Lawmaker bills Minnesota House for day spent campaigning, but plans to pay it back

A Minnesota state lawmaker has billed taxpayers for a day he spent working on his run for Congress.

State Rep. Jeremy Munson accepted a $66 per diem payment for March 17, which he spent in Washington courting several members of Congress to endorse his campaign to represent Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.

After the Pioneer Press questioned him about the matter, the Crystal Lake Republican said he would request an adjustment to make it right.

“We’ll go back and change it,” Munson said Monday, adding that he’s among a number of state lawmakers who don’t even like per diem payments and think the Legislature should abolish them.

There doesn’t appear to be anything illegal about what Munson did, and it doesn’t appear to violate the House’s own rules, which allow the extra compensation to be claimed — no explanation required — every day of the week once the state Legislature convenes until it adjourns in May.

However, per diems are intended to offset the costs of travel and lodging for doing the work of a lawmaker, and most lawmakers, including Munson, generally don’t submit claims for weekends.

SEEKING ENDORSEMENTS

On March 17, Munson said he had a “strategy session” with U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Scott Perry (R-Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). Several days later, he posted a selfie video on social media in front of the U.S. Capitol, referring to “the swamp of DC” and announcing he had received the endorsements of the three conservative lawmakers.

The weather was nice, but it’s never a ‘beautiful day’ in the swamp of DC. Here is a quick update from the campaign trail after talking with conservative leaders about #MN01.

Earned ENDORSEMENTS from @RepScottPerry @Jim_Jordan & @RepThomasMassie

Join me at pic.twitter.com/jmjsAwex35 — Jeremy Munson (@jeremymunson) March 22, 2022

Munson is running in the Aug. 9 special election to fill the vacancy created by the February death of Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. There’s a crowded field of 10 Republican candidates, eight Democrats and one each from the Legal Marijuana Now and Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis parties.

On March 17, Munson registered excused absences from a session of the House and a meeting of the House Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee on which he sits, according to House records.

In an interview Monday, he said he most likely did perform state legislative work that day.

“I was on a plane all the time that day,” he said. “I was probably on the phone with constituents or answering emails.” But, he acknowledged, the look of it suggested the right thing to do was to zero out the payment. “That one, we’ll probably remove the per diem, one way or another,” he said.

HOW PER DIEMS WORK

The $66 Munson was paid is the amount that state House members can claim for any day they work while the Legislature is in session. The per diem amount is intended to offset lodging and travel expenses, although no receipts are required; per diem payments are in addition to a lawmaker’s salary and expense reimbursements.

In the House, representatives are asked prior to the legislative session how much per diem they would like — up to $66 — and which days they do not want to claim. Unless they make a change, that money is paid on the first of each month for the prior month, according to House accounting practices.

Munson requested the full $66 for every weekday but no Saturdays or Sundays. He could have preemptively removed his March 17 payment but did not, according to the House controller’s office. He was paid on April 1 for his 23 weekdays of March.

Typically, if a House member wants to undo such a payment, they request a day be removed from the following month. Munson suggested that’s what he’ll do.

PER DIEMS CRITICIZED

In March 2021, the Legislative Salary Council, which was established following a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2016, concluded that the whole per diem system should be scrapped.

“Legislative Salary Council members strongly believe that, for most legislators, per diems are a non-transparent form of additional salary,” the group said in its once-every-two-years report. The very fact that House members can get $66 per day, while Senate members can claim $86 per day, the council reasoned, undercuts the idea that per diems are tied to real-world expenses.

The council said its members would support simply increasing lawmakers’ salaries, which are $46,500 in the House and $48,250 in the Senate.

Historically, lawmakers have claimed per diems inconsistently — as Munson pointed out Monday.

“Some claim seven days a week, some claim a lot less,” he said. “When I started, I did four days a week, but I realized I was working seven days a week at this. Now, I do five.”