The $14 Billion Global Industry That Can Make You Rich

Often you hear suggestions that affiliate marketing is dead and that there is no money to be made in it. These ideas are ridiculous as quite the opposite is happening.

Affiliate marketing is a $14 billion global industry that will not decline as increasing numbers of the world’s population come online and want to buy products and services. Anyone who can sell to this increasing audience will make money.

Affiliate Marketing Myths Exposed

Affiliate marketing has changed. Online marketing has left a lot of the old style marketers behind. The old lazy methods don’t work any more. Pasting banners on second rate content won’t do.

Old school approaches are done and so are the people who use them. And that’s good news because this means there are new ways to market successfully online.

Another myth is that Google hates affiliates. Not so. What Google hates is a certain approach to marketing on the Internet where low quality content stuffed with keywords is put out by affiliates who expect sales.

There is now a great opportunity for affiliates who learn to play by Google’s rules. Top marketers run their business by taking advantage of Google’s tough criteria. There are thousands of great products on the market that are easy to rank for but Google hates the old school approach to selling them.

Do you need to post Content daily?

No. People are looking for good content not fluff that is put together just to promote a product. What you do need is to create the right type of content that provides a high level of value.

A small website with quality information is far more valuable than a mega site full of generic information.

What people value is quality, not quantity. And that leads to opt ins and sales.

You Do the Work Once and Get Paid Over and Over

Your entire system should be built on recurring affiliate programs. You do the work once and you get paid over and over month after month, year after year.

That is how the world’s most successful affiliates do it. This is a $14 billion industry (affiliate marketing) that’s growing. Somebody is making that money.

And some people want to say affiliate marketing is dead!

Develop Sales and Marketing Skills

To be successful you will have to develop sales and marketing skills. These are so important that until you are earning a good income you should spend about 80% of your time on nothing but selling and marketing. These are the most important skills. Building an email list to keep in contact with your prospects and customers is also vital.

Affiliate marketing allows you to focus your time in this way without the demands of product creation or customer support or the need to keep stock in a warehouse with staff employed. These overheads cost a lot in an ordinary bricks and mortar business and this is another reason why online marketing will always attract ambitious entrepreneurs.