National BBQ show filmed in St. Louis featuring area chefs airs this month

The above video is from November 3, 2021.

ST. LOUIS – The fourth season of “Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire” was filmed in St. Louis and features only St. Louis area chefs. It will soon air on April 16.

The season was filmed just outside of St. Louis Union Station in October and November 2021. This is the first season of Project Fire to ever be filmed in an urban setting.

“We thought it would be really cool when we heard about your train station with this amazing background here and thought that’s going to be a fantastic show,” Raichlen said. “St. Louis has such a rich barbecue tradition and I knew if we taped here, we could have lots of local guests on and give America and the world a taste of St. Louis barbecue.”

Many episodes feature St. Louis barbecue, but the show features more than grilled meats. It’s all about anything you can cook with fire. One episode features Raichlen baking bread in a wood-fired oven with Balkan Treat Box.

Not only does Raichlen cook with other chefs, but he also teaches viewers how to cook some of his favorites. Another segment is Project Fire Mystery Box, where ingredients unknown to Raichlen are revealed, and he has to create a dish. A St. Louis food show would not be complete without the iconic toasted ravioli.

“We’re going to get ravioli on the set and then instead of deep fat frying them, I’m going to grill them,” Raichlen said.

Below is the full list of chefs appearing in the season:

Susie Bulloch, founder, Hey Grill Hey

Russell Cunningham, executive chef, St. Louis Union Station Hotel

Diane Kochilas, host, My Greek Table

John Matthews, cofounder and owner, Pappy’s Smokehouse

Loryn and Edo Nalic, co-owners, Balkan Treat Box

David Olson, chef, Live Fire Republic

David Sandusky, owner/pitmaster, BEAST Craft BBQ Co.

Scott Thomas, author/blogger, Grillin’ Fools

Earline Walker, formerly of Smoki O’s BBQ

Derek Wolf, founder, Over the Fire Cooking

Click here to watch a preview. The show will premiere on Saturday, April 16 at 11:30 a.m. on Nine PBS.

Raichlen is also the author of multiple cookbooks and this is his 14th season of culinary television.