I Have Heard of SEO, SEM, and Social Media But What Is Web Presence Optimization?

Digital Marketing is continually evolving and this may seem unsettling at times. Strategies that were working in past, might not be effective in the present. Do you know why many businesses fail to get ahead of their competitors? It’s simply because they are not willing to adapt to the ever-changing world of digital media. But, the great thing about a digital marketing strategy is that you can change them on the fly in response to real-time results and analytics data. While this may seem tricky as if you change things too quickly, you may not be able to find if your strategy worked for long-term. But if you wait for a long time, you are likely to waste your two valuable resources: time and money.

With that said, how do you know when its the right time to change your Digital Marketing strategy? To help you keep up with the fast-paced industry, I’ve created this post to help you know when to change your digital marketing strategy.

Below are the 5 signs to help you decide when to quit your existing strategy.

1. Focusing on low-value metrics

If you’re concentrating on low-value metrics like impressions and clicks, you may be missing out because impressions and clicks only let you know about your marketing visibility. And not the real accuracy of your strategies.

2. Only focusing on your brand not on audience needs

Every marketer wants to spread their brand name but you should not overdo by pasting your brand name all over everything. In fact, make your content educational that focus on your audience problems and needs. This would really help you in targeting buyers in initial stages of the buyer’s journey.

3. Over usage of keywords

Although, it’s required to place keywords in your content, Google’s priority always lies in providing reach user experience and relevancy of content. Google has nothing to do with how many times your site shows the keyword like “Digital Marketing Strategy.”

4. Don’t rely on your instinct

Your prior experience is certainly precious. But your decision-making process should not be only based on what worked in the past. It’s a really bad idea as what worked tomorrow may be completely irrelevant today. Therefore guiding your marketing strategy through objective data will only get you better results.

5. Not integrated

Whether it’s about veteran digital marketer, sitting in IT or a start-up company, it’s too common for digital marketing strategies to be finished in silos. It is an easier way but of course, it’s not effective. It’s true that digital approach works best when it’s integrated with traditional channels.

Now you know that if you need to change your digital marketing strategy or not, here is a complete guide to help you build a new, powerful marketing strategy to achieve your online goals.

What are the essential steps for creating an effective digital marketing strategy?

When creating a marketing strategy for your business, always keep your audience first. Set goals, plan your strategy, implement it, and finally measure your success.

Research on your target market and competitors

Know your audience because if you don’t them, how can you help them

Integrate different marketing strategies and use only the correct tools

If you don’t have the required skills set, don’t hesitate to purchase special services

Identify your online value proposition and apply it across all digital marketing channels

Last but definitely not the least, prepare yourself

But before you do something ask yourself few questions. Asking yourself right questions and having their answers in place will certainly help you make the right decisions. I’ve given some Q’s & A’s below to help you out.

Which digital channels are most effective for you and why?

With so many digital channels around, it gets difficult to choose the best one. So you can identify it with these simple basics:

Identify the channel where most of your potential customers like to hang out

Analyze your target audience behavior

Build awareness with Twitter

Attend industry events and conferences

Social media and newsletters to reach out to your potential customers

SEO or combination of SEO and PPC to help you attract more visitors

How to evaluate your digital marketing activities?

Unfortunately, some companies don’t know how to answer this question correctly. If you’re also one of them, don’t feel embarrassed! Just hop on and find out how can you determine the right metrics and evaluate your current digital marketing activities.

Identify your target KPI (Key Performance Indicator) to help you understand what’s working

Monitor your website traffic and sales to know the necessary statistics about your customers

Track and measure your metrics through Google Analytics

Survey your site visitors to find if they’re satisfied with your solutions

Track ROI, conversions, market share, and sales

How to make your business stand out from the crowd?

In today’s competitive digital market it’s really difficult to make your business stand out from your competitors. But an effective strategy can help you stay ahead of them. Let’s see how.

Effectively communicate and educate your customers

Stay honest and transparent to build customer’s loyalty

Talk less, listen more

Be authoritative and helpful in what you do

Know your competitors and learn from them

Be creative, open-minded, and try new technologies

Speak in your audience language

Use proof points and testimonials to show you’re the best

Final Thoughts

As the world of online landscape changes, so should your digital marketing strategy. So it’s essential to stay aware of the changing market and the new advancements in technology to help you grow furthermore.