News
Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on EB 44 near Bowles
ST. LOUIS – Eastbound 44 near Bowles has its lanes closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Cole Sprouse says child actors never turn out OK: ‘Fame is trauma’
Man shot and killed in Glasgow Village Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS – Someone shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis County.
A report of suspicious activity was made at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Ben Nevis Road. Officers searched the area and found that a man had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
It is unknown at this time if there is a suspect in custody.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Large backup on 270 NB past Manchester
ST. LOUIS – Motorists on 270 northbound past Manchester are seeing significant backup Tuesday morning.
A crash occurred in that area at about 7:30 a.m. The backup is from I-55 up to Manchester.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
