Finance
Military Families With VA Home Loans Offered Help To Avoid Foreclosures
Military personnel and their families with VA home loans are not immune to the housing crisis, but efforts are underway to help them avoid foreclosure and stay in their homes.
The Department of Defense Homeowners Assistance Program was formed to help servicemen and women sell their homes if their home values decline due to base closings or realignments. In 2009, it expanded to help military personal and their families if DOD employees are killed or injured while deployed.
The program covers the difference between 95 percent of the home’s appraised before a base closure announcement and the appraised value or sales price after the announcement. The government can also purchase the property for 75 percent of the original price or payoff the mortgage. However, the program doesn’t help service personnel if their home values have dropped because of the real estate bubble.
About 12,000 families asked for help through the program, according to an article in USA Today. Over 20,000 veterans, active-duty military personnel and reservists with VA home loans lost their homes through foreclosures last year, the largest number since 2003.
Citing figures from RealtyTrac, the newspaper said foreclosure filings in ZIP codes near military bases were 32 percent from 2008 to 2010. Nationally, foreclosures filings were up 23 percent.
USA Cares, a nonprofit group, provides grants to military servicemen and women with financial troubles. “While the mortgage and real estate crisis has affected all Americans, military families with fewer options, have been impacted disproportionately,” the group states on its website.
VA home loans can provide important benefits. Veterans, plus active duty personnel, reservists and National Guard members, can use the government-backed mortgages to purchase a home no down payment. The no-down-payment home loans can be up to $417,000, up to $729,725 in high-cost areas.
Veterans can also use VA home loans to refinance their current mortgage with current mortgage rates, although mortgage amounts are limited to $144,000.
Borrowers pay an upfront VA funding fee, but that fee can be included in the total mortgage amount or paid by the seller, and the borrower does not pay private mortgage insurance. The home loans are made through government-approved lenders and guaranteed by the government.
Finance
Pick High Paying Keywords in Your Niche and Double Your AdSense Income
I shared this list of Latest Highest Paying Keywords for 2009 earlier and a lot of bloggers and webmasters said that all the keywords mentioned in this list does not belong to their niche (target market), so it is pointless to use this list. I completely agree with you all, that such highest paying keywords are related with some financial / legal / medical niche and you can not utilize this list to your blog or website provided you share the same niche.
In this post, I am going to disclose you how you can choose highest paying keywords which are related with your blog or website. Let me first explain you the importance of selecting highest paying keywords and the amount of difference it can make to your Google AdSense earning.
For example, if you are going to write an article on say “Affiliate Marketing” and you really don’t know about the highest paying keywords and you write complete article without incorporating any keywords with high value. In this case Google AdSense web crawler will crawl your page and display ads next to your content but a relatively lower Cost Per Click (CPC) say $3.78.
On the other hand if you do a prior research on highest paying keywords and incorporate the highest paying keywords in your article, for example “Affiliate Marketing Online Program” is a high paying keyword, then Google AdSense will display ads next to your content but this time with comparatively higher Cost Per Click i.e $6.78. You can notice the difference in Cost Per Click (CPC) of $3 straight away which means your income will be doubled as compared to before. In some cases this difference can be huge, so the bottom line is if you do a little research beforehand it will definitely increase your online income big time. It’s never too late to do research on High Paying Keywords and it really pays to increase Google AdSense earnings exponentially.
Now the question arises: How to select Highest Paying Keywords specifically for your website’s niche?
Well! you don’t have to go outside the Google to find out the solution. Google itself provides you a very powerful tool to select highest paying keywords for your niche and you need to follow a very simple trick to learn how to earn more from that keyword tool.
Google AdWords Keyword Tool provides you the solution of selecting the highest paying keywords for your niche blog or website.
It provides to two options to choose from: –
Option 1. Descriptive words or phrases (e.g. green tea)
In this option you can simply write few keywords on which you want to perform the keyword research.
Option 2. Website content (e.g. [http://www.example.com/product?id=74893])
In this option you can provide the link of your website on which you want to perform the keyword research. (See the picture1 at the bottom of this post)
Once you have entered the keywords or URL, you can simply click on “Get Keywords Ideas” button to proceed.
As soon as you hit that button it will show a comprehensive list of keywords along with other information like “Advertiser Competition”, “Local Search Volume” and “Global Monthly Search Volume” which you can use for your research.
On the right side just below the two options there is another option which says “Choose columns to display”. Select “Show Estimated CPC” as soon as you select that option now keywords will be displayed along with average CPC. (See the picture2 at the bottom of this post)
Now click on “Estimated Avg CPC” text to sort it in ascending or descending order.
There you go! You can see the highest paying keywords in your niche. Now you can incorporate these keywords to attract highest paying ads to your blog or website. Like if you want to earn high then let your blog be an all round blog some time you go out of line and may pick a topic from one of the list below
research on the topic and write on it may be on student consolidated loan. The web crawler crawls and brings you add worth almost 40 busks then you are on.
Do share your experience of using this trick! Good luck!
I have compiled this list of Highest Paying Keywords for AdSense from various sources.
S/No. Keywords CPC ($)
1. Purchase Structured Settlements 53.48
2. Mesothelioma Lawyers San Diego 51.47
3. Secured Loan Calculator 51.35
4. Structured Settlement Investments 50.45
5. Endowment Selling 50.35
6. Mesothelioma Patients 50.23
7. Mesothelioma attorney san diego 50.07
8. Austin Texas dwi lawyers 50.03
9. New York Mesothelioma Lawyers 50.01
10. Phoenix dui lawyers 50.01
11. Secured Loans 50.01
12. Insurance Auto 50.00
13. Phoenix dui attorney 50.00
14. car free insurance online quote 50.00
15. students debt consolidation loans 49.96
16. Pennsylvania mesothelioma lawyers 49.87
17. data recovery Denver 49.71
18. adverse credit remortgages 49.56
19. bad credit remortgages 49.47
20. data recovery service los angeles 49.37
21. Consolidating Students Loan 49.30
22. Students Loan Consolidation Rates 49.17
23. Boston dui lawyers 49.02
24. memphis car insurance 48.86
25. conference calling companies 48.64
26. dui attornes los angeles 48.60
27. georgia car accident lawyers 48.36
28. san diego dui defense 48.32
29. Phoenix arizona dui lawyers 48.28
30. Los angeles dwi attorneys 48.20
31. Student Consolidation Loans 48.15
32. free quote for car insurance 48.11
33. irs tax lawyers 48.08
Finance
Veterans Qualify For VA Loans
Banks and other private mortgage companies make a special type of home loan a portion of which is guaranteed by the Veterans Administration (VA) to veterans of the US Armed Services. This guarantee protects the lender’s investment should the borrower default.
Contact the VA to Determine if You are Eligible for a Loan
There are various qualifications to be deemed eligible for this benefit by the VA. Wartime veterans who served at least 90 days and were not dishonorably discharged qualify. Peacetime service veterans need to have served at least 181 days if they served prior to Sept 7, 1980 or at least two years after that date and were honorably discharged. Those serving in the Reserves and National Guard for at least six years and are still serving or have been honorably discharged may also be eligible. Surviving spouses of eligible persons who died as the result of service or service-related injuries who have not remarried may also be eligible. (Contact your local VA office for other questions regarding eligibility.)
Get a Certificate of Eligibility from the VA before Applying for a Loan
In order to apply for a VA loan you must have a Certificate of Eligibility from the Veterans Administration. To get this, go the VA website and get: VA Form 26-1880. Fill it out and send it in or along with your DD Form 214 documenting your service, if you served after 1979. This certificate does not guarantee the bank will approve your credit application, you must still qualify financially. Some veterans will be able to get an Automatic Certificate of Eligibility (ACE) through their lender via the internet, if the VA has entered sufficient information about the veteran in their database.
Restrictions on VA Loans
A VA home loan must be used to finance your personal residence within the United States or its territories. They can also be applied to home refinances as well as certain types of home improvements.
There is a Funding Fee
A fee of two percent of the loan amount or 2.75 percent for reservists must be paid when you close your VA. This can be included in the loan. If you can make a down payment of at least five percent, this fee will be reduced.
Advantages of VA Loans
Typically, veterans can get 100% financing with no down payment required. VA loans are guaranteed so there is no Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) required which can be a savings of over $50 per month. Also, there are no penalties if you prepay the loan. Competitive interest rates are available. Finally, loan qualification may be slightly easier than if you were applying for a conventional loan. Sellers may be required to pay all closing costs. Nearly every lender offering FHA loans also makes VA loans.
Disadvantages of VA Loans
Sellers may be hesitant to work with someone who is acquiring a VA loan as they used to take longer to process than traditional loans. However, getting a VA loan today takes only a little longer than a conventional loans. Sellers are often asked to pay a portion of closing costs, so be aware of that when negotiating the sales price of the home. The guaranteed maximum may make this not feasible in some markets.
Finance
Pay For College Without Busting Your Retirement Nest Egg
When your salary stops at retirement, will you have enough to pay your bills, travel and live the lifestyle that you want in your Golden Years? Sure, you may be one of the lucky ones with a pension. Social Security may even still be around. But if you want to live your vision of retirement, then saving and investing properly is important. And how you pay for college for your kids will impact your own retirement. Think about this: College tuition, books, fees and housing continue to increase at a rate faster than inflation in general. Based on current trends, the cost of sending just two kids to a private or elite college for a total of eight years will cost more than $360,000 if paid after taxes. This means that those in the 28 percent tax bracket need to earn more than $500,000 in order to meet the costs from cash flow. Regardless of where you send your kids to school, the bottom-line fact is this: How you pay for college impacts how much you save for retirement. For every dollar that you save on college costs means more for your personal retirement down the road.
There are a number of strategies you can use to improve your chances at a better retirement and a solid education at a lower personal cost. There are more than thirteen strategies for increasing needs-based aid. There are at least a dozen cost-cutting ways that any family can use to improve their bottom line. Ultimately, it depends on how well you know how to use the IRS code for your advantage to lower your own Expected Family Contribution (or EFC in financial aid parlance). Regardless of whether you expect to qualify for needs-based aid or not, here are some examples of cost-cutting strategies available to you.
Strategy 1: Get College Credit Through Exams By taking Advanced Placement exams or even a “challenge” exam for basic college courses, a student can get through school quicker potentially saving thousands in tuition and fees. Opportunities are available for Advanced Placement (AP), College-Level Examination Program (CLEP) or DSST exams for 37 different courses. For more information on these, check out the CollegeBoard or search “Get College Credit.”
Strategy 2: Stay Local In-state tuition and fees at a public higher education institution is a bargain compared to the elites and even crossing the border to go to another state’s public college. If you are considering going across the border or away, consider having your child establish residency in that state. Find out what the residency requirement are ahead of time by contacting the admissions office.
Strategy 3: Get the Credit You Deserve from the IRS Use the Hope Education Credit, renamed the “American Opportunity Tax Credit.” This was recently increased to $2,500 (from $1,200) and now applies to all four years of college, not just the first two. In addition, forty-percent of the credit is now refundable. Another helping-hand comes in the form of the Lifetime Learning Credit which is available for one family member and allows you to take up to 40% credit on educational expenses up to $10,000. Income limits apply so be sure to consult a qualified tax professional or visit the IRS website.
Strategy 4: Employ Your Child If you own a business, work as an independent contractor or own rental real estate, consider hiring your child to work for you. Maybe your child can provide administrative support or help with marketing or real estate related chores. By hiring a child and paying him or her, you will lower your own personal taxable income through a business expense deduction and provide income for your child. In addition, the child can use the earnings to open a Roth IRA, a tax-favored retirement account which is not assessed as an asset for financial aid purposes. And if needed, a child can withdraw a portion of the proceeds to pay for qualified educational expenses. There are certain limits and time restrictions that apply.
Strategy 5: Establish a Section 127 Educational Assistance Plan As a business owner you can establish a Section 127 employer-paid tuition benefits program for your employees. This plan allows the business owner to pay up to $5,250 per year to employees (including employed children) as a qualified tax deductible expense. This can be used for both undergraduate and graduate programs of study. Assuming that Junior was going to work in the family business during the summer and throughout the year, Junior can earn a wage (deductible expense for the business) which he can use for his own support and Roth IRA contribution (which may be eligible for paying educational expenses) and earn a tuition benefit (another deductible business expense). If you were going to give the child the money anyway, you may as well structure it to be tax deductible. Consider this: There are more than 110 different other strategies for you to consider. All the more reason to have a coordinated plan in place by speaking with a professional advisor who can help evaluate these options with you. Food for thought:
- Encourage your pre-teen to open a Roth IRA with earnings from their paper route or other jobs.
- Consider hiring your child to work in your business or help with chores related to your investment property.
- Use a CollegeSure CD issued by an FDIC-insured bank to accumulate savings
- Think about using a fixed income annuity to hold a portion of money for college to avoid the potential loss in principal that can happen with a 529 plan invested in mutual funds.
- Pursue private and merit-based scholarships (For more information on some of these options, check out Fast Web, the CollegBoard and the Scholarship Experts or the Scholarship Coach on the web.
Military Families With VA Home Loans Offered Help To Avoid Foreclosures
Pick High Paying Keywords in Your Niche and Double Your AdSense Income
Veterans Qualify For VA Loans
Pay For College Without Busting Your Retirement Nest Egg
Government Loans for Beginners
A Review of IRS Fresh Start Programs
Entrepreneurial Spirit – 5 Joint Venture Opportunities For Online Marketing
How To Video Marketing
E-Shram Card Money Credited: Good News! 1000 rupees are going to come in your account soon, know on which day the amount will be transferred
Why Marketers Don’t Understand Marketing Automation?
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout