Man shot and killed in Ferguson Sunday night

Nothing beats the calmness and charm of the hidden and unexplored places in a city like Delhi which is crowded with tourists from all around the world. The capital city of India has some hidden gems which must be visited to understand the culture of the place. If you fall under the category of tourists who like to explore lesser-known or offbeat places, then you are in the right place. So get ready for exciting new mysteries and surprises that these hidden spots can offer.

Here is a list of 25 Hidden and Unexplored places in Delhi:

1. Bijay Mandal

Bijay Mandal was built in the 14th century and is one of the architectural masterpieces in town. The unique architecture of the fort and the feel of the place make it a perfect location to be added to the list of hidden gems in the capital city.

Location : Begumpur, New Delhi

: Begumpur, New Delhi How to reach: Nearest Metro station: Hauz Khas; you can take a direct auto or cab to the fort.

2. Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal

An attraction for photographers from around the world, this place was originally built as Firoz Shah Tughlaq’s hunting lodge. It now remains neglected and desolate in the central ridge forest where only a few tourists visit as most are not aware of the unexplored nearest places to visit in Delhi. Sighting of the paranormal activities in this fort and the architectural design of the building makes this place more appealing for a visit.

Location : Southern Ridge Forest, New Delhi

: Southern Ridge Forest, New Delhi How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Jhandewalan, you can opt for a cab or an auto to the Southern ridge forest and walk to the place.

3. Jamali Kamali Mosque and Tomb

The house of the graves of the great Sufi saint Shaikh Jamali Kamboh and his associate Kamali who was a common man, the Jamali Kamali Mosque and Tomb is one of the unexplored places to visit in Delhi. One grave forms a mosque and the other a tomb.

Location : Archeological Village Complex, Mehrauli, New Delhi

: Archeological Village Complex, Mehrauli, New Delhi How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Qutub Minar, you can take an auto-rickshaw from the Chattarpur Metro station to the place.

4. Ghazipur Phool Mandi

This beautiful place smells of all sorts of fresh flowers like tulips, marigolds, roses, orchids, carnations, irises, lilies, and anthuriums which are available in the market. The large collection of flowers available at Ghazipur Mandi at unimaginably cheap prices, which is quite astonishing, makes this place worth the visit.

Location : Ghazipur Village, Gazipur, New Delhi, Delhi

: Ghazipur Village, Gazipur, New Delhi, Delhi How to reach: Nearest metro station- Anand Vihar ISBT. You can take an auto to reach the place.

5. Hijron Ka Khanqah

This place is not so popular among tourists but is definitely worth a visit, located near Mehrauli bazaar. This place is called Hijron ka Khanqah, which is a memorial built in the honor of eunuchs. If you are looking for some solitude from the hustle and bustle of Delhi, you can visit this place to feel the calmness around the graves of the eunuchs of the Lodi era. This place is well maintained and clean.

Location : Ward 6, Mehrauli, New Delhi

: Ward 6, Mehrauli, New Delhi How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Qutub Minar; from there an auto can be taken to Hijron Ka Khanqah.

6. Chunnamal Haveli

Though it is located in the middle of Chandni Chowk, one of the busiest lanes of Delhi, the Chunnamal Haveli is hard to miss because of its exclusivity. This building has its own charm and is symbolic of the old world grace which makes it a must-visit in Delhi.

Location : 838, Chandni Chowk Road, New Delhi

: 838, Chandni Chowk Road, New Delhi How to reach: Nearest metro station- Chandni Chowk, you can also take an auto to Katra Neel in Chandni Chowk and then walk from there on to reach Chunnamal Haveli.

7. Sanjay Van

A lush green well maintained forest at the heart of a city like Delhi. This forest is known by the name Sanjay Van that covers an area of around 780 acres of land but is among one of the best-hidden places to visit in Delhi. This place is situated between Vasant Kunj and Mehrauli.

Location : Vasant Kunj. New Delhi

: Vasant Kunj. New Delhi How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Chattarpur. An auto or a cab can be taken to the place.

8. Adham Khan’s Tomb

Originated in 1561, this tomb was the house to one of the most famous generals of the Mughal Dynasty who served under Emperor Akbar. The tomb is taken care of by the Archeological Survey of India because of its extreme archaeological significance.

Location : Seth Sarai, Mehrauli, New Delhi

: Seth Sarai, Mehrauli, New Delhi How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Qutub Minar. Can opt for a direct cab or auto to Adham Khan’s Tomb.

9. Jahaz Mahal

This place is known as Jahaz Mahal because the reflection of the palace looks like a floating ship in the nearby lake. The place is hidden and known for its tranquillity, make sure to visit this place if you like calm and serene places to visit.

Location : Talaab Lane, Khandsa Colony, Mehrauli, New Delhi

: Talaab Lane, Khandsa Colony, Mehrauli, New Delhi How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Qutub Minar, from there you can take an auto to the place, or take a direct cab or auto to reach Jahaz Mahal.

10. Tughlaqabad Fort

This place to visit in Delhi is tranquil and serene because of its not-so-popular status. The fort is not well maintained still the remains of the fort make it one of the hidden places to visit in Delhi even today.

Built by the founder of the Tughlaq Dynasty, it’s famous for its magnificent Bastions which measure up to a height of 30 meters.

Location : Tughlaqabad, New Delhi

: Tughlaqabad, New Delhi How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Tughlaqabad, or you can take a cab or an auto to the place directly.

11. Bhardwaj Lake Asola

This hidden lake sits in the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary, an area reserved by the Delhi Wildlife Department. Quite a number of the animals and birds can be spotted here.

Location : Asola Wild Life Sanctuary, Asola, New Delhi

: Asola Wild Life Sanctuary, Asola, New Delhi Timing: 9.30 am to 5 pm; Monday to Friday; Closed on Weekend

9.30 am to 5 pm; Monday to Friday; Closed on Weekend How to reach: Badarpur is the nearest metro station, you can also opt for auto or a cab to reach Bhardwaj Lake Asola.

12. Santushi Shopping Complex

Santushti Shopping Complex is a quaint little place that offers a posh shopping experience. Clothing, jewelry, footwear, or even ayurvedic products, everything can be found here.

Location : Chanakyapuri, Race Course Road, New Delhi

: Chanakyapuri, Race Course Road, New Delhi How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Lok Kalyan Marg (formerly Racecourse). You can reach directly to the complex in Chanakyapuri by auto or taxi.

13. Mirza Ghalib ki Haveli

Established in the memory of the world-renowned Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan popularly known as Mirza Ghalib, this place holds some of his exquisite works and was his home for many years of his life. It has an in-house museum, maintained by the Indian government.

Location : Qasim Jan Street, Shahjahanabad, Baradari, Ballimaran, New Delhi

: Qasim Jan Street, Shahjahanabad, Baradari, Ballimaran, New Delhi How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Chawri Bazar. you can take a cab or an auto until Shahjahanabad and walk or take a rickshaw to Mirza Ghalib ki Haveli.

14. Delhi War Cemetery

This cemetery is the house of graves and the memories of the soldiers who fought for the British Commonwealth during the Second World War, it lies in the Delhi Cantonment area.

It is one of the nearest places to visit in Delhi and is all about tall pillars and exquisite memoirs.

Location : Delhi Cantonment, New Delhi

: Delhi Cantonment, New Delhi How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Dhaula Kuan, a cab or auto also goes to the Delhi war cemetery.

15. Satpula Bridge

The Satpula Bridge has a historical significance. This bridge is called Satpula bridge because it is a collection of seven bridges used for water harvesting in old days. It was also used as a wall for defense during the reign of Sultan Mohammed Shah Tughlaq.

Location : Khidki Village, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

: Khidki Village, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Malviya Nagar; you can also take an auto or a cab to reach Satpula bridge.

16. Agrasen ki Baoli

A go-to place for several poets and artists, one of the few step wells in the city, it is situated right in the heart of the city near Connaught Place.

Location : Near Diwanchand Imaging Centre, Hailey Road, KG Marg, New Delhi

: Near Diwanchand Imaging Centre, Hailey Road, KG Marg, New Delhi How to reach: Nearest Metro Stations- Janpath and Barakhamba Road Metro Stations, walking distance from the stations; you can also take a cab or an auto directly to the place.

17. Majnu ka Tila: Tibetan Colony

This place is also called ‘The Little Tibet’, house to the refugees from Tibet who followed their spiritual leader the great Dalai Lama into an exile in the country.

Explore Tibetan culture in the form of cafes, temples, bookshops, restaurants, and guest houses that the place has.

Location : GT Road, New Delhi

: GT Road, New Delhi How to reach: Nearest Metro- Vidhan Sabha Metro station or rent a cab or an auto to reach Majnu Ka Tila.

18. Hauz Khas Village

A perfect amalgamation of the medieval remnants of the city and of the new age party culture, Hauz Khas Village is a must-visit. Built on the ruins of a medieval city named Siri, some of the best cafes and bars in the city can be found here.

Location : Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

: Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi How to reach: Nearest Metro station- Hauz Khas, you can also take a cab or an auto to the place.

19. Begampur Masjid

It is one of the oldest mosques in Delhi, located in the Begumpur village near Malviya Nagar. It is built with red and white marbles and also has one of the most significant architectural wonders of its time.

The hidden place is known for its 64 domes, each being 9 feet tall. The Masjid follows the Bharat Mukhi Masjid style and is also the only one in India to follow that style.

Location: Near Mata Mandir, Begumpur Village Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

How to reach: Nearest metro: Rithala Metro Station

20. Discover Champa Gali

Champa Gali is full of picturesque small homely cafes, quaint little stores, and art galleries. Champa Gali is especially popular for live music gigs or spoken poetry sessions. This is one of the offbeat places in Delhi that should be visited by everyone.

Location: Shed 4, Khasra 258, Lane Number 3, Westend Marg, Saket, New Delhi



Timings: Open for public visits between 11.00 PM and 10.00 PM every day of the week

21. Chhota Qutub Minar

Chhota Qutub Minar is located in the heart of Hastsal Village in Delhi, a minaret tower built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. The tower made of red sandstone is three stories tall and was constructed in 1650. Its architectural style and structure resembles Qutub Minar.

Chhota Minar is one of the best places to visit in Delhi.

Location: Hastsal Village, Delhi

How to reach: Nearest metro: Qutub Minar Metro Station, You can also avail auto and cab to reach the Chota Qutub Minar.

22. Kingdom of Dreams

Kingdom of Dreams is an entertainment destination for people of all ages. This place is a hub of splendid architecture, live entertainment shows, fanciful cinematic musicals, Nautanki Mahal, and much more.

Timings: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am (Weekends) and 12:30 pm to 12:00 am (Weekdays)

Ticket cost: INR 1099 onwards (Weekdays); INR 1,199 (Weekends)

How to reach: Nearest metro station: IFFCO Chowk

23. Damdama Lake

If you want to witness the mesmerizing view of the Aravalli ranges, then Damdama lake is the one for you. It is one of the nearest places to visit in Delhi since it offers many adventure activities too, the place also serves as a perfect picnic spot.

Timings: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm

Ticket cost: No fees

Location: Gurgaon

How to reach: Nearest metro station- Dwarka sector 10

24. National Rail Museum

The largest collection of railway exhibits are showcased in Delhi’s National Rail Museum. If you love history then this place in Delhi is perfect for you, this museum will take you on a journey to the history of railways. Not many people visit this place but it’s quite interesting in itself.

Timings: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Ticket cost: INR 50 (Adults), INR 10 (Children)

How to reach: Nearest metro station- Dhaula Kuan

25. Waste To Wonder Park – Nizammudin

This place is a recreation of the 7 wonders of the world. The interesting part about this theme based ‘The Waste to Wonder Park’ is that everything is created from industrial and domestic waste.

Timings: 11:00 am to 11:00 pm (Monday closed)

Ticket cost: INR 50 (Adults); INR 25 (Children)

How to reach: Nearest metro station: Nizammudin

