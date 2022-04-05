News
Jim Reilly, helmed the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority and RTA, dies
As head of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority not once, but twice, Jim Reilly oversaw a redevelopment of popular Navy Pier and spearheaded efforts to build an arena and hotel near the McCormick Place convention center.
He guided the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the CTA, Metra and Pace, through transportation budget straits and the 2008 recession.
Reilly, who worked for decades in state politics and at Chicago transportation and tourism agencies, died Monday. He was 77.
A Springfield native, Reilly graduated from the University of Chicago Law School and worked for the downstate city of Jacksonville before he became a state representative in 1977. Before serving in the Illinois House, Reilly also taught grade school in Winchester, Illinois.
He was chief of staff to former Republican Gov. Jim Thompson, and returned to the same role during Gov. Jim Edgar’s reelection campaign.
“He seemed to be a comfortable fit in making complex projects go from a behind-the-scenes role,” Thompson told the Tribune at the time.
As Edgar recovered from emergency quadruple-bypass heart surgery, Reilly was “a familiar and respected stand-in for the governor,” the Tribune reported in 1994. The Tribune described Reilly as “an administrator with a well-known contempt for inertia.”
Reilly was also during the 1990s the chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, which owns McCormick Place and Navy Pier and oversees Chicago’s trade show and convention business. He led the agency through an expansion of the convention center, the opening of the nearby Hyatt Regency hotel and a redevelopment project that turned Navy Pier into a tourist attraction.
He returned to the agency known as McPier as trustee in 2010, when state legislation named him to lead a revamp of operations including moving the convention center and Navy Pier to private management. He backed controversial labor rule changes that he later said allowed the city to retain and bring new trade shows, the Tribune has reported.
He became CEO again the following year, and began efforts to build what is now Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis hotel that border McCormick Place.
Between those stints, Reilly headed the city’s convention and tourism bureau. Later, he was chairman of the RTA board as the region’s transportation agencies sought to avoid financial doomsday. He helped avoid the worst-case scenario, and worked to plug a huge CTA pension shortfall, said Steve Schlickman, who was executive director of RTA at the time.
“He was a guy that was so nonpartisan in that position,” Schlickman said. “He worked so easily with both sides of the aisle, and he had great relationships with Democratic leadership as well as the Republican.”
Reilly led a consulting firm for a time and served on the boards of several organizations. He was most recently trustee of McPier and a life trustee of Navy Pier, Schlickman said.
Reilly had a deep appreciation for music and a commitment to the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and rooted for the Bears, Bulls and St. Louis Cardinals, according to a family obituary. He traveled extensively.
He also had a passion for real and model trains, and enjoyed showing his train network to his nieces and nephews during holiday gatherings.
“Jim Reilly lived life large, was kind and led a life filled with incredible accomplishments,” the obituary said. “He dedicated his life to public service. Beloved by his wife and extended family, he gave his time, attention and philanthropic support to multiple charitable and artistic endeavors.”
He is survived by his wife, Veronica Lynch.
Chicago Tribune’s Ray Long contributed.
()
Pregnant MoDOT worker wanted safer assignment prior to fatal crash, family says
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pregnant MoDOT worker could have survived a November 2021 work zone crash if a protective truck had been used. It’s a safety measure not required in work zones where the speed limit is lower than 45.
Kaitlyn Anderson died with her baby, along with another MoDOT worker, in a work zone where the speed limit was 40. The state is standing by its safety decision that offered no protection.
Anderson would have turned 26 on March 28. Her baby, Jaxx, was due the next day. She lived with her aunt, Tabitha Moore, who told us how good life was before the fatal crash.
“We used to joke with her that she was going to rub a hole through her belly before Jaxx got here because she would spend so much time rubbing her big ol’ baby bump,” Moore said.
Kaitlyn and her baby both died in the work zone crash last November on Telegraph Road over Interstate 255. A second worker also died. A third barely survived. Moore is demanding changes from MoDOT.
“You didn’t give them the proper equipment. You didn’t have the proper procedures in place. Now we’ve lost three,” she said. “Kaitlyn’s gone. Jaxx is gone. James Brooks is gone. They can never come back, and we don’t want to see this happen to another family.”
Moore argues that MoDOT should’ve done more than put out warning cones. She said it should’ve used a protective truck.
The MoDOT worker who survived that November day, Michael Brown, shared photos of protective trucks, also called TMAs, at other work zones.
MoDOT only requires them if the speed limit is 45 and over. The speed limit at the crash scene on Telegraph was 40.
Moore said her niece Kaitlyn used to drive a protective truck as her job and that Kaitlyn had asked to change assignments after getting hit three times while pregnant.
“She said ‘I’ve been hit a lot, so many times, it’s really making me nervous. Being pregnant I’d like to have a safer job,’” Moore said her niece told supervisors, adding, “The safer job they gave her was striping, painting the road on Telegraph with no buffer truck.”
MoDOT declined to talk on camera with FOX 2 and would not answer specific questions. We asked about work zone safety. Instead, a spokesman said MoDOT is following national guidelines.
Moore promises this isn’t the last you’ll hear from her.
“The state – you should be held to a higher standard,” she said. “You should be raising the bar to every other company out there and that’s the bottom line. They should have been protected.”
Tabatha Moore recently wrote this open letter to MoDOT, from the perspective of her deceased niece and her baby.
High school scores and top performers from Monday, April 4
Orlando area high school scores and top performers from Monday. You can go to SentinelVarsity.com for more news and look here for previous nightly scores collections:
Baseball
Orangewood Christian 2, Deltona Trinity 1
Buzz: Jordan Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a RBI for the Rams (9-6), while Breydan Calapa notched the complete game pitching win with 8 strikeouts. Kyle Maples had a hit and RBI for the Eagles (6-5).
Flagler Palm Coast 6, DeLand 4
Buzz: Anthony Ruocco had a double and 2 runs scored for the Bulldogs (9-7), while Lamar Edwards and Derek De Jesus each had 2 RBI in the loss.
Wekiva 11, Central Florida Christian 1
Buzz: Andre Moya went 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI for the Mustangs (6-6), while Dalton Varney had 2 walks and 3 runs scored and Jahzion McCoy added a hit and 2 RBI.
St. Cloud 5, Liberty 2
Buzz: Jorge Vicioso and Drew Sheppard each went 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and RBI for the Bulldogs (3-11), while Benjamin Segura and Ethen Sanborn each added 2 hits.
Harmony 13, Gateway 4
Buzz: Gabriel Castro went 4-for-5 with 2 doubles, 3 runs scored and 2 RBI for the Longhorns (6-8), while Bradley Meza was 3-for-3 with a double and 3 RBI. Nixon Rodriguez and Cade Walter each added 2 hits, 2 runs and a RBI.
Dr. Phillips 6, Winter Park 3
Buzz: Curtis Argroves was 2-for-3 for the Panthers (10-8), while Francisco Centeno had a double, walk, run scored and 2 RBI. Tyler Williams went 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Wildcats (6-7) in the loss.
Other scores:
Timber Creek 10, Horizon 0
Legacy Charter 9, Geneva School 2
Lake Nona 4, West Orange 3
Softball
Tavares 15, Mount Dora 0
Buzz: Aliyah Lopez had a hit, 3 runs scored and 2 RBI for the Bulldogs (8-6), while Sara White had a triple, 2 walks, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI.
Mainland 6, DeLand 2
Buzz: Brianne Yocumhad 2 hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs (4-8) in the loss.
Orange City University 3, Flagler Palm Coast 1
Buzz: Aminah Vega went 2-for-3 with a home run, 2 runs scored and a RBI for the Titans (10-4), while Emma Grubbs had the complete game shutout in the circle with 7 strikeouts and 1 walk.
Lyman 11, Orlando Christian Prep 1
Buzz: Ava Campanale was 3-for-3 with 2 runs scored for the Greyhounds (11-4), while Kendall Fraser went 2-for-3 with a double, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI. Sabrina Boyer and Grace Thomas had the only hits for OCP (9-4).
Leesburg 9, First Academy-Leesburg 3
Buzz: Torissa Spivey went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and run scored for the Eagles (2-5) in the loss.
Other scores:
Ocala Forest 6, Lake Minneola 2
Bishop Moore 12, New Smyrna Beach 0
Boys volleyball
Cypress Creek 3, Liberty 1
Buzz: The Bears (6-4) held off a feisty Liberty (2-10) squad for a 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20 win.
Oviedo 3, Crooms Academy 0
Buzz: The Lions notched their first win of the season (1-7) with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 victory over Crooms (0-7).
Windermere 3, Dr. Phillips 1
Buzz: In a Metro West rivalry match, the Wolverines (8-1) held off the Panthers (3-5) for a 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20 win.
Other scores:
Lake Howell 3, Forest Lake Academy 0
Girls flag football
Dr. Phillips 21, Wekiva 6
Buzz: Asiana Govan, Kalea Rainey and Olivia Cadiz each scored touchdowns for the Panthers, who remain undefeated (7-0) on the season. Rainey’s TD was an 82-yard interception return, while Govan added 2 interceptions of her own on defense. Christina Wright had a 38-yard TD reception for the Mustangs (7-2) in the loss.
Cypress Creek 30, Evans 0
Buzz: Shyla Barrios had 4 total touchdowns (2 passing and 2 rushing) for the Bears, who remain undefeated (8-0) on the season.
Other scores:
DeLand 12, Crescent City 0
Boys lacrosse
Foundation Academy 8, Lake Wales 7 (OT)
Buzz: Alex Doggett scored the game-winning goal for the Lions (5-6) in overtime.
Winter Springs 5, Lyman 4
Buzz: Hunter Gotwalt had 3 goals for the Bears (5-8), while Robert Caponegro-Kees and Barron Roosa had the other goals.
Other scores:
Tohopekaliga 13, East Ridge 10
Celebration 20, Colonial 5
Windermere 12, Timber Creek 3
Girls lacrosse
Lake Minneola 11, Apopka 8
Hagerty 14, Oviedo 5
Boys tennis
Lake Buena Vista 6, Olympia 1
Buzz: Colton Rahter won 8-6 at No. 5 singles for the Titans (8-7) in the loss.
Bishop Moore 7, Orlando University 0
Buzz: Ross O’Keefe won 8-4 at No. 4 singles for the Hornets (11-4), while Stanley Asensio and Sebastian Plaza won 8-5 at No. 1 doubles.
Girls tennis
Gateway 7, East River 0
Buzz: Anaila Cooks won 8-0 at No. 1 singles fpr the Panthers (11-2), while Aurelia Cooks won 8-0 at No. 2 singles.
Bishop Moore 7, Orlando University 0
Buzz: Anna Grace Gardner won 8-0 at No. 5 singles for the Hornets (11-5), and then she teamed with Sophia Senior to win 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
()
5 more turkey flocks infected as avian influenza continues to spread in Minnesota
WILLMAR, Minn. — Two more commercial turkey flocks in Kandiyohi County are confirmed infected with avian influenza, among five additional confirmed sites in Minnesota identified Monday in the state Board of Animal Health’s daily update. A sixth site listed as infected was quarantined but not yet confirmed as of Monday.
A flock of 40,000 meat turkeys and a flock of 49,000 breeder hens are the second and third infected turkey flocks in Kandiyohi County. Both were confirmed infected with H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza on Sunday, according to the Board of Animal Health.
A third infected site in Stearns County, a commercial flock of 28,000 meat turkeys, was confirmed Saturday.
The other infected sites posted Monday are in Becker, Dodge and Le Sueur counties, the first in each of those counties. All three are commercial flocks of meat turkeys.
The Becker County and Le Sueur County flocks — 45,000 and 22,000 birds, respectively — were confirmed Sunday. The Dodge County flock of 20,000 does not list a diagnosis confirmation date, but a quarantine was placed Monday.
The Board of Animal Health web page on the avian flu response at bah.state.mn.us/hpai is updated each weekday. The new sites reported Monday bring the total infected sites to 13 — one of those as yet unconfirmed — and the number of affected birds to 581,933.
The first cases of H5N1 in Minnesota were confirmed March 25, according to the Board of Animal Health.
The earlier confirmations were in commercial turkey flocks in Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Meeker, Morrison and Stearns counties, and backyard flocks in Mower and Stearns counties.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is extremely contagious and fatal to domestic poultry but isn’t threat to consumers. According to the Board of Animal Health, the U.S. Department of Agriculture carries out a number of steps to manage the disease and reduce any potential risk of its spread.
The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild waterfowl in the Atlantic flyways in January 2022.
On Feb. 8, the inspection service confirmed avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Indiana, and the disease has since been confirmed in multiple states, including Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, according to the USDA.
