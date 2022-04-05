News
Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign
ATLANTA — When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts.
As she launches a second bid this year, that’s no longer an issue.
Abrams now says she’s worth $3.17 million, according to state disclosures filed in March. That’s compared with a net worth of $109,000 when she first ran four years ago.
Her rapid ascent into millionaire status corresponds with her rise in national politics. Since her 2018 defeat to Republican Brian Kemp, Abrams has become a leading voting rights activist. She was considered as a potential running mate to President Joe Biden and is widely credited with organizing voters in Georgia to help him become the first Democrat to carry the state in the presidential vote in 28 years. Along the way, she has earned $6 million, mostly driven by $5 million in payments for books and speeches.
That wealth has exposed her to a different line of criticism from Republicans, who hope to portray Abrams this year as an elitist out of touch with average Georgians. Garrison Douglas, a spokesperson for the national Republican Party, accused Abrams of using her campaign “as a platform for her own financial gain.” During a rally in the state last month, former President Donald Trump knocked her for “living in these gorgeous multi-multi-million-dollar houses.”
Abrams hasn’t purchased a home for a price tag exceeding $1 million, and Trump spends much of his year living at his lavish Mar-a-Lago resort. The leading Republicans seeking the nomination for governor — incumbent Brian Kemp and challenger David Perdue — are far wealthier than she is.
In an interview, Abrams said it was ironic for Republicans to criticize her financial success, something the party often praises as the result of hard work.
“It is remarkable to me that success is now being demonized by the Republicans,” she said. “I believe in success. I believe that every person should have the opportunity to thrive. And because I had three years where I was in the private sector, I leveraged all three years, and in that time, I’ve done my best to not only be successful personally, but to do what I can to help Georgians.”
Many politicians build their wealth after they reach high office. That’s not the case for Abrams, whose loss vaulted her to a level of celebrity unusual for someone whose highest office so far is minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. She particularly cashed in on her status in 2021 before announcing her second bid for governor, with her income spiking to $3.65 million.
Seth Bringman, an Abrams campaign spokesperson, said she gave 37 paid speeches in 2021, including a 12-stop fall tour of stand-alone appearances. She’s written, co-written or reissued six books since 2019, with another reissue on the way later this year.
Abrams was also paid more than $700,000 over three years as executive director of the Southern Economic Advancement Project, an affiliate of the Roosevelt Institute that seeks to improve economic equity in the South. Abrams has reported no income from Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group she founded and formerly chaired.
Abrams, who last year released a business book with a longtime business partner, also reports investments in a number of companies. Some are longtime holdings including Now Account Network Corp., which finances businesses by buying invoices. Abrams in November joined the board of Heliogen, a California company that seeks to use sunlight to concentrate heat for industrial processes, electricity generation and hydrogen fuel production. Abrams reported $65,000 in Heliogen stock.
Kemp has a net worth of about $8.5 million, with assets mostly in real estate he developed before running for governor. Perdue is even wealthier, reporting a net worth of $50 million after a career in which he was CEO of corporations including Dollar General and Reebok. Kemp had an income of $551,000 in 2021, while Perdue had an income of $9.3 million.
Kemp criticized Abrams in 2018 for owing $54,000 to the IRS, self-employment taxes she didn’t pay on time. Abrams said then that she skipped the payments because her parents needed financial help with raising a granddaughter and medical bills.
“You can delay IRS payments. You can’t delay cancer treatments,” Abrams said at the time.
Abrams also had $96,000 in student loan debt and $83,000 in accumulated credit card debt in 2018. She only had a positive net worth because a publisher had paid a $150,000 advance on her first nonfiction book. In that book, “Minority Leader,” Abrams wrote that she borrowed at a time when “my understanding of personal finance barely scratched the surface.”
She paid off her IRS debt, student loans and credit card debt in 2019. When she first ran for governor, Abrams had a paltry retirement account of less than $5,000. Now she has more than $725,000 in stocks and bonds.
As her financial picture has brightened, Abrams has also traded up from her old townhouse to a larger new house.
The $975,000 property she bought just outside the Atlanta city limits near Emory University in 2020 is financed by a $760,000 mortgage, according to Abrams’ financial disclosure. She bought her parents a $370,000, 3,300-square-foot house in suburban Atlanta in 2019, owing more than $280,000 on a mortgage, records and disclosures show.
It’s unclear how much Abrams is paying in taxes or how much she is donating to charity, although her assets include $560,000 set aside in a “tax account.” Bringman said Abrams would release her returns later this year after she files her 2021 taxes.
Kemp spokesperson Tate Mitchell said the incumbent believes the state financial disclosure is sufficient, but will provide further documentation later “if necessary.” Perdue spokesperson Jenni Sweat said Perdue filled out state and federal disclosure forms and has been “transparent about his finances,” but didn’t directly answer whether he would release his tax returns.
Marko Klasnja, a Georgetown University professor who has studied the causes and consequences of politicians’ wealth, said that “in the U.S., people don’t care about wealth per se, and I don’t think that they would think that’s a negative, necessarily.”
“I don’t think this is going to hurt Abrams that much, and I think, if people know this is coming from things like book deals, they’re going to be thinking about this differently than, ‘She’s lining her pockets because she’s on boards of corporations and things like that.’”
___
Associated Press writer Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report.
2nd man arrested on gun charges in Sacramento mass shooting
By ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A second suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection to the mass shooting in Sacramento that killed six people in California’s capital, and police said he is the brother of the first suspect.
Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested while hospitalized with serious injuries from the gunfire. When his condition improves enough for him to be jailed, he will be booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun, a police statement said.
More than 100 shots were fired early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, creating a chaotic scene with hundreds of people trying desperately to get to safety. In addition to the dead, 11 people were wounded along with Smiley Martin.
A day later police announced the arrest of Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. His first court appearance was set for Tuesday.
Detectives and SWAT team members found one handgun during searches of three area homes. Smiley Martin was located at the scene and taken to a hospital, police said.
“Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues. Based on information developed during this investigation, Smiley Martin was taken into custody by Sacramento Police Department detectives on April 5, 2022,” the statement said.
The arrests came as the three women and three men killed were identified. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Sunday as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets near the state Capitol. The fallen included a father of four, a young woman who wanted to be a social worker, a man described as the life of the party, and a woman who lived on the streets nearby and was looking for housing.
The Sacramento County coroner identified the women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg read their names during a vigil Monday evening attended by grieving relatives, friends and community members.
“So we gather here to remember the victims and to commit ourselves to doing all we can to ending the stain of violence, not only in our community but throughout the state, throughout the country, and throughout the world,” Steinberg said.
Turner, who had three daughters and a son, was a “protector” who worked as the night manager at an inventory company, his mother, Penelope Scott, told The Associated Press. He rarely went out, and she had no reason to believe he would be in harm’s way when he left her house after he visited Saturday night.
“My son was walking down the street and somebody started shooting, and he got shot. Why is that to happen?” Scott said. “I feel like I’ve got a hole in my heart.”
The burst of gunshots sent people running in terror in the neighborhood just a few blocks from the arena where the NBA’s Sacramento Kings play.
Police were investigating whether the shooting was connected with a street fight that broke out just before gunfire erupted. Several people could be seen in videos scrapping on a street lined with an upscale hotel, nightclubs and bars when gunshots sent people scattering.
Detectives also were trying to determine if a stolen handgun found at the crime scene was connected to the shooting, Police Chief Kathy Lester said. Witnesses answered her plea for help by providing more than 100 videos and photos of evidence.
District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert noted that Dandrae Martin was not arrested on suspicion of homicide, but suggested investigators were making progress.
“The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence,” Schubert said in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case.”
Dandrae Martin, who was held without bail, was freed from an Arizona prison in 2020 after serving just over 1 1/2 years for violating probation in separate cases involving a felony conviction for aggravated assault in 2016 and a conviction on a marijuana charge in 2018. Court records show he pleaded guilty to punching, kicking and choking a woman in a hotel room when she refused to work for him as a prostitute.
It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether the Martins had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
Four of those wounded suffered critical injuries, the Sacramento Fire Department has said. At least seven of the victims had been released from hospitals by Monday.
At the scene where the chaos erupted, memorials with candles and flowers grew on the same sidewalks where video showed people screaming and running for shelter as others lay on the ground writhing in pain.
A small bouquet of purple roses was dedicated to Melinda Davis, who lived on the streets for years, with a note saying “Melinda Rest In Peace.”
Politicians decried the shooting, and some Democrats, including President Joe Biden, called for tougher action against gun violence.
California has some of the nation’s toughest restrictions on firearms, requiring background checks to buy guns and ammunition, limiting magazines to 10 bullets, and banning firearms that fall into its definition of assault weapons.
But state lawmakers plan to go further. A bill getting its first hearing Tuesday would allow citizens to sue those who possess illegal weapons, a measure patterned after a controversial Texas bill aimed at abortions.
Other proposed California legislation this year would make it easier for people to sue gun companies and target unregistered “ghost guns,” firearms made from build-it-yourself kits.
The California Assembly held a moment of silence Monday in honor of the victims. Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, a Democrat who represents Sacramento, noted lawmakers could see the crime scene from the building’s balcony.
“Tragic is too small of a word to describe what occurred just two nights ago as a devastating loss for our city,” McCarty said.
___
Associated Press writers Stefanie Dazio, Brian Melley and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles, Don Thompson in Sacramento, Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix and News Researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York City contributed to this story.
Max Strus separating himself from Duncan Robinson after Heat lineup switch
You start here: There is no Duncan Strus or Max Robinson.
Duncan Robinson and Max Strus, even with their games often defined by their 3-point shooting, are not the same player.
So when Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra last week altered his rotation, inserting Strus into the starting lineup in place of Robinson, it did make a difference beyond the four-game winning streak the Heat carried into Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena.
“They are different players, so I want to be open to the possibilities of how it can look differently,” Spoelstra said in making the switch. “They’re both really important to our team, and I think it’s easy to put them in the same box. They’re not. But I just think, at this time, this made sense. But they’re both really important.”
Strus went into Tuesday having converted at least three 3-pointers in each of his last four starts, including seven in Sunday night’s victory over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. That put him 25th in the league in 3-pointers converted this season, at 20th in the NBA in 3-point percentage.
“I just got open looks and made ‘em,” he said. “It’s as simple as that.”
In that same game, Robinson went scoreless for the second time in eight days, his seventh scoreless appearance of the season. Robinson entered Tuesday eighth in the league in 3-point conversions, but 80th in 3-point percentage.
While Strus hardly is considered an elite defender, his play does offer an upgrade on that end. He also can be more forceful and physical at the rim.
Against the Boston Celtics, for example, Strus helped spark that victory, at the start of last week’s undefeated three-game trip, with his late-game defense. He went into Tuesday second on the team with his 15 charges taken only to Kyle Lowry’s 25.
“That has been a two-year process,” said Spoelstra, who remains away from the team after entering NBA health-and-safety protocols in Toronto on Sunday. “He’s really improved in seeing situations happen before they happen, getting to his spots earlier. It helps him be useful on the weak side.
“He also has some size where he can help out on the glass when he’s on the backside of your defense. Whether he’s rebounding or throwing his body into the mix, it helps.”
Spoelstra and the team are still offering similar praise for Robinson. But there also is a difference from a front-office perspective: Strus will again be on the veteran-minimum scale next season, arguably as cost effective as any player on the roster. Robinson is one year into a five-year, $90 million contract.
As for how it has been playing out on the court, Strus has separated himself with his play, while remaining respectful to what Robinson has delivered with a game that largely has been on the uptick over the second half of the season.
“It’s going to be similar, space the floor, make open shots,” Strus said when asked to compare his play to Robinson’s. “I think we’re still trying to figure out the rest, but I’m already comfortable with those guys, playing with Bam [Adebayo], playing with Jimmy [Butler], putting me the situations with ball screens and stuff like that, just to get guys downhill.”
The Heat entered Tuesday 12-2 this season with Strus as a starter, with Strus having led the Heat in scoring six times this season, putting him ahead of Lowy (3) and Robinson (5) in that category.
“I think we’re going to look at it every way that we could keep using me and get guys to their strengths,” Strus said. “I’m just here to help. I just want to make the game easy on everybody else. They’ve seen when I’m open, I’m gonna shoot and knock down shots, and just be there for the guys.”
()
Jio New Recharge Plan: Good news for Jio users! By paying 3 rupees extra, you will get double benefit from these plans, see plan details
Reliance Jio has a lot of plans, whose price varies by a few rupees. Here we are telling you one such recharge of Jio, in which you will get double benefit by giving 3 rupees extra.
If you are a Reliance Jio customer and are looking for a prepaid plan with rich data for yourself, then your search ends here. Jio has many plans, whose price varies by a few rupees. In such a situation, it becomes a bit difficult to choose which recharge the customer should do. Here we are telling you one such recharge of Jio, in which you will get double benefit by giving 3 rupees extra.
Jio’s Rs 296 plan
Reliance Jio’s Rs 296 plan comes with a validity of one month. In this, a total of 25 GB data is given for 30 days. The special thing is that the plan offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, you get membership of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.
Jio’s Rs 299 plan
Reliance Jio’s second plan is Rs 299. In this you get a validity of 28 days. The special thing about this plan is that 2 GB data is given daily in it. In this way the total data becomes 56 GB. In this, apart from unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, you get membership of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.
Double profit by giving 3 rupees
Comparing both the plans, the Rs 299 plan offers more than double the data compared to Rs 296. While 25 GB data is available in the first plan, the second plan is giving 56 GB data. However, if you do not want data with daily limit, then the plan of Rs 296 is also not bad. In this, you are also given extra validity for two days
