News
Magic’s Jalen Suggs upgraded to questionable vs. Cavaliers
Jalen Suggs could play again before the Orlando Magic’s season ends.
Suggs was upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s home game vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-36) after missing the last 10 games because of a bone bruise in his right ankle.
Despite the Magic (20-59) being at the bottom of the standings with three games remaining, coach Jamahl Mosley hadn’t ruled out Suggs for the season even though he’s missed 12 of the last 15 games because of an injury to the right ankle — the bone bruise or a sprain he had been dealing with for most of March.
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, has averaged 12.1 points (36.1% shooting), 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 46 games in the wake of being sidelined for 20 games earlier in the season after fracturing his right thumb (shooting hand).
“You’d like to see him on the court at some point, but it’s not going to be to the detriment of his health,” Mosley said of Suggs last week. “I understand their ability to push through, but you don’t want guys to continue to have nagging injuries going through the summer. So you make sure they’re healthy all the way before they step on the floor.”
Franz Wagner (sprained left ankle), Cole Anthony (sprained left toe) and Admiral Schofield (left knee contusion) also are listed as questionable for Tuesday.
Wagner, the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft, was sidelined for the first time in Sunday’s 118-88 loss to the New York Knicks after starting the first 78 games.
Anthony aggravated his sprained left toe early in the first quarter Sunday and was ruled out of the game later in the period.
Wendell Carter Jr. is listed as out for Tuesday because of a sprained left wrist. It’ll be his sixth absence in the last seven games.
The Magic enter Tuesday tied with the Houston Rockets for the league’s worst record. If Orlando loses any of its remaining games — Tuesday, at the Charlotte Hornets Thursday or its season finale against the Miami Heat Sunday — it’ll be guaranteed to finish with one of the league’s worst-two records.
The teams with the worst three records have a 52.1% chance of obtaining a top-four draft pick (the same chances for Nos. 1-4) in May’s draft lottery.
The team with the worst record won’t fall outside the top five while the team with the second-worst record won’t fall outside the top six.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Klobuchar touts new shipping rules to clear clogs in supply chain
In an effort to ease snarls plaguing the international supply chain, the U.S. Senate has unanimously approved a plan led by Sen. Amy Klobuchar to expand federal regulation of the American shores of the overseas shipping industry.
The Ocean Shipping Reform Act seeks to empower the Federal Maritime Commission on two fronts:
- Ensure that shipping costs known as “demurrage and detention” fees are “reasonable.” Currently, shipping companies can charge whatever they want for such fees, which have exploded during the pandemic as delays have left containers languishing at ports. The result has been steep increases in costs of goods, which ultimately get passed on to consumers.
- Compel shipping companies to take on cargo — not empty containers — when leaving U.S. ports for points overseas. For a number of complex reasons, including a worldwide, need-it-yesterday demand for containers, some shipping containers are departing America empty, leaving U.S. goods on the docks. Such goods can then be subject to demurrage and detention fees.
Another set of provisions would shield companies that report alleged violations to the FMC from retaliation by shipping companies.
A similar version of the proposal already has passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support, suggesting its ultimate signing into law by President Joe Biden is likely. The measure is supported by a host of groups, from truckers to ports and agricultural interests.
Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, characterized the proposed changes as not only targeting immediate supply chain problems, but also cracking down on international shippers that have profited from the global logjams that started soon after the pandemic emerged in China, leading to shutdowns in some of the world’s largest manufacturing cities and a planetary shift in demand as legions of people worked and lived exclusively from home.
“It’s really taking on the international shipping conglomerates — permanently,” Klobuchar said in an interview Monday. “They’ve been completely overcharging Minnesota manufacturers and farmers.” Of the shipping companies, she added: “They’re almost all foreign-owned.”
Practically speaking, none of the reforms would take effect any time soon; federal bureaucrats will have to write rules to govern the process, which typically takes months or longer.
But Klobuchar said she expects a swift impact as word spreads that both chambers of Congress have acted decisively. If not, she threatened to push to remove protections enjoyed by the shipping industry from anti-monopoly laws “if they keep this up while we’re working through this. Don’t even think about it.”
The lead co-sponsor of the bill, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), said in a statement that it would “level the playing field for American farmers, exporters and consumers by making it harder for ocean carriers to unreasonably refuse goods that are ready to export at U.S. ports. Especially with record inflation in prices of goods, this legislation would also benefit consumers by promoting the fluidity and efficiency of the supply chain.”
News
WR Rashod Bateman is Ravens’ latest top pick to change jersey number
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has changed his jersey number to No. 7, he announced Monday on Instagram.
Bateman wore No. 12 as a rookie last season, when he had 46 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. At Minnesota, he wore No. 13 in his first two years before switching to No. 0 in 2020 as part of an anti-racist initiative.
Bateman is the Ravens’ third straight top draft pick to change his jersey number. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown traded No. 15 for No. 5 before his third season in Baltimore, while inside linebacker Patrick Queen ditched No. 48 for No. 8 after his rookie year.
They could have more company soon. In a comment on Bateman’s Instagram post Monday, outside linebacker and No. 99 Odafe Oweh, whom the Ravens also took in the first round last year, wrote, “I think I’m next.”
News
Celebration, the four-day festival of all things Prince, will return to Paisley Park in June
Celebration – the four-day festival of all things Prince – will return to Paisley Park after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
So far, the only information Paisley Park has revealed are the dates, June 2 through 5, with more details set to roll out on Thursday when tickets go on sale. There are also no details online, as the dates were announced only through an email sent to Paisley Park’s mailing list. In previous years, only four-day tickets were made available at $500 and $1,000.
The first Celebration took place in April 2017. It offered fans – who flew in from around the world to attend – four days of live concerts, tours and panel discussions. It was inspired by Prince: A Celebration, a weeklong party Prince hosted in 2000 during his 42nd birthday. He must have been pleased with the results, as he followed it up with similar affairs in 2001 and 2002.
The first three Celebrations saw performances from Prince’s various backing bands (the Revolution, New Power Generation, 3rdEyeGirl), affiliated acts (Morris Day and the Time, Sheila E., Jessie Johnson) and at least one surprise (George Clinton and his band Parliament-Funkadelic).
Originally planned for 2020, the fourth Celebration will be the first timed to his birthday in June rather than his death in April. That shift may not be the only thing that changes given the museum is now managed by Prince’s estate. The folks behind Elvis Presley’s Graceland ran operations from 2016 through through September 2019, when the contract between Graceland and the estate was completed.
