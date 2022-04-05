Performance Based Search Engine Optimization – Invest in Results, Not Promises

Share Pin 0 Shares

For widespread advertisement of products and services offered, businesses and companies alike turn to the internet. When an internet searcher types in key words into a search engine, an ‘organic’ search, a results page is pulled up granting instant exposure for the company and immediate information to the searcher. Most searchers do not go past that first search results page. SEO, or Search Engine Optimization, is a rapidly growing method for increasing traffic to your website by securing your business a top listing on that first search results page. However a Performance Based SEO bridges the financial gap between a company and its goals in contrast to a regular Search Engine Optimization company.

Performance Based SEO companies first increase your revenue by raising the number of website visitors. This leads to higher sales allowing you that financial increase before being charged for services as opposed to paying up front for just the possibility of improvement. Performance Based SEO companies lift traffic volume by using the most up-to-date technology available in tracking tools along with techniques that have proven to be invaluable for greater exposure. The results now – pay later, aggressively competitive measures utilized are just a few reasons why Performance Based Search Engine Optimization is what your business needs.

Whether a new business trying to get your feet off the ground or an already developed company, Performance Based Search Engine Optimization is the most advantageous route to expanding your customer base. Online marketing is quickly replacing traditional forms of advertisement such as phone books, billboards, and direct mail. Email is discarded as spam when it manages to get through the filters while telemarketing is nearly obsolete. However, over 80% of searchers trust organic results from search engines using key words, or copywriting, to find what they’re looking for – even over paid internet ads.

This leaves internet search engines as one of the leading channels for advertisement. But, money is not usually in abundance when a company is in its foundling stage and building clientele. So how does a new company compete with the Goliaths of their competitors? By securing the services of a Performance Based SEO company. For similar services rendered by an SEO company, a Performance Based SEO company will only charge after top listings of first page search results pages is achieved leaving the foundling company free of unnecessary risk.

A study Cornell University conducted on internet searchers’ behavior towards first page search result pages showed that 86.9% of the first page clicks go to the top five listings. The first listing secured 56.3% of those clicks while the second listing garnered 13% of those clicks. This is a huge deal when over 75% of products or services are searched for and found online. Just moving up from the second to first listing would quadruple potential customer exposure. These measures are achieved through press releases, local search engine marketing, social media marketing, article distribution, website design and development, copywriting, call tracking, directory submission, and needs analysis.

Aggressive measures are needed to secure the top, first page listings because the average person spends less than seven seconds on a search results page before making a click decision that eliminates all other options on that page. Performance Based SEOs will work to gain a thorough understanding of your company’s website construction, needs, and challenges to ensure your company is not one of the eliminated. This customized audit will unveil the unique assets and liabilities your company has at its disposal and an outline will be made to maximize positive results. Tracking tools are used to report whether visitors buy or transact, how your site is found and by who. How the site is navigated will undisputedly show just how effective your company’s advertising is.

Performance Based Search Engine Optimization can help you by increasing the number of qualified customers visiting your site. Optimize your search engine marketing and increase your Return of Investment (ROI) by tracking your search engine ROI. This will aid a Performance Based SEO in developing a long-term, cost effective, search engine marketing strategy. A Performance Based SEO will also provide a full accounting of your company’s baselines, actions taken to improve sales, and the results of those actions. Utilization of the latest technologies and techniques for timely implementation and ongoing updates make for a successful endeavor.

Because Performance Based SEO companies don’t get paid until after success is achieved this gives them greater incentive to know the most current, productive, and effective methods for optimum results in order to stay in the race against competing SEO businesses. The only difference is, you pay for results instead of promises.