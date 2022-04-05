Finance
I Have Heard of SEO, SEM, and Social Media But What Is Web Presence Optimization?
Web Presence Optimization is a holistic approach to internet marketing. Today, consumers interact with local businesses online via a plethora of different methods. Web Presence Optimization ensures that consumers discover your business during all phases of their online activity. So the million dollar question is, “What are consumers doing online?”
Consumers are surfing, searching, and socializing. And consumers are doing all of this activity on thousands of websites, search engines, and social sites. The internet has evolved into a very big digital landscape! Today there are thousands of internet marketing companies soliciting small business owners. Each of these companies is trying to sell one piece of the digital landscape, each claiming there way is superior to the other.
Let’s just break it all down to a few forms of online advertising that most small business owners are already familiar with. First, you have search engine marketing, pay per click, PPC, this method goes by various names, but it all equals paid placement on a websites, directories, and search engines.
Then there is search engine optimization, SEO, again a few different names. It all equals getting your website to show in top positions of the organic search results for a few different keywords.
Next, there is Social Media. These companies work on getting consumers who frequent websites such as Facebook and Twitter to follow, like, and share your company with other consumers online.
Finally, there are companies that monitor and repair your online reputation. These companies focus on getting consumers to provide good reviews about your business online. Some times they find bad reviews and help you mitigate with unhappy consumers.
Web Presence Optimization is a combination of all these methods and more! Sounds exhausting huh? Web Presence Optimization is truly a holistic approach to targeting local consumers as they go about their normal activities online. The benefits to Web Presence Optimization are Social Discovery, Search Discovery, and Reputation Management.
In plain English, Web Presence Optimization equals more market share! For instance, imagine that you are checking out of super market. You just remembered you had to pick up some beer for the get together later on tonight. At the check out stand there are three coolers. Two coolers are packed full of Budweiser and the last cooler is full of various other brands.
Fact is because Budweiser has more shelf space (2 of 3 coolers) they will ultimately sell more of their product than the competitors. Web Presence Optimization works the same way! When a consumer is in the market for your product or service and they see you all over the page, not just once but multiple times, you will sell more than your competitors.
5 Marketing Tips to Help You Generate More Clients For Your Family Law Firm
Although your family law practice deals with serious legal matters, it’s also important to remember that it’s a business like any other. This means you’ll have to dedicate some of your time to family law marketing to ensure your business continues to grow consistently. In addition to consulting a marketing firm that has experience in helping attorneys, you can use the following tips to market your firm more successfully.
Start Writing in Your Blog
Many attorneys ignore the importance of making regular blog posts without realizing that this is a free and useful marketing tool. Every business, including small law firms, is best able to grow when they take the time to develop a positive brand image for themselves. This starts with routinely writing engaging and informative blog posts that are based in the area of their expertise.
Spend Time on Social Media
Although you should start out with accounts on all of the major social media sites, you should taper off until you’re just writing for the two or three sites that provide you with the most social interaction. By posting links to your blog and using relevant hashtags, you’ll reach more users and gain a bigger following. You should also spend some time replying to comments, liking posts in which your account has been tagged, and responding to replies to your posts. These interactions will help you earn a positive brand image online.
Recognize the Importance of Mobile App Marketing
Mobile app advertising is on the rise, and you can use it as a part of your family law marketing strategy to help you raise awareness about your services. You never know when someone using an app will need your services. As they see your ad, they may click your link or save your firm’s phone number. Mobile app advertising also makes it easier for users to share your website link with friends and on social media.
Ask For Referrals
While it’s unethical to share private information about your clients, it’s perfectly okay for you to ask your clients to submit referrals and testimonials. You can offer a small discount on your services to encourage your clients to refer others or to write a positive testimonial. You can post those testimonials on your website and share them on your social media pages. As online users see that others have benefited from your legal services, they will be more likely to consult you with their own family law issues.
Always Include a Call to Action
Every social media post and every blog post should end with a call to action. Even though you may have contact information for your law firm available elsewhere on your website, you should make it as easy as possible for online users to contact you. At the end of each blog post, encourage your blog readers to contact you and leave your office phone number.
If you offer free initial consultations or a discount on your services, mention those features as well. A strong call to action will increase your conversion rates, which is essential in getting a strong return on investment from your website. Marketing any type of law firm requires meeting certain standards for taste and ethics, which is why visiting Forward Lawyer Marketing online at https://www.fwd-lawyermarketing.com/ should be your first stop.
Performance Based Search Engine Optimization – Invest in Results, Not Promises
For widespread advertisement of products and services offered, businesses and companies alike turn to the internet. When an internet searcher types in key words into a search engine, an ‘organic’ search, a results page is pulled up granting instant exposure for the company and immediate information to the searcher. Most searchers do not go past that first search results page. SEO, or Search Engine Optimization, is a rapidly growing method for increasing traffic to your website by securing your business a top listing on that first search results page. However a Performance Based SEO bridges the financial gap between a company and its goals in contrast to a regular Search Engine Optimization company.
Performance Based SEO companies first increase your revenue by raising the number of website visitors. This leads to higher sales allowing you that financial increase before being charged for services as opposed to paying up front for just the possibility of improvement. Performance Based SEO companies lift traffic volume by using the most up-to-date technology available in tracking tools along with techniques that have proven to be invaluable for greater exposure. The results now – pay later, aggressively competitive measures utilized are just a few reasons why Performance Based Search Engine Optimization is what your business needs.
Whether a new business trying to get your feet off the ground or an already developed company, Performance Based Search Engine Optimization is the most advantageous route to expanding your customer base. Online marketing is quickly replacing traditional forms of advertisement such as phone books, billboards, and direct mail. Email is discarded as spam when it manages to get through the filters while telemarketing is nearly obsolete. However, over 80% of searchers trust organic results from search engines using key words, or copywriting, to find what they’re looking for – even over paid internet ads.
This leaves internet search engines as one of the leading channels for advertisement. But, money is not usually in abundance when a company is in its foundling stage and building clientele. So how does a new company compete with the Goliaths of their competitors? By securing the services of a Performance Based SEO company. For similar services rendered by an SEO company, a Performance Based SEO company will only charge after top listings of first page search results pages is achieved leaving the foundling company free of unnecessary risk.
A study Cornell University conducted on internet searchers’ behavior towards first page search result pages showed that 86.9% of the first page clicks go to the top five listings. The first listing secured 56.3% of those clicks while the second listing garnered 13% of those clicks. This is a huge deal when over 75% of products or services are searched for and found online. Just moving up from the second to first listing would quadruple potential customer exposure. These measures are achieved through press releases, local search engine marketing, social media marketing, article distribution, website design and development, copywriting, call tracking, directory submission, and needs analysis.
Aggressive measures are needed to secure the top, first page listings because the average person spends less than seven seconds on a search results page before making a click decision that eliminates all other options on that page. Performance Based SEOs will work to gain a thorough understanding of your company’s website construction, needs, and challenges to ensure your company is not one of the eliminated. This customized audit will unveil the unique assets and liabilities your company has at its disposal and an outline will be made to maximize positive results. Tracking tools are used to report whether visitors buy or transact, how your site is found and by who. How the site is navigated will undisputedly show just how effective your company’s advertising is.
Performance Based Search Engine Optimization can help you by increasing the number of qualified customers visiting your site. Optimize your search engine marketing and increase your Return of Investment (ROI) by tracking your search engine ROI. This will aid a Performance Based SEO in developing a long-term, cost effective, search engine marketing strategy. A Performance Based SEO will also provide a full accounting of your company’s baselines, actions taken to improve sales, and the results of those actions. Utilization of the latest technologies and techniques for timely implementation and ongoing updates make for a successful endeavor.
Because Performance Based SEO companies don’t get paid until after success is achieved this gives them greater incentive to know the most current, productive, and effective methods for optimum results in order to stay in the race against competing SEO businesses. The only difference is, you pay for results instead of promises.
When You Should Change Your Digital Marketing Strategy
Digital Marketing is continually evolving and this may seem unsettling at times. Strategies that were working in past, might not be effective in the present. Do you know why many businesses fail to get ahead of their competitors? It’s simply because they are not willing to adapt to the ever-changing world of digital media. But, the great thing about a digital marketing strategy is that you can change them on the fly in response to real-time results and analytics data. While this may seem tricky as if you change things too quickly, you may not be able to find if your strategy worked for long-term. But if you wait for a long time, you are likely to waste your two valuable resources: time and money.
With that said, how do you know when its the right time to change your Digital Marketing strategy? To help you keep up with the fast-paced industry, I’ve created this post to help you know when to change your digital marketing strategy.
Below are the 5 signs to help you decide when to quit your existing strategy.
1. Focusing on low-value metrics
If you’re concentrating on low-value metrics like impressions and clicks, you may be missing out because impressions and clicks only let you know about your marketing visibility. And not the real accuracy of your strategies.
2. Only focusing on your brand not on audience needs
Every marketer wants to spread their brand name but you should not overdo by pasting your brand name all over everything. In fact, make your content educational that focus on your audience problems and needs. This would really help you in targeting buyers in initial stages of the buyer’s journey.
3. Over usage of keywords
Although, it’s required to place keywords in your content, Google’s priority always lies in providing reach user experience and relevancy of content. Google has nothing to do with how many times your site shows the keyword like “Digital Marketing Strategy.”
4. Don’t rely on your instinct
Your prior experience is certainly precious. But your decision-making process should not be only based on what worked in the past. It’s a really bad idea as what worked tomorrow may be completely irrelevant today. Therefore guiding your marketing strategy through objective data will only get you better results.
5. Not integrated
Whether it’s about veteran digital marketer, sitting in IT or a start-up company, it’s too common for digital marketing strategies to be finished in silos. It is an easier way but of course, it’s not effective. It’s true that digital approach works best when it’s integrated with traditional channels.
Now you know that if you need to change your digital marketing strategy or not, here is a complete guide to help you build a new, powerful marketing strategy to achieve your online goals.
What are the essential steps for creating an effective digital marketing strategy?
When creating a marketing strategy for your business, always keep your audience first. Set goals, plan your strategy, implement it, and finally measure your success.
- Research on your target market and competitors
- Know your audience because if you don’t them, how can you help them
- Integrate different marketing strategies and use only the correct tools
- If you don’t have the required skills set, don’t hesitate to purchase special services
- Identify your online value proposition and apply it across all digital marketing channels
- Last but definitely not the least, prepare yourself
But before you do something ask yourself few questions. Asking yourself right questions and having their answers in place will certainly help you make the right decisions. I’ve given some Q’s & A’s below to help you out.
Which digital channels are most effective for you and why?
With so many digital channels around, it gets difficult to choose the best one. So you can identify it with these simple basics:
- Identify the channel where most of your potential customers like to hang out
- Analyze your target audience behavior
- Build awareness with Twitter
- Attend industry events and conferences
- Social media and newsletters to reach out to your potential customers
- SEO or combination of SEO and PPC to help you attract more visitors
How to evaluate your digital marketing activities?
Unfortunately, some companies don’t know how to answer this question correctly. If you’re also one of them, don’t feel embarrassed! Just hop on and find out how can you determine the right metrics and evaluate your current digital marketing activities.
- Identify your target KPI (Key Performance Indicator) to help you understand what’s working
- Monitor your website traffic and sales to know the necessary statistics about your customers
- Track and measure your metrics through Google Analytics
- Survey your site visitors to find if they’re satisfied with your solutions
- Track ROI, conversions, market share, and sales
How to make your business stand out from the crowd?
In today’s competitive digital market it’s really difficult to make your business stand out from your competitors. But an effective strategy can help you stay ahead of them. Let’s see how.
- Effectively communicate and educate your customers
- Stay honest and transparent to build customer’s loyalty
- Talk less, listen more
- Be authoritative and helpful in what you do
- Know your competitors and learn from them
- Be creative, open-minded, and try new technologies
- Speak in your audience language
- Use proof points and testimonials to show you’re the best
Final Thoughts
As the world of online landscape changes, so should your digital marketing strategy. So it’s essential to stay aware of the changing market and the new advancements in technology to help you grow furthermore.
