Justin Bieber, Drake, Eminem among artists hacked on YouTube

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On the day the lockout lifted in March, Josh Donaldson and Mitch Garver were Minnesota Twins, Sonny Gray was a Cincinnati Red and Carlos Correa was still searching for a home, with Minnesota not seen as a realistic landing place for the high-profile shortstop.

How quickly things changed.

Less than a month later, the Twins have completed their shortened spring training — and the front office has reconstructed a roster that looks vastly different than it did even a month ago.

“It’s new faces. It’s fresh,” reliever Tyler Duffey said. “We had a lot of the fresh this year, so it’s definitely taken some time, but I think we’re all settling into what we’re going to do.”

What they’re going to do, on Thursday — weather permitting — is kick off a 162-game season in which they hope — and expect — to improve upon last year’s last-place finish in the American League Central division. And as the Twins wrap up camp, here’s a look at the moves that have been made in the past few weeks.

March 12, 2022: The Twins traded catcher Mitch Garver to the Texas Rangers for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pitching prospect Ronny Henriquez.

In the first major post-lockout move, the Twins acquired their shortstop, one whom they had talked about with the Rangers in the pre-lockout era. At the time, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey called Kiner-Falefa someone the Twins believed “would really fit” them.

It cost them their starting catcher, and opened the door for 24-year-old Ryan Jeffers to take on a greater share of playing time with the Twins.

March 13, 2022: The Twins acquired starting pitcher Sonny Gray and minor-league pitcher Francis Peguero from the Reds for young pitcher Chase Petty, their 2021 first-round draft pick.

The wheeling and dealing continued the next day when the front office addressed its biggest need — starting pitching — by acquiring the two-time all-star. Though they had to part with Petty, a hard-throwing 19-year-old, Gray fills a hole on a team looking to win now.

“Sonny Gray’s been on the radar for a long time for a lot of teams, obviously, but we think this is a guy who really establishes an anchor in our rotation, a guy that young players can look up to and someone we think is really going to lead us,” Falvey said.

March 13, 2022: The Twins traded Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela.

Just a couple years earlier, Donaldson signed the largest free-agent contract in team history, a four-year, $92 million deal. But the Twins got out of that massive contract, creating additional payroll flexibility when the Yankees took on the remainder of his salary, around $50 million over the next couple of years.

In the process, the Twins also dealt away the shortstop they had just traded for, creating a hole at the position once again. In return, they got another catcher in Sánchez to pair with Jeffers and an infielder to help fill Donaldson’s role.

March 20, 2022: The Twins signed reliever Joe Smith to a one-year deal.

The 38-year-old sidearmer was the only addition brought in this offseason from the outside to help fortify the bullpen. After sitting out the 2020 season, Smith finished last year with a 4.99 earned-run average, though his numbers were much better in the final months of the season after a trade to Seattle.

Smith said he was pleasantly surprised by the number of teams calling after the lockout.

“Ultimately, after talking to everybody and everybody here with this organization and my family and stuff, it just felt right to come here,” Smith said.

March 22, 2022: The Twins signed Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.

While news of Correa’s deal, which shocked the baseball world, broke earlier, this was the day it became official. The signing answered the question of what the Twins would do with their newfound payroll flexibility, as Correa, 27, was the top free agent on the market.

The deal came together quickly, and after getting off a Zoom call with his agent Scott Boras, Falvey, general manager Thad Levine and manager Rocco Baldelli, Correa told Boras to “make it happen.”

March 28, 2022: The Twins signed pitcher Chris Archer to a one-year deal with a mutual option.

The Twins rounded out their rotation with Archer, who missed most of last season with injuries after sitting out the 2020 season entirely following surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome.

Archer said he signed with the Twins, in part, because of the previous offseason moves and Twins ownership’s dedication to “putting high-quality teams on the field.”