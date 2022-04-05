News
Jets to bring in Alabama WR Jameson Williams for pre-draft visit: source
The most dynamic receiver in the 2022 draft will visit with the Jets.
Gang Green will use one of their official pre-draft visits on Alabama star Jameson Williams, according to a source.
The 6-1 180-pound receiver created a bunch of explosive plays with his tantalizing elite down-the-field speed, including two against Georgia in the SEC Championship game when he scored touchdowns by simply blowing past everybody.
Williams finished with 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns during his one season with the Crimson Tide. He suffered an ACL tear in the National Championship game, which makes his evaluation tricky. When will he be ready to play again: Training camp? Beginning of the 2022 NFL season? Midway through the season? How will he recover from the injury?
That’s to be determined. Williams is an intriguing option because he was the best receiver in the class prior to the injury.
He is still is projected to be a Top 20 pick.
Williams possesses a trait the Jets offense doesn’t possess at the moment. Elijah Moore can be dynamic, but he didn’t take the top off throughout his rookie year. Moore’s damage came in the short and intermediate game. He has 4.3 speed, though, but Williams is a step faster.
Zach Wilson’s arm and Williams’ speed could be an explosive match.
However, is Williams worth the risk at pick 10, the second of their first-round picks (they also pick at No. 4)? He probably won’t be ready by Week 1 unlike two of the other top receivers in this year’s class in Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and USC’s Drake London.
But it’s clear the Jets want to add a receiver for Wilson as they continue to evaluate the market. They attempted to trade for Tyreek Hill and were interested in Calvin Ridley and Amari Cooper. They were interested in the Chargers’ Mike Williams and would have gone after him if he hit the market, according to a source.
But the Chargers used the franchise tag on Williams and then signed him to an extension. The Jets are also monitoring the availability of the Titans’ A.J. Brown and the Seahawks’ D.K Metcalf. Both are due for extensions and the receiver market has exploded after Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders and Hill ended up with the Dolphins. Both signed deals netting them around $30 million per season. The Jets had been willing to give Hill — the former Chiefs star — the same deal as the Dolphins.
So, they will make a run at either one if they’re made available. But ESPN reported the Titans are not shopping or taking calls on Brown and Seahawks GM John Schneider said it’s “our intent” to extend Metcalf.
The Jets previously brought in Wilson and fellow Buckeye Chris Olave for official visits, ESPN reported. Each team is allowed 30 before the April 28-30 draft.
Wilson finished with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 for Ohio State. One source compared Wilson’s game to a taller Moore because of his elite route running and big-play ability after the catch. He is in the discussion to be the first receiver taken off the board.
Olave is also projected to be a first-round pick after he finished with 936 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.
People are actually getting tattoos of the Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars slap
Man shot and killed in Ferguson Sunday night
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in Ferguson Sunday night.
Police received a call for a shots fired incident in the area of Sharondale Circle at about 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man “slumped at the steering wheel of a vehicle.” They said he appeared to have been shot. Life-saving measures were performed on the man, but they were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said this incident was not random. Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.
Police said anyone with information related to this incident should call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.
25 Hidden And Unexplored Places To Visit In Delhi
Nothing beats the calmness and charm of the hidden and unexplored places in a city like Delhi which is crowded with tourists from all around the world. The capital city of India has some hidden gems which must be visited to understand the culture of the place. If you fall under the category of tourists who like to explore lesser-known or offbeat places, then you are in the right place. So get ready for exciting new mysteries and surprises that these hidden spots can offer.
Here is a list of 25 Hidden and Unexplored places in Delhi:
1. Bijay Mandal
Bijay Mandal was built in the 14th century and is one of the architectural masterpieces in town. The unique architecture of the fort and the feel of the place make it a perfect location to be added to the list of hidden gems in the capital city.
- Location: Begumpur, New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest Metro station: Hauz Khas; you can take a direct auto or cab to the fort.
2. Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal
An attraction for photographers from around the world, this place was originally built as Firoz Shah Tughlaq’s hunting lodge. It now remains neglected and desolate in the central ridge forest where only a few tourists visit as most are not aware of the unexplored nearest places to visit in Delhi. Sighting of the paranormal activities in this fort and the architectural design of the building makes this place more appealing for a visit.
- Location: Southern Ridge Forest, New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Jhandewalan, you can opt for a cab or an auto to the Southern ridge forest and walk to the place.
3. Jamali Kamali Mosque and Tomb
The house of the graves of the great Sufi saint Shaikh Jamali Kamboh and his associate Kamali who was a common man, the Jamali Kamali Mosque and Tomb is one of the unexplored places to visit in Delhi. One grave forms a mosque and the other a tomb.
- Location: Archeological Village Complex, Mehrauli, New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Qutub Minar, you can take an auto-rickshaw from the Chattarpur Metro station to the place.
4. Ghazipur Phool Mandi
This beautiful place smells of all sorts of fresh flowers like tulips, marigolds, roses, orchids, carnations, irises, lilies, and anthuriums which are available in the market. The large collection of flowers available at Ghazipur Mandi at unimaginably cheap prices, which is quite astonishing, makes this place worth the visit.
- Location: Ghazipur Village, Gazipur, New Delhi, Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest metro station- Anand Vihar ISBT. You can take an auto to reach the place.
5. Hijron Ka Khanqah
This place is not so popular among tourists but is definitely worth a visit, located near Mehrauli bazaar. This place is called Hijron ka Khanqah, which is a memorial built in the honor of eunuchs. If you are looking for some solitude from the hustle and bustle of Delhi, you can visit this place to feel the calmness around the graves of the eunuchs of the Lodi era. This place is well maintained and clean.
- Location: Ward 6, Mehrauli, New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Qutub Minar; from there an auto can be taken to Hijron Ka Khanqah.
6. Chunnamal Haveli
Though it is located in the middle of Chandni Chowk, one of the busiest lanes of Delhi, the Chunnamal Haveli is hard to miss because of its exclusivity. This building has its own charm and is symbolic of the old world grace which makes it a must-visit in Delhi.
- Location: 838, Chandni Chowk Road, New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest metro station- Chandni Chowk, you can also take an auto to Katra Neel in Chandni Chowk and then walk from there on to reach Chunnamal Haveli.
7. Sanjay Van
A lush green well maintained forest at the heart of a city like Delhi. This forest is known by the name Sanjay Van that covers an area of around 780 acres of land but is among one of the best-hidden places to visit in Delhi. This place is situated between Vasant Kunj and Mehrauli.
- Location: Vasant Kunj. New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Chattarpur. An auto or a cab can be taken to the place.
8. Adham Khan’s Tomb
Originated in 1561, this tomb was the house to one of the most famous generals of the Mughal Dynasty who served under Emperor Akbar. The tomb is taken care of by the Archeological Survey of India because of its extreme archaeological significance.
- Location: Seth Sarai, Mehrauli, New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Qutub Minar. Can opt for a direct cab or auto to Adham Khan’s Tomb.
9. Jahaz Mahal
This place is known as Jahaz Mahal because the reflection of the palace looks like a floating ship in the nearby lake. The place is hidden and known for its tranquillity, make sure to visit this place if you like calm and serene places to visit.
- Location: Talaab Lane, Khandsa Colony, Mehrauli, New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Qutub Minar, from there you can take an auto to the place, or take a direct cab or auto to reach Jahaz Mahal.
10. Tughlaqabad Fort
This place to visit in Delhi is tranquil and serene because of its not-so-popular status. The fort is not well maintained still the remains of the fort make it one of the hidden places to visit in Delhi even today.
Built by the founder of the Tughlaq Dynasty, it’s famous for its magnificent Bastions which measure up to a height of 30 meters.
- Location: Tughlaqabad, New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Tughlaqabad, or you can take a cab or an auto to the place directly.
Shopping In Delhi? Click Here To Find The Cheapest & Best Wholesale Markets Where You Can Buy Everything At Best Price
11. Bhardwaj Lake Asola
This hidden lake sits in the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary, an area reserved by the Delhi Wildlife Department. Quite a number of the animals and birds can be spotted here.
- Location: Asola Wild Life Sanctuary, Asola, New Delhi
- Timing: 9.30 am to 5 pm; Monday to Friday; Closed on Weekend
- How to reach: Badarpur is the nearest metro station, you can also opt for auto or a cab to reach Bhardwaj Lake Asola.
12. Santushi Shopping Complex
Santushti Shopping Complex is a quaint little place that offers a posh shopping experience. Clothing, jewelry, footwear, or even ayurvedic products, everything can be found here.
- Location: Chanakyapuri, Race Course Road, New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Lok Kalyan Marg (formerly Racecourse). You can reach directly to the complex in Chanakyapuri by auto or taxi.
13. Mirza Ghalib ki Haveli
Established in the memory of the world-renowned Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan popularly known as Mirza Ghalib, this place holds some of his exquisite works and was his home for many years of his life. It has an in-house museum, maintained by the Indian government.
- Location: Qasim Jan Street, Shahjahanabad, Baradari, Ballimaran, New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Chawri Bazar. you can take a cab or an auto until Shahjahanabad and walk or take a rickshaw to Mirza Ghalib ki Haveli.
14. Delhi War Cemetery
This cemetery is the house of graves and the memories of the soldiers who fought for the British Commonwealth during the Second World War, it lies in the Delhi Cantonment area.
It is one of the nearest places to visit in Delhi and is all about tall pillars and exquisite memoirs.
- Location: Delhi Cantonment, New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Dhaula Kuan, a cab or auto also goes to the Delhi war cemetery.
15. Satpula Bridge
The Satpula Bridge has a historical significance. This bridge is called Satpula bridge because it is a collection of seven bridges used for water harvesting in old days. It was also used as a wall for defense during the reign of Sultan Mohammed Shah Tughlaq.
- Location: Khidki Village, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Malviya Nagar; you can also take an auto or a cab to reach Satpula bridge.
16. Agrasen ki Baoli
A go-to place for several poets and artists, one of the few step wells in the city, it is situated right in the heart of the city near Connaught Place.
- Location: Near Diwanchand Imaging Centre, Hailey Road, KG Marg, New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest Metro Stations- Janpath and Barakhamba Road Metro Stations, walking distance from the stations; you can also take a cab or an auto directly to the place.
17. Majnu ka Tila: Tibetan Colony
This place is also called ‘The Little Tibet’, house to the refugees from Tibet who followed their spiritual leader the great Dalai Lama into an exile in the country.
Explore Tibetan culture in the form of cafes, temples, bookshops, restaurants, and guest houses that the place has.
- Location: GT Road, New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest Metro- Vidhan Sabha Metro station or rent a cab or an auto to reach Majnu Ka Tila.
18. Hauz Khas Village
A perfect amalgamation of the medieval remnants of the city and of the new age party culture, Hauz Khas Village is a must-visit. Built on the ruins of a medieval city named Siri, some of the best cafes and bars in the city can be found here.
- Location: Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
- How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Hauz Khas, you can also take a cab or an auto to the place.
19. Begampur Masjid
It is one of the oldest mosques in Delhi, located in the Begumpur village near Malviya Nagar. It is built with red and white marbles and also has one of the most significant architectural wonders of its time.
The hidden place is known for its 64 domes, each being 9 feet tall. The Masjid follows the Bharat Mukhi Masjid style and is also the only one in India to follow that style.
Location: Near Mata Mandir, Begumpur Village Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
How to reach: Nearest metro: Rithala Metro Station
20. Discover Champa Gali
Champa Gali is full of picturesque small homely cafes, quaint little stores, and art galleries. Champa Gali is especially popular for live music gigs or spoken poetry sessions. This is one of the offbeat places in Delhi that should be visited by everyone.
Timings: Open for public visits between 11.00 PM and 10.00 PM every day of the week
Chhota Minar is one of the best places to visit in Delhi.
Location: Hastsal Village, Delhi
22. Kingdom of Dreams
Kingdom of Dreams is an entertainment destination for people of all ages. This place is a hub of splendid architecture, live entertainment shows, fanciful cinematic musicals, Nautanki Mahal, and much more.
Timings: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am (Weekends) and 12:30 pm to 12:00 am (Weekdays)
Ticket cost: INR 1099 onwards (Weekdays); INR 1,199 (Weekends)
How to reach: Nearest metro station: IFFCO Chowk
23. Damdama Lake
If you want to witness the mesmerizing view of the Aravalli ranges, then Damdama lake is the one for you. It is one of the nearest places to visit in Delhi since it offers many adventure activities too, the place also serves as a perfect picnic spot.
How to reach: Nearest metro station- Dwarka sector 10
24. National Rail Museum
The largest collection of railway exhibits are showcased in Delhi’s National Rail Museum. If you love history then this place in Delhi is perfect for you, this museum will take you on a journey to the history of railways. Not many people visit this place but it’s quite interesting in itself.
Timings: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Ticket cost: INR 50 (Adults), INR 10 (Children)
How to reach: Nearest metro station- Dhaula Kuan
25. Waste To Wonder Park – Nizammudin
This place is a recreation of the 7 wonders of the world. The interesting part about this theme based ‘The Waste to Wonder Park’ is that everything is created from industrial and domestic waste.
Timings: 11:00 am to 11:00 pm (Monday closed)
Ticket cost: INR 50 (Adults); INR 25 (Children)
How to reach: Nearest metro station: Nizammudin
Not Enough Places To Explore? Check Out The List Of Famous Tourist Places In Delhi, You Should Not Miss
The post 25 Hidden And Unexplored Places To Visit In Delhi appeared first on MEWS.
