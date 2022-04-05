News
Jet Set: New Travel Tricks
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From an ultra-lightweight suitcase and portable mini air purifier to a stylish linen button-down and multitasking moisturizer, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Quarterbacks
The South Florida Sun Sentinel begins its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with the quarterbacks. This year’s class of quarterbacks isn’t as top-heavy as other recent drafts, but given the Dolphins’ commitment to Tua Tagovailoa heading into his third season and having Teddy Bridgewater as his backup, Miami is unlikely to draft a quarterback but may add one as an undrafted free agent.
Liberty’s Malik Willis
Willis has the combination of arm and legs to be a future star in the NFL. He might have the most potential of any quarterback in the draft, but he would likely benefit from sitting behind an experienced starter to begin his professional career as he sometimes shows signs of being raw and didn’t consistently face top college competition at Liberty.
Willis, while throwing 27 touchdowns and rushing for another 13 last season, did have three three-interception games, so he’ll have to prove he can limit things from unraveling at the next level. He possesses the tangible tools, though, with athleticism combined with the rocket arm he flashed at his pro day, finishing his session with a well-placed 65-yard deep ball after rolling out to his left.
Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett
It’s a debate at the top between Willis and Pickett. Pickett, too, has the arm you’re looking for in a franchise quarterback as he shattered Dan Marino’s college records at Pitt. Pickett, who stands 6-foot-3 in the pocket, can also run with 241 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and he has some creativity in his game, exhibited by his fake slide to fool a defender and run past him for a touchdown in the ACC Championship Game.
The major concern revolving around Pickett is his historically small hands for a QB. His hands measured in at 8 1/2 inches, the smallest for any quarterback. A big deal was also made of this with Joe Burrow, and he ended up in the Super Bowl in his second NFL season, but even Burrow’s hands (nine inches) had an extra half an inch on Pickett.
North Carolina’s Sam Howell
Howell was destined to be one of the headline quarterbacks in this draft since he first burst onto the scene in the ACC as a standout freshman in 2019. The three-year starter heads to the NFL first chance he gets.
Howell’s 3,056 yards passing and 24 touchdowns in 2021 can actually be considered a down year after he threw for 3,500 or more yards and 30-plus touchdowns each of his first two seasons. That was a byproduct of losing to receiver Dyami Brown and the big running game he had with backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter.
Ole Miss’ Matt Corral
Corral got to showcase his abilities in coach Lane Kiffin’s offense, and he was able to show his quick release and how proficient he is at throwing accurately while moving in the pocket. He can still work on throwing with anticipation.
Corral’s ankle injury in the Sugar Bowl didn’t allow him to throw at the scouting combine, which could hurt his stock some.
Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder
Ridder is a proven winner at Cincinnati in his four years as a starter, consistently keeping the Bearcats atop of the American Athletic Conference and leading the team to a College Football Playoff berth last season.
His accuracy and ball placement need work to be considered a viable NFL passer, but he also possesses tremendous athleticism behind center, running a 4.52-second 40-yard dash.
Best of the rest
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong’s name says it all when it comes to his best trait, his arm strength. He can flick it 60 yards with ease, but he also has had injury concerns from a bad knee throughout his career.
Strong, Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe, Iowa State’s Brock Purdy and Western Michigan’s Kaleb Eleby will be among others that teams will look at deeper into Day 2 and through Day 3 of the draft as young backups and developmental projects.
Class grade: D
It’s not a particularly strong quarterback class, and we’re possibly going to be waiting a while before a signal-caller is taken, with maybe one team falling in love with one of the quarterbacks and trading up to get first dibs. It won’t be like the last draft when quarterbacks went with the first three picks — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance — and then Justin Fields and Mac Jones were selected within the first half of the first round.
That said, there is upside in this crop of quarterbacks. We may not see the returns right away, but Willis and Pickett could hold up this class years down the road, along with maybe a surprise from the next few tiers that develops and outshines the rest.
Teams in need
The Pittsburgh Steelers had their Ben Roethlisberger era come to an end, and they added Mitchell Trubisky to be a stopgap for the transition to the QB of the future. They pick at 20, and a team targeting a quarterback could view them as a team to trade up in front of, possibly leading Pittsburgh to counter by trading up itself.
A pair of NFC South teams in the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons missed out on striking a deal with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson, who instead went to the Cleveland Browns. Both of them and the Seattle Seahawks, who traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, sit in the top 10 of the draft. They will have decisions to make on whether to take a passer where they stand, make a more certain pick addressing another position or trade down to a point where they can still land the quarterback they want.
Dolphins’ focus
With a commitment to Tagovailoa as the team’s starter heading into his third NFL season and already acquiring Teddy Bridgewater as the veteran, serviceable-when-needed backup, the Dolphins will likely sit this draft out at quarterback. Miami has just four 2022 draft picks anyway, at the moment, with the first coming at No. 102, followed by a fourth-round selection and two seventh-rounders. Also with Chris Streveler on the roster, Miami could add an undrafted free agent for another arm in training camp and competition for No. 3 quarterback and practice squad duties.
One thing to watch, if Tagovailoa doesn’t buoy himself with the offensive improvements around him, is the flexibility the Dolphins possess with draft capital in 2023. If Tagovailoa proves he’s the answer in the fall, great. If he doesn’t, the Dolphins have five picks in the first three rounds next year, including two in the first, that will allow the team to either trade for a proven elite starting quarterback or trade up for someone they want in the draft.
40 Psychological Facts Your Mind Didn’t Realize Yet
Psychology provides a wealth of knowledge not just about our own brains and behaviors, but also about the thoughts and actions of people around us. The human psyche is unendingly complex, which is why new research is published every day to explain to us why we are the way we are. Here are 40 fun psychological facts we bet you didn’t know.
Psychology Fact 1: Plan A
Plan A is less likely to work out if you have a Plan B since you’re less likely to focus on Plan A.
Psychology Fact 2: Yawning
“Catching” a yawn can be a reason to bond. We’ve all heard about yawning being contagious but never thought why. It is contagious since it denotes empathy.
Psychology Fact 3: Fear For Fun
Fear is fun when we’re not actually in danger. We get all the adrenaline, endorphins, and dopamine from a fight-or-flight response when we watch a scary movie, but our brain recognizes that we’re not truly in danger, so we get that natural high without the risk.
Psychology Fact 4: Negative Bias
The human brain has a negative bias that makes us recall bad experiences more than good ones. To balance out this indifference, we need 5 positives to cancel out a negative.
Psychology Fact 5: Taste Of Food
Food tastes better when someone else makes it because the long process of cooking a meal has you exhausted by the time it’s ready, which kills the excitement.
Psychology Fact 6: Foreign Language
Speaking in a foreign language alters one’s decisions. We, as humans, process things differently in another language.
Psychology Fact 7: Smelling Colours
Some people can smell colours due to ‘Synesthesia’ which is an amusing neuropsychological phenomenon. Fascinating psychological fact, isn’t it?
Psychology Fact 8: Squishing Cute Babies
Another mind-boggling psychological fact is the reason why we want to “squish” cute things lovingly. When we’re overwhelmed with good feelings, such as when we’re staring at an unimaginably adorable baby, a little aggressiveness helps us balance out the high.
Psychology Fact 9: Babies Understand Every Accent
Babies are born with the ability to understand all accents of the world, but from the age of 5 months, they start to prefer and listen to their mother’s accent and avoid connection with people with other accents. Isn’t that such an interesting psychological fact?
Psychology Fact 10: Better To Experience
Experiences create a more lasting effect on us than material presents do because experience is something we can look back upon and cherish, unlike material gifts which become obsolete over time.
Psychology Fact 11: Brains Speak
Another interesting fact of psychology is that our brains “speak” over uninteresting speeches and hence if someone speaks monotonously, we subconsciously increase the intensity of the image in our minds.
Psychology Fact 12: Confirmation Bias
Humans are prone to confirmation bias, which is the inclination to perceive facts in a way that supports our existing beliefs. You’ll simply have to accept it as one of the psychological realities you can’t change.
Psychology Fact 13: Isolation Is Dangerous
Isolation is as bad for our health as smoking is! It was found by researchers that the fewer friends a person has, the higher the level of blood-clotting fibrinogen.
Psychology Fact 14: Love Is A Disorder
In terms of biochemistry, being in love is the same as having a severe case of obsessive-compulsive disorder. That’s a crazy fact of psychology we didn’t know!
Psychology Fact 15: Dopamine Needs Information
Another fun psychological fact is that Dopamine makes you obsessed with seeking information.
Psychology Fact 16: Pygmalion Effect
People rise up to our high expectations and don’t rise when we have low ones. This is known as the Pygmalion effect.
Psychology Fact 17: Beginnings & Endings
Beginnings and endings are easier to remember than the middles. This might explain why you recall your boss finishing her presentation but not the middle.
Psychology Fact 18: High School Music
An interesting psychological is that we’re prone to love the music we listened to in high school the most.
Psychology Fact 19: Too Many Choices
Too much choice can be debilitating. Studies suggest that participants on dating apps chose fewer potential dates when they had a lot of people to choose from.
Psychology Fact 20: Social Media
It is a psychological fact that social media applications are created to be addictive.
Psychology Fact 21: Confident Or Not?
It’s a general perception that confident people are more successful in life but according to psychologists, it is the opposite.
Psychology Fact 22: Sleep & Memory
A good night’s sleep improves memory power significantly since the brain gets a well-deserved break after studying and hence can grasp better.
Psychology Fact 23: Writing By Hand
It is a psychological fact that writing by hand makes children wittier since writing by hand activates more senses.
Psychology Fact 24: Day Dreaming
Day-dreaming is seen as being bad but in fact, psychologists say that day-dreamers are more likely to be intelligent and creative.
Psychology Fact 25: Short Term Memory
As a fact of psychology, our short-term memory lasts less than 30 seconds.
Psychology Fact 26: Inept People
As a matter of fact, people who are the most inept do not realize their abilities fully.
Psychology Fact 27: Dog Breed Says About You
The breed of the dog is somewhere connected to the personality of the dog owner. The more hostile the owner is, the more aggressive the breed will be.
Psychology Fact 28: Cultural Difference
People belonging to different cultures process the same piece of information distinctively.
Psychology Fact 29: Thoughts Of Ending Up Alone
As a fact of psychology, people who think they’re going to end up alone have a drop in their intelligence. This is because of the role of social inclusion in the subconscious mind.
Psychology Fact 30: Limbs With Brains
There are some people whose limbs have brains of their own. Yes, you read it right. It is known as the Alien Hand syndrome and it is most probable to occur after a stroke or a brain injury.
Psychology Fact 31: I Know What You Feel
“I know what you feel,” is literal for some people. As a matter of fact, one in a hundred people can actually feel the other person’s pain in the same way.
Psychology Fact 31: Good Sense Of Humour
People with a good sense of humor, especially those who understand dark humor are found to be more intelligent than their peers who are less funny.
Psychology Fact 32: Diffusion Of Entitlements
When you’re apprehensive about taking the last bite of food. You don’t believe you have the right to do it. This process has been dubbed the “diffusion of entitlement” by experts.
Psychology Fact 33: Music Defines You
It is said by psychologists that the music you listen to, reflects the way you perceive the world.
Psychology Fact 34: Phantom Vibration Syndrome
Phantom Vibration Syndrome is common, with almost 68% of us suffering from it without knowing it. It is when we feel that our phone has rung in our pockets when in fact it hasn’t.
Psychology Fact 35: Money Can Buy Happiness
“Money cannot buy happiness”- well in fact it can, but only until a certain level according to psychologists.
Psychology Fact 36: Spend On Others
Spending money on oneself makes one happy, but spending money on others makes one happier.
Psychology Fact 37: Smart Or Dumb?
As a fact of psychology, smarter people tend to underestimate themselves while ignorant people think themselves to be witty.
Psychology Fact 38: People Are Stressed At 18-33
People who are 18-33 years old are on average, more stressed than people from other age groups. After the age of 33 stress levels tend to reduce.
Psychology Fact 39: Bad Memory
Bad memory actually allows your brain to make more room for more vital information. It also prevents your brain from wasting energy and space.
Psychology Fact 40: Feet Direction
You always put your feet in the direction of the person you’re most inclined towards. It’s known as the survival instinct. This is when your body ensures that your feet can respond quickly if you sense any form of threat around.
