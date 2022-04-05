News
‘Sign O’ The Times’ Is The Best Prince Film You’ve Never Seen
It is fascinating that a musical career as storied and diverse as Prince’s should be defined by one period. Through five different decades, the late Minneapolis-born funk-rocker tossed off effortless pop gems, belabored triple albums, online-only oddities and even a deeply strange record about Batman. His Spotify stats tell a different story: a brief but intense period of game-changing mid-‘80s pop and R&B, culminating with 1984’s Purple Rain, the hits-packed soundtrack to his ascension to superstar status, both onstage and on film.
His best film work, though, was less seen than either Purple Rain or even its bomb of a follow-up, the 1986 black-and-white screwball comedy Under the Cherry Moon. For years difficult if not impossible to find, the 1987 concert feature Sign O’ the Times is an exhilarating 84 minutes of Prince’s unabated genius.
Ask almost any critic and they’ll likely agree that Sign O’ the Times is Prince’s best album. A two-record set that never drags, Sign found Prince coping with his hold on the world’s attention beginning to crumble—though you’d never know that by listening to the results. The year before Under the Cherry Moon crashed and burned at the box office, and soon his record company would be ordering him around, instead of the other way around. Sign O’ the Times is the distillation of three different album projects: a double album called Dream Factory recorded with the Revolution, the band that backed him in one form or another since 1982, and which he broke up when he shelved the project; Camille, an album recorded in the persona of a woman (with pitch-shifted vocals); and Crystal Ball, the triple album his label, Warner Bros., refused to release until he slimmed it down to two discs.
Those two discs were packed with experiments, surprises, everything: conscious, spare blues (the drum machine-driven title track); dizzying funk and jazz workouts (“Housequake,” “Slow Love”), candy-coated pop brilliance (“Play in the Sunshine,” “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man”), and uncategorizable head-turners like “If I Was Your Girlfriend” (one of the Camille tracks—which may finally be getting assembled and released from Jack White’s Third Man Records). On “The Cross” it sounded like Prince had decided to turn the Velvet Underground’s “Jesus” into full-throated gospel rock.
It might not be right to call Sign O’ the Times (the album) “underrated”; in 2020, it was given an 8CD or 13LP box set edition loaded with coveted material from Prince’s storied vault. But its three Top 10 singles: “Sign,” the Sheena Easton-assisted “U Got the Look,” and “I Could Never,” didn’t do Purple Rain numbers. And Prince opted to tour the album only in Europe, agreeing to assemble a concert film for American audiences. Except he hated the end result, so he merged footage of a performance in the Netherlands with material shot at the newly-finished soundstage of his Minnesotan recording complex Paisley Park. The result is a classic Prince contradiction: a carefully constructed version of an unpredictable set—one that, bizarrely, never had a wide theatrical or home video release in the United States.
But as the movie celebrates its 35th anniversary, if you dial up the Sign O’ the Times film on Criterion or Amazon Prime Video, you might not be prepared for how much energy Prince exudes on stage. That live spirit that hooked fans old and new during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2007 never really left him, and here he’s bursting with raw energy: effortless James Brown-style steps, leaps, splits and crab walks; lascivious grinding with featured singer/dancer Cat Glover; guitar solos that’ll melt your face off. All through the film, you’ll ask how he does it and only be answered with more instances of him doing it.
The Sign O’ the Times film is an all-out attack on familiarity. Except for a brief interlude of “Little Red Corvette” and a mid-show jam on Charlie Parker’s “Now’s the Time” that Prince isn’t onstage for, everything comes from the new album, hits be damned. But there’s no room to mourn what isn’t played when you have a line-up like this: “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” crackles with unbridled energy, “Hot Thing” makes Prince’s most leering come-ons feel like sonic winks, and the spare guitar thrash of closer “The Cross” is bliss from the first note. (Funniest, perhaps, is when a full music video for “U Got the Look” drops into the middle of the film.)
The Revolution is gone but for keyboardist Matt Fink, clad in a sharper version of his onstage hospital scrubs; in their place is a group of ace musicians anchored by drummer Sheila E. and featuring the blistering duo of saxophonist Eric Leeds and trumpeter Atlanta Bliss, handling two of the few instruments Prince couldn’t play in studio. Glover’s relentless moves are only interrupted by brief, abstract on-stage repartee with fellow dancer/singers Greg Brooks and Wally Safford. (Their brief scenes are the film’s only stab at narrative, along with a couple of abstract images of Prince and Cat staring at and touching a plasma globe.)
Sign O’ the Times is as much a masterpiece on film as it is on record. Like Purple Rain before it, it features some of the most dynamic live performances caught on film, with none of the forced acting or incoherent scripting that bogged down the rest of Prince’s filmography. Thirty-five years on—and nearly six years after Prince left us—it remains a crucial step in appreciating the depth and breadth of his peerless talent. Make the time to find a copy—when you do, it’s gonna be a beautiful night.
Sign O’ the Times is playing at the Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn on April 6 and is streaming on The Criterion Channel and Amazon Prime.
UM receivers hope to fill void left by record-setters Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley Jr.
There’s a big hole left where Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley Jr. once sat in the Hurricanes’ wide receiver room.
The two were Miami’s top two pass-catchers last year and both set receiving records in Coral Gables. With the pair of star wideouts now hoping to earn spots on an NFL roster, the Hurricanes’ returning receivers are looking to fill their spots on and off the field.
“As soon as the older guys left last year, immediately, I took charge,” rising third-year sophomore Xavier Restrepo said. “Guys are doing a great job. We’re coming together. Practice is going good. It’ll be better in the next week or two. We’ll really start to get together and trust each other.”
There are certainly a lot of receptions to go around. Rambo had 79 catches for 1,172 yards last season, both school records. Rambo led the team with seven touchdown catches. Harley, a St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus, was second on the team with 57 receptions for 543 yards and five touchdowns. Harley’s mark of 182 career catches is a Hurricanes record.
The pair of receivers combined for 46 percent of the Hurricanes’ catches, about 45 percent of the team’s receiving yards and 40 percent of UM’s touchdown receptions.
“Those guys are ballhawks,” Restrepo said.
Restrepo, a Deerfield Beach alumnus, has impressed in 10 spring practices, largely playing in the slot-receiver role. He had 24 catches for 373 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season, second among returning wide receivers. Rising third-year receiver Key’Shawn Smith is the leading returner after making 33 catches for 405 yards and three scores in 2021.
Rising sophomore Jacolby George, a Plantation alumnus, and Clemson transfer Frank Ladson Jr. are among those also looking to secure playing time come the fall, as is rising sophomore Romello Brinson, who is out for the spring with an injury.
“I feel like spring’s going great for me,” George said. “I’m getting along with the new coaches, getting the plays and formations all down pat. Now it’s just based off my skill and what I can do.”
The former Hurricanes standouts have been encouraging their ex-teammates.
“Rambo texts me every day,” Restrepo said. “He just sent me a video the other day, saying that like, ‘You better get my record,’ and stuff like that. So me and him stay in touch.”
Said George: “(Harley) tells me I’ve got to work harder than all the other receivers — stay in more, catch more balls, just do stuff to stay on top.”
Miami does not have an official wide receivers coach on staff, but offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has spent much of his time coaching the wideouts. Gattis previously coached the position during his tenures at Alabama, Penn State and Vanderbilt.
“Working with coach Gattis is a great experience,” George said. “Having a new coach, more plays, open playbook. He’s coached a lot of great receivers in the past like (Jerry) Jeudy and (Henry) Ruggs, and to be able to be one of his players is phenomenal.”
The receivers can count on quarterback Tyler Van Dyke as he prepares for his first full year as UM’s starter. Van Dyke was the ACC Rookie of the Year last season after completing 62 percent of his passes for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns.
“TVD is the man,” Restrepo said. “He’s always had it. Ever since we stepped in here as freshmen, getting extra work. … Every year, you just see a leader. He really took the leadership role this year, taking the whole entire team under his wing.”
Strong storms are likely near St. Louis this evening
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – As our morning rain pulls away to the northeast, some sunshine is breaking through the clouds and temps are warming up. Highs today in the upper 60s. We’ll watch a line of showers and thunderstorms develop west of St. Louis late in the day and push east.
A few thunderstorms are likely to develop late this afternoon into this evening. One or two of which may be strong from about 5 pm to 10 pm. A strong wind gust and even an isolated brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
Severe weather may also develop late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Most of the severe weather should move through the St. Louis area by 1:00 am. Showers will linger overnight and the skies should be clear by the time the sun comes up.
We wake up Wednesday in the upper 40s as the last of the rain showers pull away. Skies will clear but winds will be gusty. Highs in the low 60s. Some wrap-around showers are possible on the Cardinal’s Opening Day along with gusty winds and cooler temps. Highs in the low 50s.
Frozen Four: Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson quietly goes about his business of shutting teams down
BOSTON — The days of the boom box in the middle of the hockey locker room, cranking out Bon Jovi or AC/DC from a cassette to pump up the players before a game disappeared not long after Cooperalls and the two-game total goals series fell out of fashion.
Today, nearly every player preps for a game with headphones on or earbuds in, picking their own soundtrack to inspire success on the ice. For some that means hard rock, techno or even country tunes. Since-departed goalie Jack LaFontaine would even listen to uplifting instrumental music from movie soundtracks.
If Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson is listening to a Jimmy Buffett tune called “Quietly Making Noise” before games, it would be perfectly fitting for the role the junior is playing on the ice during the current playoff run. It seems that on TV, fellow blueliners Brock Faber and Jackson LaCombe get most of the hype, and deserve to do so with their impact plays in both ends of the rink.
True to his reserved nature, Johnson just eats up minutes, plays a perfect shutdown role and even chipped in with a vital goal in the NCAA tournament first-round, come-from-behind victory over UMass.
“He carries himself like a pro,” Gophers assistant coach Garrett Raboin said of Johnson, who was a first-round pick (31st overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2019 NHL Draft. “He prepares by putting a lot of work into his craft, and you see that on the ice. He’s just so efficient, logging the minutes he logs.”
In the overtime win over UMass, Johnson was on the ice for more than 30 minutes in a game that lasted 68 minutes and 31 seconds. With the Gophers trailing 2-0 late in the first period, a Johnson shot glanced off a UMass player and into the net, getting Minnesota on the scoreboard. Two days later in the regional final, Johnson played nearly 27 of the 60 minutes as the Gophers shut out Western Michigan and advanced to this week’s Frozen Four.
The extra time on the ice is nothing new for Johnson, a second-generation Gopher from Southern California, who has been known to spend another 30 to 60 minutes on the ice by himself after practice ends, working on small aspects of his game.
“He does a whole skating routine for another 30 minutes and you kind of just let him do it,” forward Blake McLaughlin said, adding that getting Johnson off the ice is nearly impossible. “We tried his freshman year, but he never leaves early.”
Next up, the Gophers (26-12) play Minnesota State Mankato (37-5) in Thursday’s second semifinal of the Frozen Four, starting at 7:30 p.m. Michigan (31-9) plays Denver (29-9) in the first semifinal, at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winners meet at 7 p.m. Saturday.
One of the more devout Christians on the team, Johnson has been open about his faith and while devoting time to his classes, can also spend hours devouring Bible passages while on a road trip. He is one of the more serious players on the team, but that quiet exterior hides a burning desire to win.
“He’s got a fire in his belly, no question, and he competes at as high a level as I’ve seen,” Raboin said. “You don’t always see it in the emotions on his face, but you can see it in his game play.”
So while second-round draft picks Faber and LaCombe seemingly share the team’s defensive spotlight, first-rounder Johnson quietly goes about his business stifling the other team’s playmakers, and drawing raves from those with whom he shares a locker room.
“Fabes and Comber get a lot of credit, deservingly, but Ryan Johnson is the unsung hero of our group with what he does defensively and his complete game,” co-captain Ben Meyers said of Johnson, who has a career-best 19 points and is a plus-5. “He’s put up points this year as well. He’s a very slept-on player. Everybody on our team knows about it, but he doesn’t get a lot of recognition for what he does.”
Johnson, a 20-year-old junior, is second on the team in blocked shots (44) and seventh in shots on goal (68).
HOBEY BAKER FINALIST
When the Hobey Baker Award committee started narrowing the list of 10 finalists down to a “hat trick” of three players in 2002, Gophers defenseman Jordan Leopold was part of that trio, and became the most recent skater from the U to win college hockey’s top individual honor that year.
The Gophers have had a half-dozen players named to the Hobey top 10 since then — Keith Ballard (2004), Ryan Potulny (2006), Adam Wilcox (2014), Mike Reilly (2015), Tyler Sheehy (2017) and Jack LaFontaine (2021) — but none of them have reached the hat trick stage.
That changed last week when Meyers was named one of the three finalists for the trophy, which will be handed out Friday evening in Boston. True to his team-first nature, Meyers has made winning a trophy in Boston his goal, just not the individual trophy.
“Obviously I was pretty excited,” Meyers said of seeing his name on the hat trick list alongside Denver forward Bobby Brink and Minnesota State Mankato goalie Dryden McKay. “But at the same time, I didn’t set out this year to win the Hobey. We want to win a national championship. If you have a really good team and you play well, those things come along with it.”
If his name is called on Friday, Meyers would be the fifth Gopher to win the Hobey, following Neal Broten (1981), Robb Stauber (1988), Brian Bonin (1996) and Leopold (2002).
FEELS LIKE HOME
Despite promises to the contrary, the Gophers practiced at Ridder Arena — not some suburban Boston rink — to prepare for their Frozen Four showdown with Mankato. After winning the Worcester Regional, roughly an hour west of Boston, their head coach joked that the Gophers might be checking VRBO for a long-term rental somewhere near TD Garden.
“We’ve talked about the fact that we really like Massachusetts, and we’ve got no choice now but to stay in this state now for the next three weeks,” Bob Motzko said after the win over Western Michigan at the DCU Center in Worcester. “That was one of the things we talked about was coming to Massachusetts and playing good. One weekend’s accomplished, and we’ll be back.”
Motzko admitted that his last time in Boston behind the Gophers bench came in early 2005, in what was his final season as an assistant coach under Don Lucia. Ranked atop the national polls at the time, the Gophers visited Boston University on Jan. 2-3, winning 2-1 in the final game played at BU’s historic Walter Brown Arena, then falling 2-1 the next night in the inaugural game at Agganis Arena, which has been the Terriers’ home rink since.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been there with a team. I was with Minnesota when we opened up the new BU rink, going back a few years,” Motzko said. “It’s an unbelievable city and I’ve been there many times throughout the years. It’s going to have a little western feel to it. I hope the people of Massachusetts like people from Minnesota.”
TV, RADIO
Thursday’s Gophers game versus Mankato at TD Garden in Boston is a 7:30 p.m. CT start and will be televised nationally on ESPNU with John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen calling the action. On radio, the Gophers can be heard on 1130 AM / 103.5 FM in the Twin Cities with Wally Shaver and Frank Mazzocco behind the microphones. The first semifinal between Michigan and Denver is a 4 p.m. CT start and will be aired on ESPN2.
The Gophers’ in-state rivalry with the Mavericks began Jan. 2-3, 1998, when Minnesota swept a home series versus the program then known as Mankato State. The U leads the all-time series with MSU 37-17-6, although the Mavericks won their last meeting 4-0 on March 28, 2021, in the Loveland Regional championship game.
