Shanghai’s Messy Covid Lockdown has Paralyzed Tesla in China
Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory in China, its most productive plant in the world, has halted production for a week and sees no sign of reopening as an unprecedented Covid-19 lockdown in the city drags on.
Tesla paused operations on March 28 as a result of Shanghai entering a two-stage lockdown, starting with the city’s eastern half, where the Tesla factory is located. The lockdown was supposed to last only four days. However, as Covid cases continued to surge, restrictions in the eastern half of Shanghai were extended, and the western half of the city also entered lockdown starting April 1.
Tesla’s original plan to resume production over the weekend was scrapped. A new plan to reopen April 4 was also cancelled, Reuters reported.
The Shanghai Gigafactory is at the heart of Tesla’s global supply chain, manufacturing more than 6,000 Model 3 and 10,000 Model Y vehicles every week for the automaker’s Chinese and European markets, said one of Reuters’ sources. A weeklong shutdown means the factory has missed out on at least 16,000 electric vehicles so far. Meanwhile, the wait list for Tesla vehicles keeps piling up. Currently, the wait time for a Tesla Model Y is eight months for European buyers and three months for Chinese customers.
Part of the European market are expected to soon be serviced by Tesla’s new factory in Berlin, Germany, which began production on March 22.
“This was an exceptionally difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions and China zero-COVID policy,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted April 2.
Can Tesla survive China this time?
Tesla has weathered many political storms in China, from Trump’s trade war to Beijing’s national security crackdown. But this time its fate is uncertain.
Previous Covid lockdowns in major Chinese cities were mostly brief, and foreign businesses were usually given some wiggle room. When Shenzhen, a tech and manufacturing hub, was placed under a seven-day lockdown in March, Apple supplier Foxconn was able to resume partial operations the next day. The lockdown was lifted on schedule.
It’s a different story in Shanghai. The city’s local government initially resisted a full-on lockdown, fearing its heavy economic costs, after the onset of the latest wave of Covid infections driven by the Omicron BA.2 variant. In mid-March, daily cases skyrocketed from a few hundred to more than 5,000 in a matter of days, posing threats to neighboring regions and putting China’s zero-Covid goal in jeopardy.
In response, the central government in Beijing took over and ordered a strict citywide lockdown with no exception for foreign businesses. Local residents have complained about the closure of hospitals and public transportation and critics question the premise of such extreme measure given Shanghai has reported zero severe Covid case or death. Yet there is no sign of the government lifting restrictions anytime soon.
On April 3, Shanghai reported more than 9,000 new cases (the vast majority asymptomatic), nearly double the number before the citywide lockdown and about 70 percent of China’s total reported cases on April 3.
In China’s northeastern Jilin province, also hit hard by the Omicron variant, daily cases have stayed above 1,000 for nearly a month despite a similar lockdown.
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed at close range.
The grisly images of battered bodies left out in the open or hastily buried led to calls for tougher sanctions against the Kremlin, namely a cutoff of fuel imports from Russia. Germany reacted by expelling 40 Russian diplomats, and U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian leader Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes.
“This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous,” Biden said, referring to the town northwest of the capital that was the scene of some of the horrors.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the capital, Kyiv, for his first reported trip since the war began nearly six weeks ago to see for himself what he called the “genocide” and “war crimes” in Bucha. He said dead people had been “found in barrels, basements, strangled, tortured.”
Later, in a video address to the Romanian parliament, Zelenskyy said he fears there are places where even worse atrocities have happened.
“The military tortured people and we have every reason to believe that there are many more people killed,” he said. “Much more than we know now.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the scenes outside Kyiv as a “stage-managed anti-Russian provocation.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the images contained “signs of video forgery and various fakes.”
Russia similarly rejected previous allegations of atrocities as fabrications on Ukraine’s part.
Ukrainian officials said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian forces in recent days.
The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Office described one room discovered in Bucha as a “torture chamber.” In a statement, it said the bodies of five men with their hands bound were found in the basement of a children’s sanatorium where civilians were tortured and killed.
Bodies wrapped in black plastic were seen piled on one end of a mass grave in a Bucha churchyard. Many of the victims had been shot in cars or killed in explosions trying to flee the city, and with the morgue full and the cemetery impossible to reach, it was the only place to keep the dead, Father Andrii Galavin said.
Tanya Nedashkivs’ka said she buried her husband in a garden outside their apartment building after he was detained by Russian troops and was found dead with two others in a stairwell.
“Please, I am begging you, do something!” she said. “It’s me talking, a Ukrainian woman, a Ukrainian woman, a mother of two kids and one grandchild. For all the wives and mothers, make peace on Earth so no one ever grieves again.”
In other developments, more than 1,500 civilians were evacuated Monday from the besieged and devastated port city of Mariupol in the south, using the dwindling number of private vehicles available to get out, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
But amid the fighting, a Red Cross-accompanied convoy of buses that has been thwarted for days on end in a bid to deliver supplies and evacuate residents was again unable to get inside the city, Vereshchuk said.
European leaders and the United Nations human rights chief joined the Ukrainians in condemning the bloodshed that was exposed after Russian troops withdrew from the capital area.
At the same time, many warned that the full extent of the bloodletting has yet to emerge.
“The horrors that we’ve seen in Bucha are just the tip of the iceberg of all the crimes that have been committed by the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine so far,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
“And I can tell you without exaggeration but with great sorrow that the situation in Mariupol is much worse compared to what we’ve seen in Bucha and other cities, towns, and villages nearby Kyiv.”
Western and Ukrainian leaders have accused Russia of war crimes before, and the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor has already opened an investigation. But the latest reports ratcheted up the condemnation.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the images from Bucha reveal the “unbelievable brutality of the Russian leadership and those who follow its propaganda.” And French President Emmanuel Macron said there is “clear evidence of war crimes” in Bucha that demand new punitive measures.
“I’m in favor of a new round of sanctions and in particular on coal and gasoline. We need to act,” he said on France-Inter radio.
European allies, though united in outrage over the aftermath outside Kyiv, appeared split on how to respond.
Poland, which is on Ukraine’s border and has taken in large numbers of refugees, angrily singled out France and Germany for not taking tougher action and urged Europe to quickly wean itself off Russian energy. But Germany said it would stick with a more gradual approach of phasing out coal and oil imports over the next several months.
The U.S. and its allies have sought to punish Russia for the invasion by imposing sweeping sanctions but fear further harm to the global economy, which is still recovering from the pandemic. Europe is in a particular bind, since it gets 40% of its gas and 25% of its oil from Russia.
Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, described Russia under Putin as a “totalitarian-fascist state” and called for actions “that will finally break Putin’s war machine.” “Would you negotiate with Hitler, with Stalin, with Pol Pot?” Morawiecki asked of Macron.
Russia withdrew many of its forces from the capital area in recent days after being thwarted in its bid to swiftly capture Kyiv.
It has instead poured troops and mercenaries into the country’s east in a stepped-up bid to gain control of the Donbas, the largely Russian-speaking industrial region that includes Mariupol, which has seen some of the heaviest fighting and worst suffering of the war.
About two-thirds of the Russian troops around Kyiv have now left and are either in Belarus or on their way there, probably getting more supplies and reinforcements, said a senior U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an intelligence assessment.
Russian forces also appear to be repositioning artillery and troops to try to take the city of Izyum, which lies on a key route to the Donbas, the official said.
Dmytro Zhyvystskyy, governor of Ukraine’s northern Sumy Region, said Russian troops who took over the area on the way toward Kyiv have also retreated back to Russia, with Ukrainian forces capturing small groups left behind.
Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion has left thousands of people dead and forced more than 4 million Ukrainians to flee their country.
“This is a war of murders, a lot of blood. A lot of civilians are dying,” said Natalia Svitlova, a refugee from Dnipro in eastern Ukraine who fled to Poland. “I don’t understand why this is possible in the 21st century and why no one can stop it.”
___
Qena reported from Motyzhyn, Ukraine. Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine. Lolita Baldor in Washington and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed.
Alexander Skarsgård ‘nearly ran over’ Greta Thunberg with his bike
The Future of Trump’s Truth Social App Is Looking Bleak
Two executives have left Truth Social, the social media platform founded by former US President Donald Trump, signaling continuing tumult at the company.
Josh Adams, Truth Social’s chief technology officer, and Billy Boozer, its head of product development, have resigned, Reuters reported, without saying why the men left. Truth Social did not respond to a request for comment.
Trump launched Truth Social with the goal of disrupting big tech with a social media platform free of the rules about speech and behavior found on Twitter and Facebook after he was banned from both platforms in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol attack. The app became available to iPhone users Feb. 21 and after an initial surge of interest, usage downloads have trailed off fast. About 60,000 users a week are installing it now, down from almost 900,000 its first week, Sensor Tower, a tech research firm, told Yahoo!. Visits to its website and download page are also down steeply. About 1.2 million users have installed the app, which is only available on Apple devices, so far.
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that said it plans to take Truth Social public, dropped more than 10% at the pen of the stock market April 4 following news that Adams and Boozer were leaving the company. Truth Social said it had received $1 billion in funding from different institutional investors ahead of its SPAC merger with DWAC in December 2021.
Truth Social is not the first social media platform that set out to push back against what Trump supporters claim is censorship from platforms like Twitter and Facebook. The app was preceded by competitors Parler and Gettr, which are also popular among Trump supporters and conservatives and have millions more downloads. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said he was “giving serious thought” to launching his own social media platform that prioritizes “free speech” in March. Musk took a 9.2% stake in Twitter.
Truth Social is backed by Trump Media and Technology Group. Trump made the first post on Truth Social Trump made his first post on Truth Social ahead of its public launch in February. It read: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!” Since then, though, Trump has remained inactive on the platform.
