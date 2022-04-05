Finance
Personal Loan and Its Different Advantages
A personal loan is an unsecured loan which is offered to a consumer for catering their various personal needs such as the renovation of a house, marriage, home appliances, buy vehicle amid others. This is offered after verifying one’s ability of paying especially the income source and also according to their credit history. A nominal processing fee will be charged and the sum as per a person’s paying ability will get credited to their account. In fact the loan payment is made via fixed installments which also includes interest and for fixed time periods. The icing on the cake is these days personal loans are a smart choice as one do not require going through a lot of formalities and tedious paperwork. Most of the financial institutions and banks offer personal loans today and the rate of interest is also quite reasonable.
Discover the different benefits
• Available easily- to get a personal loan is no longer a challenging affair. It is offered by almost all financial institutions and banks at a reasonable rate of interest. Compared to other loans it is convenient and easy to get
• No middleman or agent involved- for availing a personal loan one will not require taking the help of an agent or a middleman. This will avoid unnecessary expenses and delays. A person can approach the financial institution or bank for the purpose directly
• Unsecured loan- this is indeed an unsecured loan. Here no collateral security is needed for availing the loan. In fact, all that is needed is one’s ability of paying back the money.
• Less processing time- because it is accessible devoid of any guarantee or security the processing time needed to get this is naturally less compared to other loans
• All purpose loans- in this form of loan it is not compulsory for a person in specifying the reason for which they will be using the money.
• Minimum paperwork- to get a loan will not need any asset verification or other forms of certificates and proofs which include ample paperwork as none of one’s property is mortgaged
• Offers and schemes- different financial institutions and banks keep announcing offers and special schemes on personal loans, especially for the professionals such as architects, doctors, chartered accountants and the like
• Amount and tenure- these loans generally are provided varying from Rs 15000 to Rs 20 lakhs differing from one bank to another. The repayment can be made through EMIs
The bottom line is, rather than borrowing money from a credit card it is always better to choose a personal loan as the rate of interest is comparatively lower. So reap its utmost benefits.
Wealth Building and DIY Financial Planning: Being Your Own Financial Advisor, A Good Idea?
For too long, too many people have handed over responsibility for their investment decisions almost entirely to their financial advisors. This is a bad idea. No one is going to manage your own money as well as potentially you could. The way I see it, anything you can do to create a better life for yourself and your dependents is fair game. So, becoming financially literate and reducing any over-dependency on financial advisors is part of this over-arching objective.
Becoming financially literate not only empowers you and your finances but sets a really good, much-needed example for those around you. In my view, “Becoming 100% financially literate” is something that warrants being on everybody’s list of top lifetime goals.
No Such Thing as a Free Lunch
Have you ever wondered how your financial advisor was getting paid? You probably had a suspicion some financial institution was greasing his palm. Well, as the saying goes, there really is no such thing as a free lunch. Beneath the pin-striped suit lies the thinly-disguised commissions and fees structure that has rotten the financial services industry to the core.
Even now, with financial institutions heavily regulated and the onus on your financial advisor to disclose to you the commissions and fees they get paid for a transaction, this can still result in you feeling uncomfortable and wary, and leave you with a distinct bad taste in your mouth.
After the recent global financial meltdown there is a huge question mark about the validity, integrity and systemic over-reliance on the financial services industry. Instead of being obligated to put your financial interests ahead of their own and create the best financial plan for you, financial advisors are only required by law not to sell you something that’s utterly unsuitable. This combined with the need to make a buck can sometimes mean your best interests aren’t always at heart. As this article will show, there has never been a more apt time to become financially literate and undertake the process of becoming your own financial advisor.
Many financial service providers are either focused on a) commissions or b) service fees. In turn they impart some so-so financial advice and deliver middling returns on investment. Commission-based “financial advisors” are working for commissions paid to them by a brokerage firm, mutual fund company, insurance company etc. Fee-based financial advisors are selling their skills and time for hourly or à la carte rate.
Of the two distinct approaches, fee-based financial advice is the lesser of two evils so to speak. However, commissioned-based services may very well be the most suitable for a small investor. This is particularly true in the case of a smaller investment portfolio where less active management is required. In this instance, paying the occasional commission is probably not going to be the ruin of the portfolio’s returns over the long-term.
Many financial advisors are now what they call “fee based” (i.e. they earn their crust from both fees paid by you and commissions). True fee-only financial planners are still a rare breed. Regrettably a very high percentage of financial planners are not working for you but are essentially sales people for financial institutions flogging financial products for commission. They consciously or unconsciously will tend to sell you a product that pays them the highest commission. So, oftentimes their agenda and yours are completely different.
One Trick Product Ponies
Oftentimes, the only product(s) a financial advisor understands is the one he/she is selling. An insurance agent will promote insurance products enthusiastically whilst your stockbroker will push individual stocks or a basket of shares. In both instances, neither may be aware of your complete financial situation and hence are incapable of giving you advice. The best use of your money at that moment could be to reduce your debts or build up an emergency fund.
Good financial planning is not so much about trying to beat the market or multiplying your wealth. It’s really about making sure your portfolio is well-diversified and that other aspects of your finances – budgets, credit ratings, insurance cover, tax planning, estate planning and retirement accounts – are in the best possible shape. So proper financial planning encompasses more than investments. It should also allow you to protect your assets, minimize your taxes, and take care of your dependents etc., all the while growing your wealth over time.
Your average commission-based financial advisor isn’t likely to think about the big financial picture. On the other hand, fee-only financial advisors are likely to be more objective at analysing entire portfolios.
When to Get Professional Advice
If are you are going to do some DIY financial planning than you will need time, education, experience, objectivity and the inclination to achieve the same level of competence offered by many professionals. To be frank, very few average-joe investors have it in them to become their own financial advisors. They simply aren’t that way inclined and are too busy getting on with their day-to-day lives. So, you need to be brutally honest with yourself about the level of financial literacy you have as you create and implement your financial plans. You can’t afford to punch above your weight, make costly mistakes and possibly suffer a financial knock-out!
So, whilst I think it’s a great idea to strive to become your own financial advisor I do think it’s important to point out that I also believe it’s crucial to have a team of Grade A financial professionals (financial/tax/legal experts) in place whom you can turn to for critical advice.
There are times that you will need a second, more experienced opinion than your DIY Financial Advisory skills may be capable of. Here are a just a few examples of when it’s useful to get professional advice:
- When you’re transitioning from one stage of life into another (getting married, having kids, retiring, getting divorced, etc)
- Any major financial transaction such as the purchase of a property, buying or selling a business, receiving an inheritance, etc.
- When you are at a financial impasse or suffering from inertia and unclear about what to do next.
- When you’re looking for the best way to protect your family in the event of an accident, illness or death;
- In times of huge economic and market change.
Conclusion:
To become financially literate will require you to become knowledgeable on the financial requirements/constraints you have and the strategies, tools and techniques you will need to achieve your goals. As you delve into the complexity of DIY financial planning and building wealth, you will quickly realize why it is a full-time occupation for even an average financial planner. The question is whether you want to become an expert or whether you prefer to hand-off this financial responsibility to someone else…someone else that may or may not have your best interest entirely in mind. Either which way, this is a decision not to be taken lightly.
Payday Loans – The Benefits And Risks
Living on paycheck can present challenges, especially when instant cash is needed in situations that really can’t wait until the next pay date. Running out of cash is not uncommon, but when an emergency arises, you will need that boost and sometimes it can be hard to get. This is where payday loans come into the picture to rescue the situation. They are quick loans that offer short terms financial support until the next paycheck.
The payday loans come with varying repayment terms depending on the provider you settle for but the truth is that you are most likely to pay back in a as little as two weeks. They of course can be paid in installments and they do attract interest. The total amount you can enjoy from the loans can be determined by your salary and the financial situation you may be in. They have become very popular, but the least you can do before going for one are getting familiar with the benefits and the risks involved when taking them up.
Payday loan benefits
- These loans come in handy in emergency financial situations and they are quite discreet. You do not have to worry about your close friends and family knowing about your financial crisis when you can easily access the payday loans discreetly.
- The loans can be enjoyed with any collateral requirement. All you need to do is fill a simple application form for an evaluation and you qualify for a reasonable short term loan. You can actually enjoy no credit check payday loans where the lender does not rely on your credit history to give you the financial assistance you need. As long as you have a salary to repay the loan, you qualify for it.
- The loan processing is quick and easy so you can access the money when you need it most. You do not have to worry about long loan processing processes when dealing with the short term loans. Sometimes it may only take a few hours for your application to be approved and for the funds to be channeled to you. This is something you really can’t say with bank loans.
Payday loan risks
- The loans do not offer ideal cover for long term financial issues. They are most suitable for urgent fund shortfalls for working people and relying on them continuously may mean more financial trouble for some.
- Since the loans do not require any collateral or a good credit history, they tend to come with very high interest rates. If you are not very careful when choosing a lender, you could end up with a loan that is just too challenging to repay.
- They can affect credit score when you are late on a payment and incur penalties. Some lenders may not require a clean credit history, but these are loans and failing to adhere to repayment can impact your credit score negatively. It is something that can affect access to funding even from banks and other institutions in the long run.
When looking for a payday loan, it is important to first evaluate the financial crisis you are in to determine whether the short term loan is what you really need to fix it. Sometimes you may need some serious expense changes to fix your need for funding. It is most advisable that you stick to the loans only when it is absolutely necessary to get one and when it is the only reasonable financial solution at that present moment. Take time to compare lenders to get yourself better loan and repayment terms that suit your financial status.
How to Prequalify a Buyer When You Sell Your Home "By Owner"
One questions many “for sale by owner” sellers ask is “how can I determine if a potential buyer can afford to buy my house?” In the real estate industry this is referred to as “pre-qualifying” a buyer. You might think this is a complex process but in reality it is actually quite simple and only involves a little math. Before we get to the math there are a few terms you should understand. The first is PITI which is nothing more than an abbreviation for “principal, interest, taxes and insurance. This figure represents the MONTHLY cost of the mortgage payment of principal and interest plus the monthly cost of property taxes and homeowners insurance. The second term is “RATIO”. The ratio is a number that most banks use as an indicator of how much of a buyers monthly GROSS income they could afford to spend on PITI. Still with me? Most banks use a ratio of 28% without considering any other debts (credit cards, car payments etc.). This ratio is sometimes referred to as the “front end ratio”. When you take into consideration other monthly debt, a ratio of 36-40% is considered acceptable. This is referred to as the “back end ratio”.
Now for the formulas:
The front-end ratio is calculated simply by dividing PITI by the gross monthly income. Back end ratio is calculated by dividing PITI+DEBT by the gross monthly income.
Let see the formula in action:
Fred wants to buy your house. Fred earns $50,000.00 per year. We need to know Fred’s gross MONTHLY income so we divide $50,000.00 by 12 and we get $4,166.66. If we know that Fred can safely afford 28% of this figure we multiply $4,166.66 X .28 to get $1,166.66. That’s it! Now we know how much Fred can afford to pay per month for PITI.
At this point we have half of the information we need to determine whether or not Fred can buy our house. Next we need to know just how much the PITI payment is going to be for our house.
We need four pieces of information to determine PITI:
1) Sales Price (Our example is 100,000.00)
From the sales price we subtract the down payment to determine how much Fred needs to borrow. This result brings us to another term you might run across. Loan to Value Ratio or LTV. Eg: Sale price $100,000 and down payment of 5% = LTV ration of 95%. Said another way, the loan is 95% of the value of the property.
2) Mortgage amount (principal + interest).
The mortgage amount is generally the sales price less the down payment. There are three factors in determining how much the PI& interest) portion of the payment will be. You need to know 1) loan amount; 2) interest rate; 3) Term of the loan in years. With these three figures you can find a mortgage payment calculator just about anywhere on the internet to calculate the mortgage payment, but remember you still need to add in the monthly portion of annual property taxes and the monthly portion of hazard insurance (property insurance). For our example, with 5% down Fred would need to borrow $95,000.00. We will use an interest rate of 6% and a term of 30 years.
3) Annual taxes (Our example is $2,400.00)/12=$200.00 per month
Divide the annual taxes by 12 to come up with the monthly portion of the property taxes.
4) Annual hazard insurance (Our example is $600.00)/12=$50.00 per month
Divide the annual hazard insurance by 12 to come up with the monthly portion of the property insurance.
Now, let’s put it all together. A mortgage of $95,000 at 6% for 30 years would produce a monthly PI
Putting it all together
From our calculations above we know that our buyer Fred can afford PITI up to $1,166.66 per month. We know that the PITI needed to purchase our house is $819.57. With this information we now know that Fred DOES qualify to purchase our house!
Of course, there are other requirements to qualify for a loan including a good credit rating and a job with at least two years consecutive employment. More about that is our next issue.
