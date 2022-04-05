News
Max Strus separating himself from Duncan Robinson after Heat lineup switch
You start here: There is no Duncan Strus or Max Robinson.
Duncan Robinson and Max Strus, even with their games often defined by their 3-point shooting, are not the same player.
So when Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra last week altered his rotation, inserting Strus into the starting lineup in place of Robinson, it did make a difference beyond the four-game winning streak the Heat carried into Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena.
“They are different players, so I want to be open to the possibilities of how it can look differently,” Spoelstra said in making the switch. “They’re both really important to our team, and I think it’s easy to put them in the same box. They’re not. But I just think, at this time, this made sense. But they’re both really important.”
Strus went into Tuesday having converted at least three 3-pointers in each of his last four starts, including seven in Sunday night’s victory over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. That put him 25th in the league in 3-pointers converted this season, at 20th in the NBA in 3-point percentage.
“I just got open looks and made ‘em,” he said. “It’s as simple as that.”
In that same game, Robinson went scoreless for the second time in eight days, his seventh scoreless appearance of the season. Robinson entered Tuesday eighth in the league in 3-point conversions, but 80th in 3-point percentage.
While Strus hardly is considered an elite defender, his play does offer an upgrade on that end. He also can be more forceful and physical at the rim.
Against the Boston Celtics, for example, Strus helped spark that victory, at the start of last week’s undefeated three-game trip, with his late-game defense. He went into Tuesday second on the team with his 15 charges taken only to Kyle Lowry’s 25.
“That has been a two-year process,” said Spoelstra, who remains away from the team after entering NBA health-and-safety protocols in Toronto on Sunday. “He’s really improved in seeing situations happen before they happen, getting to his spots earlier. It helps him be useful on the weak side.
“He also has some size where he can help out on the glass when he’s on the backside of your defense. Whether he’s rebounding or throwing his body into the mix, it helps.”
Spoelstra and the team are still offering similar praise for Robinson. But there also is a difference from a front-office perspective: Strus will again be on the veteran-minimum scale next season, arguably as cost effective as any player on the roster. Robinson is one year into a five-year, $90 million contract.
As for how it has been playing out on the court, Strus has separated himself with his play, while remaining respectful to what Robinson has delivered with a game that largely has been on the uptick over the second half of the season.
“It’s going to be similar, space the floor, make open shots,” Strus said when asked to compare his play to Robinson’s. “I think we’re still trying to figure out the rest, but I’m already comfortable with those guys, playing with Bam [Adebayo], playing with Jimmy [Butler], putting me the situations with ball screens and stuff like that, just to get guys downhill.”
The Heat entered Tuesday 12-2 this season with Strus as a starter, with Strus having led the Heat in scoring six times this season, putting him ahead of Lowy (3) and Robinson (5) in that category.
“I think we’re going to look at it every way that we could keep using me and get guys to their strengths,” Strus said. “I’m just here to help. I just want to make the game easy on everybody else. They’ve seen when I’m open, I’m gonna shoot and knock down shots, and just be there for the guys.”
()
News
Jio New Recharge Plan: Good news for Jio users! By paying 3 rupees extra, you will get double benefit from these plans, see plan details
Jio New Recharge Plan: Good news for Jio users! By paying 3 rupees extra, you will get double benefit from these plans, see plan details
Reliance Jio has a lot of plans, whose price varies by a few rupees. Here we are telling you one such recharge of Jio, in which you will get double benefit by giving 3 rupees extra.
If you are a Reliance Jio customer and are looking for a prepaid plan with rich data for yourself, then your search ends here. Jio has many plans, whose price varies by a few rupees. In such a situation, it becomes a bit difficult to choose which recharge the customer should do. Here we are telling you one such recharge of Jio, in which you will get double benefit by giving 3 rupees extra.
Jio’s Rs 296 plan
Reliance Jio’s Rs 296 plan comes with a validity of one month. In this, a total of 25 GB data is given for 30 days. The special thing is that the plan offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, you get membership of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.
Jio’s Rs 299 plan
Reliance Jio’s second plan is Rs 299. In this you get a validity of 28 days. The special thing about this plan is that 2 GB data is given daily in it. In this way the total data becomes 56 GB. In this, apart from unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, you get membership of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.
Double profit by giving 3 rupees
Comparing both the plans, the Rs 299 plan offers more than double the data compared to Rs 296. While 25 GB data is available in the first plan, the second plan is giving 56 GB data. However, if you do not want data with daily limit, then the plan of Rs 296 is also not bad. In this, you are also given extra validity for two days
The post Jio New Recharge Plan: Good news for Jio users! By paying 3 rupees extra, you will get double benefit from these plans, see plan details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Festival of Nations won’t happen in 2022 due to ongoing pandemic, variants
Festival of Nations, the multicultural celebration that has been a St. Paul tradition dating back to 1932, won’t happen again this year due to the pandemic, organizers say.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the unpredictable nature of new COVID-19 variants, we have made the difficult decision to not hold the Festival of Nations in 2022,” a message on the festival’s website states.
Jane Graupman, the Institute’s executive director, confirmed the cancellation in an email on Tuesday.
The festival, part of the International Institute of Minnesota, celebrates cultural heritage through dancing, performances, exhibits, demonstrations and cuisine. The four-day celebration, which was last held in 2019, features two days of student-only events that wrap with a weekend open to the public.
Why cancel it again as the current COVID surge subsides?
The online statement explains:
“As an organization, we have come to the decision that the public health and financial risks of holding the 2022 Festival are still too high. A successful Festival is one where we center the health and comfort of participants, volunteers, and staff. At this point in time, we cannot guarantee that experience for a large, indoor gathering. A financially sustainable Festival also requires maximizing the event’s capacity and we cannot in good conscience plan and promote an indoor event of that scale in 2022.
“We regret the delay in this important event for our community. We continue to cherish all of our supporters and the relationships we have built over the decades, and we look forward to when it is safe to hold the Festival again. We will stay in communication with you and we encourage you to reach out to us if you have any questions.”
More info at Festivalofnations.com.
News
Paula Patton’s ‘ridiculous’ recipe for fried chicken gets roasted
The Investment Mistake Otha Anders Made
Max Strus separating himself from Duncan Robinson after Heat lineup switch
Importance of Credit and Financial Services for an Individual and Business
Jio New Recharge Plan: Good news for Jio users! By paying 3 rupees extra, you will get double benefit from these plans, see plan details
Cindy Herron, 60, Files for Divorce From MLB Star Husband After 29 Years
Festival of Nations won’t happen in 2022 due to ongoing pandemic, variants
Injunctions in Federal Health Care, Securities & Bank Mortgage Fraud Cases for Attorneys & Lawyers
Does Debt and Loan Consolidation Really Work?
Paula Patton’s ‘ridiculous’ recipe for fried chicken gets roasted
Wealth Management and Retirement Planning
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout