Share Pin 0 Shares

Jio New Recharge Plan: Good news for Jio users! By paying 3 rupees extra, you will get double benefit from these plans, see plan details

Reliance Jio has a lot of plans, whose price varies by a few rupees. Here we are telling you one such recharge of Jio, in which you will get double benefit by giving 3 rupees extra.

If you are a Reliance Jio customer and are looking for a prepaid plan with rich data for yourself, then your search ends here. Jio has many plans, whose price varies by a few rupees. In such a situation, it becomes a bit difficult to choose which recharge the customer should do. Here we are telling you one such recharge of Jio, in which you will get double benefit by giving 3 rupees extra.

Jio’s Rs 296 plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 296 plan comes with a validity of one month. In this, a total of 25 GB data is given for 30 days. The special thing is that the plan offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, you get membership of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio’s Rs 299 plan

Reliance Jio’s second plan is Rs 299. In this you get a validity of 28 days. The special thing about this plan is that 2 GB data is given daily in it. In this way the total data becomes 56 GB. In this, apart from unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, you get membership of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Double profit by giving 3 rupees

Comparing both the plans, the Rs 299 plan offers more than double the data compared to Rs 296. While 25 GB data is available in the first plan, the second plan is giving 56 GB data. However, if you do not want data with daily limit, then the plan of Rs 296 is also not bad. In this, you are also given extra validity for two days

The post Jio New Recharge Plan: Good news for Jio users! By paying 3 rupees extra, you will get double benefit from these plans, see plan details appeared first on JK Breaking News.