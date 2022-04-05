News
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Quarterbacks
The South Florida Sun Sentinel begins its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with the quarterbacks. This year’s class of quarterbacks isn’t as top-heavy as other recent drafts, but given the Dolphins’ commitment to Tua Tagovailoa heading into his third season and having Teddy Bridgewater as his backup, Miami is unlikely to draft a quarterback but may add one as an undrafted free agent.
Liberty’s Malik Willis
Willis has the combination of arm and legs to be a future star in the NFL. He might have the most potential of any quarterback in the draft, but he would likely benefit from sitting behind an experienced starter to begin his professional career as he sometimes shows signs of being raw and didn’t consistently face top college competition at Liberty.
Willis, while throwing 27 touchdowns and rushing for another 13 last season, did have three three-interception games, so he’ll have to prove he can limit things from unraveling at the next level. He possesses the tangible tools, though, with athleticism combined with the rocket arm he flashed at his pro day, finishing his session with a well-placed 65-yard deep ball after rolling out to his left.
Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett
It’s a debate at the top between Willis and Pickett. Pickett, too, has the arm you’re looking for in a franchise quarterback as he shattered Dan Marino’s college records at Pitt. Pickett, who stands 6-foot-3 in the pocket, can also run with 241 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and he has some creativity in his game, exhibited by his fake slide to fool a defender and run past him for a touchdown in the ACC Championship Game.
The major concern revolving around Pickett is his historically small hands for a QB. His hands measured in at 8 1/2 inches, the smallest for any quarterback. A big deal was also made of this with Joe Burrow, and he ended up in the Super Bowl in his second NFL season, but even Burrow’s hands (nine inches) had an extra half an inch on Pickett.
North Carolina’s Sam Howell
Howell was destined to be one of the headline quarterbacks in this draft since he first burst onto the scene in the ACC as a standout freshman in 2019. The three-year starter heads to the NFL first chance he gets.
Howell’s 3,056 yards passing and 24 touchdowns in 2021 can actually be considered a down year after he threw for 3,500 or more yards and 30-plus touchdowns each of his first two seasons. That was a byproduct of losing to receiver Dyami Brown and the big running game he had with backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter.
Ole Miss’ Matt Corral
Corral got to showcase his abilities in coach Lane Kiffin’s offense, and he was able to show his quick release and how proficient he is at throwing accurately while moving in the pocket. He can still work on throwing with anticipation.
Corral’s ankle injury in the Sugar Bowl didn’t allow him to throw at the scouting combine, which could hurt his stock some.
Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder
Ridder is a proven winner at Cincinnati in his four years as a starter, consistently keeping the Bearcats atop of the American Athletic Conference and leading the team to a College Football Playoff berth last season.
His accuracy and ball placement need work to be considered a viable NFL passer, but he also possesses tremendous athleticism behind center, running a 4.52-second 40-yard dash.
Best of the rest
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong’s name says it all when it comes to his best trait, his arm strength. He can flick it 60 yards with ease, but he also has had injury concerns from a bad knee throughout his career.
Strong, Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe, Iowa State’s Brock Purdy and Western Michigan’s Kaleb Eleby will be among others that teams will look at deeper into Day 2 and through Day 3 of the draft as young backups and developmental projects.
Class grade: D
It’s not a particularly strong quarterback class, and we’re possibly going to be waiting a while before a signal-caller is taken, with maybe one team falling in love with one of the quarterbacks and trading up to get first dibs. It won’t be like the last draft when quarterbacks went with the first three picks — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance — and then Justin Fields and Mac Jones were selected within the first half of the first round.
That said, there is upside in this crop of quarterbacks. We may not see the returns right away, but Willis and Pickett could hold up this class years down the road, along with maybe a surprise from the next few tiers that develops and outshines the rest.
Teams in need
The Pittsburgh Steelers had their Ben Roethlisberger era come to an end, and they added Mitchell Trubisky to be a stopgap for the transition to the QB of the future. They pick at 20, and a team targeting a quarterback could view them as a team to trade up in front of, possibly leading Pittsburgh to counter by trading up itself.
A pair of NFC South teams in the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons missed out on striking a deal with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson, who instead went to the Cleveland Browns. Both of them and the Seattle Seahawks, who traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, sit in the top 10 of the draft. They will have decisions to make on whether to take a passer where they stand, make a more certain pick addressing another position or trade down to a point where they can still land the quarterback they want.
Dolphins’ focus
With a commitment to Tagovailoa as the team’s starter heading into his third NFL season and already acquiring Teddy Bridgewater as the veteran, serviceable-when-needed backup, the Dolphins will likely sit this draft out at quarterback. Miami has just four 2022 draft picks anyway, at the moment, with the first coming at No. 102, followed by a fourth-round selection and two seventh-rounders. Also with Chris Streveler on the roster, Miami could add an undrafted free agent for another arm in training camp and competition for No. 3 quarterback and practice squad duties.
One thing to watch, if Tagovailoa doesn’t buoy himself with the offensive improvements around him, is the flexibility the Dolphins possess with draft capital in 2023. If Tagovailoa proves he’s the answer in the fall, great. If he doesn’t, the Dolphins have five picks in the first three rounds next year, including two in the first, that will allow the team to either trade for a proven elite starting quarterback or trade up for someone they want in the draft.
40 Psychological Facts Your Mind Didn’t Realize Yet
Psychology provides a wealth of knowledge not just about our own brains and behaviors, but also about the thoughts and actions of people around us. The human psyche is unendingly complex, which is why new research is published every day to explain to us why we are the way we are. Here are 40 fun psychological facts we bet you didn’t know.
Psychology Fact 1: Plan A
Plan A is less likely to work out if you have a Plan B since you’re less likely to focus on Plan A.
Psychology Fact 2: Yawning
“Catching” a yawn can be a reason to bond. We’ve all heard about yawning being contagious but never thought why. It is contagious since it denotes empathy.
Psychology Fact 3: Fear For Fun
Fear is fun when we’re not actually in danger. We get all the adrenaline, endorphins, and dopamine from a fight-or-flight response when we watch a scary movie, but our brain recognizes that we’re not truly in danger, so we get that natural high without the risk.
Psychology Fact 4: Negative Bias
The human brain has a negative bias that makes us recall bad experiences more than good ones. To balance out this indifference, we need 5 positives to cancel out a negative.
Psychology Fact 5: Taste Of Food
Food tastes better when someone else makes it because the long process of cooking a meal has you exhausted by the time it’s ready, which kills the excitement.
Psychology Fact 6: Foreign Language
Speaking in a foreign language alters one’s decisions. We, as humans, process things differently in another language.
Psychology Fact 7: Smelling Colours
Some people can smell colours due to ‘Synesthesia’ which is an amusing neuropsychological phenomenon. Fascinating psychological fact, isn’t it?
Psychology Fact 8: Squishing Cute Babies
Another mind-boggling psychological fact is the reason why we want to “squish” cute things lovingly. When we’re overwhelmed with good feelings, such as when we’re staring at an unimaginably adorable baby, a little aggressiveness helps us balance out the high.
Psychology Fact 9: Babies Understand Every Accent
Babies are born with the ability to understand all accents of the world, but from the age of 5 months, they start to prefer and listen to their mother’s accent and avoid connection with people with other accents. Isn’t that such an interesting psychological fact?
Psychology Fact 10: Better To Experience
Experiences create a more lasting effect on us than material presents do because experience is something we can look back upon and cherish, unlike material gifts which become obsolete over time.
Psychology Fact 11: Brains Speak
Another interesting fact of psychology is that our brains “speak” over uninteresting speeches and hence if someone speaks monotonously, we subconsciously increase the intensity of the image in our minds.
Psychology Fact 12: Confirmation Bias
Humans are prone to confirmation bias, which is the inclination to perceive facts in a way that supports our existing beliefs. You’ll simply have to accept it as one of the psychological realities you can’t change.
Psychology Fact 13: Isolation Is Dangerous
Isolation is as bad for our health as smoking is! It was found by researchers that the fewer friends a person has, the higher the level of blood-clotting fibrinogen.
Psychology Fact 14: Love Is A Disorder
In terms of biochemistry, being in love is the same as having a severe case of obsessive-compulsive disorder. That’s a crazy fact of psychology we didn’t know!
Psychology Fact 15: Dopamine Needs Information
Another fun psychological fact is that Dopamine makes you obsessed with seeking information.
Psychology Fact 16: Pygmalion Effect
People rise up to our high expectations and don’t rise when we have low ones. This is known as the Pygmalion effect.
Psychology Fact 17: Beginnings & Endings
Beginnings and endings are easier to remember than the middles. This might explain why you recall your boss finishing her presentation but not the middle.
Psychology Fact 18: High School Music
An interesting psychological is that we’re prone to love the music we listened to in high school the most.
Psychology Fact 19: Too Many Choices
Too much choice can be debilitating. Studies suggest that participants on dating apps chose fewer potential dates when they had a lot of people to choose from.
Psychology Fact 20: Social Media
It is a psychological fact that social media applications are created to be addictive.
Psychology Fact 21: Confident Or Not?
It’s a general perception that confident people are more successful in life but according to psychologists, it is the opposite.
Psychology Fact 22: Sleep & Memory
A good night’s sleep improves memory power significantly since the brain gets a well-deserved break after studying and hence can grasp better.
Psychology Fact 23: Writing By Hand
It is a psychological fact that writing by hand makes children wittier since writing by hand activates more senses.
Psychology Fact 24: Day Dreaming
Day-dreaming is seen as being bad but in fact, psychologists say that day-dreamers are more likely to be intelligent and creative.
Psychology Fact 25: Short Term Memory
As a fact of psychology, our short-term memory lasts less than 30 seconds.
Psychology Fact 26: Inept People
As a matter of fact, people who are the most inept do not realize their abilities fully.
Psychology Fact 27: Dog Breed Says About You
The breed of the dog is somewhere connected to the personality of the dog owner. The more hostile the owner is, the more aggressive the breed will be.
Psychology Fact 28: Cultural Difference
People belonging to different cultures process the same piece of information distinctively.
Psychology Fact 29: Thoughts Of Ending Up Alone
As a fact of psychology, people who think they’re going to end up alone have a drop in their intelligence. This is because of the role of social inclusion in the subconscious mind.
Psychology Fact 30: Limbs With Brains
There are some people whose limbs have brains of their own. Yes, you read it right. It is known as the Alien Hand syndrome and it is most probable to occur after a stroke or a brain injury.
Psychology Fact 31: I Know What You Feel
“I know what you feel,” is literal for some people. As a matter of fact, one in a hundred people can actually feel the other person’s pain in the same way.
Psychology Fact 31: Good Sense Of Humour
People with a good sense of humor, especially those who understand dark humor are found to be more intelligent than their peers who are less funny.
Psychology Fact 32: Diffusion Of Entitlements
When you’re apprehensive about taking the last bite of food. You don’t believe you have the right to do it. This process has been dubbed the “diffusion of entitlement” by experts.
Psychology Fact 33: Music Defines You
It is said by psychologists that the music you listen to, reflects the way you perceive the world.
Psychology Fact 34: Phantom Vibration Syndrome
Phantom Vibration Syndrome is common, with almost 68% of us suffering from it without knowing it. It is when we feel that our phone has rung in our pockets when in fact it hasn’t.
Psychology Fact 35: Money Can Buy Happiness
“Money cannot buy happiness”- well in fact it can, but only until a certain level according to psychologists.
Psychology Fact 36: Spend On Others
Spending money on oneself makes one happy, but spending money on others makes one happier.
Psychology Fact 37: Smart Or Dumb?
As a fact of psychology, smarter people tend to underestimate themselves while ignorant people think themselves to be witty.
Psychology Fact 38: People Are Stressed At 18-33
People who are 18-33 years old are on average, more stressed than people from other age groups. After the age of 33 stress levels tend to reduce.
Psychology Fact 39: Bad Memory
Bad memory actually allows your brain to make more room for more vital information. It also prevents your brain from wasting energy and space.
Psychology Fact 40: Feet Direction
You always put your feet in the direction of the person you’re most inclined towards. It’s known as the survival instinct. This is when your body ensures that your feet can respond quickly if you sense any form of threat around.
The post 40 Psychological Facts Your Mind Didn't Realize Yet appeared first on MEWS.
Michael Bay: ‘I don’t really care’ about Will Smith Oscars slap
30 Hairstyles For The Perfect Saree Look To Look Gorgeous
No attire is as sophisticated as the nine yards of elegance. Sarees are crafted in a variety of fabrics, designs, and styles. Over the years women have been donning a saree with elegance and charm.
To top it off most women wear appropriate jewelry and make-up with their sarees to get a stunning look, though some miss out on choosing the right hairstyle with saree. The appropriate hairstyle for a saree is underrated, and it should not be neglected. It is very important to pick the correct hairstyle with a saree that will compliment your look.
Here is a list of hairstyles for saree lovers that will give you a stunning look:
1. Simple side swept soft curls look with a saree
This is one of the simplest and go-to hairstyles with the saree that can be tried. All you have to do is add some soft curls to your hair which can be achieved easily with rollers overnight or any hair styling tool. You will get an elegant look with this saree hairstyle.
2. Short Hair Look
If you have short to medium-length hair, then this one is for you. Leaving your hair open is one of the easiest and fuss-free hairstyles, but make sure you put enough sprays or serum to keep your hair frizz-free and manageable.
3. Bouffant Hairstyle
This hairstyle looks best with a saree; Roll and pin a section of your hair at the crown with hair clips. Part the few inches of hair in the front and curl them inwards. Now, unclip the hair at the crown, to create a voluminous bouffant. This hairstyle might take some time to get right, but you should give it a try.
4. Simple Side Half Braid
If you want to keep your hair open while wearing a saree, you can try this simple yet stylish hairstyle. Tie a braid at one side of your head, part your hair to one side, braid a French braid till your ear, and continue with a normal braid by the length. It will give you a chic look.
5. Beach Waves Hairstyle with Saree
The Beach waves hairstyle looks awesome with any saree. It looks best with handloom and cotton sarees. All you have to do to get the look is add some curls in your hair if you don’t have them naturally. You can just leave the hair open, use a hair spray to hold the curls and you are good to go.
Not sure how to pose wearing a saree? Check out these Instagram Worthy Poses To Try While Wearing A Saree! And Look Gorgeous Like A Diva.
6. Half Hair Bubble Braid
You can try this half hair bubble braid with your saree. Take the upper part of your hair to make the braid and leave the rest open. Tie the hair in a bubble braid and add some cute clips and ties to make it more beautiful.
7. Half Up Braid Hairstyle
This half-up braid hairstyle looks beautiful with any saree, part your hair, take the upper portion to make a braid and then wrap it up and secure it with pins and clips. This hairstyle on saree will surely make you stand out.
8. Side Braid Bun
Try this modern and chic hairstyle with your saree. Tie up all your hair in a bun. Make a side braid and attach it to the bun with bobby pins and clips.
9. Bun With Gajra
Want to try a wedding look? this one is for you. Buns look best with traditional sarees, tie all your hair in a bun and wrap it up with a sweet-smelling gajra to nail this look. Don’t forget to secure the gajra and the bun tightly with pins and clips so that it doesn’t come off.
10. Sleek Bun Hairstyle
This hairstyle will give you a sleek and clean look. To nail this look try your best to keep your hair frizz-free. Use a hair straightener and styling sprays to keep your hair sleek. This look is very sophisticated.
Wearing A Traditional Saree? Try These Photoshoot Poses To Look Beautiful Like A Goddess, Check Them Out Now!
11. Retro Hairstyle with Saree
You can try this retro look if you love the retro style. Part your hair sideways and puff your hair on one side. You can also add some curls to the open length of the hair. You can use any hair spray to keep the hair sleek and frizz-free.
12. Vintage Hairstyle
If you are old school, you can try the vintage look. Try to keep hair off your face by securing it with clips and bobby pins over your head. You can add soft curls to the open length of the hair to nail this look.
13. Long Fishtail Braid
If you have long hair, you can try this stylish braid, known as the fishtail braid. You can add some flowers or floral pins and clips to make it look more beautiful with the saree.
14. Cool Side Braid Hairstyle
Try this cool and chic hairstyle when you wear a saree, start with a French braid till behind your ear, and then gradually add hair and tie the braid till no-lose hair is left. It is a full braid hairstyle that looks good with a saree or any traditional wear.
15. French Braid Hairstyle
The classic French braid hairstyle looks good with any attire, though it is difficult to tie a French braid all by yourselves at first, it gets better if you keep practicing. It is a full braid hairstyle for saree.
16. Bun with Side Braid and Fringe
This hairstyle in saree looks good with South Indian and silk sarees as well. You can try this by tying a side braid and wrapping it around in a bun at the back. Don’t forget to keep the side fringe loose before starting the fringe.
17. Loose Bun Hairdo
A loose bun hairdo or a messy bun looks great but getting that perfectly messy look is not that easy. You need to invest some time to nail this look. This hairstyle with a saree will make you look effortlessly beautiful.
18. Side Parted Open Hair
Side parted open hair is a go-to hairstyle if you are in a hurry. It is one of the simplest hairstyles for saree. All you need to take care of is keeping the hair frizz-free.
19. Simple Open Straight Hair
If you have beautiful and shiny straight hair, don’t hesitate to let your hair loose. Straight hair is comparatively more manageable than curly or wavy hair. So, you can put it to good use by keeping the style quotient on point.
20. Messy Bun
Another messy bun look! It is one of our favorite looks to pair with a saree. Not as easy as it looks but worth a try. This hairdo can be rocked with any type of saree.
Want Celebrity Like Photos Wearing Saree? Check out These Celebrity Inspired Photoshoot Poses To Try & Get Your Perfect Pictures In Saree!
22. Sleek Back Bun with Gajra
Before trying a sleek back bun make sure your hair is straightened and without frizz. Use a hair spray or gel to keep the hair together. Wear a gajra around your bun and get this beautiful look.
23. Side Rolled Hair Bun
Try this hairstyle if you are not a fan of braids, part your hair and roll some strands from the side and wrap it up secure with pins and fold it at the back with the other strands in a bun. This will not only save time but will also give you a chic look.
24. Top Knot Hairstyle
Want to look classy, try the top knot hairstyle for saree. Take all the strands of your hair, do not leave any strand and hold it above your head and wrap it into a top bun. You can also leave some strands of your hair in the front.
25. Donut Bun with Gajra
Donut buns are easy to make as you can make them with the help of some hair styling tools. If you have short hair you can also try this bun with some hair accessories. Wrap it up with flowers if you want to get the perfect wedding look.
26. Low Braided Bun with Saree
A low braided bun looks great with a saree. Tie your hair loosely into a braid and then wrap the braid at the back into a bun. Make sure to secure it properly with pins and clips.
27. Braided Top Knot with Saree
If you have long and thick hair, this hairstyle is perfect for you. Even if you have oily hair you can try this hairdo to manage it with grace. Hold your hair at the top of your head and make a braid. Wrap the braid over your head into a bun.
28. Elegant Floral Bun
Try this chic hairstyle with the messy low bun and a flower wrap. Take different strands of your hair from over your head, roll them and secure them with pins. Then grab the whole hair at the back and wrap it into a bun. Pull some strands from the bun to make it lose and give it a messy look.
29. Loose Braid with Hairpins
If you have medium-length hair, you can try this loose braid hairstyle with a saree. You can start with a French braid or criss-cross braid and continue into a loose fishtail braid, add some floral or cute pins to your braid to make it more pretty.
30. Bouffant Bun With Gajra
The Bouffant bun looks very pretty on a bride. If you want to try this hairstyle learn to make a bouffant over your head, then wrap the loose hair into a bun. Add some flowers or gajra around the bun to make it more attractive.
Hope you liked the saree hairstyle suggestions, let us know in the comments which one you liked the most.
The post 30 Hairstyles For The Perfect Saree Look To Look Gorgeous appeared first on MEWS.
