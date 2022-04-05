News
Pregnant MoDOT worker wanted safer assignment prior to fatal crash, family says
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pregnant MoDOT worker could have survived a November 2021 work zone crash if a protective truck had been used. It’s a safety measure not required in work zones where the speed limit is lower than 45.
Kaitlyn Anderson died with her baby, along with another MoDOT worker, in a work zone where the speed limit was 40. The state is standing by its safety decision that offered no protection.
Anderson would have turned 26 on March 28. Her baby, Jaxx, was due the next day. She lived with her aunt, Tabitha Moore, who told us how good life was before the fatal crash.
“We used to joke with her that she was going to rub a hole through her belly before Jaxx got here because she would spend so much time rubbing her big ol’ baby bump,” Moore said.
Kaitlyn and her baby both died in the work zone crash last November on Telegraph Road over Interstate 255. A second worker also died. A third barely survived. Moore is demanding changes from MoDOT.
“You didn’t give them the proper equipment. You didn’t have the proper procedures in place. Now we’ve lost three,” she said. “Kaitlyn’s gone. Jaxx is gone. James Brooks is gone. They can never come back, and we don’t want to see this happen to another family.”
Moore argues that MoDOT should’ve done more than put out warning cones. She said it should’ve used a protective truck.
The MoDOT worker who survived that November day, Michael Brown, shared photos of protective trucks, also called TMAs, at other work zones.
MoDOT only requires them if the speed limit is 45 and over. The speed limit at the crash scene on Telegraph was 40.
Moore said her niece Kaitlyn used to drive a protective truck as her job and that Kaitlyn had asked to change assignments after getting hit three times while pregnant.
“She said ‘I’ve been hit a lot, so many times, it’s really making me nervous. Being pregnant I’d like to have a safer job,’” Moore said her niece told supervisors, adding, “The safer job they gave her was striping, painting the road on Telegraph with no buffer truck.”
MoDOT declined to talk on camera with FOX 2 and would not answer specific questions. We asked about work zone safety. Instead, a spokesman said MoDOT is following national guidelines.
Moore promises this isn’t the last you’ll hear from her.
“The state – you should be held to a higher standard,” she said. “You should be raising the bar to every other company out there and that’s the bottom line. They should have been protected.”
Tabatha Moore recently wrote this open letter to MoDOT, from the perspective of her deceased niece and her baby.
High school scores and top performers from Monday, April 4
Orlando area high school scores and top performers from Monday. You can go to SentinelVarsity.com for more news and look here for previous nightly scores collections:
Baseball
Orangewood Christian 2, Deltona Trinity 1
Buzz: Jordan Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a RBI for the Rams (9-6), while Breydan Calapa notched the complete game pitching win with 8 strikeouts. Kyle Maples had a hit and RBI for the Eagles (6-5).
Flagler Palm Coast 6, DeLand 4
Buzz: Anthony Ruocco had a double and 2 runs scored for the Bulldogs (9-7), while Lamar Edwards and Derek De Jesus each had 2 RBI in the loss.
Wekiva 11, Central Florida Christian 1
Buzz: Andre Moya went 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI for the Mustangs (6-6), while Dalton Varney had 2 walks and 3 runs scored and Jahzion McCoy added a hit and 2 RBI.
St. Cloud 5, Liberty 2
Buzz: Jorge Vicioso and Drew Sheppard each went 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and RBI for the Bulldogs (3-11), while Benjamin Segura and Ethen Sanborn each added 2 hits.
Harmony 13, Gateway 4
Buzz: Gabriel Castro went 4-for-5 with 2 doubles, 3 runs scored and 2 RBI for the Longhorns (6-8), while Bradley Meza was 3-for-3 with a double and 3 RBI. Nixon Rodriguez and Cade Walter each added 2 hits, 2 runs and a RBI.
Dr. Phillips 6, Winter Park 3
Buzz: Curtis Argroves was 2-for-3 for the Panthers (10-8), while Francisco Centeno had a double, walk, run scored and 2 RBI. Tyler Williams went 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Wildcats (6-7) in the loss.
Other scores:
Timber Creek 10, Horizon 0
Legacy Charter 9, Geneva School 2
Lake Nona 4, West Orange 3
Softball
Tavares 15, Mount Dora 0
Buzz: Aliyah Lopez had a hit, 3 runs scored and 2 RBI for the Bulldogs (8-6), while Sara White had a triple, 2 walks, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI.
Mainland 6, DeLand 2
Buzz: Brianne Yocumhad 2 hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs (4-8) in the loss.
Orange City University 3, Flagler Palm Coast 1
Buzz: Aminah Vega went 2-for-3 with a home run, 2 runs scored and a RBI for the Titans (10-4), while Emma Grubbs had the complete game shutout in the circle with 7 strikeouts and 1 walk.
Lyman 11, Orlando Christian Prep 1
Buzz: Ava Campanale was 3-for-3 with 2 runs scored for the Greyhounds (11-4), while Kendall Fraser went 2-for-3 with a double, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI. Sabrina Boyer and Grace Thomas had the only hits for OCP (9-4).
Leesburg 9, First Academy-Leesburg 3
Buzz: Torissa Spivey went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and run scored for the Eagles (2-5) in the loss.
Other scores:
Ocala Forest 6, Lake Minneola 2
Bishop Moore 12, New Smyrna Beach 0
Boys volleyball
Cypress Creek 3, Liberty 1
Buzz: The Bears (6-4) held off a feisty Liberty (2-10) squad for a 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20 win.
Oviedo 3, Crooms Academy 0
Buzz: The Lions notched their first win of the season (1-7) with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 victory over Crooms (0-7).
Windermere 3, Dr. Phillips 1
Buzz: In a Metro West rivalry match, the Wolverines (8-1) held off the Panthers (3-5) for a 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20 win.
Other scores:
Lake Howell 3, Forest Lake Academy 0
Girls flag football
Dr. Phillips 21, Wekiva 6
Buzz: Asiana Govan, Kalea Rainey and Olivia Cadiz each scored touchdowns for the Panthers, who remain undefeated (7-0) on the season. Rainey’s TD was an 82-yard interception return, while Govan added 2 interceptions of her own on defense. Christina Wright had a 38-yard TD reception for the Mustangs (7-2) in the loss.
Cypress Creek 30, Evans 0
Buzz: Shyla Barrios had 4 total touchdowns (2 passing and 2 rushing) for the Bears, who remain undefeated (8-0) on the season.
Other scores:
DeLand 12, Crescent City 0
Boys lacrosse
Foundation Academy 8, Lake Wales 7 (OT)
Buzz: Alex Doggett scored the game-winning goal for the Lions (5-6) in overtime.
Winter Springs 5, Lyman 4
Buzz: Hunter Gotwalt had 3 goals for the Bears (5-8), while Robert Caponegro-Kees and Barron Roosa had the other goals.
Other scores:
Tohopekaliga 13, East Ridge 10
Celebration 20, Colonial 5
Windermere 12, Timber Creek 3
Girls lacrosse
Lake Minneola 11, Apopka 8
Hagerty 14, Oviedo 5
Boys tennis
Lake Buena Vista 6, Olympia 1
Buzz: Colton Rahter won 8-6 at No. 5 singles for the Titans (8-7) in the loss.
Bishop Moore 7, Orlando University 0
Buzz: Ross O’Keefe won 8-4 at No. 4 singles for the Hornets (11-4), while Stanley Asensio and Sebastian Plaza won 8-5 at No. 1 doubles.
Girls tennis
Gateway 7, East River 0
Buzz: Anaila Cooks won 8-0 at No. 1 singles fpr the Panthers (11-2), while Aurelia Cooks won 8-0 at No. 2 singles.
Bishop Moore 7, Orlando University 0
Buzz: Anna Grace Gardner won 8-0 at No. 5 singles for the Hornets (11-5), and then she teamed with Sophia Senior to win 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
5 more turkey flocks infected as avian influenza continues to spread in Minnesota
WILLMAR, Minn. — Two more commercial turkey flocks in Kandiyohi County are confirmed infected with avian influenza, among five additional confirmed sites in Minnesota identified Monday in the state Board of Animal Health’s daily update. A sixth site listed as infected was quarantined but not yet confirmed as of Monday.
A flock of 40,000 meat turkeys and a flock of 49,000 breeder hens are the second and third infected turkey flocks in Kandiyohi County. Both were confirmed infected with H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza on Sunday, according to the Board of Animal Health.
A third infected site in Stearns County, a commercial flock of 28,000 meat turkeys, was confirmed Saturday.
The other infected sites posted Monday are in Becker, Dodge and Le Sueur counties, the first in each of those counties. All three are commercial flocks of meat turkeys.
The Becker County and Le Sueur County flocks — 45,000 and 22,000 birds, respectively — were confirmed Sunday. The Dodge County flock of 20,000 does not list a diagnosis confirmation date, but a quarantine was placed Monday.
The Board of Animal Health web page on the avian flu response at bah.state.mn.us/hpai is updated each weekday. The new sites reported Monday bring the total infected sites to 13 — one of those as yet unconfirmed — and the number of affected birds to 581,933.
The first cases of H5N1 in Minnesota were confirmed March 25, according to the Board of Animal Health.
The earlier confirmations were in commercial turkey flocks in Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Meeker, Morrison and Stearns counties, and backyard flocks in Mower and Stearns counties.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is extremely contagious and fatal to domestic poultry but isn’t threat to consumers. According to the Board of Animal Health, the U.S. Department of Agriculture carries out a number of steps to manage the disease and reduce any potential risk of its spread.
The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild waterfowl in the Atlantic flyways in January 2022.
On Feb. 8, the inspection service confirmed avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Indiana, and the disease has since been confirmed in multiple states, including Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, according to the USDA.
Lawmaker bills Minnesota House for day spent campaigning, but plans to pay it back
A Minnesota state lawmaker has billed taxpayers for a day he spent working on his run for Congress.
State Rep. Jeremy Munson accepted a $66 per diem payment for March 17, which he spent in Washington courting several members of Congress to endorse his campaign to represent Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.
After the Pioneer Press questioned him about the matter, the Crystal Lake Republican said he would request an adjustment to make it right.
“We’ll go back and change it,” Munson said Monday, adding that he’s among a number of state lawmakers who don’t even like per diem payments and think the Legislature should abolish them.
There doesn’t appear to be anything illegal about what Munson did, and it doesn’t appear to violate the House’s own rules, which allow the extra compensation to be claimed — no explanation required — every day of the week once the state Legislature convenes until it adjourns in May.
However, per diems are intended to offset the costs of travel and lodging for doing the work of a lawmaker, and most lawmakers, including Munson, generally don’t submit claims for weekends.
SEEKING ENDORSEMENTS
On March 17, Munson said he had a “strategy session” with U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Scott Perry (R-Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). Several days later, he posted a selfie video on social media in front of the U.S. Capitol, referring to “the swamp of DC” and announcing he had received the endorsements of the three conservative lawmakers.
The weather was nice, but it’s never a ‘beautiful day’ in the swamp of DC. Here is a quick update from the campaign trail after talking with conservative leaders about #MN01.
Earned ENDORSEMENTS from @RepScottPerry @Jim_Jordan & @RepThomasMassie
Join me at pic.twitter.com/jmjsAwex35
— Jeremy Munson (@jeremymunson) March 22, 2022
Munson is running in the Aug. 9 special election to fill the vacancy created by the February death of Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. There’s a crowded field of 10 Republican candidates, eight Democrats and one each from the Legal Marijuana Now and Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis parties.
On March 17, Munson registered excused absences from a session of the House and a meeting of the House Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee on which he sits, according to House records.
In an interview Monday, he said he most likely did perform state legislative work that day.
“I was on a plane all the time that day,” he said. “I was probably on the phone with constituents or answering emails.” But, he acknowledged, the look of it suggested the right thing to do was to zero out the payment. “That one, we’ll probably remove the per diem, one way or another,” he said.
HOW PER DIEMS WORK
The $66 Munson was paid is the amount that state House members can claim for any day they work while the Legislature is in session. The per diem amount is intended to offset lodging and travel expenses, although no receipts are required; per diem payments are in addition to a lawmaker’s salary and expense reimbursements.
In the House, representatives are asked prior to the legislative session how much per diem they would like — up to $66 — and which days they do not want to claim. Unless they make a change, that money is paid on the first of each month for the prior month, according to House accounting practices.
Munson requested the full $66 for every weekday but no Saturdays or Sundays. He could have preemptively removed his March 17 payment but did not, according to the House controller’s office. He was paid on April 1 for his 23 weekdays of March.
Typically, if a House member wants to undo such a payment, they request a day be removed from the following month. Munson suggested that’s what he’ll do.
PER DIEMS CRITICIZED
In March 2021, the Legislative Salary Council, which was established following a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2016, concluded that the whole per diem system should be scrapped.
“Legislative Salary Council members strongly believe that, for most legislators, per diems are a non-transparent form of additional salary,” the group said in its once-every-two-years report. The very fact that House members can get $66 per day, while Senate members can claim $86 per day, the council reasoned, undercuts the idea that per diems are tied to real-world expenses.
The council said its members would support simply increasing lawmakers’ salaries, which are $46,500 in the House and $48,250 in the Senate.
Historically, lawmakers have claimed per diems inconsistently — as Munson pointed out Monday.
“Some claim seven days a week, some claim a lot less,” he said. “When I started, I did four days a week, but I realized I was working seven days a week at this. Now, I do five.”
