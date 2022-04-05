News
Senate panel deadlocks on Jackson; confirmation on track
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked, 11-11, Monday on whether to send Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor. But President Joe Biden’s nominee is still on track to be confirmed this week as the first Black woman on the high court.
The committee’s tie vote was expected, as there is an even party split on the panel and all of the Republicans are opposing Jackson’s nomination to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. But it was still a blow to Democrats who had hoped for robust bipartisan support — and it was the first time the committee has deadlocked on a Supreme Court nomination in three decades.
In order to move forward, Democrats planned a new vote to “discharge” Jackson’s nomination from committee Monday evening and then take a series of procedural steps in the coming days to wind it through the 50-50 Senate. With the support of at least one Republican, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Jackson is on a glidepath toward confirmation by the end of the week.
“Judge Jackson will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience and intellect, and a rigorous judicial record to the Supreme Court,” Biden tweeted Monday. “She deserves to be confirmed as the next justice.”
After more than 30 hours of hearings and interrogation from Republicans over her record, Jackson is on the brink of making history as the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history. Democrats cite her deep experience in her nine years on the federal bench and the chance for her to become the first former public defender on the court.
The chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said at Monday’s meeting that Jackson has “the highest level of skill, integrity, civility and grace.”
“This committee’s action today in nothing less than making history,” Durbin said. “I’m honored to be a part of it. I will strongly and proudly support Judge Jackson’s nomination.”
The committee’s top Republican, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, said he was opposing Jackson’s nomination because “she and I have fundamental, different views on the role of judges and the role that they should play in our system of government.”
The committee hadn’t deadlocked since 1991, when Biden was chairman and a motion to send the nomination of current Justice Clarence Thomas to the floor with a “favorable” recommendation failed on a 7-7 vote. The committee then voted to send the nomination to the floor without a recommendation, meaning it could still be brought up for a vote.
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat on the committee, said last week that a panel tie vote on Jackson would be “a truly unfortunate signal of the continued descent into dysfunction of our confirmation process,”
So far, Democrats know they will have at least one GOP vote in the full Senate — Collins, who announced last week that she would support the nominee. Collins said that though they may not always agree, Jackson “possesses the experience, qualifications and integrity to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court.”
It’s unclear whether any other Republicans will join her. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky set the tone for the party last week when he said he “cannot and will not” support Jackson, citing GOP concerns raised in the hearing about her sentencing record and her backing from liberal advocacy groups.
Republicans on the Judiciary panel continued their push Monday to paint Jackson as soft on crime, defending their repeated questions about her sentencing on sex crimes.
“Questions are not attacks,” said Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, one of several GOP senators on the panel who hammered the point in the hearings two weeks ago.
Jackson pushed back on the GOP narrative, declaring that “nothing could be further from the truth.” Democrats said she was in line with other judges in her decisions. And on Monday they criticized their GOP counterparts’ questioning.
“You could try and create a straw man here, but it does not hold,” said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
The questioning was filled with “absurdities of disrespect,” said Booker, who also is Black, and he said he will “rejoice” when she is confirmed.
Collins and Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were the only three to vote for Jackson when the Senate confirmed her as an appeals court judge last year. Graham said Thursday he won’t support her this time around; Murkowski said she was still deciding.
Collins’ support likely saves the Democrats from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote to confirm Biden’s pick, and the president called Collins on Wednesday to thank her. Biden had called her at least three times before the hearings, part of a major effort to win a bipartisan vote for his historic nominee.
It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.
___
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed.
Daniel Jones ‘ready to go,’ takes ‘responsibility’ for Giants failings entering pivotal year
An accountable Daniel Jones made no excuses for his shortcomings, embraced the expectations of his all-important fifth NFL year, and said he’ll be healthy to play it out.
“I’m feeling good and ready to go,” Jones said on the first day of the Giants’ offseason program Monday.
Co-owner John Mara had said at last week’s NFL owners meetings that “we’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here.” Jones, 24, wasn’t interested in skirting blame.
“My focus is on preparing myself, and I take full responsibility for how I’ve played,” Jones said a Zoom call from the team’s facility in East Rutherford. “We haven’t won enough games. We haven’t scored enough points. We haven’t done things well enough. So I take responsibility for that. As a quarterback, you play a big role in those things.”
Jones’ accountability is one of the qualities that has Mara and Giants brass convinced he still can be their franchise quarterback.
That isn’t stopping GM Joe Schoen from exploring the QBs in this year’s draft. The Giants already have met with Liberty QB Malik Willis, doing homework on the expected first quarterback off this year’s draft board, per ESPN.
And if the Giants decline to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option by the May 2 deadline, as expected, it will certainly put a major asterisk on their professed belief in his skills.
“There’ll be a time and place for those conversations, so we’ll see and we’ll take care of that and do that when it comes up,” Jones said.
He also said he’ll “be cleared and ready to go” for game action from the neck injury that ended his 2021 season in Week 12. And after picking up coach Brian Daboll’s playbook on Monday, he’s eager to turn this around.
“I’m working on improving and making sure that I, as well as the offense and the team, are ready to go and improving daily,” he said.
WHO’S HERE?
Daboll said the Giants had “good attendance” but there were “other players” not there for “a variety of reasons.” He said he’s “not gonna get into who was, who wasn’t” in the building “because it’s all voluntary.”
Daboll, Jones, Sterling Shepard, Xavier McKinney and Blake Martinez met the media on Zoom from the team’s facility. Saquon Barkley was in the building as well.
It is not believed that corner James Bradberry showed, which makes sense, since he’s due to be traded soon. And it is unclear if second-year receiver Kadarius Toney or veteran wideout Kenny Golladay attended.
The Giants posted a 118-photo slideshow of players arriving and lifting weights, and Toney and Golladay were not pictured. Toney’s possible absence is most noteworthy because work habits were an issue in his rookie year, when he held out in the spring and fell behind on the playbook.
“I’d say this with every player: it’s a clean slate,” Daboll said when asked about Toney’s big second offseason. “There’s a lot of information right now to consume for these players once we get through the introductions and the standards and the things like that in terms of playbook wise. So each person’s gonna be responsible [for] making sure they’re on top of the information.”
Daboll is allowed to have the players for four hours a day for four days the next two weeks. They can only have players do strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation. Then the team is scheduled to have a voluntary pre-draft minicamp April 19-21.
Daboll said Monday included handing out iPads with the playbook to players, holding an introductory team meeting and position group meetings, and weightlifting.
NOT JUDGING
Players from last year’s team hadn’t addressed the media since Joe Judge’s firing. But Jones, Shepard and Martinez were coached up not to discuss that move.
“None of those decisions are on my plate,” Jones said. “That’s not my job or my responsibility to evaluate those kinds of decisions or really worry about that.”
“That’s a little bit over my head,” Shepard said. “I didn’t partake in that decision. That’s not in my pay grade.”
“I think for me I’m just a player,” Martinez said. “I don’t get to be (a part of) those decisions. For me it’s just one of the things about the business. I learned that early on in my career. (I have) great relationships with all those guys, will continue to have great relationships with them.”
Jones was one of the players who stopped by Judge’s house for a post-firing party, though.
Shepard (torn Achilles) and Martinez (torn ACL), meanwhile, both said their rehabs were going well but wouldn’t commit to a timeframe for a return. They each cited their family as the primary reason for their decisions to take pay cuts and remain with the team.
()
8 things from the 1980’s only people from St. Louis know about
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What is something that only someone from St. Louis growing up in the 1980’s would know about? FOX 2 posted that question to its Facebook fans and got thousands of responses. We reviewed them and came up with this list of some of the best comments.
The Checker Dome
“K-SHE kite fly, Checker Dome, waiting outside Checker Dome for concert tickets, 5 dollar Blues standing room only tickets and so much more. The 80s were awesome from what I remember,” writes Todd Lannom.
The St. Louis Arena was known as the “Checkerdome” from 1977 to 1983. It was right across I-64 from Forest Park and was the home of the Blues, Steamers, Storm, and many other teams. The venue also hosted many concerts.
The Malls and Stores:
Many people wrote in to reminisce about stores that you can’t go to anymore. Online shopping and a global pandemic have cut back on a lot of in-person shopping experiences. Some people remember the heyday of malls and stores. Here are a few of the most shared responses: Famous Barr, Stix Bauer Fuller, St. Louis Center, Venture, Central Hardware, National Grocery, Kmart, Show Biz Pizza, North Line Shopping Center, Jamestown Mall, and Grandpa Pigeons.
FM Radio
Many people miss the DJs and shock-jocks that made radio uniquely entertaining during the era. Some of our fan’s responses include Tony Scott and The Breakfast Crew, Sweet Meat and KSHE 95, and 106.5 KWK.
KSHE’s Sweet Meat logo kept coming up in the comments. It is clear why there are a lot of fond memories of the station. It remains one of the top-rated radio stations in St. Louis.
That Snowstorm
“The Great Snowstorm of 1982. If I don’t remember anything else, I will remember that!” writes Vivica Shade.
It hit the St. Louis area January 30-31 burying much of St. Louis County, Downtown, and the Metro East under 12 to 24 inches of snow.
The “Blizzard of ’82” is arguably the biggest missed forecast in our region’s weather history. The outlook that evening called for rain to change to snow with up to four inches of accumulation possible. But when the city awoke that Sunday morning, they found the heaviest snow in nearly 80 years.
The Concerts & Nightclubs
Yes, there are still plenty of concert venues in St. Louis. But, there are a lot of fond memories of places you can’t go to anymore. One woman said that you could even get some great meals.
“All of the awesome dance clubs and going clubbing three nights a week and could eat a full meal off the happy hour bar,” wrote Bonnie Bailey.
Some of the most commented places include: Mississippi Nights, Stages nightclub, and The Landing
Wrestling at the Chase
Anyone who grew up in the St. Louis area in the 60s, 70s, and early 80s likely has memories of “Wrestling at the Chase,” the beloved local wrestling program that aired on KPLR 11.
Larger-than-life figures like Bruiser Brody, Harley Race, Ric Flair, Dory Funk Jr., and Ted DiBiase performed inside the Khorassan Room at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel on Saturday nights in front of raucous crowds.
The food
I think we could do an entire article on the restaurants and recipes that have faded into the past. This list barely scratches the surface of all of the diners, dives, and upscale eateries that have passed into history.
Many of our fans kept bringing up the same places. They must have made an impression. Do you remember any of these places? Famous Barr French Onion Soup, Pantera’s Pizza, Velvet freeze, Zipp’s Burgers, Noah’s Ark Restaurant, Pope’s Cafeteria, Archer Treacher’s fish and chips, Burger Chef, Ground Round, and the Potato Chip Factory.
McDonald’s Riverboat
The world’s first floating McDonald’s was moored just south of the Gateway Arch for 20 years before closing in the year 2000. The restaurant chain originally wanted to open a location in the museum under the Gateway Arch. The US government said that they were not interested in making the space available to a private business.
McDonald’s real estate manager had the idea of putting the restaurant on a riverboat. They faced some opposition from St. Louis Aldermen. They feared the location would compete with or exploit the nearby national monument. The boat ended up generating $100,000 in tax revenue annually.
The McBarge or Friendship 500 was the second floating McDonald’s location in the world. It was built as part of the 1986 World Expo in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Chris Finch said Jordan McLaughlin has been one of Timberwolves’ ‘best players.’ The numbers agree
Jordan McLaughlin touted the Timberwolves’ top plus-minus in Sunday’s 139-132 win in Houston, with the Wolves outscoring the Rockets by 11 points when the reserve point guard was on the floor.
That came in spite of the fact that McLaughlin played just 13 minutes all game. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch irked himself by playing the guard so little.
“He deserved to play way more than 13 minutes,” Finch said. “He’s been one of our best players, period.”
That sounds ridiculous. McLaughlin, one of the Timberwolves’ best players? The undrafted, 5-foot-11 point guard who was on a two-way contract prior to this season?
One in the same.
And, frankly, the numbers bear that out. Since February, the Wolves (45-34) are outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per 100 possessions with McLaughlin on the floor — a number that trails only Malik Beasley among regular rotation players and stands head and shoulders among the team’s other point guards, Patrick Beverley and D’Angelo Russell.
“He plays with such great energy. Just overall, he’s always high energy, the pace picks up, he gets to the paint, he moves the ball early, and now he’s making shots, too,” Finch said. “And defensively, he’ll guard anybody. He gets his hand on the ball, he fights. They tried to post him up the last few games on this road trip, and he’s stolen the passes. So, he’s done a lot. He just competes. I just love guys who compete all the time.”
Finch doesn’t hide the fact that McLaughlin is his ideal point guard. He runs the offense the way the coach wants it run. He gives his best effort on the defensive end. He embodies the type of basketball Finch prefers. Purely off physical stature, McLaughlin shouldn’t be a good defender. And yet his defensive rating trails only Naz Reid on the team since February.
Finch said McLaughlin is a “very smart player” who is always studying scouting reports and knows exactly what the Wolves want to do.
“He’s always been really, really good. He does a great job of navigating screens, getting over, unders through, meeting the situation really well,” Finch said. “His really good in transition. He’s probably done a better job of just understanding tendencies of the guys he’s being matched up against.”
McLaughlin said his role defensively is “just being pesky.” He knows Finch wants him pressuring the ball. That dictates the Timberwolves’ defense, which aims to make opponents uncomfortable and force turnovers.
Over the past month, McLaughlin is shooting 59 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. He’s hitting shots, which helps space the floor in the half-court set.
“Just trusting in my work, being confident and stepping into shots and knocking them down,” McLaughlin said. “Nothing has really changed other than I’ve gotten a fluid rotation these last couple games down the stretch here. Developing a good rhythm and flow.”
But McLaughlin’s goal is to get into those half-court sets as little as possible. He pushes the ball better than anyone on Minnesota’s roster. His pace since Feb. 1 in 106.72 possessions per game — a full possession more than any other Wolves rotation player.
Why? Because it’s exactly what his coach wants.
