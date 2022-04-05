Michael Bay: ‘I don’t really care’ about Will Smith Oscars slap

News
30 Hairstyles For The Perfect Saree Look To Look Gorgeous
No attire is as sophisticated as the nine yards of elegance. Sarees are crafted in a variety of fabrics, designs, and styles. Over the years women have been donning a saree with elegance and charm.
To top it off most women wear appropriate jewelry and make-up with their sarees to get a stunning look, though some miss out on choosing the right hairstyle with saree. The appropriate hairstyle for a saree is underrated, and it should not be neglected. It is very important to pick the correct hairstyle with a saree that will compliment your look.
Here is a list of hairstyles for saree lovers that will give you a stunning look:
1. Simple side swept soft curls look with a saree
This is one of the simplest and go-to hairstyles with the saree that can be tried. All you have to do is add some soft curls to your hair which can be achieved easily with rollers overnight or any hair styling tool. You will get an elegant look with this saree hairstyle.
2. Short Hair Look
If you have short to medium-length hair, then this one is for you. Leaving your hair open is one of the easiest and fuss-free hairstyles, but make sure you put enough sprays or serum to keep your hair frizz-free and manageable.
3. Bouffant Hairstyle
This hairstyle looks best with a saree; Roll and pin a section of your hair at the crown with hair clips. Part the few inches of hair in the front and curl them inwards. Now, unclip the hair at the crown, to create a voluminous bouffant. This hairstyle might take some time to get right, but you should give it a try.
4. Simple Side Half Braid
If you want to keep your hair open while wearing a saree, you can try this simple yet stylish hairstyle. Tie a braid at one side of your head, part your hair to one side, braid a French braid till your ear, and continue with a normal braid by the length. It will give you a chic look.
5. Beach Waves Hairstyle with Saree
The Beach waves hairstyle looks awesome with any saree. It looks best with handloom and cotton sarees. All you have to do to get the look is add some curls in your hair if you don’t have them naturally. You can just leave the hair open, use a hair spray to hold the curls and you are good to go.
6. Half Hair Bubble Braid
You can try this half hair bubble braid with your saree. Take the upper part of your hair to make the braid and leave the rest open. Tie the hair in a bubble braid and add some cute clips and ties to make it more beautiful.
7. Half Up Braid Hairstyle
This half-up braid hairstyle looks beautiful with any saree, part your hair, take the upper portion to make a braid and then wrap it up and secure it with pins and clips. This hairstyle on saree will surely make you stand out.
8. Side Braid Bun
Try this modern and chic hairstyle with your saree. Tie up all your hair in a bun. Make a side braid and attach it to the bun with bobby pins and clips.
9. Bun With Gajra
Want to try a wedding look? this one is for you. Buns look best with traditional sarees, tie all your hair in a bun and wrap it up with a sweet-smelling gajra to nail this look. Don’t forget to secure the gajra and the bun tightly with pins and clips so that it doesn’t come off.
10. Sleek Bun Hairstyle
This hairstyle will give you a sleek and clean look. To nail this look try your best to keep your hair frizz-free. Use a hair straightener and styling sprays to keep your hair sleek. This look is very sophisticated.
11. Retro Hairstyle with Saree
You can try this retro look if you love the retro style. Part your hair sideways and puff your hair on one side. You can also add some curls to the open length of the hair. You can use any hair spray to keep the hair sleek and frizz-free.
12. Vintage Hairstyle
If you are old school, you can try the vintage look. Try to keep hair off your face by securing it with clips and bobby pins over your head. You can add soft curls to the open length of the hair to nail this look.
13. Long Fishtail Braid
If you have long hair, you can try this stylish braid, known as the fishtail braid. You can add some flowers or floral pins and clips to make it look more beautiful with the saree.
14. Cool Side Braid Hairstyle
Try this cool and chic hairstyle when you wear a saree, start with a French braid till behind your ear, and then gradually add hair and tie the braid till no-lose hair is left. It is a full braid hairstyle that looks good with a saree or any traditional wear.
15. French Braid Hairstyle
The classic French braid hairstyle looks good with any attire, though it is difficult to tie a French braid all by yourselves at first, it gets better if you keep practicing. It is a full braid hairstyle for saree.
16. Bun with Side Braid and Fringe
This hairstyle in saree looks good with South Indian and silk sarees as well. You can try this by tying a side braid and wrapping it around in a bun at the back. Don’t forget to keep the side fringe loose before starting the fringe.
17. Loose Bun Hairdo
A loose bun hairdo or a messy bun looks great but getting that perfectly messy look is not that easy. You need to invest some time to nail this look. This hairstyle with a saree will make you look effortlessly beautiful.
18. Side Parted Open Hair
Side parted open hair is a go-to hairstyle if you are in a hurry. It is one of the simplest hairstyles for saree. All you need to take care of is keeping the hair frizz-free.
19. Simple Open Straight Hair
If you have beautiful and shiny straight hair, don’t hesitate to let your hair loose. Straight hair is comparatively more manageable than curly or wavy hair. So, you can put it to good use by keeping the style quotient on point.
20. Messy Bun
Another messy bun look! It is one of our favorite looks to pair with a saree. Not as easy as it looks but worth a try. This hairdo can be rocked with any type of saree.
22. Sleek Back Bun with Gajra
Before trying a sleek back bun make sure your hair is straightened and without frizz. Use a hair spray or gel to keep the hair together. Wear a gajra around your bun and get this beautiful look.
23. Side Rolled Hair Bun
Try this hairstyle if you are not a fan of braids, part your hair and roll some strands from the side and wrap it up secure with pins and fold it at the back with the other strands in a bun. This will not only save time but will also give you a chic look.
24. Top Knot Hairstyle
Want to look classy, try the top knot hairstyle for saree. Take all the strands of your hair, do not leave any strand and hold it above your head and wrap it into a top bun. You can also leave some strands of your hair in the front.
25. Donut Bun with Gajra
Donut buns are easy to make as you can make them with the help of some hair styling tools. If you have short hair you can also try this bun with some hair accessories. Wrap it up with flowers if you want to get the perfect wedding look.
26. Low Braided Bun with Saree
A low braided bun looks great with a saree. Tie your hair loosely into a braid and then wrap the braid at the back into a bun. Make sure to secure it properly with pins and clips.
27. Braided Top Knot with Saree
If you have long and thick hair, this hairstyle is perfect for you. Even if you have oily hair you can try this hairdo to manage it with grace. Hold your hair at the top of your head and make a braid. Wrap the braid over your head into a bun.
28. Elegant Floral Bun
Try this chic hairstyle with the messy low bun and a flower wrap. Take different strands of your hair from over your head, roll them and secure them with pins. Then grab the whole hair at the back and wrap it into a bun. Pull some strands from the bun to make it lose and give it a messy look.
29. Loose Braid with Hairpins
If you have medium-length hair, you can try this loose braid hairstyle with a saree. You can start with a French braid or criss-cross braid and continue into a loose fishtail braid, add some floral or cute pins to your braid to make it more pretty.
30. Bouffant Bun With Gajra
The Bouffant bun looks very pretty on a bride. If you want to try this hairstyle learn to make a bouffant over your head, then wrap the loose hair into a bun. Add some flowers or gajra around the bun to make it more attractive.
Hope you liked the saree hairstyle suggestions, let us know in the comments which one you liked the most.
The Luxury Mother’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Woman You Know
It’s always important to recognize moms everywhere for all that they do, but they deserve even more love and appreciation on Mother’s Day. It’s the perfect opportunity to go above and beyond and show the most wonderful lady in your life just how much you care, and what better way to do so than spoiling her with the most luxurious presents on her special day?
Mother’s Day 2022 is coming up on Sunday, May 8, so you still have time to find her a thoughtful gift that she’ll truly treasure. Don’t be intimidated if you’re still at a loss for what to get the most fashionable, graceful and sophisticated woman you know, because there are plenty of appropriately chic and wonderfully indulgent presents that she’ll absolutely adore. Whether she’s into glittering jewelry, sumptuous handbags, luxe skincare or elegant decor, we’ve found all the best Mother’s Day gifts for the most stylish woman in your life. From the prettiest pajamas and a gold face mask to a delicate emerald ring and revitalizing at-home spa essential, these are the thoughtful and stylish presents she’s sure to love.
Patrick Williams’ recovery from his 1st serious injuries taught the Chicago Bulls forward the importance of caring for his body
It took a piece of chicken parmesan to remind Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan that Patrick Williams isn’t all that far from being a college kid.
Actually, it was two pieces of chicken parmesan — huge pieces, Donovan emphasized — plus a helping of pasta. Midway through Williams’ rookie season, Donovan watched aghast as the then-19-year-old shoveled the meal into his mouth barely an hour before a game.
“I was like, ‘Patrick, you cannot eat that,’” Donovan said.
For Williams, learning the importance of a balanced pregame meal was part of a growing process that’s still ongoing amid his second season with the Bulls.
Whether they’re 18 or 24, most rookies are hit with the same inexperienced confusion when they enter the NBA. Donovan said he felt it when he was drafted in 1987: “When I first came to the NBA, I’m like, ‘Where’s the airport?’”
But as Williams recovered from wrist surgery this season, caring for his body was the main area where the Bulls needed the power forward to mature — quickly.
“There’s absolutely zero foundation in terms of being a professional NBA athlete,” Donovan said. “Early on, it was a really valuable lesson that he learned that in order for the medical people or the strength coach or us as coaches to do good work in helping him, there has to be a level of communication.”
Williams’ inexperience extended to managing injuries. He said he was lucky to dodge major injuries throughout his youth career. Before last fall, his injury history was limited to jammed fingers and bad bruises that sidelined him for a few days at most.
So recovery was a brand-new aspect of the game for Williams when he sprained his left ankle in September during an optional practice. Despite receiving an initial recovery window of four to six weeks, Williams expedited his recovery to be ready for the season opener on Oct. 20.
The injury wasn’t fully healed. Williams still felt pain whenever he ran. He wasn’t playing like himself — too timid around the rim, too slow up and down the court. But every time the medical staff asked how his ankle felt, Williams gave the same answer: “It’s fine.”
“That was a lesson learned there,” said Williams, who then dislocated and tore ligaments in his left wrist in the Bulls’ fifth game on Oct. 28. “You’re responsible for what you put out there when you play.”
As a rookie, Williams questioned the importance of sitting for the medical staff each week to monitor his body. But after months of being sidelined with the ankle and wrist injuries, Williams said he learned the hard way that a healthy body is the only way to maintain success in the league.
That includes telling coaches about discomfort or pain — even if that comes with the risk of being sidelined again.
“He didn’t want to say anything to anybody,” Donovan said. “That’s part of his growth and maturity, but it’s not necessarily his fault. He just doesn’t know.”
Allowing time for that growth takes patience, however, which has been a challenge to sustain both for Williams and for Bulls fans.
After the Bulls selected Williams with the fourth pick in the 2020 draft, fans craved an immediate spark from the forward. Donovan still isn’t sure Williams is ready to reclaim his starting position — and not just because of his wrist injury.
Donovan had to pull Williams aside during halftime of last week’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers to coax him into shooting more. Williams responded almost immediately, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
But for Donovan, the necessity of those adjustments reflects Williams’ rawness.
“As much as people want to look at where he was picked and what he looks like physically, he’s still 20 years old,” Donovan said. “There’s a lot in front of him.”
A veteran presence in the locker room will be a key for Williams to learn how to preserve his body — especially from DeMar DeRozan, who is finding new peaks in his 13th season. DeRozan takes time each week to check in on Williams, even if that just means razzing the young forward about admitting to media that he picked up a fine for coming late to a shootaround.
Teammates noted Williams maturing during his five-month recovery, which he spent mostly focused on the mental side of his game. Translating that growth to the court has been a challenge, but Donovan said Williams is beginning to make the progress necessary to step into a larger role for the Bulls.
“I get a chance to be around him every single day,” Donovan said. “He’s trying to figure (things) out along the way, and I want to be able to put him in a position where he can be successful. I’ve got to keep on trusting him.”
