Entertainment
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, as talent agency considers dropping Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith “wishes” her husband Will Smith didn’t slap comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards
Entertainment
Cindy Herron, 60, Files for Divorce From MLB Star Husband After 29 Years
Cindy Herron is back on the market at age 60 after filing for divorce from her retired Major League Baseball star husband, Glenn Braggs
Entertainment
Celebrity interviewer extraordinaire Joseph Shepherd exposes us to his musical side with ‘Don’t Call Me’
Joseph Shepherd’s “Exposed” interviews have helped RuPaul’s Drag Race fans get to know so much about the queens. Now he has given us even more entertaining content, as he recently released his debut song, the 90s tinged pop jam “Don’t Call Me.”
Entertainment
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Sorry fellas, Meagan Good is off the market (you’ve gotta be quicker than that). Battle rapper Dizaster swept Megan off her feet
Man shot and killed in Ferguson Sunday night
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, as talent agency considers dropping Smith
Mayim Bialik’s shocking, new ‘Jeopardy!’ look stuns fans: ‘Fabulous!’
Funeral set for St. Louis teen killed on Florida park ride
Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign
2nd man arrested on gun charges in Sacramento mass shooting
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
