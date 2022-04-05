Finance
Pay For College Without Busting Your Retirement Nest Egg
When your salary stops at retirement, will you have enough to pay your bills, travel and live the lifestyle that you want in your Golden Years? Sure, you may be one of the lucky ones with a pension. Social Security may even still be around. But if you want to live your vision of retirement, then saving and investing properly is important. And how you pay for college for your kids will impact your own retirement. Think about this: College tuition, books, fees and housing continue to increase at a rate faster than inflation in general. Based on current trends, the cost of sending just two kids to a private or elite college for a total of eight years will cost more than $360,000 if paid after taxes. This means that those in the 28 percent tax bracket need to earn more than $500,000 in order to meet the costs from cash flow. Regardless of where you send your kids to school, the bottom-line fact is this: How you pay for college impacts how much you save for retirement. For every dollar that you save on college costs means more for your personal retirement down the road.
There are a number of strategies you can use to improve your chances at a better retirement and a solid education at a lower personal cost. There are more than thirteen strategies for increasing needs-based aid. There are at least a dozen cost-cutting ways that any family can use to improve their bottom line. Ultimately, it depends on how well you know how to use the IRS code for your advantage to lower your own Expected Family Contribution (or EFC in financial aid parlance). Regardless of whether you expect to qualify for needs-based aid or not, here are some examples of cost-cutting strategies available to you.
Strategy 1: Get College Credit Through Exams By taking Advanced Placement exams or even a “challenge” exam for basic college courses, a student can get through school quicker potentially saving thousands in tuition and fees. Opportunities are available for Advanced Placement (AP), College-Level Examination Program (CLEP) or DSST exams for 37 different courses. For more information on these, check out the CollegeBoard or search “Get College Credit.”
Strategy 2: Stay Local In-state tuition and fees at a public higher education institution is a bargain compared to the elites and even crossing the border to go to another state’s public college. If you are considering going across the border or away, consider having your child establish residency in that state. Find out what the residency requirement are ahead of time by contacting the admissions office.
Strategy 3: Get the Credit You Deserve from the IRS Use the Hope Education Credit, renamed the “American Opportunity Tax Credit.” This was recently increased to $2,500 (from $1,200) and now applies to all four years of college, not just the first two. In addition, forty-percent of the credit is now refundable. Another helping-hand comes in the form of the Lifetime Learning Credit which is available for one family member and allows you to take up to 40% credit on educational expenses up to $10,000. Income limits apply so be sure to consult a qualified tax professional or visit the IRS website.
Strategy 4: Employ Your Child If you own a business, work as an independent contractor or own rental real estate, consider hiring your child to work for you. Maybe your child can provide administrative support or help with marketing or real estate related chores. By hiring a child and paying him or her, you will lower your own personal taxable income through a business expense deduction and provide income for your child. In addition, the child can use the earnings to open a Roth IRA, a tax-favored retirement account which is not assessed as an asset for financial aid purposes. And if needed, a child can withdraw a portion of the proceeds to pay for qualified educational expenses. There are certain limits and time restrictions that apply.
Strategy 5: Establish a Section 127 Educational Assistance Plan As a business owner you can establish a Section 127 employer-paid tuition benefits program for your employees. This plan allows the business owner to pay up to $5,250 per year to employees (including employed children) as a qualified tax deductible expense. This can be used for both undergraduate and graduate programs of study. Assuming that Junior was going to work in the family business during the summer and throughout the year, Junior can earn a wage (deductible expense for the business) which he can use for his own support and Roth IRA contribution (which may be eligible for paying educational expenses) and earn a tuition benefit (another deductible business expense). If you were going to give the child the money anyway, you may as well structure it to be tax deductible. Consider this: There are more than 110 different other strategies for you to consider. All the more reason to have a coordinated plan in place by speaking with a professional advisor who can help evaluate these options with you. Food for thought:
- Encourage your pre-teen to open a Roth IRA with earnings from their paper route or other jobs.
- Consider hiring your child to work in your business or help with chores related to your investment property.
- Use a CollegeSure CD issued by an FDIC-insured bank to accumulate savings
- Think about using a fixed income annuity to hold a portion of money for college to avoid the potential loss in principal that can happen with a 529 plan invested in mutual funds.
- Pursue private and merit-based scholarships (For more information on some of these options, check out Fast Web, the CollegBoard and the Scholarship Experts or the Scholarship Coach on the web.
Government Loans for Beginners
Government loans are those that the government of a country provides to the citizens of that country in order to fulfill there needs and for their uplfitment or betterment. This helps in reducing the wide gap between the rich and the poor and streamlines the economy of the country. Government loans almost are for all sorts of purposes like education loan, loan for purchasing a house- home loan, loan for setting a business- SBA- Small Business Loan, purchasing a car, heavy machine etc.
Government loans are broadly divided into two categories- VA and FHA. The former i.e. VA loans are quite beneficial for they require no down payment and mortgage insurance. They are under the sponsorship of the Veterans Administration from where the name is derived. These loans are provided at fixed rates which are not subject to modification. VA loans are meant only for qualified veterans and not to the rest of the public.
FHA loans can be given to any qualified person who wants it. They need a little extensive paper work and are most often opted by those who seek to purchase multi family properties since they have a seemingly low down payment.
If we do a comparative analysis of the loans provided by the private companies and banks and those provided by the government, the latter outweighs the former in many respects. The sole motive behind a private bank or company’s lending money to people is to earn profits or to accumulate more wealth. But the government works for the noble cause of benefit of its citizens. It does not seek to fulfill any private purpose but the whole idea is to strengthen the country’s economy.
It is not that the government unlike any other private company giving loan has no criteria or a set of parameters to adjudicate who all are eligible for the loan they apply for. But this criterion is often a mild one. Government at times gives loan to even those who do not have the potential to repay it. Not just this but in case of any natural calamity or disaster if those who have taken the loan become inefficient to pay it back, the government simply excuses the loan amount.
As compared to the private banks and companies the rate of interest at which the government loans are offered are significantly low. Moreover the government can provide large amount of loan for a considerable period of time. This enables one to have relatively small monthly installments and more security. Private companies in order to make large profits usually charge high rates of interests from their customers. They lure the customers by promising of instant delivery of loan amount at their doorstep and with least documentation. The government loans generally require more documents but that should not undermine their benefits. While going for any government loan the best one can do to avoid running around is to opt for a well qualified agent. These agents do all the official work (like collecting documents, checking and submitting them) by going from one office to another. The finest part is that they are not too expensive and provide you with sufficient knowledge, guidance and service at your ease.
Thus make a prudent choice, take loans through government. They can be of tremendous help since the government is always meant for the welfare of public.
A Review of IRS Fresh Start Programs
In 2011, the IRS announced the expansion of the “Fresh Start” program as an attempt to help financially distressed taxpayers. But the problem we have is that, similar to all other IRS announcements, this one also claims that they are always on your side. But they aren’t and the fact is, they don’t have to be.
Let’s find out which of the three main IRS Fresh Start programs is actually the most helpful for resolving your tax problems.
1. IRS Fresh Start for Tax Liens
The first one is the IRS Fresh Start Federal Tax Lien program. The IRS claims that the new standard for Notice of Federal Tax Lien filing is in the taxpayers’ favor as it has raised the minimum liability for filing a tax lien from $5,000 to $10,000; this sounds good. But it is pretty much useless. And what is there for the IRS to secure something from people when they don’t have anything to pay? It will only serve to ding your credit score by 100 points or more and make it difficult to get approval for new credit to repay the IRS. The new change is not retroactive and the IRS cannot automatically withdraw a previously filed lien. Rating: Two thumbs down; a highly ineffective program.
2. Installment Agreement and the Fresh Start Program
The next program is the IRS installment payment plans. If you owe $50,000 or less in combined tax, interest, and penalties, you can participate in an installment plan by providing minimal financial information to the IRS (if you owe less than $25,000, you do not have to submit anything). The timeline for paying under the streamlined installment agreement has been increased to 72 months. Rating: Good.
If you owe more than $50,000, you need to complete Form 433-F, the Collection Information Statement. You have to conduct a lot of negotiations with the IRS over a reasonable monthly plan as the payment amounts are at the discretion of the IRS representatives.
3. Fresh Start Offer in Compromise
This definitely stands out as the best IRS Fresh Start program to settle back taxes for less than you owe. The IRS has now added more flexibility when calculating a taxpayer’s ability to pay when requesting relief under an Offer in Compromise. One significant change is in the calculation of the taxpayer’s reasonable collection potential. The IRS looks at only two years of future income for offers paid within 24 months, which is a reduction from five years. The changes allow more individuals to qualify for OIC programs, providing them with a new opportunity to resolve their tax debts with the IRS. Rating: An excellent program. Go and make full use of this opportunity.
Dealing with the IRS
The IRS Fresh Start Program has opened the doors to new possibilities to resolve back tax problems, but it should be utilized in the right way. You should understand that knowing all the details pertaining to the new Installment Agreement policy or having an IRS Offer in Compromise accepted remains challenging for many people. There is no guarantee that the new relaxed policies will stay forever, so there is no better time than now to start negotiating with the IRS.
Entrepreneurial Spirit – 5 Joint Venture Opportunities For Online Marketing
Motivated marketers seek online partnership opportunities to joint venture their marketing endeavors. Are you looking for an online opportunity that will bring wealth and prosperity to your business? One of these 5 Joint Venture Opportunities may just fill your desires.
Joint Venture Opportunity #1:
Public speaking or the development of an audience for seminars and conferences offers an opportunity to bring your co-marketers on board for a joint venture at a high-end resort, marketing products, opportunities, and other endeavors. Share your valuable information at a Public Speaking Engagement with four or five of your Marketing Guru Friends Online.
Joint Venture Opportunity #2:
Podcasting ideas, thoughts, and business processes on your blog offers potential customers a chance to hear first hand how you joint venture with your Interview Participants in Online Marketing Projects. Get to know your favorite marketers up front and personal with a voice over interview posted to your website.
Joint Venture Opportunity #3:
You Tube, not just kids video any longer, these incredible pieces of Technological Diversification offer an intimate look at your business ventures online while providing an active opportunity to share what you do with your ‘readers’. Become a celebrity overnight with your own You Tube Show!
Joint Venture Opportunity #4:
Ebook Marketing opens up a new world of publication. Invite a few friends onboard to share their expertise and create an ebook jam packed with informative knowledge and marketing wisdom about your niche online.
Joint Venture Opportunity #5:
Special Report Marketing – Quote a Guru in your Special Report. You’ve seen the quotes from famous marketers. Write a report based on information you’re currently using in your business and offer the quote as additional proof that your process works.
Are you ready to fill up your Joint Venture Marketing Card?
