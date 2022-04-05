Finance
Medicare Supplement Insurance, Get the Facts
The Medicare Insurance policy provides cover for most of the medical expenses incurred by the insured. But there are many shortcomings of the policy. To overcome these shortcomings Medicare Supplement Insurance was created. The Medicare Supplement Insurance policy is sold by private insurance companies. The Medicare Supplement Insurance policy is also called Medigap Policy. You can avail a medigap policy only if you are insured under the Medicare policy part A and B. You take up a Medicare policy and avail for a medigap policy to take care of your health care costs that are not covered in the Medicare policy. So a combo of both the policies can take care of most of your health care costs. The Medigap insurance policy has twelve plans. They are named A through L and each offers some basic and few extra covers. As said these policies are sold by private insurance companies, but the features of the policy are same regardless of the company. Each company can decide what policies it wants to sell.
There is one more policy apart from the twelve plans that comes under Medigap policy. It is called Medicare SELECT. The reason for having this policy is that it is cheaper than the other twelve policies. But there is a downside of this policy as well. You can avail services from a limited number of physicians and hospitals only. There is one more thing that you need to know before buying a Medigap policy; you cannot buy a Medigap policy if you already have Medicare Advantage Plan. Buying a Medigap policy while already having a Medicare Advantage is illegal.
There are twelve plans under Medigap policy. Out of these twelve E, H, I, and J are terminated from June 1, 2010. There is also addition of two more plans. They are M and N. People insured under the terminated plans will have their policies renewed without any changes in the coverage. The Medicare Insurance Policy covers 80 percent of the health care costs incurred by the insured. To cover the rest 20 percent Medigap Plans were formulated. The twelve plans cover all the voids left uncovered by the Medicare Policy. A single glance on the plans will reveal that all the plans offer more or less the same cover what differs is the amount of cover offered by each. For instance plan K covers half of – hospital expenses, first three pints of blood annually and Medicare part B coinsurance. Plan L also provides cover for the same costs but it covers 75 percent of the costs. All the plans provide extended insurance cover for a year after the Medicare policy expires. Cost borne by you while at a skilled nursing home is covered by the plans. Plans C through J cover a part of the expense borne by you to pay the emergency treatment fee outside the country. In case you require skilled assistance at home for recovery then Plans D, G, I, and J cover a part of the fee charged by the service providers.
Finance
What is Real Health and Wellness?
What is health? Health is the state of our physical being whether excellent, good, or poor. The state of our health may depend on several factors: heredity traits, environmental conditions, food and drink choices, fitness and exercise habits, sleep and rest, our thoughts, and our emotional state of mind. All of these are important and can be affecting our state of health if not in balance. Though we may have inherited physical weaknesses, just as weaknesses in other areas of our lives can become our strengths, so can our inherited physical weaknesses if we choose to take the time and effort to do so.
Why is excellent health important? Think of going out and buying a brand new automobile. You will first consider the warranty, extended warranty, maintenance, insurance, and more to assure you that this vehicle will give you the best performance for the longest period of time. If you knew you would have this automobile for the rest of your life and that one only, would it make a difference in how you treated it now as well as a few years down the road? Most, however, take better care of their automobiles than they do their bodies. You have a body that will last until the end of your life, and how well it performs and how long it lasts depends on your care and attention. How well do you treat your physical body? Do you give it the best fuel for peak performance, or is the fuel clogged and dirty which causes your body to sputter and quit on occasion? Do you give it a good wash and cleaning both inside and out on a regular basis, so it is free of dirt, debris and clutter? Have you invested in top, high-quality products on the market that will extend your body’s life, even though it may cost you a little more? Are you really worth the investment for long lasting and superior results?
Where does true health come from? Two of the most important factors in the outcome of our health are ultimately what we feed our system, and how we strengthen it through exercise. We really are what we eat! We really are as strong as we work to be! However, if you are one of those people who eats all kinds of unhealthy things and enjoys good health anyway, you will probably wake up one day and find a major illness “just hit you” (even though it has been in the works for a long time). The body has a way of making do to protect us, but eventually, like everything else, it will catch up and fly its true colors. And even though we may each one have health challenges at one time or another, we can strengthen our health through our food and drink intake, and through a good regular fitness program. On the other hand, drugs are only like band-aids. They can cover up the symptom, but they can’t or won’t strengthen and heal the body. They are not formulated to do so.
Does what I eat really make that much difference in my health and wellness? Again, look at your automobile. If you put dirty, cloudy, polluted fuel in it, would it run, and if so, for how long? How long your automobile will run can not be calculated any more than how long your body will. However, you can be smart and use only clean fuel for both. The best and ultimate clean fuel for the body comes from these sources:
o raw fruits and vegetables (plus some occasional slightly cooked)
o raw nuts, seeds and sprouts
o whole grains – sprouted and/or cooked in their whole form
o whole legumes (beans) – sprouted and/or cooked in their whole form
Believe it or not, these four basic food groups can provide all the necessary nutrients that the body needs: complete proteins, balanced carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitally important fiber, and a high concentrate of vitamins and minerals. The other one of the Daily Basic Seven that we need is water – good pure water! These above foods provide nourishment, cleansing, and increase energy, health and strength. Now let’s compare these to the fast food and processed foods that are most commonly eaten today. They are high in trans fats, animal proteins (also high in fat), unhealthy carbohydrates, and calories, but are deplete in nutrition: vitamins, minerals, fiber, and digestive enzymes. Does this explain why most people are overweight and experiencing many disorders? If the body does not get the proper nutrition to function, it will react in “disorder” and illness. Considering the nutritional value of foods and eating healthy foods is essential for great health and wellness.
Are health and wellness products needed or necessary? Consider this: The amount of iron in 1 cup of spinach in the 1940’s is equivalent to approximately 65 cups of spinach today. We can thank our chemical fertilizer producers and farmers for our drastically depleted soil. We can also be most grateful for organic farmers who are working to increase the nutrients in the soil and our foods through organic fertilizers. Yes, who are dollars go to are those who we pay to continue in either depleting or improving the soil and, thus, the nutritional content of our foods. So might supplementation be important? Usually – however, that also depends. If a major part of your diet consists of those four food groups mentioned earlier being high-quality, fully ripened, and organically grown, then you may not need additional supplementary health products. However, if not, you may need some “nutritional boosters” in some form of supplementation. That doesn’t necessarily mean pills. Some of the best forms of any supplements are usually still in food forms – dehydrated and powdered, to be taken in liquid so the body accepts it as a food.
True health and wellness is attainable! Living a healthy lifestyle is actually a much more simplified way to live – healthy eating of foods in their natural and whole food state can save on many preparations, and taking time out to exercise in a regular fitness program is refreshing and energizing. Think about what health and wellness means to you, or what you might change if were without excellent health. Since it is easier to prevent problems than fix them, why not think about the changes you need to make in order for you to attain ultimate health and wellness.
Finance
Mobile Friendly Insurance Agency Website Checklist
With over 50% of website visitors and email recipients viewing information on their mobile devices, and many doing so from their social media platforms, it’s always a good idea to review your insurance agency website to ensure your clients and prospects have a positive website user experience. Here are some key areas to focus on when reviewing your insurance agency website:
Do Not Make a Separate Mobile Version of Your Website
A few years ago, your business might have two websites, a website for desktop users and one for mobile devices. This is a really bad idea today, as it doubles your efforts and can annoy clients, prospects and search engines.
Use Responsive Design Principles
Responsive design uses coding to adjust a website based on the size of the viewport. Methods have advanced quickly and you no longer have to hide content from mobile users. You can show off your content for both desktop and mobile users.
Always Use High-Resolution Images
With mobile devices using high-resolution retina displays, it is critical your website uses the highest resolution images available. It is recommended that mobile images be twice the resolution of desktop images to accommodate for retina displays.
Use Larger Font Sizes
The size of fonts is important when it comes to mobile design. Fonts need to be large enough to read without further zooming. A general rule of thumb is to keep your main font size around 14px.
Button Size Should Also Be Large
Buttons should also be large on mobile devices. You do not want to frustrate a potential customer because they tried to hit the contact button but accidentally hit your privacy policy. In general, 44px by 44px is a good rule of thumb.
Keep it Simple
A simpler layout helps ensure there is less to go wrong when sizing to fit on a mobile device. It will also make it easier for your prospects and clients to find relevant information. Be sure to review each key element on your insurance agency website and asses its value. Is each element placed where it can best be seen by visitors?
Use the Google Mobile Friendly Test
Use Google’s Mobile Friendy Test to ensure your website is mobile compliant, and does not have any issues preventing the site from displaying correctly on mobile devices. Google deems a website as mobile-friendly if their Googlebot detects the following key attributes:
· Links and buttons are easy to use on a mobile device
· The text font is readable without zooming
· Site avoids uncommon mobile software such as Flash
· The content and images automatically size without scrolling
If your agency website needs updating and you lack the internal resources to do so, or your agency is looking to increase inbound traffic and insurance leads, you can consider outsourcing your website initiative to a proficient insurance agency marketing firm.
Finance
Best Cars for a Teenager’s Car Insurance
Just because it’s legal for a teenager to get a driver’s license doesn’t mean you have to let yours try the second she turns 16. Driving is a big responsibility and can be an expensive chapter in your life as a parent. Your auto insurance premiums will increase when you add a teen driver to your policy. And if your child has bad grades and has not taken driver training, the rate increase is likely to be even higher. Make sure your teen has all her ducks in a row before letting her get her license, and choose a car for her to drive that won’t send you to the poor house.
How to Find Out
Look at the “Relative Collision Insurance Cost Information Booklet” produced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration because the amount of vehicle damage that can happen to a car matters to auto insurance companies. You can find this information online, or you can ask a car dealer about it. Dealers are supposed to keep this booklet in their showrooms. Car dealers must inform you about how much insurance will likely be for the type of car you are considering buying.
Or you could ask your insurer how much different model cars will cost to insure. The vehicles in the report represent a collision loss experience of worse than or better than average. An average score is 100, and anything less than that is better than average; anything higher is worse than average. Car scores range from a low of in the 50 range for a Chrysler 200 to more than 300 for a BMW M3 to a high of more than 700 for a Ferrari.
New Small and Midsize Cars
If you want to get a small car for your teenager, here are the cheapest ones to insure:
– Smart car
– Mini Cooper
– Toyota Yaris
– Honda Fit
– Chevrolet Cruze
– Nissan Juke
– Hyundai Elantra
Here are some good midsize cars for cheaper auto insurance for teenagers:
– Chrysler 200
– Honda Accord
– Subaru Legacy
– Kia Optima
Though sports cars are not typically cheap to insure, if you are set on getting one for your teen, the Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang score better than average regarding the collision loss experience.
New Pickups and Sport Utility Vehicles
All the two-door model small pickups scored well on the collision loss experience test. The best of the bunch is the GMC Canyon, but the Chevrolet Colorado, Toyota Tacoma and the Ford Ranger all scored better than average.
Here are some of the best SUVs to insure:
– Jeep Wrangler (the lowest scoring car of all at 47)
– Honda CR-V
– Mercury Mariner
– Mazda Tribute
– Ford Escape
– Kia Sportage
– Hundai Tucson
– Toyota RAV4
– Nissan Rogue
– Volkswagen Tiguan
– Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Used Cars
Average-carinsurance.com put together a list for parents who want to buy a used car for their teen drivers. The list includes only the cars that were on the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s 2008 Top Safety Picks list. All the cars on the list passed crash tests, and have newer safety features that appeal to insurance companies.
Here are the top 10 best used cars to buy for your teenager:
– Audi A3
– Honda Accord
– Mercury Sable
– Ford Taurus
– Subaru Forester
– Mercury Milan
– Scion
– Nissan Rogue
– Honda Civic
– Ford Fusion
All the models years are 2008 except for the Mercury, Honda Civic and Ford Fusion, which are 2009 model years.
Medicare Supplement Insurance, Get the Facts
Alex Caruso trying to manage his back pain down the stretch, but the Chicago Bulls guard is ‘just not right’
Grammys 2022 ratings up slightly from last year’s all-time low
What is Real Health and Wellness?
Six Dead, 12 Wounded in Sacramento Mass Shooting, Victims Identified
STL cold case: Dozens of people witness fatal shooting
Toddler shot in Swansea, Illinois
Mobile Friendly Insurance Agency Website Checklist
5 things to know about UCF women’s basketball coach Sytia Messer
Dead rapper’s body propped up in club for ‘disrespectful’ public viewing
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout