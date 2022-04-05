News
Marilyn Maye Will Celebrate Her 94th Birthday Onstage, Singing: “This Is What I Do. I Can’t Cook.”
In exactly two months, Feinstein’s/54 Below will round off its first full decade of operations. Closer at hand—like, Sunday, April 10th—it will mark a more impressive milestone: another Marilyn Maye birthday. Always an instant sellout, these events traditionally come with extra performances, added on both sides of the big day. This year, the lady will do nine extras—from April 6 to 12, or one show per decade. Incredible as it may seem, given the chutzpah on display, she’s turning 94.
Entitled “94, Of Course There’s More” this is her fifth birthday run—and 13th engagement—at Feinstein’s/54 Below.
Maye is hard-pressed to explain her longevity. It’s just an accepted fact of life for her. “I keep moving and keep singing, honey. Positivity has a lot to do with it. This is what I do. I can’t cook.”
The fans, she’s delighted and amazed to find, “just keep coming—these beautiful, loyal people who like what I do. I’m such an advocate of the personal relationship you develop with an audience. I don’t sing over their heads or to the balcony. I look them in the eye and sing to them. I connect with them. I don’t sing for them. I sing to them. It’s like we’re having a conversation.”
Preparing for her new act, she has been in “long-distance rehearsal”—i.e., on the phone with her musical director/pianist Tedd Firth. “Tedd and I just came up with a couple of April songs that I wanted to do. I had done the arrangement last night, just with my little keyboard, and then I called him this afternoon and I ran that by him. He will have it written by the time we open.”
Maye is a great one, like Barbara Cook, for acting a lyric, squeezing all the life and feeling out of what she is singing. No word is wasted on her. “You gotta live the lyric. You gotta think about what you’re saying, what you’re singing. You gotta entertain the audience. That’s your job.”
Great story songs that require acting are a particular forte for Maye, like Ballroom’s 11 o’clock number “Fifty Percent,” about a woman in love with a married man, or Follies’ “I’m Still Here,” about a showbiz survivor. “You become a different person. You become the person singing the song. One of those that everybody wants to hear is ‘Guess Who I Saw Today.’ That’s the woman who sat in the French café and discovered her husband with another woman. I’m always getting requests for it, and I say, ‘You know the ending.’ And they always say, ‘Yes, but we always gasp.’”
Maye’s ability to act a lyric inevitably led her to summer stock roles—two by Jerry Herman (Mame Dennis and Dolly Levi) and one by Cole Porter (Can-Can’s Pistache)—plus an assortment of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies girls (from Sally to the “I’m Still Here” survivor, Carlotta). Her Dolly experience led her to her recording “Marilyn Maye Sings All of Jerry Herman’s Hello, Dolly!” (meaning Dolly’s repertoire—and all the other songs in the show that Dolly doesn’t get to sing).
She confesses she has a favorite songwriter, her affection for the three above notwithstanding. “If I were to choose someone who writes a lot of songs that can really swing for me to do, songs that I can lend my jazz chops to, I would say Johnny Mercer. He really wrote lyrics that made sense to me. And he was in so many different genres as far as a lyric is concerned. He wrote gorgeous songs like ‘When the World Was Young’—that’s a heavy song—and ‘I Wanna Be Around (to Pick up the Pieces)’ and ‘One for My Baby’ and ‘Drinking Again.’ All that is a whole other ballgame. He wrote downers and uppers and dramas. He just told great stories.
“I was booked on an extended engagement in Savannah once, so I had time to go out to the cemetery to see where he was buried. There’s a concrete bench at his gravesite that Margaret Whiting donated. I just sat there on that bench and sang ‘Skylark’ acapella. I sang up to the heavens, and then, all of sudden, I heard applause from some other people in the cemetery.”
Like Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Maye McLaughlin was named after Broadway musical star Marilyn Miller, one of Ziegfeld’s more glorified girls. Her mama was a stage mother and a pianist and started her daughter singing at the age of three. When she was nine, she won a singing contest in her hometown of Topeka. First prize was a 13-week, half-hour radio show. And she was off . . .
Chances are Maye might not have progressed beyond Kansas City had Steve Allen not caught her act at The Colony Club there and put her on national television. She did the show five times with him, and on the last show an executive with RCA saw her. That led to seven albums on RCA.
When she came to New York to record, she often played clubs around town. It was at a club called The Living Room that Ed McMahon spotted her and reported his find to Johnny Carson, who put her on The Tonight Show more times than any other singer (76 in all). Mike Douglas almost matched that with his show, and Maye guested her way through ‘60s and ‘70s television.
Vocal training has been a major part of Maye’s life, and, in recent years, she has reversed engines and gone to the head of the class to do master classes in the art of performance. Jon Batiste, who collected five Grammys this week, has sat through one of her master classes.
“Teaching has been good for me. It seems to have added a dimension to me. Actually, I think the best teacher is experience. The more I work, the more I learn, and the more I like to pass on to people who have the passion for singing. I have people who attend every single show that I do. Just got a message from a girl from Japan, who is here in this country to study with me. She said, ‘I have all my tickets to 54 Below. I’ll be there for all ten. I learn so much by just watching you.’”
Maye could write a book, and arguably should. “I always say, ‘Who would buy it?’” she dirt-kicks. “I’ve been asked, but it takes time, and I’m busy singing on stage now, doing live performances.”
Artie Butler and Phyllis Molinary’s “Here’s to Life” and James Taylor’s “Secret of Life” are the songs that give Maye the most pleasure to sing. “It’s such a great philosophy—living in the moment. It’s what I believe in, appreciating every single day of your life. I love closing shows with ‘Secret of Life,’ leaving the audience with ‘The secret of life is enjoying the passage of time. Any fool can do it, there ain’t nothing to it.’” And Marilyn Maye does it better than anybody.
Today is Municipal Election Day in Missouri
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday, April 5 is Municipal Election Day in Missouri.
Election leaders in St. Louis City and St. Louis County are both expecting a light turnout. County officials said some areas with hotly contested races could see more voters. The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The Rockwood School District has a heated school board race. The Daniel Boone Library behind is one of the polling places which could see some additional voters on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Board of Elections said there are a total of 324 races and issues to be decided Tuesday. Those include four county-wide propositions and many local races from mayors, to alderpersons, to school board members.
St. Louis County voters can cast ballots at any of the 224 county polling places. Voters are not required to go to any particular location. However, election officials said St. Louis City voters must cast ballots at their assigned precinct based on their address.
People must have a form of identification with them in order to vote. It can be a government ID like a passport or a driver’s license, or it can be a voter ID card or a current utility bill with the correct address. Those without an ID can still cast a ballot, but it will be a provisional ballot.
Both St. Louis City and St. Louis County election officials are predicting around a 20 percent turnout. County officials said turnout could jump to around 30 percent in areas with heated races, but it could also dip to about 10 percent in other places.
FOX 2 is your local election headquarters. Click here for information on finding polling places, sample ballots and information on the propositions. FOX 2 will also have the election results on-air and online Tuesday night.
Vir Das’s Hilarious Reply To Troll Saying He Should Be Slapped Like Chris Rock
Recently, at the 94th Academy Awards, things took an unexpected turn when Hollywood star Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and shocked everyone. Before presenting an award at the Oscars, Chris joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, looking like ‘GI Jane 2’. The comedian said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” referring to Demi Moore’s 1997 movie GI Jane in which Jordan O’Neil shaved her head after joining the Navy to hide away her femininity. A few years ago, Jada revealed on her talk show that she was diagnosed with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder, for which she took the decision to shave her head.
Just after Chris cracked the joke, Will Smith stormed the stage and made headlines by slapping Chris on stage and warning him not to use his wife’s name publicly.
The incident became the talk of the town and several memes were shared on social media. Meanwhile, actor-comedian Vir Das was targetted by a troll who said that he ‘deserves to be’ slapped like Chris Rock. Vir slammed the troll by stating that if someone attempted to retaliate against him like that, he would return the slap, unlike Chris Rock.
Recently, Vir shared a picture of his disheveled hair, and wrote in the caption, “There’s mutiny the the hair.”
There’s mutiny the the hair. pic.twitter.com/2qt8pjRPlS
— Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 3, 2022
A Twitter user trolled Vir in the comment section and wrote, “Someone needs to do a will Smith on this one. He would totally deserve it too.” The exchange took place on Twitter on Sunday.
Someone needs to do a will Smith on this one. He would totally deserve it too
— Baron Harkonnen (@baron_uncle) April 3, 2022
Vir came up with a hilarious reaction to the post by inviting the troll to his next show. He tweeted, “You’re welcome to buy a front row ticket and try at my next show. Just know I slap back. Also once you’ve spent that front row money, your wife will probably slap you for ruining her evening. Cheers.”
You’re welcome to buy a front row ticket and try at my next show. Just know I slap back. Also once you’ve spent that front row money, your wife will probably slap you for ruining her evening. Cheers.
— Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 3, 2022
The comedian’s fans responded to Vir’s Tweet, one called it “slapstick comedy.” Another one wrote, “this is what I call ‘art of dealing with an online troll’. Very well done Vir.”
Check out some of his fans reactions:
It won’t happen vir, in the previous case both were celebrities, so guards didn’t enter the play. Here one Is ordinary citizen. Guard will perform a Thor ka hammer on him if he tried to enter the stage.
— Parth Desai (@parthdesai61153) April 4, 2022
It’s going to take him a lot of 2 re tweets to afford front row tickets
— Raghavan (@BertieWooster_3) April 4, 2022
ASK IRA: Is it more about the finish than the start for Heat in NBA playoffs?
Q: If the Nets make the playoffs, there’s a high probability that it will be as a No. 8 seed. Wouldn’t it be wise for the Heat to give a heavy amount of playing time this week to Haywood Highsmith, Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart, so that they can drop from the No. 1 seed and avoid meeting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the first round? — Kara, Palm Beach Gardens.
A: That all comes down to the perspective. And a case can be made for both. On one hand, after getting swept out of the first round last season by the Bucks, there is something to be said about winning a playoff series for the first time since the 2020 Eastern Conference finals. On the other hand, if you truly believe you are contending for a championship, then homecourt advantage in each round matters, with a No. 1 seed giving you homecourt advantage at least until the NBA Finals. And the reality is that the possibility remains of Brooklyn closing at No. 7 and therefore playing No. 2. At the moment there are too many variables for anything but full steam ahead.
Q: Ira, we know the starting lineup going into the playoffs now, with Max Strus, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon are first two off the bench. Would you agree that if Erik Spoelstra sticks with a nine-man rotation, then Gabe Vincent is out (unless there is an injury or foul issues), and it’s Victor Oladipo over Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin over Markieff Morris? — Rick, Pembroke Pines.
A: I would not. I agree with the first seven you cite. And I’m not sure Markieff Morris would factor into a playoff permutation. But I still think it comes down to four players — Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin — vying for two rotation roles. And that very much could come down to matchups. In fact, if an opponent consistently goes small, then perhaps even Markieff slots in ahead of Dewayne.
Q: With Max Strus, I know I’m early, but are the Heat running down a familiar path of eventually overpaying to keep a player that might just be a good role player at best? — Tee, Queens, N.Y.
A: You are very early, considering Max Strus already is under contract for next season at the veteran minimum. So there still is plenty of time to evaluate his ultimate role (which, at the moment, is as starter). The greater question is with Caleb Martin, an impending restricted free agent. At one point, it appeared he might price himself beyond the Heat’s means. Then the injuries came. Now it might prove to be a tricky decision, considering he might not be part of the primary playoff rotation.
