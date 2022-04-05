Finance
How To Video Marketing
With the growth of the internet and technology, videos have increasingly become a more powerful tool in getting more leads and growing one’s business.
The commercialization of video editing tools and ease of sharing videos via video sharing sites such as YouTube has made the growth of the video industry explode rapidly.
Currently, it doesn’t matter if you are a small-time marketer or a corporate giant, you stand lots of gain through leveraging on videos to grow your business.
The trends of internet marketing have always been evolving. Back then, it was article marketing. Then came the paid advertising era of PPC and PPV. Today, we have Video Marketing.
What is video marketing? Video marketing is the art of using videos to market and grow your business. This could be in the form of using videos for getting leads, building traffic or selling a video product.
Video marketing is great because it has the ability to grow virally. Viral marketing as in it spreads as fast and as widely as a biological virus, but in the marketing sense. This can help you reach a wide audience in a short amount of time and at a low cost.
People love watching videos, so much more because you can incorporate visual and audio elements which can excite emotions and make content interesting. E-books are so yesterday and have a hard time keeping up with videos which have been getting better and better.
One of the most useful sites out there is YouTube – The world’s largest video sharing site. We shall look into the power of YouTube in the next section.
The Power of YouTube
As mentioned earlier, YouTube is the world’s largest video sharing website. Why are they called video sharing sites? It’s because everyone who uploads videos are like a TV channel of their own – You can get subscribers and people who watch your videos can freely share it with others through a wide variety of social media sharing tools available.
The popularity of YouTube has exploded, and businesses, big or small stand a lot to gain by tapping into this phenomenon.
YouTube allows you to upload videos for free, and if your videos meet their standards they will offer you a director’s status, where you can post up videos longer than 10 minutes.
One good thing about YouTube, is that you can post descriptions down at the bottom box of your videos. This allows you to draw traffic to your website and write descriptions about your videos.
YouTube also has that added benefit of being owned by Google, the largest search engine in the world. Because of that, YouTubes videos rank highly on Google, and you can draw tons of traffic by targeting keywords with high search volume and are related to your niche.
We have seen the potential of YouTube – Huge user base, easy to upload videos and easy to share them as well.
Here’s how you start marketing your business using YouTube:
1) Create a video worth of valuable content related to your niche
2) Make sure there’s a call to action at the end of the video
3) Upload your video to YouTube
4) Add a description below each video
5)Be sure to include a link to your website (traffic drawing purposes)
6) Share your videos with your target audience
Remember, a very important part of video marketing is the sharing component. Get your subscribers or followers to share your videos with others to get more views. The more views you get, the higher your video will be ranked.
Videos with higher rank will usually be featured in YouTube’s channel listings and this will further garner you more views.
Basic Tools For Video Marketing
Let’s look into some simple tools for creating videos for marketing purposes. One of my favorite combinations is Microsoft Powerpoint + Camstasia.
Microsoft Powerpoint allows you to create video content through slides, animations and sound effects. Camstasia allows you to record a screen capture, so when you play your slides in real time, you can record every single thing that is happening.
Combo-ed with some cool music, you can make powerful informative videos which your customer base will like.
Camstasia also allows you to edit your videos with basic features such as audio editing, slide transitions etc. Post video production is followed by uploading to YouTube, all can be done instantly via Camstasia.
Last but not least, you will need to sign up for a YouTube account before you can start uploading videos.
In short, these tools will help you create simple yet powerful videos for getting traffic and customers, as long as you have good content that your target market would enjoy.
Videos are a great powerful tool for helping you grow your online business in many aspects.
Rome wasn’t built in a day, the same way traffic doesn’t happen in an instant. However, if you diligently practice these video marketing methods, your business will surely have a lot to gain.
The best way to build a budding business online is to leverage not just on videos, but on as many marketing methods as well such as article marketing, SEO and paid advertising.
Once you have found what works best for your business, replicate and multiply your efforts and in no time you’ve built yourself a solid business empire streaming with thousands of followers.
I wish you all the best in your video marketing, and your online business journey!
Why Marketers Don’t Understand Marketing Automation?
Today, marketing automation is a key part of any advanced organization’s demand generation, sales and marketing program. It’s helping marketers (particularly B2B) in refining their relations with clients. In this era of digital marketing, marketers need to put resources into online channels that empower them to have a direct conversation with the client, yet there’s openly room for improvement.
According to a survey, marketers are putting down their bets on websites, branding, search engine optimization and social media technologies; less on paid promotion or, more essentially, marketing automation.
Studies prove that just 13% of automation projects are productive. There are various reasons for this: unclear lead management methods, the absence of content-customer life-cycle alignment, friction from sales and advertising stakeholders, to name a few. At the same time, it must be asked, who is to blame when it fails? It`s not the software, it`s us. We marketers set ourselves up for failure by committing the following mistakes.
Lack of Content:
If your website is not creating a consistent stream of expert, indexable content all the time, then you will not be driving enough traffic to your site to develop your database of leads. And if you aren’t developing your database of leads, then Marketing Automation can’t help you. Automation is useful for nurturing the leads you make and push into the system. If you simply have a stagnant list that isn’t increasing, then your implementation process will probably fail.
Inability to Close Sales:
Marketing Automation can take your leads and nurture them until they are as prepared to purchase as they’ll ever be; however, it can’t close the deal. Despite everything, you still need a genuine person to have a real conversation – or, more probably, a few – to close the deal. Note that this is assuming you are a B2B business and you deal in high-dollar contracts.
Expecting Too Much of Your Marketing Staff:
Just because you’ll have the capacity to “automate” things, don’t have the unrealistic expectation that Marketing Automation will help you overcome the absence of staff problem. You have to devote a lot of time to make it work and without committed people on the team, it will affect your lead time with the system. Marketing Automation can be a voracious monster which will eat up content and prospects unless you have the internal resources to keep it working successfully on your behalf.
Lack of Calls to Action:
Even if you have plenty of good content on your site, you should also be driving your website visitors to take action, things like downloading marketing materials, signing up for the newsletter, or finishing a “contact us” form. If you’re still unable to turn your visitors into leads, you are again falling short on your end and not giving automation software an opportunity to do its thing.
Remember, Marketing Automation software is a tool. In order to get the best results, you must set the right objectives, select the platforms which are best for your business, stay concentrated on your buyer’s needs and create content that is valuable for your audience.
How Digital/Online Marketing Can Boost Your Career Within 6-8 Months – Find Out Now
The birth of Digital Marketing:
Marketing has seen a significant transition from traditional offline to online marketing. Practically all businesses have an online presence in 2018. Businesses that have not recognized this trend of digital/online advertising, really need to adopt one fast! We are in a digital era today, every people we see walks around with a phone, tablet, laptop etc and there is no surprise to find out why digital marketing has over powered traditional offline one. Let us take a look why digital marketing will change your business promotion forever.
One shall learn the latest skills which are needed: It is great to learn something new, but even greater if it can be a business generating force. Approximately 1 in 5 people have shifted to digital advertising because of its cost effectiveness and potential to reach a large amount of audience globally.
Mistakes will not cost you: Make a faulty banner for a hoarding space, you will lose your money on corrections, printing charges and advertising space rent. Digital marketing is all about trial and errors. More errors you make, more better you will be at it. Even the big players in the game do make mistakes when they try something new.
Be unique and you shall be rewarded: Not following the standard norms of marketing and exploring your creativity to the fullest, you can attract business by innovating strategies like never before. You shall be rewarded for doing things differently and people will follow you.
Budget friendly: Many strategies in digital marketing are practically organic. You only require to pay for your website designing which is very nominal and or using pay-per-click campaigns which you can select as per your budget. The main strategy revolves around advertising your brand with good content and optimization all over the internet. Invest in skills and not promotions.
Satisfaction guaranteed: Digital marketing is a number game. Every strategy is measured before improvising. Many tools provide you with various graphs which shows visitors to your website, clicks on your website, location of the visitors, what device they use to get to you and much more. Everything is measured and satisfying to watch how your efforts make a change to your advertising strategy. Unlike traditional offline marketing, getting daily or monthly realtime statistics is easy with digital marketing.
Verticals in digital marketing you need to acquire skills for: The term “digital marketing” comprises of various verticals like:
- Website development
- Content writing
- Search engine optimization (SEO)
- Social media marketing
- Search engine marketing (SEM)
- Pay-per-click campaigns
- AdSense, affiliate marketing
- Blogging
- Article writing and submissions
- Google analytics
- E-commerce
- Mobile advertising
An Overview Of PPC Management Services
PPC known as Pay-per-click is a marketing strategy where advertisers pay a fee each time when their ad is clicked by the audience. It helps advertisers to place their ad in search engine’s sponsored links. The SEO and PPC are the two fundamentals that are important to make sure of the positive rankings and virtual presence of a business. The businesses cannot hold onto the number one position with SEO alone, the more money is funnelled through PPC management services. The need to hire a PPC company is indispensable. Down below are the few reasons that summon the reasons to have the PPC management services.
Expertise in Terminology
Knowing the full form of this marketing strategy is not enough, there are certain terms like CPM, CPC, and CPA which business owners might not know about. These services are aware of the difference between impressions, views and hits. They are expert about the method how each and every campaign is likely to run in the search engine’s links.
Right Ad Copy to Boost Conversions
They can study the competition of the business and can prepare the ad copy that is challenging and competing. The right copy prepared by them will help to evaluate the click-through rate and the positive conversions. A bad copy prepared by an amateur overnight will lead to lack of conversion rates and wastage of money only.
Updated With the Marketing Trends
A team of good online marketers will always be updated with the latest market trends. They are the one who attends the networking events or seminars, industry trade shows and will galvanize the needs of businesses more promptly, as businesses do not have the time to indulge in such favours.
Impressive Landing Pages
Spending the hefty money on ads or campaign is a waste if the landing pages are not designed properly. There are certain principles with which these professionals live by, not only that, they test those principles too. A/B is a kind of testing used by these experts to improve the conversions and compare the different landing pages.
Tracking the Leads
They will not only track the sales but will also find the source from where the sales are coming. They can help in identifying which keyword placements will bring more conversion in the long run. For tracking code installation, it is necessary to have some basic knowledge of HTML, which these professionals have.
No Baggage of Keyword Research
The task of finding the right keyword for the campaign or ad is excruciating in terms of time and knowledge. Wrong keyword placement will lead to poor returns and loss of money. These professionals use the multiple tools to find the ideal keyword.
If the companies do not have the prior experience and time to handle the task by self, then it is ideal to take help from a challenging PPC company.
