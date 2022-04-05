Finance
Launching A Brand At The Super Bowl With “Dreadful” Packaging
I picked this up on the news this week and was interested to hear Ad Age critic Bob Garfield’s take on the Super Bowl ad for American Home Health. Although he loved the ad, he hated the packaging and in most cases the packaging is what will sell the product — or not.
This is a direct quote about the product and packaging. “You can go to great lengths to prevent germs wearing a biohazard suit 24/7 or you can use the new PS line of disinfectants. A solid product intro despite dreadful packaging and logotype.”
With each Super Bowl 30-second time slot costing a record $2.5 million – or $83,333 per second, you would think the company would have all their ducks (not AFLAC) in a row when it comes to product packaging. I remember the American Home Health ad, but I was more focused on the green biohazard suits so I went back and looked at the products.
The message I got from a brief glimpse of the packaging was “industrial strength.” I like the strong color family concept but the colors themselves come across as harsh and the package looks rather mundane, “institutionalized” and definitely not consumer oriented. This might have been the company’s strategy to give the product the industrial strength look equating to a better stronger product. In that case, they got their message across. We will wait to see how the packaging evolves after it has been on the market and in the consumers hands for a while.
Another ad where the package was the supposed star of the show, Pepsi Light, got panned by a media critic too. “The session features a group of men and women moaning and flirting with the can of Pepsi on a pedestal to the tune of “You want it.” No thanks. Brown and bubbly…bad and burpy. Hardly appetizing.” Other media pundits also gave this ad thumbs down.
This sends a bad message to the packaging community, no matter how strongly the product is branded. I watched the commercial and didn’t get the point either.
So, spend some time and think about the perception of your package with a new product launch and analyze the cost of prime time advertising. What will the consumer see in your product? Will the first impression be a good one or a negative one that will have to be overcome at a later date? Does the package invite the consumer to come for a closer look? Remember, the best advertising will fail the test if the consumer doesn’t like the look of the product when they see it for themselves. With the right packaging, you can brand your product positively in the consumer’s eyes. Conversely, with the wrong packaging you can establish a lasting negative impression that can never be overcome.
Finance
About Wedding Insurance and Avoiding Related Losses
Congratulations! You are engaged to be married!
After a couple decides to marry, there is a lot of exciting planning to do for a wedding.
From booking the hall to renting or buying proper wedding attire and hiring the services of vendors such as a caterer, a florist, a band, a photographer, a videographer and others, the event requires carefully thought-out preparations.
But as luck would have it, perceived results of wedding plans do not always fall into a no-fail outcome. Accidents and heart-dropping mishaps can – and often do – occur even at the biggest day of a new couple’s life together.
Fortunately, there is wedding insurance to cover any related upset.
Here are some important things a wedding insurance policy can cover.
Insurance Coverage for the Wedding Event
Liability: If the hall or equipment incurs damages that the wedding party is responsible or if a guest gets injured at the event, wedding liability insurance can pay for associated costs.
Cancellation or Postponement: If an unexpected event occurs, like extreme weather or illness, and the wedding has to be called off or postponed, this coverage will pay for the related expenses.
Vendor Failure: In the event the photographer or other wedding vendor does not show up or does not deliver goods at pledged date, this will give you coverage.
Wedding Gift Loss: This coverage extends to items presented as gifts to the bride and groom, but not for cash or gift certificates or cards.
Special Attire: If any of the special clothing worn by the wedding party is lost, stolen or damaged, this coverage will pay for replacement or repair.
Special Wedding Jewelry: If the ring or other special jewelry for the event is damaged, lost or stolen, this coverage will step in to pay for associated costs.
Loss of Wedding Related Deposits: in the event on of the hired wedding vendors goes out of business and does not deliver services or goods, this coverage will pay for deposit losses.
Liquor Liability: If the wedding party is liable for damages or injury due to intoxication at the event, this form of insurance will cover the costs.
Just as there is no person or couple that is alike, each wedding comes with its unique set of exposures. Speaking with an experienced independent agent about your related insurance needs will clarify the issues. Moreover, an independent agency offers policies from many different companies and the expertise of a professional shopping the insurance network for you to present tailored coverage at competitively lowest rates!
Finance
Why Personal Umbrella Liability Insurance?
If you own a homeowners or renters insurance policy there will be personal liability insurance coverage included. It can protect you in the event you become liable for an accident in or outside of your home and are responsible for medical costs of an injured party. It can also shield you from the expenses related to damages you may be liable for away from your home.
What could be wrong with that?
The problem, you see, is that a standard home or renters policy only covers costs up to the insurance limits it comes with. If you are strapped with a larger bill that exceeds those limits, there’s no one else to cover you except… yourself and your wallet.
So the obvious question looms.
Do I or don’t I need to buy better personal liability coverage than that what is provided in the standard insurance for homeowners and renters?
In order to assess the situation properly, you’ll need to know understand how a personal umbrella liability insurance policy works.
Personal Umbrella Liability coverage can shield you from the costs you may be liable to pay for – doctor, hospital and other medical costs over the standard insurance limits – in relation to an accident or event on your property that resulted in injury to another person. It can also pay for costs that exceed the standard insurance policy limits in regard to property damage. In addition, it can help pay for insurance claims that may not otherwise be covered.
The following are associated claim scenarios to study:
1. A homeowner had a visitor at his home. The visitor slipped and fell onto the driveway and incurred a serious injury. Though he was liable for medical costs, the homeowners personal umbrella liability policy picked up the $150,000 tab.
2. A policyholder was walking his dog when a youngster approached them. The dog lurched forward and bit the lad’s ear. The coverage kicked in and paid for the $60,000 medical bill.
3. A policyholder hosted a graduation celebration. One of the guests drove off after drinking a few glasses of alcohol. His impaired driving caused him to drive erratically and he eventually crashed into oncoming traffic, and resulted in a fatality. The family of the victim sued the party host for $1,000,000.
4. With the intent to move into a home he had rented out, a landlord sent a 60-day notice to his tenants. Because he disregarded a stipulated law that under the circumstances, he must move into the vacated property within 90 days of the notice, the landlord was sued for $20,000 for wrongful eviction by his former tenants.
5. It poured and poured and poured until a condominium owner’s drain pipe became blocked. Unfortunately, the water built up and overflowed, resulting in damage to the condo below and liability for the first condo-owner. The $120,000-worth of damages was covered by personal umbrella insurance.
Finance
Auto Insurance Rankings – Best Companies – Best Rates
Looking for auto insurance rankings? Want to find the best companies with the best rates? Here’s how …
Best Auto Insurance Companies
Here are three websites that rank auto insurance companies:
Your State’s Department of Insurance Website
All states have a department of insurance website, and most publish consumer complaints that have been filed against insurance companies. Most companies have complaints filed against them, but if a company has a lot of complaints compared to other companies, you should avoid them.
A.M. Best (ambest.com)
A.M. Best publishes insurance companies financial and credit ratings. These ratings give you an idea about an insurance company’s ability to pay its claims. You should go with a company that has a B+ rating or higher.
Epinions (epinions.com)
At Epinion’s, customers rate companies by customer service, website experience, response to claims, and price confidence. Customers also write reviews about each company. These reviews range from “The best insurance we’ve ever had!” to “The WORST customer service you could imagine.”
Best Auto Insurance Quotes
Here’s how to get the best auto insurance quotes:
Comparison shop – Because insurance quotes can vary by $1,000 or more from one company to another, the first thing you need to do is go to an insurance comparison website. You’ll fill out a simple form so you can get quotes from a number of A-rated companies, then all you do is pick the company with the cheapest quote.
The best insurance comparison sites have an online chat feature and an “800” number so you can talk with insurance experts to get answers to your insurance questions.
Consolidate your insurance – Insurance companies will give you a 10% to 15% discount if you purchase your auto insurance and your homeowners or renters insurance through them.
Raise your deductible – Raising your insurance deductible from $250 to $500 can save you as much as 30% on your premium.
Drop collision and comprehensive coverage – If your premium plus your deductible is more than your car is worth, consider dropping your collision and comprehensive coverage.
Get safety and security discounts – Insurance companies give good-sized discounts if you have air bags, anti-lock brakes, car alarms, and anti-theft devices installed on your car.
