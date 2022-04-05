News
Jets release TE Ryan Griffin after three years with team
Tight end Ryan Griffin was released by the Jets.
The move was predictable after the Jets signed Tyler Conklin from the Vikings and C.J. Uzomah from the Bengals, which improves the tight end room significantly. Conklin and Uzomah combined last season for 110 catches, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns.
Griffin, 32, was a part of a position group with Tyler Kroft, Dan Brown and Kenny Yeboah that produced only 499 yards combined.
Cutting Griffin clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge and the Jets’ cap room increases to $18 million, according to Over The Cap.
Griffin’s time in New York started well in 2019, when he finished with five receiving touchdowns in 13 games after being cut by the Houston Texans. He ended up signing a three-year extension worth $10.8 million with $4 million guaranteed.
But in 2020 Griffin played in 15 games and produced 86 receiving yards with zero touchdowns. And in 2021, he improved on those numbers, but it wasn’t game-changing as he finished with two touchdowns with 261 yards and two touchdowns and had spotty blocking. He suffered a knee injury in Week 15 against the Dolphins and was placed on injured reserve.
The Jets’ tight end room now consists of Lawrence Cager, Brandon Dillon, Yeboah, Conklin and Uzomah as they go into the draft.
Study finds higher homicide risk in homes with handguns
By MIKE STOBBE
NEW YORK (AP) — Most U.S. gun owners say they own firearms to protect themselves and their loved ones, surveys show. But a study published Monday suggests people who live with handgun owners are shot to death at a higher rate than those who don’t have such weapons at home.
“We found zero evidence of any kind of protective effects” from living in a home with a handgun, said David Studdert, a Stanford University researcher who was the lead author of the Annals of Internal Medicine study.
The study has several shortcomings. For example, the researchers said they could not determine which victims were killed by the handgun owners or with the in-home weapons. They couldn’t account for illegal guns and looked only at handguns, not rifles or other firearms.
The dataset also was limited to registered voters in California who were 21 and older. It’s not clear that the findings are generalizable to the whole state, let alone to the rest of the country, the authors acknowledged.
But some outside experts said the work was well done, important and the largest research of its kind.
“I would call this a landmark study,” said Cassandra Crifasi, a gun violence policy researcher at Johns Hopkins University. “This contributes to our understanding of the potential causal relationship between guns in the home and homicides,” she said.
California is unusual in that it offers gun ownership data and other information not obtainable in almost any other state. That allowed the researchers to follow millions of people over many years to try to better establish what happens when a person begins living in a home with handgun, they said.
The study focused on nearly 600,000 Californians who did not own handguns but began living in homes with handguns between October 2004 and December 2016 — either because they started living with someone who owned one or because someone in their household bought one.
The researchers calculated that for every 100,000 people in that situation, 12 will be shot to death by someone else over five years. In comparison, eight out of 100,000 who live in gun-free homes will be killed that way over the same time span.
“The rates are low” and the absolute risk is small, but it’s important to consider the increase in a person’s risk of being killed, Studdert said.
Those numbers suggest the risk rises 50%, but Studdert said it’s actually higher: In a separate calculation designed to better account for where people live and other factors, the researchers estimated the risk was actually more than twice as high.
Separately, the researchers found that those who lived with handgun owners had a much higher rate of being fatally shot by a spouse or intimate partner. The vast majority of such victims — 84% — were women, they said.
The study was confined to California, but the risk is likely even greater in states with less stringent gun laws and where gun ownership is more common, Crifasi said.
Previous research estimated that nearly 3% of U.S. adults became new gun owners between January 2019 and April 2021, which translates to about 7.5 million Americans. Of those, about 5.4 million previously lived in a home with no guns.
For decades, studies have shown guns in the home raise the risk of a violent death. Much of that work, including an earlier study by Studdert and his colleagues, focused on suicide.
The new study goes further in addressing the perception that handguns are still worthwhile because of the safety they provide against being murdered, some experts said.
“The reason people have guns in their home is for protection from strangers,” said David Hemenway, director of the Harvard University’s Injury Control Research Center. “But what this is showing that having a gun in the home is bad for people in the home.”
___
The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement
By ALAN FRAM and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers reached agreement Monday on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps, the top Democratic and Republican negotiators said, but the measure dropped all funding to help nations abroad combat the pandemic.
The compromise drew quick support from President Joe Biden, who initially pushed for a $22.5 billion package. In a setback, he ended up settling for much less amid administration warnings that the government was running out of money to keep pace with the disease’s continued — though diminished — spread in the U.S.
“Every dollar we requested is essential and we will continue to work with Congress to get all of the funding we need,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “But time is of the essence. We urge Congress to move promptly on this $10 billion package because it can begin to fund the most immediate needs.”
Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., his party’s lead bargainer, also ended up agreeing to abandon Biden’s request to include $5 billion to help countries — especially poorer ones — where the disease is still running rampant. But the two sides could not agree on enough budget savings to pay for the larger amounts.
Schumer said the pact would provide “the tools we need” to help the country recover from the economic and public health blows that COVID-19 has inflicted for the past two years.
But he said while the $10 billion “is absolutely necessary, it is well short of what is truly needed to keep up safe” over time.
He said members of both parties want to craft a second spending measure this spring that could include funds to battle COVID-19 and hunger overseas and more assistance for Ukraine as it continues battling the Russian invasion. The fate of such a measure is uncertain.
Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the lead GOP bargainer, hailed the accord as one that would address “urgent COVID needs.” He also trumped the measure’s savings, which he said meant it “will not cost the American people a single additional dollar.”
Romney also suggested an openness to considering future money. “While this agreement does not include funding for the U.S. global vaccination program, I am willing to explore a fiscally responsible solution to support global efforts in the weeks ahead,” he said.
The agreement comes with party leaders hoping to move the legislation through Congress this week, before lawmakers leave for a two-week spring recess. It also comes with BA.2, the new omicron variant, expected to spark a fresh increase in U.S. cases. Around 980,000 Americans and over 6 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19.
At least half the compromise would have to be used to research and produce therapeutics to treat the disease, according to fact sheets from Schumer and Romney.
The money would also be used to buy vaccines and tests. At least $750 million would be used to research new COVID-19 variants and to expand vaccine production, the descriptions said.
The deal is also a reduction from a $15 billion version that both parties’ leaders had negotiated last month. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., abandoned that plan after Democratic lawmakers rejected proposed cuts in state pandemic aid to help pay for the package.
Some people said the fate of the new agreement remained uncertain in the House, where Pelosi and liberal Democrats have expressed opposition to dropping the money for helping other countries.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, leader of the House Progressive Caucus, said it is “a big problem” to erase the global assistance from the package.
“It’s really shortsighted to not spend money on making sure this virus is contained around the world,” Jayapal, a Washington state Democrat who worked in global public health for a decade, told reporters.
The agreement will need to attract at least 10 GOP votes to move through the 50-50 Senate. The others said the needed Republican votes would be there.
The measure is fully paid for by pulling back unspent funds from previous pandemic relief bills that have been enacted, bargainers have said.
Romney’s fact sheet says those savings include $2.3 billion from a fund protecting aviation manufacturing jobs; $1.9 billion from money for helping entertainment venues shuttered by the pandemic; another $1.9 billion from a program that helps states extend credit to small businesses; and $1.6 billion from agriculture assistance programs.
Twins’ roster nearly set; Jhoan Duran among those told he made team
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Rocco Baldelli has gotten used to being the bearer of bad news. Getting called into the Twins manager’s office this time of year often means news of a demotion is coming. Often — but not always.
Baldelli also gets to deliver good news from time to time. Like telling Jhoan Duran, one of the club’s top pitching prospects, that he would be making the Opening Day roster. Or telling reliever Danny Coulombe that after the team had non-tendered him this past November, he was being added back to the 40-man roster and he would break camp with the group.
“I know that this means a lot to every guy in here, and every time I get a chance to be part of those conversations, I relish them and it makes me very pleased to be sitting here being able to give someone that kind of news,” Baldelli said.
The Twins’ roster is nearly set now. After officially adding Coulombe, designating catcher Jose Godoy for assignment and reassigning Daniel Robertson, the Twins now have 30 players left in camp, including Cody Stashak, who is ticketed for the injured list to begin the season.
Barring any last-minute additions, that leaves 29 players competing for 28 spots, the final one expected to be decided in the coming days between Brent Rooker, who is on the 40-man roster, and Kyle Garlick, who is a non-roster invite.
While Rooker and Garlick are left to ponder their fate, Duran was happy to get his call into the manager’s office.
“I don’t know how to explain it,” the rookie said. “I’m not in shock, but it’s amazing. and I’m really happy right now.”
Duran, one of the Twins’ top prospects, has yet to debut. He spent most of the 2021 season sidelined after straining his elbow. But, now healthy, he’s ready to bring 100-mile-per-hour heat and his unique splinker to the majors. A starter earlier in his career, the Twins plan to use him out of the bullpen.
After finding out the news, Duran called his wife, then his parents and brother. His news was met with tears on the other line.
“Mentally I came into camp ready to make the team,” he said. “Mentally and physically, that’s what I worked for during the offseason and so I came in with that mindset of making the team.”
For Coulombe, the moment was just as special. While he has made an Opening Day roster before, he said he wasn’t sure if he ever would again.
Coulombe, who was removed from the 40-man roster this offseason, was able to speak with Twins staff members during the lockout as a result. The team sent him a Rapsodo to help assist him with his work, and he spent time chatting with bullpen coach Pete Maki.
“I was obviously up (with the big-league club) a lot last year, but coming into this year, I felt like I was improved, and that’s why I decided to sign back right away after being non-tendered,” Coulombe said. “I’m just really thankful for the opportunity.”
GORDON OK
Nick Gordon avoided the worst after a scary collision with Max Kepler in the first inning of the Twins’ 2-0 exhibition victory over the Red Sox on Monday afternoon at Hammond Stadium. Gordon passed all of the initial protocol tests, but the Twins will continue to keep a close eye on him.
On the very first play of the game, Gordon, who was playing left left, and Kepler, who was playing in center, both converged on a fly ball. After running into each other, Kepler shortly got back to his feet. But Gordon stayed down for a few moments.
“(It was) a frightening moment for everybody in the ballpark,” Baldelli said. “None of us knew what we were walking up on when we went out into the outfield.”
Gordon eventually made it up on his feet and was taken off the field via cart.
“I felt bad the whole rest of the game,” Kepler said. “I went in and checked on him, but (it was) a scary moment. He’ll be alright though, I heard. I was a little worried for him at first, but having heard the diagnosis, he’ll be alright.”
BRIEFLY
Pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson picked up the save with two scoreless innings on Monday. … Miguel Sanó hit his third home run of the spring. … Alex Kirilloff, who was removed from Saturday’s game with knee soreness, is expected back in the lineup on Tuesday.
