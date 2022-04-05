Connect with us

News

Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on EB 44 near Bowles

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on EB 44 near Bowles
ST. LOUIS – Eastbound 44 near Bowles has its lanes closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available. FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to follow this incident.

News

Man shot and killed in Glasgow Village Tuesday morning

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 5, 2022

By

Man shot and killed in Glasgow Village Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS – Someone shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis County.

A report of suspicious activity was made at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Ben Nevis Road. Officers searched the area and found that a man had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

It is unknown at this time if there is a suspect in custody.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

News

Large backup on 270 NB past Manchester

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 5, 2022

By

Large backup on 270 NB past Manchester
ST. LOUIS – Motorists on 270 northbound past Manchester are seeing significant backup Tuesday morning.

A crash occurred in that area at about 7:30 a.m. The backup is from I-55 up to Manchester.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available. FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to follow this incident.

