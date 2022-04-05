News
Lawmaker bills Minnesota House for day spent campaigning, but plans to pay it back
A Minnesota state lawmaker has billed taxpayers for a day he spent working on his run for Congress.
State Rep. Jeremy Munson accepted a $66 per diem payment for March 17, which he spent in Washington courting several members of Congress to endorse his campaign to represent Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.
After the Pioneer Press questioned him about the matter, the Crystal Lake Republican said he would request an adjustment to make it right.
“We’ll go back and change it,” Munson said Monday, adding that he’s among a number of state lawmakers who don’t even like per diem payments and think the Legislature should abolish them.
There doesn’t appear to be anything illegal about what Munson did, and it doesn’t appear to violate the House’s own rules, which allow the extra compensation to be claimed — no explanation required — every day of the week once the state Legislature convenes until it adjourns in May.
However, per diems are intended to offset the costs of travel and lodging for doing the work of a lawmaker, and most lawmakers, including Munson, generally don’t submit claims for weekends.
SEEKING ENDORSEMENTS
On March 17, Munson said he had a “strategy session” with U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Scott Perry (R-Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). Several days later, he posted a selfie video on social media in front of the U.S. Capitol, referring to “the swamp of DC” and announcing he had received the endorsements of the three conservative lawmakers.
The weather was nice, but it’s never a ‘beautiful day’ in the swamp of DC. Here is a quick update from the campaign trail after talking with conservative leaders about #MN01.
Earned ENDORSEMENTS from @RepScottPerry @Jim_Jordan & @RepThomasMassie
Join me at pic.twitter.com/jmjsAwex35
— Jeremy Munson (@jeremymunson) March 22, 2022
Munson is running in the Aug. 9 special election to fill the vacancy created by the February death of Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. There’s a crowded field of 10 Republican candidates, eight Democrats and one each from the Legal Marijuana Now and Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis parties.
On March 17, Munson registered excused absences from a session of the House and a meeting of the House Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee on which he sits, according to House records.
In an interview Monday, he said he most likely did perform state legislative work that day.
“I was on a plane all the time that day,” he said. “I was probably on the phone with constituents or answering emails.” But, he acknowledged, the look of it suggested the right thing to do was to zero out the payment. “That one, we’ll probably remove the per diem, one way or another,” he said.
HOW PER DIEMS WORK
The $66 Munson was paid is the amount that state House members can claim for any day they work while the Legislature is in session. The per diem amount is intended to offset lodging and travel expenses, although no receipts are required; per diem payments are in addition to a lawmaker’s salary and expense reimbursements.
In the House, representatives are asked prior to the legislative session how much per diem they would like — up to $66 — and which days they do not want to claim. Unless they make a change, that money is paid on the first of each month for the prior month, according to House accounting practices.
Munson requested the full $66 for every weekday but no Saturdays or Sundays. He could have preemptively removed his March 17 payment but did not, according to the House controller’s office. He was paid on April 1 for his 23 weekdays of March.
Typically, if a House member wants to undo such a payment, they request a day be removed from the following month. Munson suggested that’s what he’ll do.
PER DIEMS CRITICIZED
In March 2021, the Legislative Salary Council, which was established following a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2016, concluded that the whole per diem system should be scrapped.
“Legislative Salary Council members strongly believe that, for most legislators, per diems are a non-transparent form of additional salary,” the group said in its once-every-two-years report. The very fact that House members can get $66 per day, while Senate members can claim $86 per day, the council reasoned, undercuts the idea that per diems are tied to real-world expenses.
The council said its members would support simply increasing lawmakers’ salaries, which are $46,500 in the House and $48,250 in the Senate.
Historically, lawmakers have claimed per diems inconsistently — as Munson pointed out Monday.
“Some claim seven days a week, some claim a lot less,” he said. “When I started, I did four days a week, but I realized I was working seven days a week at this. Now, I do five.”
News
House DFL proposes tapping surplus for K-12 boost; caucus also counters Walz’s tax rebate
The Minnesota House Democratic majority on Monday proposed spending $1.15 billion of the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus on education, drawing a sharp contrast with Republicans who control the Senate and who want to cut taxes by $3.4 billion while spending just $30 million more on schools.
“With a historic budget surplus, we need to deliver for Minnesota students,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said at a news conference.
The big spending and policy bills of the 2022 legislative session are starting to come together and the deep philosophical differences between Democrats and Republicans over how to use the massive surplus portend difficult negotiations before the session is due to adjourn May 23.
The catch-all House Democratic education package would focus on mental health support for students, such as counselors and social workers, as well as special education services and English language learners.
Because of that emphasis, their package does not include the 2% increase in general per-pupil funding in the current budget that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has proposed, said the chairman of the House Education Finance Committee, Rep. Jim Davnie, of Minneapolis.
The House Democratic plan also includes a voluntary statewide prekindergarten program that Democrats have long sought. And it includes $2.12 billion in new education spending for the next two-year budget, which would require approval by the 2023 Legislature.
GOP Sen. Roger Chamberlain of Lino Lakes, who chairs his chamber’s education committee, criticized the Democratic plan, saying schools have already received more than $1 billion in new state funding under the two-year budget adopted last year and $2.6 billion in federal COVID-19 relief. The centerpiece of the Senate Republican education bill is $30 million to bolster reading proficiency, with the goal of having 90% of third-graders reading at grade level.
Senate Republicans on Monday released a draft of their main tax bill for the session that, as previously announced, focuses on permanent tax cuts. It would cut income taxes for 82% of Minnesota filers by lowering the rate for the bottom tax bracket from 5.35% to 2.8%. Rates for the three highest brackets would not change.
An analysis by nonpartisan Senate staff released Monday indicates the biggest beneficiaries would be Minnesota couples earning $100,000 to $249,999 per year, who would see average cuts of around $1,200, and individual filers earning $50,000 to $149,999, who would save in the low $700s range.
The Senate GOP plan would also exempt all Social Security income from state taxes, instead of the current partial exemption that tends to benefit lower-income taxpayers. The staff analysis indicates that 86% of filers would see no savings from a full exemption, with the bulk of the benefits going to couples earning over $100,000 and individual filers earning over $50,000.
Later Monday, House Democrats unveiled their own $1.64 billion tax cut bill. It includes tax credits of up to $3,000 for each child under age 5, capped at $7,500, and a one-time “child tax credit rebate” of $325 for each child under age 17. Seniors with an annual income under $75,000 would pay no taxes on Social Security benefits. And the bill would expand property tax refunds and credits, saving approximately 120,000 renters an average $700 and some 400,000 homeowners an average of $100.
“We’re providing targeted and significant tax cuts to make a real difference in the lives of families, workers, and senior citizens by lowering child care costs, making housing more affordable, and cutting property taxes,” House Tax Committee Chairman Paul Marquart, of Dilworth, said in a statement. “However, we can’t do any of those things if Republicans use the budget surplus to provide permanent tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires who don’t need the state’s help.”
The centerpiece of the governor’s tax plan is one-time rebates of $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples.
Hortman said she, Walz and Senate GOP Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, will eventually have to negotiate compromises on education, taxes and other issues behind the scenes, as well as on still-unresolved disputes over averting an unemployment insurance tax increase and bonuses for frontline workers who put themselves at risk during the pandemic.
What emerges will likely include “a little from column A, a little from column B,” the speaker said. But she acknowledged a “stark difference” between Democrats and Republicans at the moment.
“Minnesota Senate Republicans clearly believe our schools don’t need much in the way of help. … We will be working hard to persuade our Republican colleagues to join us in making these investments,” Hortman said.
News
Giants restructure Adoree’ Jackson contract as James Bradberry trade looms
The Giants restructured cornerback Adoree’ Jackson’s contract on Monday to free almost $6 million in salary cap space.
GM Joe Schoen would prefer not to kick any more salary cap pain down the road. He only wants to restructure contracts as a last resort.
But the Giants are in such dire need of cap space for 2022 that they’ve now restructured two players in the last two weeks: kicker Graham Gano and Jackson.
Monday’s restructure of Jackson converted $8.965 million of his contract to a signing bonus and added a fourth void year in 2024, per ESPN, to create $5.98 million of cap space this season.
That followed the Gano restructure, which converted $2.63 million of his salary to a signing bonus and added a fifth void year in 2024 to create $1.753 million in cap space.
It’s important to note that the Giants’ decision to restructure Jackson, 26, was not just financial. It also reflects their personnel preferences.
They could have saved cap space instead by extending James Bradberry to reduce his untenable $21.8 million cap hit. But the team has shown no interest in doing so.
They prefer Jackson the player to Bradberry, with new defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale bringing an aggressive, press-man scheme.
“I think he’s a good player for us,” head coach Brian Daboll said Monday of Jackson. “The restructures and all of that stuff, I think that’d probably be a better question for Joe. Just happy [Adoree’] is here. Energetic. Good being around him this morning.”
The Giants also are carrying $11.45 million in dead money for Logan Ryan to not be on the team. That was a release motivated by a desire to get the defense’s leader off the field and out of the locker room.
Jackson has not played well enough yet to justify his initial three-year, $39 million contract. He’ll have to elevate his performance significantly to match the team’s current investment.
League sources still expect Bradberry to be traded soon, meanwhile, with the Chiefs, Texans and Colts as teams to watch. The veteran corner is doing his own thing while he waits for the Giants to find a resolution to their predicament.
Safety Xavier McKinney said it “sucked” to see Ryan released and acknowledged Bradberry was not with the team for the start of the offseason program. He said this is typical of the turbulent NFL start he’s experienced with the Giants.
“I was actually talking to J.B. a day ago and I told him these two years, it has felt like I’ve been in the league for six years,” McKinney said. “Just with all the COVID stuff and just the staff movements and things going around in the organization.”
DRAFT SHUFFLE
Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman traded two of his three first-round picks on Monday to get an extra first-rounder from the Saints in 2023. And New Orleans now holds two first-rounders of its own in this month’s draft.
The Eagles entered Monday holding picks No. 15 (from Miami), No. 16 (from Indianapolis) and No. 19 in the first round. They traded Nos. 16, 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints.
In exchange, New Orleans gave Philly its first-rounder this year at No. 18, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-round pick.
The Saints have an obvious need at receiver and are trying to continue competing in Dennis Allen’s first season. So now they have enough capital to draft a wideout plus another key player to help their team. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, meanwhile, is taking a long-term view.
LINE DANCE
The Giants hold picks No. 5 and 7 (from Chicago) in this NFL Draft. They are expected to use one of those picks on an offensive tackle to start on the right side this fall. Daboll was asked on Monday if it’s more important that a lineman run block or pass protect in his offense.
“The job of an offensive lineman, particularly for our tackles, is going to be to be able to keep the width of the pocket, protect them inside out and get movement at the line of scrimmage,” Daboll said. “Those are the two main things we look for in our offensive linemen, and that’s what we’re going to continue to look for. I don’t think there’s…some guys are better at one than the other thing, but at the end of the day, they have to be able to do both to be an effective player for us.”
THE SKED
The next item on the Giants’ schedule is a voluntary pre-draft minicamp from April 19-21 at the team’s facility, culminating in a Schoen press conference on April 21. The Giants are hosting prospects on top 30 visits and completing evaluations as phase one of their team’s offseason gets underway, as well.
()
News
Minnesota’s moose population at an 11-year high, but peril remains
Minnesota’s moose population is the largest it has been in more than a decade, after 11 consecutive years of remaining relatively stable, Department of Natural Resources officials said Monday.
The DNR’s 2022 survey estimated the moose population at about 4,700 animals, with a potential range between 3,440 and 6,780. The survey showed no statistically significant change from the last one conducted in 2020 but is the highest estimate since 2011.
An estimated 19% of the population was calves — the highest it has been since the population was near its peak in 2005. The estimated calf-cow ratio was 45 calves to 100 cows.
DNR researchers said Minnesota’s moose population — which is 47% lower than its peak in 2006 — is still at risk long term despite sustained population stability and signs of reproductive success.
Biologists can’t see or count every moose across the 6,000-square mile (9,656-square kilometer) survey area so the survey provides an estimate. They survey a portion of the moose range every year to come up with an estimate, but canceled the 2021 survey because of the pandemic.
The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the 1854 Treaty Authority contributed funding and personnel for the annual survey.
