Large backup on 270 NB past Manchester
ST. LOUIS – Motorists on 270 northbound past Manchester are seeing significant backup Tuesday morning.
A crash occurred in that area at about 7:30 a.m. The backup is from I-55 up to Manchester.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available. FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to follow this incident.
Dolphins giving Tua Tagovailoa tools to succeed heading into Year 3
Early in the 2022 offseason, even when the Miami Dolphins were still between coaches after firing Brian Flores but before hiring Mike McDaniel, they put the word out that they were not pursuing a high-level quarterback to unseat Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins’ actions since have backed that up.
When Deshaun Watson was cleared criminally amid sexual misconduct and sexual assault allegations, the Dolphins didn’t insert themselves into the frenzy of teams interested in trading for him. He ultimately went from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns. Miami didn’t get involved in trade talks for Russell Wilson or Matt Ryan, neither, as the veteran signal-callers also changed teams.
The Dolphins are also unlikely to take a quarterback in the draft that runs from April 28-30, at least not one that will compete to start. Their picks in the first two rounds were shipped to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the package for star receiver Tyreek Hill. They are now down to four picks in the upcoming draft, a third-rounder, fourth-rounder and two sevenths.
It’s a far cry from the flirting with the idea of trading for Watson that was prevalent all through the 2021 offseason, reaching fever pitches in the final week of the preseason and at last season’s trade deadline.
Ultimately, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier opted not to pull the trigger on a deal, buying Tagovailoa the second half of the past season following five starts missed early on due to injuries to either his ribs or a finger on his throwing hand.
Returning in the second half of a surprising Nov. 11 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, Tagovailoa reeled off a stretch where he had a triple-digit quarterback rating in four straight appearances. It, along with Miami’s stout defense, sprung the Dolphins to finish with eight wins in their last nine games and one victory shy of a playoff berth. But there were still uneven performances, including one with two interceptions against the Jets in a win and especially the dreadful Week 17 loss, 34-3, in the rain and cold at the Tennessee Titans that eliminated the team from playoff contention.
It wasn’t enough to pull the Dolphins’ brass away from another season of Tagovailoa, and instead, the organization has gone the route of giving Tagovailoa its full support next season while putting him in a position to succeed.
The Dolphins went out and acquired Hill, who should form the NFL’s fastest duo with Jaylen Waddle entering his second season. They added Cedrick Wilson Jr. in free agency, who can play mostly in the slot while tight end Mike Gesicki lines up all around and can go up and make contested catches.
Prized free-agent tackle Terron Armstead will solidify the left end of the line while serving as a run-blocking mauler in McDaniel’s rushing attack that also brought in free agent tailbacks Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds.
A quarterback was signed in free agency, but one that is coming to Miami — returning home to Miami, in fact — to aid Tagovailoa in a backup role. Teddy Bridgewater will bring that support, while more than capable to fill in if needed, given his experience.
“We’re very excited to have Teddy a part of the process and hope to win some games with both those guys working together and empowering Tua to be the best player he can be,” McDaniel said at NFL annual meetings.
After much has been mismanaged with Tagovailoa over his first two seasons, he has everything he needs to excel as long as he stays healthy. If he can’t make a third-year leap, the Dolphins could easily re-engage themselves in the pursuit for another quarterback in 2023.
The Dolphins also have Chris Streveler as a third quarterback. He will provide another arm in training camp, and the team can potentially find one other quarterback to compete with him for No. 3 duties and the practice squad once the season begins.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans rally around Vanna White after her stepfather dies
Jet Set: New Travel Tricks
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From an ultra-lightweight suitcase and portable mini air purifier to a stylish linen button-down and multitasking moisturizer, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
