, you might want to decrease or increase the Remind me [numbers of n] days in advance setting to change how far in advance of when a bill’s due that you want to be reminded. Here’s how:
- Click the Bills tab button.
- If necessary, click the button to display your upcoming reminders.
- Choose the reminder you want to edit button.
- Click Edit Button.
- Click the Help icon button if you need assistance.
- Then, Click Done button when you are finished making changes.
Why Need Quicken Technical Support Number +1-800-277-6571
The help through the telephone number and the links are essential to make sure that you can easily use the quicken support account smoothly. The users can simply dial the quicken customer support phone number which is toll free and the one stop solution to all kinds of trouble.
Quicken Support Phone Number Toll Free No 24/7
We are a team of experts who are providing Quicken Support to the users or customers in USA. Our experienced and trained tech support experts will help in updating drivers, adding new add-ons so that you can have the best experience while using this Quicken accounting application software. Our Quicken support team members can help you in setting up and running Quicken with simplicity, while offering simply and quickly resolutions for any problems. You can get in touch with us regarding application software running slow, problems in taking Backup & restoring, software Updating, can’t print, can’t connect to bank, Unable to open Quicken data file, Error opening in application software and Converted QuickBooks to Quicken file.
Quicken Technical Support Number:- If you have a Intuit Quicken account and you want to get any technical solution then call on Quicken Technical Support Phone Number and get very fast support by expert technicians. Users may be contact with experts 24/7 for same result.
Quicken Customer Support Number +1-800-277-6571 (Toll-Free):- As we all know about Quicken Support Number, A best financial management tool but sometimes it may occur some problems that’s the reason Quicken customer support team’s here to assist you. In case, you confront any problems with Quicken software due to any technical or non-technical issues or error so easily dial toll-free quicken customer support phone number +1-800-277-6571 and get one call solution directly from Quicken support team.
Quicken Support Phone Number | Quicken Chat Support:- Quicken Technical Support Phone number 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on: +1 800-277-6571 (Toll-free) U.S.A. This’s the best Quicken Support Phone Number and Quicken Chat Support.
Quicken Support for Mac For Fix Install and Uninstall Error:- When you get technical problems, you should be careful about knowing those problems and resolving them with perfection. It’s the reason why you need guidance from tech support experts. At our Quicken Help-line Number +1-800-277-6571, you shall come across experienced executives who can resolve technical glitches with perfection.
Federal Reserve Bank – Controlling Mortgage Interest Rates
Homeowners often become very interested in the Federal Reserve Bank system. Every time the board of directors meets, mortgage interest rates are at risk.
Federal Reserve Bank
The Federal Reserve System acts as the central bank of the United States. Created in 1913, the Federal Reserve sets monetary and financial policies for the financial industry and trades currency with foreign countries. The Federal Reserve also acts as the bank for the federal government. When you send a check in with your tax return, it ends up in the Federal Reserve.
The Federal Reserve System is made up of 12 branch offices. The New York office is the primary office with other branches located across the country.
The primary job of the Federal Reserve is to manipulate fiscal policy. The goal is to fine-tune the economy to create a stable, predictable situation in which businesses can function. Wildly fluctuating economic keys, such as interest rates, can lead to chaos. In the late 1970’s, for instance, interest rates shot up into the high teens, causing a major economic slow down.
The Federal Reserve effectively controls mortgage interest rates in a unique manner. Many people mistakenly believe interest rates are actually set by the Federal Reserve. They clearly are not. Instead, the Federal Reserve directly dictates the rates at which one bank can loan money to another. Let’s take a closer look.
Every bank in the United States must hold back a percentage of its monetary assets. Put another way, the bank is forced to maintain a savings account. While this money cannot be loaned to consumers, it can be loaned to other banks. In exchange for the loan, a bank agrees to pay back the loan at an interest rate known as the federal funds rate. The Federal Reserve determines the federal funds rate. When you here Alan Greenspan has increase the rate a quarter point, this is what they are talking about.
You are probably wondering how the federal funds rate could possible impact mortgage rates. While there is no direct link, there is a practical one. Banks universally react to the federal funds rate, particularly whether it was raised or lowered. If the federal funds rate is raised a quarter point, you can expect mortgage rates to move up a bit. The bond market also impacts mortgage rates, which is why you will not see the exact same movement as occurs with the federal funds rate.
The Federal Reserve System makes a major effort to maintain a low profile. Most people, however, feel it is the real power behind the economy, not politicians.
