News
National BBQ show filmed in St. Louis featuring area chefs airs this month
The above video is from November 3, 2021.
ST. LOUIS – The fourth season of “Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire” was filmed in St. Louis and features only St. Louis area chefs. It will soon air on April 16.
The season was filmed just outside of St. Louis Union Station in October and November 2021. This is the first season of Project Fire to ever be filmed in an urban setting.
“We thought it would be really cool when we heard about your train station with this amazing background here and thought that’s going to be a fantastic show,” Raichlen said. “St. Louis has such a rich barbecue tradition and I knew if we taped here, we could have lots of local guests on and give America and the world a taste of St. Louis barbecue.”
Many episodes feature St. Louis barbecue, but the show features more than grilled meats. It’s all about anything you can cook with fire. One episode features Raichlen baking bread in a wood-fired oven with Balkan Treat Box.
Not only does Raichlen cook with other chefs, but he also teaches viewers how to cook some of his favorites. Another segment is Project Fire Mystery Box, where ingredients unknown to Raichlen are revealed, and he has to create a dish. A St. Louis food show would not be complete without the iconic toasted ravioli.
“We’re going to get ravioli on the set and then instead of deep fat frying them, I’m going to grill them,” Raichlen said.
Below is the full list of chefs appearing in the season:
- Susie Bulloch, founder, Hey Grill Hey
- Russell Cunningham, executive chef, St. Louis Union Station Hotel
- Diane Kochilas, host, My Greek Table
- John Matthews, cofounder and owner, Pappy’s Smokehouse
- Loryn and Edo Nalic, co-owners, Balkan Treat Box
- David Olson, chef, Live Fire Republic
- David Sandusky, owner/pitmaster, BEAST Craft BBQ Co.
- Scott Thomas, author/blogger, Grillin’ Fools
- Earline Walker, formerly of Smoki O’s BBQ
- Derek Wolf, founder, Over the Fire Cooking
Click here to watch a preview. The show will premiere on Saturday, April 16 at 11:30 a.m. on Nine PBS.
Raichlen is also the author of multiple cookbooks and this is his 14th season of culinary television.
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover calls out ‘entanglement’ affair in new song
Jets to bring in Alabama WR Jameson Williams for pre-draft visit: source
The most dynamic receiver in the 2022 draft will visit with the Jets.
Gang Green will use one of their official pre-draft visits on Alabama star Jameson Williams, according to a source.
The 6-1 180-pound receiver created a bunch of explosive plays with his tantalizing elite down-the-field speed, including two against Georgia in the SEC Championship game when he scored touchdowns by simply blowing past everybody.
Williams finished with 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns during his one season with the Crimson Tide. He suffered an ACL tear in the National Championship game, which makes his evaluation tricky. When will he be ready to play again: Training camp? Beginning of the 2022 NFL season? Midway through the season? How will he recover from the injury?
That’s to be determined. Williams is an intriguing option because he was the best receiver in the class prior to the injury.
He is still is projected to be a Top 20 pick.
Williams possesses a trait the Jets offense doesn’t possess at the moment. Elijah Moore can be dynamic, but he didn’t take the top off throughout his rookie year. Moore’s damage came in the short and intermediate game. He has 4.3 speed, though, but Williams is a step faster.
Zach Wilson’s arm and Williams’ speed could be an explosive match.
However, is Williams worth the risk at pick 10, the second of their first-round picks (they also pick at No. 4)? He probably won’t be ready by Week 1 unlike two of the other top receivers in this year’s class in Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and USC’s Drake London.
But it’s clear the Jets want to add a receiver for Wilson as they continue to evaluate the market. They attempted to trade for Tyreek Hill and were interested in Calvin Ridley and Amari Cooper. They were interested in the Chargers’ Mike Williams and would have gone after him if he hit the market, according to a source.
But the Chargers used the franchise tag on Williams and then signed him to an extension. The Jets are also monitoring the availability of the Titans’ A.J. Brown and the Seahawks’ D.K Metcalf. Both are due for extensions and the receiver market has exploded after Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders and Hill ended up with the Dolphins. Both signed deals netting them around $30 million per season. The Jets had been willing to give Hill — the former Chiefs star — the same deal as the Dolphins.
So, they will make a run at either one if they’re made available. But ESPN reported the Titans are not shopping or taking calls on Brown and Seahawks GM John Schneider said it’s “our intent” to extend Metcalf.
The Jets previously brought in Wilson and fellow Buckeye Chris Olave for official visits, ESPN reported. Each team is allowed 30 before the April 28-30 draft.
Wilson finished with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 for Ohio State. One source compared Wilson’s game to a taller Moore because of his elite route running and big-play ability after the catch. He is in the discussion to be the first receiver taken off the board.
Olave is also projected to be a first-round pick after he finished with 936 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.
People are actually getting tattoos of the Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars slap
