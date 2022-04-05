Connect with us

Jio New Recharge Plan: Good news for Jio users! By paying 3 rupees extra, you will get double benefit from these plans, see plan details

43 seconds ago

Jio New Recharge Plan: Good news for Jio users! By paying 3 rupees extra, you will get double benefit from these plans, see plan details
Jio New Recharge Plan: Good news for Jio users! By paying 3 rupees extra, you will get double benefit from these plans, see plan details

Reliance Jio has a lot of plans, whose price varies by a few rupees. Here we are telling you one such recharge of Jio, in which you will get double benefit by giving 3 rupees extra.

If you are a Reliance Jio customer and are looking for a prepaid plan with rich data for yourself, then your search ends here. Jio has many plans, whose price varies by a few rupees. In such a situation, it becomes a bit difficult to choose which recharge the customer should do. Here we are telling you one such recharge of Jio, in which you will get double benefit by giving 3 rupees extra.

Jio’s Rs 296 plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 296 plan comes with a validity of one month. In this, a total of 25 GB data is given for 30 days. The special thing is that the plan offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, you get membership of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio’s Rs 299 plan

Reliance Jio’s second plan is Rs 299. In this you get a validity of 28 days. The special thing about this plan is that 2 GB data is given daily in it. In this way the total data becomes 56 GB. In this, apart from unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, you get membership of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Double profit by giving 3 rupees

Comparing both the plans, the Rs 299 plan offers more than double the data compared to Rs 296. While 25 GB data is available in the first plan, the second plan is giving 56 GB data. However, if you do not want data with daily limit, then the plan of Rs 296 is also not bad. In this, you are also given extra validity for two days

The post Jio New Recharge Plan: Good news for Jio users! By paying 3 rupees extra, you will get double benefit from these plans, see plan details appeared first on JK Breaking News.

Festival of Nations won't happen in 2022 due to ongoing pandemic, variants

7 mins ago

April 5, 2022

Festival of Nations won’t happen in 2022 due to ongoing pandemic, variants
Festival of Nations, the multicultural celebration that has been a St. Paul tradition dating back to 1932, won’t happen again this year due to the pandemic, organizers say.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the unpredictable nature of new COVID-19 variants, we have made the difficult decision to not hold the Festival of Nations in 2022,” a message on the festival’s website states.

Jane Graupman, the Institute’s executive director, confirmed the cancellation in an email on Tuesday.

The festival, part of the International Institute of Minnesota, celebrates cultural heritage through dancing, performances, exhibits, demonstrations and cuisine. The four-day celebration, which was last held in 2019, features two days of student-only events that wrap with a weekend open to the public.

Why cancel it again as the current COVID surge subsides?

The online statement explains:

“As an organization, we have come to the decision that the public health and financial risks of holding the 2022 Festival are still too high. A successful Festival is one where we center the health and comfort of participants, volunteers, and staff. At this point in time, we cannot guarantee that experience for a large, indoor gathering. A financially sustainable Festival also requires maximizing the event’s capacity and we cannot in good conscience plan and promote an indoor event of that scale in 2022.

“We regret the delay in this important event for our community. We continue to cherish all of our supporters and the relationships we have built over the decades, and we look forward to when it is safe to hold the Festival again. We will stay in communication with you and we encourage you to reach out to us if you have any questions.”

More info at Festivalofnations.com.

 

 

Paula Patton's 'ridiculous' recipe for fried chicken gets roasted

34 mins ago

April 5, 2022

13 best antivirus software platforms, per a cybersecurity expert
Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on EB 44 near Bowles

53 mins ago

April 5, 2022

Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on EB 44 near Bowles
ST. LOUIS – Eastbound 44 near Bowles has its lanes closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available. FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to follow this incident.

