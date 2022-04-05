News
‘Squid Game’ was shocking, but its creator is planning something even worse
Multi-family apartment construction slows by more than 80 percent in St. Paul
For months, housing developers have claimed that construction activity around new rental housing in St. Paul has all but ground to a halt.
Rent control is still weeks away from taking effect in the capital city, but new building permit data appears to lend some credence to those fears, even as experts predict record-setting industry growth nationally.
From late December 2020 to the beginning of March 2021, construction firms pulled building permits for 1,393 housing units in mixed-use or multi-family apartment buildings throughout St. Paul, about half of them located along University Avenue.
Fast-forward a year, and that pace has slowed to a relative crawl. From late December of last year to the beginning of this past March, firms pulled permits for just 231 St. Paul housing units in mixed-use or multi-family buildings, a decline of more than 80 percent.
In other words, winter construction activity for St. Paul apartment buildings slowed to a sixth of the pace from a year ago.
PERMIT DATA
That’s according to permit data requested by the Pioneer Press following approval of the city’s ballot-driven “rent stabilization” ordinance last November.
That’s not good news for anyone counting on new housing production to soften high rents. Some are laying blame for that slowdown on the rent control ordinance. Before approval of the ordinance, which will limit annual residential rent increases to 3 percent and takes effect May 1, developers warned that it would have a chilling effect on financing housing projects.
Some firms have publicly announced they’ve chosen not to move forward with planned housing, at least for now. Others say they’re at the mercy of unforgiving investors.
“The single most effective solution to address housing challenges is to produce more housing across the income spectrum,” said the Minnesota Multi Housing Association, in a statement. “When Mayor (Melvin) Carter came out in support of rent control and voters adopted the ballot measure, we warned that production would crater.”
CITY OFFICIAL: VARIATION IN PERMIT NUMBERS NOT UNCOMMON
Still, officials caution that seeing significant variation from year to year in building activity is not uncommon. In 2017, for instance, there were 773 new units of housing built in St. Paul across all types of new residential construction, according to city data. Activity doubled in 2018 and 2019, when roughly 1,500 housing units were slated for construction in each year.
In 2020 and 2021, despite the vagaries of the pandemic, the pace of construction picked up again, and developers pulled permits for 2,489 and 2,320 housing units, respectively.
“Development/construction works over long horizons,” said Suzanne Donovan, a spokesperson for the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections, in an email. “It can easily take a year (or more) to move a large project from concept until the time a developer actually files a permit application. Community engagement, financing, etc. occur along the path. Submitting a permit application for a new multi-family project is typically not the result of recent decisions.”
An immediate market reaction — and winter activity — may not be particularly indicative of long-term trends, Donovan added.
“Full-year numbers are what’s considered meaningful — frankly, not just by the industry but also more valid statistically,” she said. “Fluctuations over short periods are typical and, historically, more permit applications are filed in late spring/summer.”
Assessors have also cautioned that it may be too early to tell the impact that rent control will have on both building permits and apartment values, given that housing demand in the Twin Cities remains high.
HIGH DEMAND FOR FAMILY HOUSING NATIONALLY
Still, St. Paul’s slowdown seems to fly in the face of industry tailwinds. In early December, the national real estate investment firm CBRE Group predicted that not even stock market volatility would be able to dampen investor confidence in constructing new multi-family buildings across the country, as a growing economy is boosting demand for family housing.
According to CBRE: “The multifamily sector is set for a record-breaking 2022. … Downtown multifamily properties are filling back up and occupancy rates are nearing pre-pandemic levels, spurred by a confluence of factors: fewer restrictions on urban amenities, higher vaccination rates, a growing willingness to use public transit, the reopening of college campuses and more workers returning to the office.”
Rent control doesn’t take effect in St. Paul until May 1, but some economists have already declared it problematic.
STUDY LOOKED AT ST. PAUL PROPERTY VALUES
Last month, researchers with the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business published a 58-page study of St. Paul’s housing market that claims rent control caused property values to fall by 6 or 7 percent, for an aggregate loss of $1.6 billion.
Their study — which some housing advocates have called premature — compared residential property sales in St. Paul to Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Nashville and Denver.
The study authors noted that “St. Paul’s rent control ordinance is unique in its stringency,” in part because most other cities that have instituted rent control allow “vacancy decontrol,” or rent hikes above the rent control limit if a property becomes vacant and is rented out to new tenants.
They also noted the St. Paul policy does not adjust for inflation or exempt small landlords or new construction.
DRAFT RULES FOR ORDINANCE
On Friday, the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections issued 17 pages of draft guidance on the new ordinance, including how landlords might go about applying for hardship exemptions.
The draft rules, which will be finalized April 29, allow landlords to self-certify increases above the 3 percent rent cap but below 8 percent, provided they can provide the city with documentation of certain expenses, including inflationary costs.
Eager to jump-start housing production, the mayor’s office has already asked the city council to consider exempting new construction from rent control for 15 years.
Murkowski says she’ll support Jackson for Supreme Court
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s “historic nomination” to the Supreme Court, bolstering bipartisan support for the first Black woman to be nominated for the court.
The Alaska senator announced her decision Monday evening ahead of a procedural Senate vote to advance the nomination. Murkowski, who is up for reelection this year, joins Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine who has also said she will support Jackson.
Jackson, a federal appellate court judge, was nominated by President Joe Biden to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked, 11-11, Monday on whether to send Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor. But President Joe Biden’s nominee was still on track to be confirmed this week as the first Black woman on the high court.
The committee’s tie vote was expected. There is an even party split on the panel, and all of the Republicans are opposing Jackson’s nomination to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. But it was still a blow to Democrats who had hoped for robust bipartisan support. It was the first time the committee has deadlocked on a Supreme Court nomination in three decades.
In order to move forward, Democrats planned a vote to “discharge” Jackson’s nomination from committee Monday evening and then a series of procedural steps in coming days to wind it through the 50-50 Senate. With the support of at least one Republican, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Jackson is on a glidepath toward confirmation by the end of the week.
“Judge Jackson will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience and intellect, and a rigorous judicial record to the Supreme Court,” Biden tweeted Monday. “She deserves to be confirmed as the next justice.”
After more than 30 hours of hearings and interrogation from Republicans over her record, Jackson is on the brink of making history as the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history. Democrats cite her deep experience in her nine years on the federal bench and the chance for her to become the first former public defender on the court.
The chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said at Monday’s meeting that Jackson has “the highest level of skill, integrity, civility and grace.”
“This committee’s action today in nothing less than making history,” Durbin said. “I’m honored to be a part of it. I will strongly and proudly support Judge Jackson’s nomination.”
The committee’s top Republican, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, said he was opposing Jackson’s nomination because “she and I have fundamental, different views on the role of judges and the role that they should play in our system of government.”
The committee hadn’t deadlocked since 1991, when Biden was chairman and a motion to send the nomination of current Justice Clarence Thomas to the floor with a “favorable” recommendation failed on a 7-7 vote. The committee then voted to send the nomination to the floor without a recommendation, meaning it could still be brought up for a vote.
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat on the committee, said last week that a panel tie vote on Jackson would be “a truly unfortunate signal of the continued descent into dysfunction of our confirmation process,”
So far, Democrats know they will have at least one GOP vote in the full Senate — Collins, who announced last week that she would support the nominee. Collins said that though they may not always agree, Jackson “possesses the experience, qualifications and integrity to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court.”
It’s unclear whether any other Republicans will join her. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky set the tone for the party last week when he said he “cannot and will not” support Jackson, citing GOP concerns raised in the hearing about her sentencing record and her backing from liberal advocacy groups.
Republicans on the Judiciary panel continued their push Monday to paint Jackson as soft on crime, defending their repeated questions about her sentencing on sex crimes.
“Questions are not attacks,” said Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, one of several GOP senators on the panel who hammered the point in the hearings two weeks ago.
Jackson pushed back on the GOP narrative, declaring that “nothing could be further from the truth.” Democrats said she was in line with other judges in her decisions. And on Monday they criticized their GOP counterparts’ questioning.
“You could try and create a straw man here, but it does not hold,” said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
The questioning was filled with “absurdities of disrespect,” said Booker, who also is Black, and he said he will “rejoice” when she is confirmed.
Derrick Johnson, president and chief executive officer of the NAACP, expressed disappointment with the tie, even as he noted that Jackson had cleared an important hurdle. He said “history will be watching” during the full Senate vote later this week.
“It’s a stain on the committee that this vote was not unanimous but instead was a tied vote along party lines,” Johnson said.
Collins and Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were the only three to vote for Jackson when the Senate confirmed her as an appeals court judge last year. Graham said Thursday he won’t support her this time around; Murkowski said she was still deciding.
Collins’ support likely saves the Democrats from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote to confirm Biden’s pick, and the president called Collins on Wednesday to thank her. Biden had called her at least three times before the hearings, part of a major effort to win a bipartisan vote for his historic nominee.
It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.
___
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed.
Jets release TE Ryan Griffin after three years with team
Tight end Ryan Griffin was released by the Jets.
The move was predictable after the Jets signed Tyler Conklin from the Vikings and C.J. Uzomah from the Bengals, which improves the tight end room significantly. Conklin and Uzomah combined last season for 110 catches, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns.
Griffin, 32, was a part of a position group with Tyler Kroft, Dan Brown and Kenny Yeboah that produced only 499 yards combined.
Cutting Griffin clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge and the Jets’ cap room increases to $18 million, according to Over The Cap.
Griffin’s time in New York started well in 2019, when he finished with five receiving touchdowns in 13 games after being cut by the Houston Texans. He ended up signing a three-year extension worth $10.8 million with $4 million guaranteed.
But in 2020 Griffin played in 15 games and produced 86 receiving yards with zero touchdowns. And in 2021, he improved on those numbers, but it wasn’t game-changing as he finished with two touchdowns with 261 yards and two touchdowns and had spotty blocking. He suffered a knee injury in Week 15 against the Dolphins and was placed on injured reserve.
The Jets’ tight end room now consists of Lawrence Cager, Brandon Dillon, Yeboah, Conklin and Uzomah as they go into the draft.
