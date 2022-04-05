Finance
Ill Effects of Sexualization of Children
Children are growing up too fast. They are growing up in a toxic atmosphere of consumerism, overexposure to media and aggressive marketing. The cyber revolution offers free communication and uninhibited visuals which sexualize and objectify children at an early age. Body image and appearance become the primary focus. Long before they understand what it is to be sexual beings, sexual behaviour is internalized.
Researchers in Britain claim that boys and girls are reaching puberty before the age of 8 years. Their findings showed that 1 in 6 girls menstruate before they are 8. Fifty years ago I in 100 girls would start periods at that age. Boys too reach adolescence by 12 – 13 years.
Precocious puberty has its dangers. The rush in hormones at puberty can lead to children having sex at an early age. Teenage pregnancies are on the rise. The irony of it is that though they are physically capable, they are emotionally immature and ill-equipped to handle the consequences of their behaviour. 40% of 13 – 15 year olds are no longer virgins.
Websites for children like Missbimbo.com encourage children from all over the world to enjoy Bimboland. Here pictures of doe-eyed, curvaceous girls are projected as fashionable. You can create your own bimbo and become a fashion star.
Nuts.co.uk has an absorbing game where 230 pictures of topless girls can be matched with any of 10,000 breasts in a game called “Assess my breasts.”
In early January this year two new plastic surgery apps were released into the market. They are called “Plastic Surgery,” “Plastic Doctor and Plastic Hospital Office for Barbie versions.” The instruction says “This unfortunate girl has so much extra weight that no diet can help her. In our clinic she can go through a surgery called liposuction that will make her slim and beautiful. We’ll need to make small cuts on problem areas and suck out the extra fat. Will you operate her doctor?” Though the general public shows its outrage on Twitter, the number of visitors to the site records its popularity.
The “pinkification of girlhood” or colour coding of children’s merchandise is another way of portraying girls as purely decorative, easy on the eye and pleasure giving.
Hypersexualized imagery to which children are exposed and the easy availability of porn are turning children into precocious mini-adults. Loss of innocence comes too early. They grow up with a warped image of the body and of human sexuality. Linda Papadopaulos a psychologist calls it the “pornification of society” due to the mainstreaming of the sex industry.
A permissive family atmosphere is another reason why children are prematurely sexualized. Parents must be good role models and not shirk their responsibilities. A mother who drags her little girl of 5 or 6 to a beauty parlor for facials, painting of lips, plucking of eye brows and hair styling is encouraging the child to believe that appearances are all that matter. Mothers even compete with each other to have the best dressed, smartly groomed daughters. There was a time when children wanted to be doctors, nurses or teachers. Today, their aim is to be fashion models or film stars.
Lack of supervision is a growing problem when both parents are working. There is no one to monitor what they see on the net or on TV or who their friends are. Parents have no control of who they meet on Face book or other social media, and what kind of interaction occurs. Exposure to pornography is rampant.
Parents with busy schedules buy themselves out of guilt by overindulgence. Too much of pocket money or even the use of credit cards, is a way of pampering them. While girls go in for trendy clothes and fashion accessories, boys buy computer games, videos or costly gadgets. Children imbibe consumerist tendencies. The impact of brands is so great that they want to dress up like their favourite characters and use only brands they promote. Girls want to strut and gyrate like Miley Cyrus or Beyonce and boys want to ape Sharook Khan or Brad Pitt. Their “pester power” – the ability to influence parents to buy what they like, escalates.
Ill Effects of Sexualization:
1. Promiscuity. This may lead to casual flirtations, posting sexy photos online, experimenting with sex even though they have poor sexual knowledge.
2. Drugs and alcohol become part of their life style, leading to irresponsible behaviour and health hazards.
3. Unwanted pregnancies.
4. Dropping out of school
5. Social problems.
6. Anorexia because of their desire to lose weight.
7. Juvenile crimes including rape by boys between 7 -12 years.
8. Victims of paedophiles.
9. Lured into acting in porn videos.
10. Anxiety and depression. Many times suicide.
How to protect your children:
• Provide a stable family environment. Children growing up in such a home develop self worth and social confidence. Basic rules and guidelines regarding behaviour must be laid down i.e, When can a girl wear adult clothes and make-up? At what age is dating permitted? There must be open communication between parents and children. Talking to them will encourage them to discuss their problems. Parents also have the responsibility to monitor children’s use of computers, I pads, phones and crack down on suspicious activities.
• Sex education by both teachers and parents. Children are inquisitive. Teachers must be trained to communicate on the sensitive subject of sex. They should have appropriate resources to teach about body image and well being. Sex education should start as early as 7 – 8 years. Children should be taught to focus on healthy bodies rather than beautiful bodies. The need for healthy diet, hygienic habits, regular exercise and outdoor activities should be stressed. Parents should not be embarrassed to talk to their children about their bodies. They should pay attention to questions asked and give honest answers. When a child reports a disturbing event, it should be investigated. He must be confident that you will stand by him against the abuser. Children should also be educated about the dangers of viewing porn, sexting, disclosing too much personal information on the Net, or uploading too many photographs.
• Teaching children to recognize sexual abuse is important. They must know to distinguish between ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’ and be bold enough to repulse the latter. Both parents and teachers should explain what wrong behaviour is and how to avoid it.
• Media should be self-regulatory.
• Mini-Miss pageants should be outlawed. In September 2013, France voted to outlaw pageants for girls under 16, in an attempt to stop the hypersexualization of children. “Don’t let us allow our girls to believe that their only value is looks,” said Chantal Jouanno, former sports minister in Nicholas Sarkozy’s government. “Don’t let us allow commercial interests to outweigh social interests.” Those who flaunted the rule were punished by two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 Euros.
• Severe punishment for paedophiles and child traffickers.
• Politicians and Industrialists must also share the responsibility of making the world a safe place for our children.
All children need help and encouragement in learning to take responsibility for themselves. Self respect, the ability to distinguish between good and bad, and resourcefulness are what will give them confidence to grow up as stable individuals in a world flaunting damaging lifestyles.
Wrongful Death Attorney Can Help Alleviate Financial Strain
It is very hard to experience the loss of a loved one. Sometimes, the passing of a parent, spouse or sibling is expected. Other times, it is not. When the loss is brought upon relatives due to someone’s negligence, it can leave everyone in an even more severe state of distress, both financially and emotionally. A wrongful death attorney can help a spouse, parent, child or other relative through any legal proceedings pertaining to the loss. Family members can bring on a suit when there is proof that the offending party did something that ultimately led to the passing of the person. A settlement from this type of lawsuit can help to alleviate the financial stressors that come from medical expenses, loss of income and funeral proceedings.
Families go through enough trauma after losing someone due to natural circumstances, but when the persons demise is caused by someone else’s oversight, neglect or omission, then it makes the pain even worse. Relatives can be left wondering how something like that could have happened. They will also wonder what could have been done differently and why the proper procedure was not followed in the first place. When a life is lost because of an error or mistake that needn’t have happened, many people suffer unnecessarily.
Medical mishaps leading to a termination of life, jobsite accidents which end in a demise, fatalities due to a flawed product and vehicle accidents where a person is fatally injured are all types of cases in which a wrongful death attorney should be consulted. A lawsuit is usually the last thing on the family’s mind after they have suffered a terrible loss, but there are some good reasons to consider filing one. A lawyer can assist the family in filing a lawsuit against the liable party. While there is nothing he can do to bring a person back, a settlement from a lawsuit will help to monetarily stabilize the family who has lost a significant income. Often times, medical expenses are not paid for by the insured’s coverage which leaves the relatives to cover the costs out of pocket. There are also costs associated with the burial and memorial service. A settlement can help with these expenses as well.
Beyond financial reasons, the relatives have the satisfaction of knowing that they did what they could to fight for the rights of their loved one even after his or her life was taken. Just knowing that they did all they could can help bring closure to a spouse and children who are left behind. A consultation with a wrongful death attorney will allow the family to air their grievances and find out if this is an avenue that should be pursued. All facts should be taken into consideration including the emotional well-being of the party filing suit.
Hiring a wrongful death attorney can leave a person feeling a wide range of emotions from contentedness to sadness. It is hard not to mingle facts and emotions, but one must keep in mind that they need to remain objective during this process. The practicing lawyer will be straightforward with the filing party in most circumstances there is no upfront fee or cost and the legal representative only receives payment if a settlement is won.
Insurance Lawyers
This professional specializes in different types of insurance and the lawful upholding of these different insurance policies. During a normal workday, they may work with staff and aides to track any current cases progression, complete continuing education courses like changes in insurance law, or investigate current cases. Some of the more common types of insurance include:
• Auto
• Home
• Health
• Mortgage
When you work as an insurance lawyer, you can practice in any of these areas or other divisions of insurance law. One function an insurance lawyer involves mitigating insurance law cases, which could involve both corporate and personal insurance law. The lawyer that practices mitigation may need to have the ability to gather and decipher information, have communication skills when they present the collected information to the court, and employ time management skills.
Case mitigation will often work concurrently with case investigation. Along with the staff and aides, the insurance claim lawyer will collect facts that surround the insurance case so they can present the facts to the court. The facts will be the basis for the defense of the client who has hired this lawyer to represent their case. An insurance lawyer may also oversee the writing of new insurance policies for corporate or professional clients. Insurance underwriters may complete the specific writing of these policies. The insurance lawyer is most often responsible for verifying the legality of the policy and removing any loopholes it may have.
Insurance laws do change so the insurance lawyer may need to attend continuing education seminars or take continuing education courses so they can stay up-to-date on all of the different changes. The continuing education can help the insurance lawyer provide the most effective presentation to the client that hires the attorney. In all regions, it may not be necessary to do continuing education classes in order to maintain their license in insurance law and be able to practice this type of law.
There is a long list of insurance companies, laws, and policies, which an insurance lawyer can practice. Each type of insurance does require a certain type of knowledge in regards to give their clients effective legal support that is needed to win insurance cases. An insurance lawyer can work for the defendant or victim.
To become an insurance lawyer you must have a bachelor degree and a law degree from a law school that is accredited. To be admitted to the law school you will need to have a satisfactory score on the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). In law school, you will receive intensive classroom instruction and legal learning experiences. Before you graduate, you will also need to complete an internship. Many will do this internship in a law firm that specializes in insurance law.
New York Workers Compensation Claim Guide
People injured at workplace can avail benefits of workers comp claim by informing their employer about the injuries. Every state in the U.S has its own Statute of Limitations so one has to inform the employer within a certain time limit in order to receive benefits. The information should include the level of injuries sustained, cause of the injury and some other details associated with the injury claim. One also has to file for a worker’s claim through insurance company or the State.
Workers Comp Law gives justice to the victims of personal injury/accident at place of work. The procedure is very complicated. In many cases the employers ignore safety regulations at workplaces causing serious injuries to the employees. Many employers’ insurance company employ aggressive defense lawyer whose may motive is to nullify or reduce the claim regardless of the injuries suffered.
Methods to prove the claim are:
1. Acquire a medical report from a medical practitioner.
2. Contact a lawyer who specializes in workers compensation.
3. Appeal the case to the State’s workers’ compensation agency as different states have different rules and regulations regarding workers compensation law.
Appealing the claim to the state agency
In case the insurance claim gets denied or reduced by the employer’s insurance company then you have the right to appeal. File the case with the local State agency who would handle the workers compensation appeal. Every state has a different Statute of Limitations. So, appeal your claim within a certain time limit in the state you fall in. Always appeal immediately after the claim is denied by the employer’s insurance company.
Would there be a hearing on the appeal?
Hearing is required if you and your employer are unable to settle the claim. Hence, contact a worker’s comp lawyer to do the needful. If you are injured within New York City then you must contact your Lawyer who will help you receive justice and compensation for your injuries.
