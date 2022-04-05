News
Obama touts health care law, calls it ‘high point’ of tenure
By ZEKE MILLER and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama returned to the White House on Tuesday to savor the 12th anniversary of his signature Affordable Care Act, which is now part of the fabric of the American health care system and whose reach President Joe Biden is looking to extend.
Sign-ups under the health law have increased under Biden’s stewardship, and more generous taxpayer subsidies have cut costs for enrollees, albeit temporarily.
Obama’s last time in the mansion was Jan. 20, 2017, when he left to escort his successor, a president-elect bent on overturning “Obamacare,” to the Capitol to be inauguration.
“It’s good to be back in the White House. It’s been a while,” Obama said in the East Room after he was introduced by Vice President Kamala Harris. He opened by referring to Biden as “vice president” before acknowledging the joke and embracing his former No. 2.
Obama said he and Biden accomplished “a lot” in their eight years as stewards of the country, but “nothing made me prouder than providing better health care and more protections to millions of people across this country.”
“The ACA was an example of why you run for office in the first place,” Obama said, calling it the “high point of my time here.”
Biden and Obama marked the 12th anniversary of the law, which back in 2010 the then-vice president had memorably called a “big (expletive) deal.” Its staying power has been enhanced by three Supreme Court victories and an emphatic thumbs-down vote by the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., which took the wind out of President Donald Trump’s efforts to repeal and replace it.
The law was such a bugaboo in 2010 that Democrats rarely invoked it as they went into a midterm election that turned out to be, in Obama’s own words, a “shellacking.” Now, Democrats are hoping the political equation will work to their advantage, and that a focus on shoring up the tween-age health law can help them avoid a debacle at the polls this November.
In addition to talking health care at the White House, Biden and Obama met over lunch, recalling their weekly ritual when Biden served as Obama’s vice president.
“They are real friends, not just Washington friends,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Vice President Kamala Harris called on Congress to allow Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs and to make permanent subsidies for the Affordable Care Act that were included in Biden’s pandemic relief bill. Harris also called out 12 states that have not expanded eligibility for Medicaid.
Obama likes to refer to his health care law as a “starter home” that Americans can build upon, gradually reducing the 9% share of the population that remains uninsured. The rate was nearly 15% in 2013, before the coverage provisions of the law took effect. Between the health law’s Medicaid expansion and its health insurance markets, more than 30 million people are now estimated to be getting coverage.
Shortly after taking office, Biden opened up the health insurance markets to anyone seeking coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his coronavirus relief bill provided a significant, though temporary, increase in financial assistance. The result was a record 14.5 million people signed up for subsidized private coverage.
When it comes to how to keep that trend going, Obama and Biden have no shortage of options to discuss.
The Biden administration has been working on a fix to what’s known as the law’s family glitch, a quirk estimated to be keeping about 5 million people from getting coverage under the law. The White House announced the new policy proposal Tuesday.
People tripped up by the family glitch are dependents of workers who have an offer of employer coverage that the government interprets as being affordable. As a rule, people with affordable employer coverage are not eligible for taxpayer-subsidized ACA plans.
But the issue with the current interpretation is that affordability is determined by the cost for employee-only coverage, and not more expensive family policies. Workers able to afford their own share may not be able to cover premiums for the entire family. So the family is cut out of ACA coverage.
A Biden administration regulation addressing the issue recently cleared White House review. The intent of the original policy was to prevent people with employer coverage from going into the health law’s subsidized markets, but advocates say it has proven too restrictive.
The White House estimates that the fix would help 200,000 people get insurance and bring costs down for nearly 1 million more.
There are more fundamental issues for the two presidents to consider as well, both policy-wise and politically.
Unless Democrats in Congress finally coalesce around a version of Biden’s social legislation, his enhanced financial assistance for millions purchasing ACA plans will expire at the end of this year. A return to higher premiums would likely trigger an increase in the number of uninsured people, a political embarrassment for Democrats committed to expanding coverage.
The Biden legislation, which passed the House but sputtered in the Senate, also includes a mechanism for providing coverage to as many as 4 million uninsured low-income adults in states that have refused the health law’s Medicaid expansion. It would deliver on Biden’s campaign promise to build on existing government programs to move the U.S. closer to coverage for all.
News
Justin Bieber, Drake, Eminem among artists hacked on YouTube
News
After frenzied March, a recap of the Twins’ many moves
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On the day the lockout lifted in March, Josh Donaldson and Mitch Garver were Minnesota Twins, Sonny Gray was a Cincinnati Red and Carlos Correa was still searching for a home, with Minnesota not seen as a realistic landing place for the high-profile shortstop.
How quickly things changed.
Less than a month later, the Twins have completed their shortened spring training — and the front office has reconstructed a roster that looks vastly different than it did even a month ago.
“It’s new faces. It’s fresh,” reliever Tyler Duffey said. “We had a lot of the fresh this year, so it’s definitely taken some time, but I think we’re all settling into what we’re going to do.”
What they’re going to do, on Thursday — weather permitting — is kick off a 162-game season in which they hope — and expect — to improve upon last year’s last-place finish in the American League Central division. And as the Twins wrap up camp, here’s a look at the moves that have been made in the past few weeks.
March 12, 2022: The Twins traded catcher Mitch Garver to the Texas Rangers for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pitching prospect Ronny Henriquez.
In the first major post-lockout move, the Twins acquired their shortstop, one whom they had talked about with the Rangers in the pre-lockout era. At the time, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey called Kiner-Falefa someone the Twins believed “would really fit” them.
It cost them their starting catcher, and opened the door for 24-year-old Ryan Jeffers to take on a greater share of playing time with the Twins.
March 13, 2022: The Twins acquired starting pitcher Sonny Gray and minor-league pitcher Francis Peguero from the Reds for young pitcher Chase Petty, their 2021 first-round draft pick.
The wheeling and dealing continued the next day when the front office addressed its biggest need — starting pitching — by acquiring the two-time all-star. Though they had to part with Petty, a hard-throwing 19-year-old, Gray fills a hole on a team looking to win now.
“Sonny Gray’s been on the radar for a long time for a lot of teams, obviously, but we think this is a guy who really establishes an anchor in our rotation, a guy that young players can look up to and someone we think is really going to lead us,” Falvey said.
March 13, 2022: The Twins traded Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela.
Just a couple years earlier, Donaldson signed the largest free-agent contract in team history, a four-year, $92 million deal. But the Twins got out of that massive contract, creating additional payroll flexibility when the Yankees took on the remainder of his salary, around $50 million over the next couple of years.
In the process, the Twins also dealt away the shortstop they had just traded for, creating a hole at the position once again. In return, they got another catcher in Sánchez to pair with Jeffers and an infielder to help fill Donaldson’s role.
March 20, 2022: The Twins signed reliever Joe Smith to a one-year deal.
The 38-year-old sidearmer was the only addition brought in this offseason from the outside to help fortify the bullpen. After sitting out the 2020 season, Smith finished last year with a 4.99 earned-run average, though his numbers were much better in the final months of the season after a trade to Seattle.
Smith said he was pleasantly surprised by the number of teams calling after the lockout.
“Ultimately, after talking to everybody and everybody here with this organization and my family and stuff, it just felt right to come here,” Smith said.
March 22, 2022: The Twins signed Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.
While news of Correa’s deal, which shocked the baseball world, broke earlier, this was the day it became official. The signing answered the question of what the Twins would do with their newfound payroll flexibility, as Correa, 27, was the top free agent on the market.
The deal came together quickly, and after getting off a Zoom call with his agent Scott Boras, Falvey, general manager Thad Levine and manager Rocco Baldelli, Correa told Boras to “make it happen.”
March 28, 2022: The Twins signed pitcher Chris Archer to a one-year deal with a mutual option.
The Twins rounded out their rotation with Archer, who missed most of last season with injuries after sitting out the 2020 season entirely following surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome.
Archer said he signed with the Twins, in part, because of the previous offseason moves and Twins ownership’s dedication to “putting high-quality teams on the field.”
News
‘Sign O’ The Times’ Is The Best Prince Film You’ve Never Seen
It is fascinating that a musical career as storied and diverse as Prince’s should be defined by one period. Through five different decades, the late Minneapolis-born funk-rocker tossed off effortless pop gems, belabored triple albums, online-only oddities and even a deeply strange record about Batman. His Spotify stats tell a different story: a brief but intense period of game-changing mid-‘80s pop and R&B, culminating with 1984’s Purple Rain, the hits-packed soundtrack to his ascension to superstar status, both onstage and on film.
His best film work, though, was less seen than either Purple Rain or even its bomb of a follow-up, the 1986 black-and-white screwball comedy Under the Cherry Moon. For years difficult if not impossible to find, the 1987 concert feature Sign O’ the Times is an exhilarating 84 minutes of Prince’s unabated genius.
Ask almost any critic and they’ll likely agree that Sign O’ the Times is Prince’s best album. A two-record set that never drags, Sign found Prince coping with his hold on the world’s attention beginning to crumble—though you’d never know that by listening to the results. The year before Under the Cherry Moon crashed and burned at the box office, and soon his record company would be ordering him around, instead of the other way around. Sign O’ the Times is the distillation of three different album projects: a double album called Dream Factory recorded with the Revolution, the band that backed him in one form or another since 1982, and which he broke up when he shelved the project; Camille, an album recorded in the persona of a woman (with pitch-shifted vocals); and Crystal Ball, the triple album his label, Warner Bros., refused to release until he slimmed it down to two discs.
Those two discs were packed with experiments, surprises, everything: conscious, spare blues (the drum machine-driven title track); dizzying funk and jazz workouts (“Housequake,” “Slow Love”), candy-coated pop brilliance (“Play in the Sunshine,” “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man”), and uncategorizable head-turners like “If I Was Your Girlfriend” (one of the Camille tracks—which may finally be getting assembled and released from Jack White’s Third Man Records). On “The Cross” it sounded like Prince had decided to turn the Velvet Underground’s “Jesus” into full-throated gospel rock.
It might not be right to call Sign O’ the Times (the album) “underrated”; in 2020, it was given an 8CD or 13LP box set edition loaded with coveted material from Prince’s storied vault. But its three Top 10 singles: “Sign,” the Sheena Easton-assisted “U Got the Look,” and “I Could Never,” didn’t do Purple Rain numbers. And Prince opted to tour the album only in Europe, agreeing to assemble a concert film for American audiences. Except he hated the end result, so he merged footage of a performance in the Netherlands with material shot at the newly-finished soundstage of his Minnesotan recording complex Paisley Park. The result is a classic Prince contradiction: a carefully constructed version of an unpredictable set—one that, bizarrely, never had a wide theatrical or home video release in the United States.
But as the movie celebrates its 35th anniversary, if you dial up the Sign O’ the Times film on Criterion or Amazon Prime Video, you might not be prepared for how much energy Prince exudes on stage. That live spirit that hooked fans old and new during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2007 never really left him, and here he’s bursting with raw energy: effortless James Brown-style steps, leaps, splits and crab walks; lascivious grinding with featured singer/dancer Cat Glover; guitar solos that’ll melt your face off. All through the film, you’ll ask how he does it and only be answered with more instances of him doing it.
The Sign O’ the Times film is an all-out attack on familiarity. Except for a brief interlude of “Little Red Corvette” and a mid-show jam on Charlie Parker’s “Now’s the Time” that Prince isn’t onstage for, everything comes from the new album, hits be damned. But there’s no room to mourn what isn’t played when you have a line-up like this: “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” crackles with unbridled energy, “Hot Thing” makes Prince’s most leering come-ons feel like sonic winks, and the spare guitar thrash of closer “The Cross” is bliss from the first note. (Funniest, perhaps, is when a full music video for “U Got the Look” drops into the middle of the film.)
The Revolution is gone but for keyboardist Matt Fink, clad in a sharper version of his onstage hospital scrubs; in their place is a group of ace musicians anchored by drummer Sheila E. and featuring the blistering duo of saxophonist Eric Leeds and trumpeter Atlanta Bliss, handling two of the few instruments Prince couldn’t play in studio. Glover’s relentless moves are only interrupted by brief, abstract on-stage repartee with fellow dancer/singers Greg Brooks and Wally Safford. (Their brief scenes are the film’s only stab at narrative, along with a couple of abstract images of Prince and Cat staring at and touching a plasma globe.)
Sign O’ the Times is as much a masterpiece on film as it is on record. Like Purple Rain before it, it features some of the most dynamic live performances caught on film, with none of the forced acting or incoherent scripting that bogged down the rest of Prince’s filmography. Thirty-five years on—and nearly six years after Prince left us—it remains a crucial step in appreciating the depth and breadth of his peerless talent. Make the time to find a copy—when you do, it’s gonna be a beautiful night.
Sign O’ the Times is playing at the Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn on April 6 and is streaming on The Criterion Channel and Amazon Prime.
