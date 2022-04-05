Finance
Take 10 Minutes to Get Started With Car Insurance Premium Calculator [Top 10 List]
What is Car Insurance Premium Calculator?
Car insurance premium calculator is a dynamic tool provided, online, by car insurance companies. Get started with top 10 car insurance premium calculator online.
- Almost every reputed motor insurance company has an car insurance premium calculator on their official portal.
- With the help of the car insurance premium calculator, customers can get a quote for their car insurance policy and the premium amount they need to pay for the same.
- You have to visit the ‘car insurance calculator’ page and fill in some basic information about yourself like the policyholder’s name, contact details and address, followed by some standard details about the insured/to be insured car. These details are – car manufacturer’s name, model number of the car, manufacturing year, car sub-type (if any), fuel type and registration date.
- Some companies also give you an option of selecting if you want to insure the accessories installed inside the car.
- After you have filled the details correctly, just click on the ‘calculate premium’ button and you will immediately get the quote.
- After this, you also get an option to get more information and payment option to buy car insurance of your choice.
What are the benefits of a Car Insurance Premium Calculator?
Now that we know what a car insurance premium calculator is, let us find out why it is worth a try:
- Using a car insurance calculator helps you evaluate your insurance needs, which makes it easy to select the best policy that covers all the requirements.
- It is an easy and efficient way to compare premium rates of a variety of plans with various features for your vehicle.
- The process of purchasing a policy becomes unbiased as you don’t have to be under the influence of an agent/broker, and are free to make your own choice.
- By using a car insurance calculator, You get accurate information about the premium amount you’ll be paying for a particular policy.
- You can also understand the way premium rates change with a change in variables.
How to use Car Insurance Premium Calculator?
Any online car insurance calculator will ask you for basic details of your car such as the make and model, registration number, manufacture date etc to calculate the premium.
However, you also need to know about the following factors that affect the premium value:
- Insured Declared Value or IDV of the Vehicle This is one of the most important factors that has an impact on the premium for your car. IDV is the sum insured for the vehicle that is finalized by the insurer. In simple terms, it the current value of the vehicle as per market.
- Cubic Capacity (CC) of the Vehicle The engine power of your vehicle is directly proportional to your car insurance premium.
- No Claim bonus (NCB) You can save up to 50% on the Own Damage premium if you have a No Claim Bonus feature in your car policy.
- Additional Discounts Installing anti-theft devices in your car or becoming a member of the Automobile Association of India (AAI) can considerably reduce your automobile insurance premium too.
- Car Accessories Any modifications to the vehicle will add an extra amount to your insurance premium.
So you have understood very well, What is car insurance premium calculator? and the benefits to use car insurance premium calculator, so take 10 Minutes to Get Started With
car insurance premium calculator[Top 10 List].
1. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Bajaj Finserv Limited (recently demerged from Bajaj Auto Limited) and Allianz SE. Both enjoy a reputation of expertise, stability and strength.
Bajaj Allianz received the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) certificate of Registration on 2nd May, 2001 to conduct various businesses (including Health Insurance business) in India. The Company has an authorized and paid up capital of Rs 110 crores. Bajaj Finserv Limited holds 74% and the remaining 26% is held by Allianz, SE.
As on 31st March 2017, Bajaj Allianz continues to be one of the most financially robust insurers in the industry by maintaining its growth as well as profitability. The company has made a profit before tax of Rs. 1,078 crore and emerged as the most profitable insurer recording a profit after tax of Rs. 728 crore. The company reported a GWP of Rs. 7,687 crore, which has grown by 30.3% compared to the last fiscal year.
Car Insurance Premium Calculator.
Click Here
2.HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited
HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a 51:49 joint venture between the Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC), India’s premier Housing Finance Institution, and ERGO International AG the primary insurance entity of the Munich Re Group of Germany. The Company marked the first merger in the General Insurance sector in August 2017, with IRDAI’s approval for the merger of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd. with HDFC General Insurance Ltd. (formerly Known as L&T General Insurance Co. Ltd.), and the merged entity, known as HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd., is the third largest General Insurance provider in the private sector.
HDFC ERGO offers products like Motor, Health, Travel, Home and Personal Accident Insurance in the retail space and customized products like Property, Marine and Liability Insurance in the corporate space through its vast network of 122 branches which is spread across 106 cities and a wide distribution network.
HDFC ERGO has launched several technologically innovative solutions, offering customers an enhanced service experience, like the Insurance Portfolio Organiser (IPO) App, the IPO App on the Apple Watch, the Overnight Vehicle Repairs service, Motor Self-Inspection App and the HDFC ERGO Community – https://community.hdfcergo.com/. With a paradigm shift in customer engagement because of new technology innovations, the Company has enabled newer platforms for customers to engage and interact with the company like DIA, the AI-enabled chatbot service made available on the Company’s website, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
HDFC ERGO has left no stone unturned in providing customer service, as the Company follows a 30 minute turn-around-time (TAT) for the processing of pre-authorised cashless Health Insurance Claims and a 15 minute TAT to process pre-authorised cashless Motor Insurance claims.
Car Insurance Premium Calculator
Click Here
3. Coverfox
Coverfox is an IRDAI authorised insurance broking firm. We started as a website back in 2013, with an aim to make insurance simple.
If you want to buy insurance – you would want to compare features and prices of an insurance policy and buy the best policy that you deserve. Then you would expect some help if ever you want to make a claim or renew the policy.
Car Insurance Premium Calculator
Click Here
4. Reliance General Insurance
We feel proud to be one of the leading general insurance companies of India. We have a huge customer base which includes individuals like you, corporates and SMEs.
With our 139 offices and more than 26,587 intermediaries across India, you can now reach out to us and enjoy our services at your own convenience. Moreover, with online & telecalling services, we have become even more accessible.
What do we have for you?
You can look up to us for many of your insurance solutions with respect to motor, health, home, travel, marine, etc. Through our products and services, we try to meet every customer’s individual needs by offering customized plans. In our endeavor to delight our customers, we strive to come up with innovative products like India’s first Over-The-Counter health & home insurance policies.
Vision
We want to score perfectly for world standard services & products, and want to be your first choice in domestic as well as global markets.
Mission
• Satisfy your need of insurance cover in that crucial hour
• Offer incomparable customer service
• Provide innovative products
• Better reach through presence across India and abroad
Goals
• Make affordable insurance accessible to all
• Keeping you, our customers, as focal point in all our operations
• Protect policy holders’ interests
• Be the most innovative in product development
Car Insurance Premium Calculator
Click Here
5. PolicyX
At PolicyX it’s all about you, so we make sure you get the maximum by paying the minimum for your insurance. Having insurance is having a financial security in times of death, declining health, maternity, business loss, accidents, diseases and various situations. We understand and stand by you at each step as your own by helping you cover the financial losses in times of need. We have seen and have been appalled by how many times agents play in such sensitive situations by way of cheating, fraud and mis selling. To eliminate such practices in India, we bring PolicyX to you where we believe that our customers should be provided with the best personalized policies at lower premium costs by delivering the satisfaction and sense of fulfillment that you are covered in times of emergency. We connect with our customers emotionally as we understand and respect the importance of you and your family in every aspect of life.
With our motto of Search > Choose > Buy, we get you instant quotes, help you select right quote and secure coverage right away with our technologically advanced system. We run complex algorithms to find plans that fit your requirements and return you features and quotes within seconds. Therefore, PolicyX has got you covered for your every insurance need. Why not get started? Get your first quote now!
Car Insurance Premium Calculator.
Click here
6. Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Ltd
Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Ltd is a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, a leading Indian business group and AXA, a world leader in financial protection. Our firm commenced national operations in August 2008. We are licensed with IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India). With our comprehensive and innovative insurance solutions, we make sure you find the right match for your insurance need. We offer insurance coverage across various categories – Motor,Health,Travel, Home and more. You can easily purchase and renew policies from us online.
Car Insurance Premium Calculator.
Click Here
7. Bankbazaarinsurance.com
Bankbazaarinsurance.com is an online destination for insurance comparison for customers seeking both life and general insurance products. We aim to provide customers end to end solution for their Insurance needs and build a one stop shop destination for Insurance requirements, viz. Ease and Convenience; Ease of understanding; Customized offers; Compare multiple options.
Meet the Founders:
Adhil Shetty
An engineering graduate from Anna University and holder of a Master’s degree in International Relations from Columbia University, Adhil held decisive positions at Deloitte Touche Tomahatsu’s US East Alliance and Cisco Systems before he dived headlong into scripting the BankBazaar story, the flagship brand of the group
Arjun Shetty
Arjun has a Master’s degree in Operations Research from Georgia Institute of Technology and an Engineering degree from Anna University.
Rati Shetty
Rati completed her BBA degree from the University of Madras. Rati imbibed some rich qualities from Toblerone in Brazil and Milka in the US while managing the launch and go-to market operations of many of Kraft Food’s brands in export markets across the world while working for Kraft in the US and Taiwan.
Car Insurance Premium Calculator
Click Here
8. Easy Insurance India
Easyinsuranceindia.com is another successful initiative of the professionals who founded ICM Computer Consultants and ICM Solutions in 1989 and 2001. These professionals were educated in the U. S. and possess a combined international experience of more than 40 years in the USA and India in the areas of corporate management and IT solution services. Over the past decade, ICM has helped more than 500 customers achieve their goals by providing effective custom solutions that combines software, hardware and other services.
We believe we are successful today because our management focuses on customer satisfaction and customer growth which permeates through the rest of the organization.
We constantly strive to make our operations more efficient, such as reengineering our processes, usage of latest technology, and many more such initiatives, which allow us to provide the customers better service and value for money.
The insurance industry is becoming more and more competitive offering wide variety of choices to customers. This is a welcome change for the customers. However, due to the complexity involved, it has become extremely cumbersome for customers to do comparative shopping for insurance.
Through easyinsuranceindia.com, we empower the customer with a powerful tool where the customers can compare the products offered by various insurance companies in one shot, thus enable the customers to decide on the best insurance cover for them.
Our Mission
ICM Insurance Brokers Private Limited (ICM) is to cover the risks of people and businesses of modern economy who seek easy, transparent, complete, and cost effective insurance solutions on demand coupled with hassle-free claim settlement.
Our Vision
ICM to be the most preferred way to purchase insurance products through easyinsuranceindia.com, its most intuitive ecommerce solutions coupled with superior customer service – during purchase and during claim.
Car Insurance Premium Calculator.
Click Here
9.IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance
IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance was incorporated on 4th December 2000 with a vision of being industry leader by building customer satisfaction through fairness, transparency, and quick response. It is a joint venture between the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Co-operative (IFFCO) and its associates and Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire Group which is also the largest listed insurance group in Japan.
Car Insurance Premium Calculator
Click Here
10. Kotak General Insurance
A 100% subsidiary of India’s fastest growing bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance was established to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. At Kotak Mahindra General Insurance, we value customer service, quality and innovation above everything else.
The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segment & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, etc.
Kotak General Insurance has a national footprint of 13 branches spread across India (as on 31st Dec 2017) and an employee base of 354 professionals. (as of 31st Dec 2017)
As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customized products & services leveraging state of art technology & digital infrastructure.
Car Insurance Premium Calculator.
Click here
Bottom Line
Insurance has become a prime necessity of life these days and car insurance is mandatory, you can calculate insurance by above given topmost car insurance premium calculator.
