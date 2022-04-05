Pick High Paying Keywords in Your Niche and Double Your AdSense Income

Share Pin 0 Shares

I shared this list of Latest Highest Paying Keywords for 2009 earlier and a lot of bloggers and webmasters said that all the keywords mentioned in this list does not belong to their niche (target market), so it is pointless to use this list. I completely agree with you all, that such highest paying keywords are related with some financial / legal / medical niche and you can not utilize this list to your blog or website provided you share the same niche.

In this post, I am going to disclose you how you can choose highest paying keywords which are related with your blog or website. Let me first explain you the importance of selecting highest paying keywords and the amount of difference it can make to your Google AdSense earning.

For example, if you are going to write an article on say “Affiliate Marketing” and you really don’t know about the highest paying keywords and you write complete article without incorporating any keywords with high value. In this case Google AdSense web crawler will crawl your page and display ads next to your content but a relatively lower Cost Per Click (CPC) say $3.78.

On the other hand if you do a prior research on highest paying keywords and incorporate the highest paying keywords in your article, for example “Affiliate Marketing Online Program” is a high paying keyword, then Google AdSense will display ads next to your content but this time with comparatively higher Cost Per Click i.e $6.78. You can notice the difference in Cost Per Click (CPC) of $3 straight away which means your income will be doubled as compared to before. In some cases this difference can be huge, so the bottom line is if you do a little research beforehand it will definitely increase your online income big time. It’s never too late to do research on High Paying Keywords and it really pays to increase Google AdSense earnings exponentially.

Now the question arises: How to select Highest Paying Keywords specifically for your website’s niche?

Well! you don’t have to go outside the Google to find out the solution. Google itself provides you a very powerful tool to select highest paying keywords for your niche and you need to follow a very simple trick to learn how to earn more from that keyword tool.

Google AdWords Keyword Tool provides you the solution of selecting the highest paying keywords for your niche blog or website.

It provides to two options to choose from: –

Option 1. Descriptive words or phrases (e.g. green tea)



In this option you can simply write few keywords on which you want to perform the keyword research.

Option 2. Website content (e.g. [http://www.example.com/product?id=74893])



In this option you can provide the link of your website on which you want to perform the keyword research. (See the picture1 at the bottom of this post)

Once you have entered the keywords or URL, you can simply click on “Get Keywords Ideas” button to proceed.

As soon as you hit that button it will show a comprehensive list of keywords along with other information like “Advertiser Competition”, “Local Search Volume” and “Global Monthly Search Volume” which you can use for your research.

On the right side just below the two options there is another option which says “Choose columns to display”. Select “Show Estimated CPC” as soon as you select that option now keywords will be displayed along with average CPC. (See the picture2 at the bottom of this post)

Now click on “Estimated Avg CPC” text to sort it in ascending or descending order.

There you go! You can see the highest paying keywords in your niche. Now you can incorporate these keywords to attract highest paying ads to your blog or website. Like if you want to earn high then let your blog be an all round blog some time you go out of line and may pick a topic from one of the list below



research on the topic and write on it may be on student consolidated loan. The web crawler crawls and brings you add worth almost 40 busks then you are on.

Do share your experience of using this trick! Good luck!

