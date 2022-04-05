Finance
The $14 Billion Global Industry That Can Make You Rich
Often you hear suggestions that affiliate marketing is dead and that there is no money to be made in it. These ideas are ridiculous as quite the opposite is happening.
Affiliate marketing is a $14 billion global industry that will not decline as increasing numbers of the world’s population come online and want to buy products and services. Anyone who can sell to this increasing audience will make money.
Affiliate Marketing Myths Exposed
Affiliate marketing has changed. Online marketing has left a lot of the old style marketers behind. The old lazy methods don’t work any more. Pasting banners on second rate content won’t do.
Old school approaches are done and so are the people who use them. And that’s good news because this means there are new ways to market successfully online.
Another myth is that Google hates affiliates. Not so. What Google hates is a certain approach to marketing on the Internet where low quality content stuffed with keywords is put out by affiliates who expect sales.
There is now a great opportunity for affiliates who learn to play by Google’s rules. Top marketers run their business by taking advantage of Google’s tough criteria. There are thousands of great products on the market that are easy to rank for but Google hates the old school approach to selling them.
Do you need to post Content daily?
No. People are looking for good content not fluff that is put together just to promote a product. What you do need is to create the right type of content that provides a high level of value.
A small website with quality information is far more valuable than a mega site full of generic information.
What people value is quality, not quantity. And that leads to opt ins and sales.
You Do the Work Once and Get Paid Over and Over
Your entire system should be built on recurring affiliate programs. You do the work once and you get paid over and over month after month, year after year.
That is how the world’s most successful affiliates do it. This is a $14 billion industry (affiliate marketing) that’s growing. Somebody is making that money.
And some people want to say affiliate marketing is dead!
Develop Sales and Marketing Skills
To be successful you will have to develop sales and marketing skills. These are so important that until you are earning a good income you should spend about 80% of your time on nothing but selling and marketing. These are the most important skills. Building an email list to keep in contact with your prospects and customers is also vital.
Affiliate marketing allows you to focus your time in this way without the demands of product creation or customer support or the need to keep stock in a warehouse with staff employed. These overheads cost a lot in an ordinary bricks and mortar business and this is another reason why online marketing will always attract ambitious entrepreneurs.
I Have Heard of SEO, SEM, and Social Media But What Is Web Presence Optimization?
Web Presence Optimization is a holistic approach to internet marketing. Today, consumers interact with local businesses online via a plethora of different methods. Web Presence Optimization ensures that consumers discover your business during all phases of their online activity. So the million dollar question is, “What are consumers doing online?”
Consumers are surfing, searching, and socializing. And consumers are doing all of this activity on thousands of websites, search engines, and social sites. The internet has evolved into a very big digital landscape! Today there are thousands of internet marketing companies soliciting small business owners. Each of these companies is trying to sell one piece of the digital landscape, each claiming there way is superior to the other.
Let’s just break it all down to a few forms of online advertising that most small business owners are already familiar with. First, you have search engine marketing, pay per click, PPC, this method goes by various names, but it all equals paid placement on a websites, directories, and search engines.
Then there is search engine optimization, SEO, again a few different names. It all equals getting your website to show in top positions of the organic search results for a few different keywords.
Next, there is Social Media. These companies work on getting consumers who frequent websites such as Facebook and Twitter to follow, like, and share your company with other consumers online.
Finally, there are companies that monitor and repair your online reputation. These companies focus on getting consumers to provide good reviews about your business online. Some times they find bad reviews and help you mitigate with unhappy consumers.
Web Presence Optimization is a combination of all these methods and more! Sounds exhausting huh? Web Presence Optimization is truly a holistic approach to targeting local consumers as they go about their normal activities online. The benefits to Web Presence Optimization are Social Discovery, Search Discovery, and Reputation Management.
In plain English, Web Presence Optimization equals more market share! For instance, imagine that you are checking out of super market. You just remembered you had to pick up some beer for the get together later on tonight. At the check out stand there are three coolers. Two coolers are packed full of Budweiser and the last cooler is full of various other brands.
Fact is because Budweiser has more shelf space (2 of 3 coolers) they will ultimately sell more of their product than the competitors. Web Presence Optimization works the same way! When a consumer is in the market for your product or service and they see you all over the page, not just once but multiple times, you will sell more than your competitors.
5 Marketing Tips to Help You Generate More Clients For Your Family Law Firm
Although your family law practice deals with serious legal matters, it’s also important to remember that it’s a business like any other. This means you’ll have to dedicate some of your time to family law marketing to ensure your business continues to grow consistently. In addition to consulting a marketing firm that has experience in helping attorneys, you can use the following tips to market your firm more successfully.
Start Writing in Your Blog
Many attorneys ignore the importance of making regular blog posts without realizing that this is a free and useful marketing tool. Every business, including small law firms, is best able to grow when they take the time to develop a positive brand image for themselves. This starts with routinely writing engaging and informative blog posts that are based in the area of their expertise.
Spend Time on Social Media
Although you should start out with accounts on all of the major social media sites, you should taper off until you’re just writing for the two or three sites that provide you with the most social interaction. By posting links to your blog and using relevant hashtags, you’ll reach more users and gain a bigger following. You should also spend some time replying to comments, liking posts in which your account has been tagged, and responding to replies to your posts. These interactions will help you earn a positive brand image online.
Recognize the Importance of Mobile App Marketing
Mobile app advertising is on the rise, and you can use it as a part of your family law marketing strategy to help you raise awareness about your services. You never know when someone using an app will need your services. As they see your ad, they may click your link or save your firm’s phone number. Mobile app advertising also makes it easier for users to share your website link with friends and on social media.
Ask For Referrals
While it’s unethical to share private information about your clients, it’s perfectly okay for you to ask your clients to submit referrals and testimonials. You can offer a small discount on your services to encourage your clients to refer others or to write a positive testimonial. You can post those testimonials on your website and share them on your social media pages. As online users see that others have benefited from your legal services, they will be more likely to consult you with their own family law issues.
Always Include a Call to Action
Every social media post and every blog post should end with a call to action. Even though you may have contact information for your law firm available elsewhere on your website, you should make it as easy as possible for online users to contact you. At the end of each blog post, encourage your blog readers to contact you and leave your office phone number.
If you offer free initial consultations or a discount on your services, mention those features as well. A strong call to action will increase your conversion rates, which is essential in getting a strong return on investment from your website. Marketing any type of law firm requires meeting certain standards for taste and ethics, which is why visiting Forward Lawyer Marketing online at https://www.fwd-lawyermarketing.com/ should be your first stop.
Performance Based Search Engine Optimization – Invest in Results, Not Promises
For widespread advertisement of products and services offered, businesses and companies alike turn to the internet. When an internet searcher types in key words into a search engine, an ‘organic’ search, a results page is pulled up granting instant exposure for the company and immediate information to the searcher. Most searchers do not go past that first search results page. SEO, or Search Engine Optimization, is a rapidly growing method for increasing traffic to your website by securing your business a top listing on that first search results page. However a Performance Based SEO bridges the financial gap between a company and its goals in contrast to a regular Search Engine Optimization company.
Performance Based SEO companies first increase your revenue by raising the number of website visitors. This leads to higher sales allowing you that financial increase before being charged for services as opposed to paying up front for just the possibility of improvement. Performance Based SEO companies lift traffic volume by using the most up-to-date technology available in tracking tools along with techniques that have proven to be invaluable for greater exposure. The results now – pay later, aggressively competitive measures utilized are just a few reasons why Performance Based Search Engine Optimization is what your business needs.
Whether a new business trying to get your feet off the ground or an already developed company, Performance Based Search Engine Optimization is the most advantageous route to expanding your customer base. Online marketing is quickly replacing traditional forms of advertisement such as phone books, billboards, and direct mail. Email is discarded as spam when it manages to get through the filters while telemarketing is nearly obsolete. However, over 80% of searchers trust organic results from search engines using key words, or copywriting, to find what they’re looking for – even over paid internet ads.
This leaves internet search engines as one of the leading channels for advertisement. But, money is not usually in abundance when a company is in its foundling stage and building clientele. So how does a new company compete with the Goliaths of their competitors? By securing the services of a Performance Based SEO company. For similar services rendered by an SEO company, a Performance Based SEO company will only charge after top listings of first page search results pages is achieved leaving the foundling company free of unnecessary risk.
A study Cornell University conducted on internet searchers’ behavior towards first page search result pages showed that 86.9% of the first page clicks go to the top five listings. The first listing secured 56.3% of those clicks while the second listing garnered 13% of those clicks. This is a huge deal when over 75% of products or services are searched for and found online. Just moving up from the second to first listing would quadruple potential customer exposure. These measures are achieved through press releases, local search engine marketing, social media marketing, article distribution, website design and development, copywriting, call tracking, directory submission, and needs analysis.
Aggressive measures are needed to secure the top, first page listings because the average person spends less than seven seconds on a search results page before making a click decision that eliminates all other options on that page. Performance Based SEOs will work to gain a thorough understanding of your company’s website construction, needs, and challenges to ensure your company is not one of the eliminated. This customized audit will unveil the unique assets and liabilities your company has at its disposal and an outline will be made to maximize positive results. Tracking tools are used to report whether visitors buy or transact, how your site is found and by who. How the site is navigated will undisputedly show just how effective your company’s advertising is.
Performance Based Search Engine Optimization can help you by increasing the number of qualified customers visiting your site. Optimize your search engine marketing and increase your Return of Investment (ROI) by tracking your search engine ROI. This will aid a Performance Based SEO in developing a long-term, cost effective, search engine marketing strategy. A Performance Based SEO will also provide a full accounting of your company’s baselines, actions taken to improve sales, and the results of those actions. Utilization of the latest technologies and techniques for timely implementation and ongoing updates make for a successful endeavor.
Because Performance Based SEO companies don’t get paid until after success is achieved this gives them greater incentive to know the most current, productive, and effective methods for optimum results in order to stay in the race against competing SEO businesses. The only difference is, you pay for results instead of promises.
