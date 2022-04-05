Connect with us

Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, as talent agency considers dropping Smith

Published

1 min ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Jada Pinkett Smith “wishes” her husband Will Smith didn’t slap comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards

The post Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, as talent agency considers dropping Smith first appeared on Sandra Rose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

Cindy Herron, 60, Files for Divorce From MLB Star Husband After 29 Years

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 5, 2022

By

google news

Cindy Herron is back on the market at age 60 after filing for divorce from her retired Major League Baseball star husband, Glenn Braggs

The post Cindy Herron, 60, Files for Divorce From MLB Star Husband After 29 Years first appeared on Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Celebrity interviewer extraordinaire Joseph Shepherd exposes us to his musical side with ‘Don’t Call Me’

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 5, 2022

By

Joseph Shepherd Don’t Call Me
google news

Joseph Shepherd’s “Exposed” interviews have helped RuPaul’s Drag Race fans get to know so much about the queens. Now he has given us even more entertaining content, as he recently released his debut song, the 90s tinged pop jam “Don’t Call Me.”

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster

Published

19 hours ago

on

April 5, 2022

By

google news

Sorry fellas, Meagan Good is off the market (you’ve gotta be quicker than that). Battle rapper Dizaster swept Megan off her feet

The post Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster first appeared on Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.